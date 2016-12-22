Liveblog: Canadiens 2 – Minnesota 2 after two

Deuces wild at the Bell Centre.
Max Pacioretty opened the scoring with his 14th, a shorty two minutes into the second period.
Jubilation lasted five minutes before Jordan Schroeder circled the Canadiens net and beat Carey Price short side.
Three minutes later, Artturi Lehkonen cashed the rebound of a Tomas Plekanec shot for his seventh of the season .. and fifth in December.
At 15:43, Jared Spurgeon tied it up, completing a nifty O-zone passing play that baffled CH defenders.
Shots through 40 are 26-21 for the CH.
Holiday greetings from the Canadiens.
LOVE the Markov part:
Price down early on that one…
No need for Price to go down on that. nONE!!!!!
Why are the PP zone entries so putrid? The execution is pretty much non-existent.
Anybody??
My kingdom for a PP.
A power play! Off to make a sandwich.
Les Canadiens sont la!
Team needs a bit more from Rads…
Boone
Why do you always say,”No OT”
john slattery
I have to wonder if Bealieu’s game is getting better because he has finally stopped deferring to the elders (Markov and Weber) and started to play HIS game
That sounds right to me. Just play him lots, he’s got game.
It’s good that Byron and Lehkonen have been doing well. That’s helping to offset the loss of Galchenyuk and the slumps of Pleks & Gallagher.
Seems like this team can never have all or most of their players firing on all cylinders. There’s always some players slumping.
The cap wouldn’t allow it (unless other minor players were also exchanged) but I’d trade Pacioretty for Duchene straight up. From reading other comments, it seems trading Juulsen or Sergachev would be a mistake.
“I have a reason that I can’t really tell you why, but if I could, you would probably understand.” – The CH approved explanation that school-aged Habs fans can now use to explain poor grades.
We have all been waiting for Big Mac to take DD’s spot in the
Habs’ line up.
Is it a fait accompli?
Or
Will we see DD running the
Power play, being the proverbial straw that stirs the drink?
Oh Gawd. I better just stick to
Christmas present.
He hasn’t looked all that special has he?
Stall is someone MB should have pushed for in the offseason
It’s almost unacceptable that he didnt
Blue Jackets putting the boots to the Flightless Birds, 7-1.
Got em right where we want em…
They need to continue to bring McCaron along nice and easy this year, and then next year he steps into DD’s spot.
Number one centre?
I think Weber might be hurt too. Looked like Pacioretty was telling him to get out of that scrum
Bet Weber has a sore knee.
Will Carr ever score a Goal ?
Yup, right after Gally pots one.
Carr to the net
Again, another better option than DD….
Columbus smoking Pittsburgh 7-1
Tomorrow night should be fun
Or maybe not…yikes!
Hopefully they will be out of goals after tonight.
That cannon getting a workout.
Lol, total originality. What could the Habs use as a prop? An exotic dancer who removes a piece of clothing everygoal, and adds them back when scored upon?
Rds just put up an revealing graphic on Price and where goals go in on him. Most go in high on the glove side. Next is low on his glove.
High glove is where most goals go in on all the goalies.
I believe it’s also where most shooters shoot their shots.
Really? Didn’t know that. Not many tony Esposito types in this league.
Tony O! Hometown boy. (The Soo)
Didn’t know about Tony O.
The only folks from the Soo I know are some well known triplet fiddlers.
Blocker side, and 18 inches off the ice on either pad are the prime scoring areas. It’s why goaltenders give players the glove side because it’s easier to protect the stick side of the goal.
I never ever heard that high glove side was where most goals go in.
Goalies want us to shoot glove side because most goalies have great gloves.
EDIT1: Price over the last decade has always been weak blocker side, so these stats posted must be what, a month old?
Price vs Dryden
January 31st, Win 258
5 Feb, Win 259
Damn. I’d like to see Price on his feet for .those ones. Grant it, he had a lot of ice to cover to get across but still…
Tough for a goalie, if he stands up, the bottom of the net is exposed.
That’s the point. most goals on Price are scored high on his glove.
Nice shot by Spurgeon. Face offs don’t matter right? Riiiiiight.
Can’t lose those faceoff assignments…
Byron blew the coverage and it too a perfect, off-the-post shot to beat Price.
Crap happens. Let’s go get another one.
My wife and kids got me a nice framed signed photo by Beliveau yesterday for my birthday. I know many of you would appreciate that.
Keep feeding that rubber at Dubnyk
Here’s what I’ve learned about Nate: the more he plays, the better he plays.
Great kill for a bad call
what a lovely PK..
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
Dumba can shoot the puck, damn!
Refs seeing red tonite.
Time to give Lehkonen a nickname. Lehk-ness-monster?
He grew up in Turku. He looks so young how bout the Turku Kid. Artsy? Archie?
The Turku Tiger/Tornado?
