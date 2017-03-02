Liveblog: Nashville 1 – Canadiens 0 after two

After a scoreless second period, the Canadiens will begin the third on a power play.
Before the game began, the classy organization put a P.K. Subban tribute video up on the scoreboard, and Montreal’s favourite Nashville Predator shed some tears.
The guest of honour assisted on the first goal, a power-play 45-footer by Ryan Ellis at 18:25.
Andrew Shaw was in the box for an idiotic and unnecessary trip on the ever-undangerous Cody McLeod..
Shots through 40 are 18-17 for the home team.
Biggest BS of the century on this site was the notion that getting bigger guys on the bottom line open up space for the top 6
?
So damn simple….
Gally plays well with Patch,Pleks plays well with Patch/Gally
Rad and Chucky are magical
Danault plays well in 4th line role,
so easy to see…
They get shutout tonight MB should be run out of town!!!!!
But if they win, I think we should buy him a car.
PK gives the puck to McC
Gallagher……what the hell is wrong with him? Even his defensive play sucks
No confidence.
That supposed turnover in the corner by N8 wasn’t on him.
He had the puck and his man. It was the centre’s job to prevent the guy from walking out of the corner. That was Pleky.
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
yep…actually there were habs on his right and left….but both against glass on exterior ?? while he is pinning a puck?? was a weird play
Controversially, I will advance that Sven Andrighetto was a better player than the Bizarro World imposter currently wearing #11.
He is frustrated past the point of proffering excrement
Bullet holes in my mirrors . . . .
Mtl players lack creativity with puck.
damn, I thought Julien had made the adjustment
Price is going to have to tie this up. This team really is struggling to score. They do look a bit tougher though. So that’s something.
Danault got off ice early…tired from all his distributing
literally every time chucky/rad together they get a chance….
Yup, this is getting ridiculous.
Would Plekanec and Gallagher please take their snow shoes off!
What has happened to these 2?
Forever #4
Beau, you’re out. Davidson, you’re in.
Price dialled in
Horrible.
"Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!"
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
Hudon ! Hudon ! Hudon !
Habs exciting offense is turning this game in to a giant snooze fest.
I remember when Yanick was Le Jeune Vay Berrr.
Is he mature enough to be Le Vieux Vay Berrr yet?
"Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!"
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
This game needs a Weber goal.
Now that my appreciation for this pastime has transcended the actual on-ice product, I’m discovering all kinds of interesting angles and optics through which to study the finer anthropological and psychological aspects of the game.
One point that I’m finding particularly fascinating–if not downright mystifying–is how these young athletes can earn so many millions in exchange for giving so few sh!ts. It’s like they give fewer than zero sh!ts–a purely theoretical quantity of sh!ts. Magnificent stuff to think about.
And with that, on to the third!
Stool-less stat?
fudgeless-factor?
Bullet holes in my mirrors . . . .
I believe we’re looking at a post-metrics phenomenon here…
Don’t you mean “on to the turd?”
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
This has to be a franchise record goal-less drought at home in regulation
@Captain_Alex
Alex, tell Your Dad not to drink and comment, especially using Your account.
Not cool.
So if Pekka gets a SHUTOUT (which I am sure he will) is P.K. going to give him a triple low-five?
"Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!"
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
I’d like a to give a shoutout for Pekka’s shutout, then we win in the shootout!
I wonder if the teletubbies could score?
Forever #4
Just win.
In the ice cream line. They better take advantage of Ellis’s injury.
Flavour?
Piss tachio
"Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!"
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
Was Hudon serving? It might be the only ice he ever sees with the big club.
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
Say it ain’t so coach! Love to see a call up
Yawning up a storm. Last few seconds of the period notwithstanding, the Habs haven’t looked the least bit threatening. Nor, apropos of P.K. night, the least bit entertaining.
This is very close game , shots were like 10 -10 near end of 2nd
Both teams playing very defensively
I have not seen a Habs team with this type of offensive forecheck in forever
Preds look afraid to take their pushback too far and seem paranoid about which Hab will step in,
Not much like watching the Soviet team back in the day is it?
Remember Red Army vs Habs?
THAT was a hockey game!
"Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!"
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
You can buy jazzy suits, but you can’t buy goal scorers at Value Village
"Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!"
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
lol I told Horcoff I wouldn’t do this!!! I spit my water out!
“They got Steve Ott for faceoffs”
This year he is 102-74 on face offs. That’s very good.
But it means that, compared to a 50/50 coin flip, he wins you an extra 14 face offs in 42 games.
That’s one extra face off win every three games.
So… that’s… awesome… right…?
Also he brings sandpaper.
Looks like the sandpaper didn’t suit up tonight. Must have forgotten to buy some at the hardware store.
Richard R
Like in his hockey bag?
yes but he has licked infinitely more visors than anyone in NHL history
That’s still yooge!
"Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!"
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
No, but seriously, what is up with Rinne’s mask? Those sparkly eyes glued on by his 7-year-old daughter — I’m assuming — cannot be “legal”, surely!
Habs don’t stand a chance in the playoffs!
6 goals in six games at home!
“Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord”
They have to get there first,,,
True …
“Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord”
A PP to start the second. Think they might lend us P.K. for old time’s sake?
Les Canadiens sont la!
I think Danault has hit the wall. May be time to move Galchenyuk up to the 1st line.
Plenty of discussion about that on the previous page. Seems many of us agree.
It couldn’t be worse.
DO IT CJ
Then I may reconsider.
Ha!
Subban will be remembered for being one of the most popular Habs of this generation.
MB will be remembered for talking about foxholes and treading water.
“Une équipe de hockey sur glace de l’île de Mont-Royal va gagner la Coupe de Lord Stanley à 24 reprises dans le 20e siècle et trois fois au cours du 21e siècle.”
– Nostradamus, 1552
YAAAAAAWWWNNN
Holy crap. Can you find another way to say the same thing? Is it possible? Maybe transmit a more interesting message? Think hard, I know you can do it
I think you should stick to being a “Habs fan” rather than a keyboard warrior.
Now I’d pay to see that.
Bingo.
Not within the team
That has to count for something
He was not very well liked by his team mates
But he managed to convince social media he is more awesome than awesome
Who says he wasn’t well liked by his teammates? That’s a myth.
And dumpster diving.
Richard R
Finally the refs call one.
No Hab got mugged, slashed, boarded, so I guess they figure they can call one
OK. Win a faceoff, score a goal. Simple right?
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
Charles Hudon SVP. What is the downside of bringing him up?
Time for a real flakey one…..need an old fashioned “in-off”
Hey Josi… This ain’t Serie A.
Refs are responsible if things get stupid
Josi a complete fabrication
I haven’t been to a game in Montreal in 20 years. What do they cost?
$200 for decent seats?
Not that bad. You can get decent seats for $120 on stubhub. Nosebleeds for $60.
Cool.
Even $60 seems high for a game like this.
They’ll come back in the 3rd and win it in OT.
That’s the spirit.
Don’t bother, stay home. Forum was a better venue.
Richard R
I can imagine what my boss would say to me if I had a problem for 5 years and didn’t fix it. The conversation would be very short.
How Marc Bergevin still has his job I just don’t get it. What’s his secret?
He’s had 5 years to get bigger and all of a sudden there’s a sense of urgency? He could have done this at the beginning of his tenure.
Hasn’t gotten us a #1 centre in 5 years. At draft day draft 4 centres and hope one pans out. What a joke!
Continues to trade for bottom 6 players. He said you need to give something to get something. No shit Sherlock!
Zero goals again tonight. I can’t even listen to him anymore he makes me sick with his stupid answers. If I was in the room asking questions I’d probably be thrown out.
Habs under MB have drastically improved
Win percentage point percentage
Best in 20 years
Simple answer. He acquired the kinds of the players that the coach he first hired wanted. Now he’s starting over. Still dumb of him though.
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
D Mex I’m watching it I m hoping Pk Subban scores a goal
Subban looking pretty tough against Byron.
PK very tough against Byron, booed by the HABS fans
Subban sure picks his spots
Josi getting jostled badly
Now whining to the ref
Poor babes
Actually, I’ve now also given up hope for a successfully completed pass.
a skate to stick move would be exciting, though
Oooh! I’ll keep an eye out for one of those!!
I dunno if Danault should be in the top six, even if Danno disagrees.
Just Danault anymore.
I do not disagree
"Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!"
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
Already had my Phil of these jokes
DaOui has disappeared without a trace.
Richard R
Lehkonen is also broken. Everything is just hard for him.
Seems he’s hit the rookie wall.
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
Lehkonen has been horrible. Get Chucky off that line
No confidence.
Danault is having a somewhat challenging night.
He had a tough night February
McLeod tough?
They will call shaw for any chinch thing
But hey fisher is not usually that type of player
Absolute bs corrupt nhl system makes zero sense
Finally! If the refs won’t take of business, we are starting to get some players who can.
Good to see the Habs actually hold their own in a scrum
Time to bring up the kids like Hudon and Terry. The forwards aren’t playing hungry enough. And Danault – a month on the top line and no goals!
That’s not a penalty.
Hate to say it, but Emelin opened himself up for that. Fisher finished his hit; I don’t see that as malicious.
no, but against the rules anyways. it was boarding
Ugh, sounds like my android box is working about as good as this team
in all thy sons command
Mike Fischer should get a penalty for boarding.
Ah, nothing like a “hockey play” to spice things up…
Evelyn is not hurt, but is should have been a penalty
“It’s not an obsession, It’s a way of life..”
They let it go because Weber has hit 2 guys like that also.
A real Fisher of men.
Even HIO must finally agree the Danault experiment must end for this year…
No beat down for that hit. This is the Mtl team in general.
That needs to be a call on Fisher.
If you hit someone from behind it should be an automatic five.
"Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!"
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
Yes. I’d argue the same for elbowing because it is a deliberate head shot. You never see someone elbow a player in the arm or the chest. Elbows always target the head.
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
Brutal officiating, Nashville been getting away with a lot in this period
To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.
Emelin has to be smarter and not go in face first like that.
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
old times…nowadays onus is on the hitter…used to be on you..but in todays world there is no way that is not a penalty
That wasn’t that bad I don’t think.
Hitting from behind is a penalty, it shouldn’t have to be bad to call it.
To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.