Liveblog: Islanders 2 – Canadiens 0 after two

Anders Lee scored a backhand beauty from close-in six minutes into the second period, extending the visitors’ lead to 2-0.
Big first-period thrill for Anthony Beauvillier.
The Quebec-born Islander got his team on the board 5:28 in, cashing a cross-ice pass from Brock Nelson.
Shots through 40 are 21-16 for the team that’s leading.
Pierre McGuire eluded to the fact that it wasn’t Therriens fault for this teams complete lack of competitiveness and drop in the standings . Pointing out that there was much more wrong with the team than just the coaching and the systems implemented by the coach . And of course the depth or lack thereof up the middle which has been an on going issue for the past 15 years or longer .
Nice to see Emelin with a big hit , he has to do more of that to be effective. What I want to know is why Weber isn’t hitting. GO HABS GO 11. 11. 11.
What baffles me is that they’ve been “building from the goalie out” since 2003 under Gainey and they still suck on D.
Drop da puck already!
People here clamoring to get Therrien back??? Hahahaah!!!
Chucky unfortunately is a failure in Mtl, no amount of coaching seems to cure him.
MB needs to package him and another roster player to go after duchene whom has a 200 foot game, wins over 50% on the draws consistently.
Too bad Chucky did not work out, he is a turn over machine
If they miss the playoffs wonder if Molson cans MB?????
At least 6 to 8 players will not be back next year that are on the roster today!
the lack of heart is astounding, you are probably right
And it stinks so bad, the stones been chokin’
Weepin’ greenish drops
In the room where
The giant fire puffer works
And the torture never stops
The torture never stops,
The torture
The torture
The torture never stops
– Frank Zappa
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
Coming up on the SNET broadcast :
– a piece on Kirk Muller.
Bonus – no Jason York 🙄
If the Habs kill off the penalty to start the third, cue the comeback.
On a side note watching the game on mute is so much less irritating, Houde’s superlatives are redundant, and inaccurate. Sainte Parole, Drama Queen extravaganza.
FYI, Houde is one of the best in the business.
Predict some big moves. Possibly Emelin. Hopefully not Pateryn. Perhaps even Gallagher.
I bet Gallagher.
Damaged goods right now.
Islander announce thinks the Canadiens will come out hard in the 3rd, I guess she doesn’t follow this team.
“It’s not an obsession, It’s a way of life..”
If MB was a top six forward in his playing days, perhaps the Habs would have an offence-first philosophy. Alas, we are seeing the five year work of a journeyman defenceman turned GM.
“Une équipe de hockey sur glace de l’île de Mont-Royal va gagner la Coupe de Lord Stanley à 24 reprises dans le 20e siècle et trois fois au cours du 21e siècle.”
– Nostradamus, 1552
Our best two draft picks on defense in the last 12yrs are McDonaugh and the PK., And we traded them for garbage. Markov is the only D worth his salt and he is getting past prime.
This team is in big trouble!!!
You don’t like the Sergachev pick ?
This is crazy. The season very may end and the habs will only have 1 player with over 20 goals
Pacs has 28 with radulov and Weber both at 14.
This is an insane level of ineptitude
It’s nice that MB got players who hate to lose.
If only he also got some that could do something about it
That $20 is not looking good. Habs spend all period cycling in Isle’s zone but no good scoring chances.
MB is next…
Excruciating watching these terrible passes. Brutal. Have they made two in a row? Can someone please score a g.d. goal?!!!
Michel Therrien, so evil, so rotten, so corrupt, still ruining this team. When will it end?
.500 before Price.
.500 in the playoffs.
.520 without Price
.656 with Price.
Coaching mediocrity personified. As always, the stank will take a while to wash off.
Yep that’s the delusional consensus. No one can apparently see this coaching change was pure desperation.
Pilsburry wants to buy the Habs because they heard they are good at making lots of turnovers.
I thought it was because they are soft and flakey.
Then they can replace Youppi with the Pillsbury Doughboy.
Richard R
Would trade Gallagher while he still has value js.
Step 1: Shoot the puck.
Step 2: Hit the net
Step 3: Put the puck into the net
Repeat.
Attempt this at least once a game. Try for more, too.
Yes! Like THIS!!!
Cue the 3rd period comeback!! Patches..rads and shaw! 3-2 win! >:)
CJ needs to lose his mind on the ref for that call… I don’t understand that one. Emelin simply out muscled him. Brutal
Another SHUTOUT for the visitors !!!
How does the crosscheck to Emelin’s face go unpenalized?
BS call. So ridiculous. nothing wrong there.
4 on 4 at best.
Brutal call on Emelin apparently get an unsportsmanlike which is funny in itself
To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.
Pansification of hockey my friends. Right there. Total joke.
Forkin refs. Can’t wait for robot refs, only then will the bias leave the game.
That will depend on who programs them.
Richard R
That’s it… I’m bad luck. Turning it off now. Cue the comeback.
Ridiculous refereeing.
At least three missed calls that did not go Habs’ way.
We are witnessing is what 5 years of MT and MB style hockey has produced, a team with NO offensive instincts whatsoever. The “system” has decimated this squad that a total re build is needed. It’s not like we have any help on the farm because sadly they have been poisoned with this over the same amount of time. Look what happened to one of the most creative, exciting players we have had in decades, shipped out of town for not playing the right way. I am beginning to think that the best thing that could happen for our beloved team is for them to NOT make the playoffs and MB gets axed, assistant coaches GONE and of last but not least farm team gutted. When was the last time they made the post season? I survived last spring with no team to cheer for and I will again this year. Go Habs Go ( i guess?) Sad and frustrated.
I’m with you on all accounts. Especially on the farm. How do you keep a coach when he isn’t developing talent and misses the playoffs ever frickin’ year he has coached. And this year isn’t any better.
Absolute bs calls on emelin!!! He gets jumped and gets the extra penalty?!?!
So Emelin gets a penalty for getting jumped?
Should be even up at least no way should be 4 minutes for Emelin
You’re right. He should have had 2 more minutes for the head shot that started everything. Considering his situation (plate in his head), Emelin should turn down the volume.
I feel sorry for Carey Price. He has a soft defensive corps and forwards who can’t score. But looking at the bright side, we did rehire the best French speaking coach available.
Carey has not had a stellar season either. Pretty originate for three months.
Tavares is the new Crosby. Whiner getting all the calls.