Montreal Gazette

You are here: Home » Boone » Liveblog » Liveblog: Islanders 2 – Canadiens 0 after two

February 23, 2017 · 332 Comments

Liveblog: Islanders 2 – Canadiens 0 after two

Posted by
644670922_slide

Anders Lee scored a backhand beauty from close-in six minutes into the second period, extending the visitors’ lead to 2-0.

Big first-period thrill for Anthony Beauvillier.

The Quebec-born Islander got his team on the board 5:28 in, cashing a cross-ice pass from Brock Nelson.

Shots through 40 are 21-16 for the team that’s leading.

332 Comments

  1. theox_8 says:
    February 23, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    Pierre McGuire eluded to the fact that it wasn’t Therriens fault for this teams complete lack of competitiveness and drop in the standings . Pointing out that there was much more wrong with the team than just the coaching and the systems implemented by the coach . And of course the depth or lack thereof up the middle which has been an on going issue for the past 15 years or longer .

  2. HABS 63 says:
    February 23, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    Nice to see Emelin with a big hit , he has to do more of that to be effective. What I want to know is why Weber isn’t hitting. GO HABS GO 11. 11. 11.

  3. Captain aHab says:
    February 23, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    What baffles me is that they’ve been “building from the goalie out” since 2003 under Gainey and they still suck on D.

    —————-
    Drop da puck already!

  4. Paz says:
    February 23, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    People here clamoring to get Therrien back??? Hahahaah!!!

  5. HabsHammerZone says:
    February 23, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    Chucky unfortunately is a failure in Mtl, no amount of coaching seems to cure him.
    MB needs to package him and another roster player to go after duchene whom has a 200 foot game, wins over 50% on the draws consistently.

    Too bad Chucky did not work out, he is a turn over machine

  6. Frank2468 says:
    February 23, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    If they miss the playoffs wonder if Molson cans MB?????

  7. Ian Cobb says:
    February 23, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    At least 6 to 8 players will not be back next year that are on the roster today!

  8. Danno says:
    February 23, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    And it stinks so bad, the stones been chokin’
    Weepin’ greenish drops
    In the room where
    The giant fire puffer works
    And the torture never stops
    The torture never stops,
    The torture
    The torture
    The torture never stops

    – Frank Zappa

    ________________________________________

    “Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
    Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs

  9. D Mex says:
    February 23, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    Coming up on the SNET broadcast :
    – a piece on Kirk Muller.
    Bonus – no Jason York 🙄

  10. filchock79 says:
    February 23, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    If the Habs kill off the penalty to start the third, cue the comeback.

  11. LeaveTheCoachAlone says:
    February 23, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    On a side note watching the game on mute is so much less irritating, Houde’s superlatives are redundant, and inaccurate. Sainte Parole, Drama Queen extravaganza.

  12. berc says:
    February 23, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    Predict some big moves. Possibly Emelin. Hopefully not Pateryn. Perhaps even Gallagher.

  13. topher5468 says:
    February 23, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    Islander announce thinks the Canadiens will come out hard in the 3rd, I guess she doesn’t follow this team.

    “It’s not an obsession, It’s a way of life..”

  14. PK says:
    February 23, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    If MB was a top six forward in his playing days, perhaps the Habs would have an offence-first philosophy. Alas, we are seeing the five year work of a journeyman defenceman turned GM.

    _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

    “Une équipe de hockey sur glace de l’île de Mont-Royal va gagner la Coupe de Lord Stanley à 24 reprises dans le 20e siècle et trois fois au cours du 21e siècle.”

    – Nostradamus, 1552

  15. Ian Cobb says:
    February 23, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    Our best two draft picks on defense in the last 12yrs are McDonaugh and the PK., And we traded them for garbage. Markov is the only D worth his salt and he is getting past prime.
    This team is in big trouble!!!

  16. ooder says:
    February 23, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    This is crazy. The season very may end and the habs will only have 1 player with over 20 goals
    Pacs has 28 with radulov and Weber both at 14.
    This is an insane level of ineptitude

    It’s nice that MB got players who hate to lose.
    If only he also got some that could do something about it

  17. Mr. Biter says:
    February 23, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    That $20 is not looking good. Habs spend all period cycling in Isle’s zone but no good scoring chances.

  18. HNS says:
    February 23, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    MB is next…

  19. arcosenate says:
    February 23, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    Excruciating watching these terrible passes. Brutal. Have they made two in a row? Can someone please score a g.d. goal?!!!

  20. Slack says:
    February 23, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    Michel Therrien, so evil, so rotten, so corrupt, still ruining this team. When will it end?

  21. Danno says:
    February 23, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    Pilsburry wants to buy the Habs because they heard they are good at making lots of turnovers.

    ________________________________________

    “Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
    Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs

  22. UKRAINIANhab says:
    February 23, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    Would trade Gallagher while he still has value js.

  23. Scottym314 says:
    February 23, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    Step 1: Shoot the puck.
    Step 2: Hit the net
    Step 3: Put the puck into the net
    Repeat.
    Attempt this at least once a game. Try for more, too.

  24. HabsFanInSaintJohn says:
    February 23, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    Cue the 3rd period comeback!! Patches..rads and shaw! 3-2 win! >:)

  25. sCOTT1243 says:
    February 23, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    CJ needs to lose his mind on the ref for that call… I don’t understand that one. Emelin simply out muscled him. Brutal

  26. Duffy says:
    February 23, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    Another SHUTOUT for the visitors !!!

  27. Chuck says:
    February 23, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    How does the crosscheck to Emelin’s face go unpenalized?

  28. joeybarrie says:
    February 23, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    BS call. So ridiculous. nothing wrong there.
    4 on 4 at best.

  29. slapshot777 says:
    February 23, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    Brutal call on Emelin apparently get an unsportsmanlike which is funny in itself

    To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.

  30. Al Burtlap says:
    February 23, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    Pansification of hockey my friends. Right there. Total joke.

  31. Habby_Haberton says:
    February 23, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    Forkin refs. Can’t wait for robot refs, only then will the bias leave the game.

  32. Rockhabsfan says:
    February 23, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    That’s it… I’m bad luck. Turning it off now. Cue the comeback.

  33. DipsyDoodler says:
    February 23, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    Ridiculous refereeing.

    —–

  34. ccs says:
    February 23, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    We are witnessing is what 5 years of MT and MB style hockey has produced, a team with NO offensive instincts whatsoever. The “system” has decimated this squad that a total re build is needed. It’s not like we have any help on the farm because sadly they have been poisoned with this over the same amount of time. Look what happened to one of the most creative, exciting players we have had in decades, shipped out of town for not playing the right way. I am beginning to think that the best thing that could happen for our beloved team is for them to NOT make the playoffs and MB gets axed, assistant coaches GONE and of last but not least farm team gutted. When was the last time they made the post season? I survived last spring with no team to cheer for and I will again this year. Go Habs Go ( i guess?) Sad and frustrated.

    • Scottym314 says:
      February 23, 2017 at 9:15 pm

      I’m with you on all accounts. Especially on the farm. How do you keep a coach when he isn’t developing talent and misses the playoffs ever frickin’ year he has coached. And this year isn’t any better.

  35. HabsFanInSaintJohn says:
    February 23, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    Absolute bs calls on emelin!!! He gets jumped and gets the extra penalty?!?!

  36. Caesar says:
    February 23, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    So Emelin gets a penalty for getting jumped?

  37. slapshot777 says:
    February 23, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    Should be even up at least no way should be 4 minutes for Emelin

    To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.

    • filchock79 says:
      February 23, 2017 at 9:24 pm

      You’re right. He should have had 2 more minutes for the head shot that started everything. Considering his situation (plate in his head), Emelin should turn down the volume.

  38. HabsFanInTampa says:
    February 23, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    I feel sorry for Carey Price. He has a soft defensive corps and forwards who can’t score. But looking at the bright side, we did rehire the best French speaking coach available.

  39. Habby_Haberton says:
    February 23, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    Tavares is the new Crosby. Whiner getting all the calls.

« Older Comments

Leave a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.