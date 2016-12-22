Liveblog: Canadiens 2 – Minnesota 2 after two

Deuces wild at the Bell Centre.

Max Pacioretty opened the scoring with his 14th, a shorty two minutes into the second period.

Jubilation lasted five minutes before Jordan Schroeder circled the Canadiens net and beat Carey Price short side.

Three minutes later, Artturi Lehkonen cashed the rebound of a Tomas Plekanec shot for his seventh of the season .. and fifth in December.

At 15:43, Jared Spurgeon tied it up, completing a nifty O-zone passing play that baffled CH defenders.

Shots through 40 are 26-21 for the CH.

• • •

Holiday greetings from the Canadiens.

LOVE the Markov part:

http://club1909.com/chpages/content/video/noel/video.html