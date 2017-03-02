Montreal Gazette

March 2, 2017 · 574 Comments

Liveblog: Nashville 1 – Canadiens 0 after two

Posted by
MarkovPreds

After a scoreless second period, the Canadiens will begin the third on a power play.

Before the game began, the classy organization put a P.K. Subban tribute video up on the scoreboard, and Montreal’s favourite Nashville Predator shed some tears.

The guest of honour assisted on the first goal, a power-play 45-footer by Ryan Ellis at 18:25.

Andrew Shaw was in the box for an idiotic and unnecessary trip on the ever-undangerous Cody McLeod..

 

Shots through 40 are 18-17 for the home team.

  1. UKRAINIANhab says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    Biggest BS of the century on this site was the notion that getting bigger guys on the bottom line open up space for the top 6

    ?

  2. krob1000 says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    So damn simple….
    Gally plays well with Patch,Pleks plays well with Patch/Gally
    Rad and Chucky are magical
    Danault plays well in 4th line role,
    so easy to see…

  3. Frank2468 says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    They get shutout tonight MB should be run out of town!!!!!

  4. on2ndthought says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    PK gives the puck to McC

  5. Habbu says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    Gallagher……what the hell is wrong with him? Even his defensive play sucks

  6. Coach K says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    That supposed turnover in the corner by N8 wasn’t on him.

    He had the puck and his man. It was the centre’s job to prevent the guy from walking out of the corner. That was Pleky.

    -Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
    (James Lane Allen)

    • krob1000 says:
      March 2, 2017 at 9:54 pm

      yep…actually there were habs on his right and left….but both against glass on exterior ?? while he is pinning a puck?? was a weird play

  7. johnnylarue says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    Controversially, I will advance that Sven Andrighetto was a better player than the Bizarro World imposter currently wearing #11.

  8. Ironhogs says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    Mtl players lack creativity with puck.

  9. on2ndthought says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    damn, I thought Julien had made the adjustment

  10. krob1000 says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    literally every time chucky/rad together they get a chance….

  11. The Puckhound says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    Would Plekanec and Gallagher please take their snow shoes off!
    What has happened to these 2?

    Forever #4

  12. Habby_Haberton says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    Beau, you’re out. Davidson, you’re in.

  13. on2ndthought says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    Price dialled in

  14. Danno says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    Horrible.

    ________________________________________

    “Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
    Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs

  15. UKRAINIANhab says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    Hudon ! Hudon ! Hudon !

  16. Frank2468 says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    Habs exciting offense is turning this game in to a giant snooze fest.

  17. Danno says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    I remember when Yanick was Le Jeune Vay Berrr.
    Is he mature enough to be Le Vieux Vay Berrr yet?

    ________________________________________

    “Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
    Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs

  18. Habby_Haberton says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    This game needs a Weber goal.

  19. johnnylarue says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    Now that my appreciation for this pastime has transcended the actual on-ice product, I’m discovering all kinds of interesting angles and optics through which to study the finer anthropological and psychological aspects of the game.

    One point that I’m finding particularly fascinating–if not downright mystifying–is how these young athletes can earn so many millions in exchange for giving so few sh!ts. It’s like they give fewer than zero sh!ts–a purely theoretical quantity of sh!ts. Magnificent stuff to think about.

    And with that, on to the third!

  20. kalevine says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    This has to be a franchise record goal-less drought at home in regulation

  21. Habitant in Surrey says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    @Captain_Alex

    Alex, tell Your Dad not to drink and comment, especially using Your account.

    Not cool.

  22. Danno says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    So if Pekka gets a SHUTOUT (which I am sure he will) is P.K. going to give him a triple low-five?

    ________________________________________

    “Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
    Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs

  23. The Puckhound says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    I wonder if the teletubbies could score?

    Forever #4

  24. UKRAINIANhab says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    Just win.

  25. DDO_Habs_Fan says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    In the ice cream line. They better take advantage of Ellis’s injury.

  26. Habituated says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    Yawning up a storm. Last few seconds of the period notwithstanding, the Habs haven’t looked the least bit threatening. Nor, apropos of P.K. night, the least bit entertaining.

  27. HabsHammerZone says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    This is very close game , shots were like 10 -10 near end of 2nd
    Both teams playing very defensively

    I have not seen a Habs team with this type of offensive forecheck in forever

    Preds look afraid to take their pushback too far and seem paranoid about which Hab will step in,

  28. ColdComfort says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    Not much like watching the Soviet team back in the day is it?

  29. Danno says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    You can buy jazzy suits, but you can’t buy goal scorers at Value Village

    ________________________________________

    “Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
    Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs

  30. krob1000 says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    lol I told Horcoff I wouldn’t do this!!! I spit my water out!

  31. DipsyDoodler says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    “They got Steve Ott for faceoffs”

    This year he is 102-74 on face offs. That’s very good.

    But it means that, compared to a 50/50 coin flip, he wins you an extra 14 face offs in 42 games.

    That’s one extra face off win every three games.

    —–

  32. CJinBK says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    No, but seriously, what is up with Rinne’s mask? Those sparkly eyes glued on by his 7-year-old daughter — I’m assuming — cannot be “legal”, surely!

  33. I_Am_Second says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    Habs don’t stand a chance in the playoffs!
    6 goals in six games at home!

    "Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord"

  34. Sir Loin of Beef says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    A PP to start the second. Think they might lend us P.K. for old time’s sake?
    Les Canadiens sont la!

  35. DipsyDoodler says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    I think Danault has hit the wall. May be time to move Galchenyuk up to the 1st line.

    —–

  36. PK says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    Subban will be remembered for being one of the most popular Habs of this generation.

    MB will be remembered for talking about foxholes and treading water.

    _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

    “Une équipe de hockey sur glace de l’île de Mont-Royal va gagner la Coupe de Lord Stanley à 24 reprises dans le 20e siècle et trois fois au cours du 21e siècle.”

    – Nostradamus, 1552

  37. Slack says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    Finally the refs call one.

    No Hab got mugged, slashed, boarded, so I guess they figure they can call one

  38. Coach K says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    OK. Win a faceoff, score a goal. Simple right?

    -Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
    (James Lane Allen)

  39. Al Burtlap says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    Charles Hudon SVP. What is the downside of bringing him up?

  40. Habbu says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    Time for a real flakey one…..need an old fashioned “in-off”

  41. CJinBK says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    Hey Josi… This ain’t Serie A.

  42. Caesar says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    Refs are responsible if things get stupid

  43. on2ndthought says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    Josi a complete fabrication

  44. twilighthours says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    I haven’t been to a game in Montreal in 20 years. What do they cost?

    $200 for decent seats?

  45. Roy93 says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    I can imagine what my boss would say to me if I had a problem for 5 years and didn’t fix it. The conversation would be very short.

    How Marc Bergevin still has his job I just don’t get it. What’s his secret?

    He’s had 5 years to get bigger and all of a sudden there’s a sense of urgency? He could have done this at the beginning of his tenure.

    Hasn’t gotten us a #1 centre in 5 years. At draft day draft 4 centres and hope one pans out. What a joke!

    Continues to trade for bottom 6 players. He said you need to give something to get something. No shit Sherlock!

    Zero goals again tonight. I can’t even listen to him anymore he makes me sick with his stupid answers. If I was in the room asking questions I’d probably be thrown out.

    • HabsHammerZone says:
      March 2, 2017 at 9:23 pm

      Habs under MB have drastically improved
      Win percentage point percentage
      Best in 20 years

    • Coach K says:
      March 2, 2017 at 9:24 pm

      Simple answer. He acquired the kinds of the players that the coach he first hired wanted. Now he’s starting over. Still dumb of him though.

      -Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
      (James Lane Allen)

  46. Captain_Alex says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    D Mex I’m watching it I m hoping Pk Subban scores a goal

  47. Habby_Haberton says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    Subban looking pretty tough against Byron.

  48. on2ndthought says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    PK very tough against Byron, booed by the HABS fans

  49. johnnylarue says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    Actually, I’ve now also given up hope for a successfully completed pass.

  50. PK says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    I dunno if Danault should be in the top six, even if Danno disagrees.

    Just Danault anymore.

  51. twilighthours says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    Lehkonen is also broken. Everything is just hard for him.

  52. Slack says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    Lehkonen has been horrible. Get Chucky off that line

  53. Don Birnam says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    Danault is having a somewhat challenging night.

  54. Habby_Haberton says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    McLeod tough?

  55. HabsHammerZone says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    They will call shaw for any chinch thing
    But hey fisher is not usually that type of player
    Absolute bs corrupt nhl system makes zero sense

  56. on2ndthought says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    Finally! If the refs won’t take of business, we are starting to get some players who can.

  57. Slack says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    Good to see the Habs actually hold their own in a scrum

  58. kalevine says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    Time to bring up the kids like Hudon and Terry. The forwards aren’t playing hungry enough. And Danault – a month on the top line and no goals!

  59. UKRAINIANhab says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    That’s not a penalty.

  60. CJinBK says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    Hate to say it, but Emelin opened himself up for that. Fisher finished his hit; I don’t see that as malicious.

  61. knob says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    Ugh, sounds like my android box is working about as good as this team

    in all thy sons command

  62. PK says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    Mike Fischer should get a penalty for boarding.

  63. johnnylarue says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    Ah, nothing like a “hockey play” to spice things up…

  64. topher5468 says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    Evelyn is not hurt, but is should have been a penalty

    "It's not an obsession, It's a way of life.."

  65. trolly says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    A real Fisher of men.

  66. krob1000 says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    Even HIO must finally agree the Danault experiment must end for this year…

  67. Ironhogs says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    No beat down for that hit. This is the Mtl team in general.

  68. twilighthours says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    That needs to be a call on Fisher.

  69. Danno says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    If you hit someone from behind it should be an automatic five.

    ________________________________________

    “Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
    Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs

    • Coach K says:
      March 2, 2017 at 9:15 pm

      Yes. I’d argue the same for elbowing because it is a deliberate head shot. You never see someone elbow a player in the arm or the chest. Elbows always target the head.

      -Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
      (James Lane Allen)

  70. slapshot777 says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    Brutal officiating, Nashville been getting away with a lot in this period

    To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.

  71. Coach K says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    Emelin has to be smarter and not go in face first like that.

    -Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
    (James Lane Allen)

  72. UKRAINIANhab says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    That wasn’t that bad I don’t think.

    • slapshot777 says:
      March 2, 2017 at 9:31 pm

      Hitting from behind is a penalty, it shouldn’t have to be bad to call it.

      To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.

« Older Comments

