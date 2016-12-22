Montreal Gazette

December 22, 2016 · 171 Comments

Liveblog: Canadiens 2 – Minnesota 2 after two

Posted by
mitchellminny

Deuces wild at the Bell Centre.

Max Pacioretty opened the scoring with his 14th, a shorty two minutes into the second period.

Jubilation lasted five minutes before Jordan Schroeder circled the Canadiens net and beat Carey Price short side.

Three minutes later, Artturi Lehkonen cashed the rebound of a Tomas Plekanec shot for his seventh of the season .. and fifth in December.

At 15:43, Jared Spurgeon tied it up, completing a nifty O-zone passing play that baffled CH defenders.

 

Shots through 40 are 26-21 for the CH.

•  •  •

Holiday greetings from the Canadiens.

LOVE the Markov part:

http://club1909.com/chpages/content/video/noel/video.html

171 Comments

  1. Coach K says:
    December 22, 2016 at 9:40 pm

    Price down early on that one…

    -Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
    (James Lane Allen)

  2. iha8losin says:
    December 22, 2016 at 9:40 pm

    No need for Price to go down on that. nONE!!!!!

  3. Coach K says:
    December 22, 2016 at 9:39 pm

    Why are the PP zone entries so putrid? The execution is pretty much non-existent.

    Anybody??

    -Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
    (James Lane Allen)

  4. iha8losin says:
    December 22, 2016 at 9:39 pm

    My kingdom for a PP.

  5. Sir Loin of Beef says:
    December 22, 2016 at 9:38 pm

    A power play! Off to make a sandwich.

    Les Canadiens sont la!

  6. iha8losin says:
    December 22, 2016 at 9:37 pm

    Team needs a bit more from Rads…

  7. 4m3y2j says:
    December 22, 2016 at 9:36 pm

    Boone

    Why do you always say,”No OT”

    john slattery

  8. Coach K says:
    December 22, 2016 at 9:35 pm

    I have to wonder if Bealieu’s game is getting better because he has finally stopped deferring to the elders (Markov and Weber) and started to play HIS game

    -Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
    (James Lane Allen)

  9. CHair Troll says:
    December 22, 2016 at 9:29 pm

    It’s good that Byron and Lehkonen have been doing well. That’s helping to offset the loss of Galchenyuk and the slumps of Pleks & Gallagher.

    Seems like this team can never have all or most of their players firing on all cylinders. There’s always some players slumping.

    The cap wouldn’t allow it (unless other minor players were also exchanged) but I’d trade Pacioretty for Duchene straight up. From reading other comments, it seems trading Juulsen or Sergachev would be a mistake.


    “I have a reason that I can’t really tell you why, but if I could, you would probably understand.” – The CH approved explanation that school-aged Habs fans can now use to explain poor grades.

  10. PK says:
    December 22, 2016 at 9:25 pm

    We have all been waiting for Big Mac to take DD’s spot in the
    Habs’ line up.

    Is it a fait accompli?
    Or
    Will we see DD running the
    Power play, being the proverbial straw that stirs the drink?

    Oh Gawd. I better just stick to
    Christmas present.

  11. The Gumper says:
    December 22, 2016 at 9:25 pm

    Blue Jackets putting the boots to the Flightless Birds, 7-1.
    Got em right where we want em…

  12. danhabsfan says:
    December 22, 2016 at 9:24 pm

    They need to continue to bring McCaron along nice and easy this year, and then next year he steps into DD’s spot.

  13. Ghosts of the Forum says:
    December 22, 2016 at 9:19 pm

    I think Weber might be hurt too. Looked like Pacioretty was telling him to get out of that scrum

  14. Duffy says:
    December 22, 2016 at 9:15 pm

    Will Carr ever score a Goal ?

  15. Gerry Pigeon says:
    December 22, 2016 at 9:14 pm

    Carr to the net

    Again, another better option than DD….

  16. LeaveTheCoachAlone says:
    December 22, 2016 at 9:14 pm

    Columbus smoking Pittsburgh 7-1

    Tomorrow night should be fun

  17. iha8losin says:
    December 22, 2016 at 9:13 pm

    Rds just put up an revealing graphic on Price and where goals go in on him. Most go in high on the glove side. Next is low on his glove.

    • Luke says:
      December 22, 2016 at 9:15 pm

      High glove is where most goals go in on all the goalies.
      I believe it’s also where most shooters shoot their shots.

      • iha8losin says:
        December 22, 2016 at 9:18 pm

        Really? Didn’t know that. Not many tony Esposito types in this league.

      • sholi2000.com says:
        December 22, 2016 at 9:29 pm

        Blocker side, and 18 inches off the ice on either pad are the prime scoring areas. It’s why goaltenders give players the glove side because it’s easier to protect the stick side of the goal.

        I never ever heard that high glove side was where most goals go in.

        Goalies want us to shoot glove side because most goalies have great gloves.

        EDIT1: Price over the last decade has always been weak blocker side, so these stats posted must be what, a month old?

        Shane Oliver
        Sholi2000.com
        Custom Sports Figures
        @sholi2000
        Price vs Dryden
        January 31st, Win 258
        5 Feb, Win 259

  18. iha8losin says:
    December 22, 2016 at 9:10 pm

    Damn. I’d like to see Price on his feet for .those ones. Grant it, he had a lot of ice to cover to get across but still…

  19. Phil C says:
    December 22, 2016 at 9:09 pm

    Nice shot by Spurgeon. Face offs don’t matter right? Riiiiiight.

  20. Coach K says:
    December 22, 2016 at 9:09 pm

    Can’t lose those faceoff assignments…
    Byron blew the coverage and it too a perfect, off-the-post shot to beat Price.

    Crap happens. Let’s go get another one.

    -Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
    (James Lane Allen)

  21. danhabsfan says:
    December 22, 2016 at 9:08 pm

    My wife and kids got me a nice framed signed photo by Beliveau yesterday for my birthday. I know many of you would appreciate that.

  22. CH Sam says:
    December 22, 2016 at 9:08 pm

    Keep feeding that rubber at Dubnyk

  23. iha8losin says:
    December 22, 2016 at 9:05 pm

    Here’s what I’ve learned about Nate: the more he plays, the better he plays.

  24. danhabsfan says:
    December 22, 2016 at 9:03 pm

    Great kill for a bad call

  25. Mavid says:
    December 22, 2016 at 9:03 pm

    what a lovely PK..

    º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º

    Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf

  26. Gerry Pigeon says:
    December 22, 2016 at 9:02 pm

    Dumba can shoot the puck, damn!

  27. iha8losin says:
    December 22, 2016 at 9:02 pm

    Refs seeing red tonite.

  28. CHicoHab says:
    December 22, 2016 at 9:01 pm

    Time to give Lehkonen a nickname. Lehk-ness-monster?

