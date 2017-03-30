Liveblog: Canadiens romp to 6-2 win over Florida, clinch playoff berth

Less than four minutes into the third period, Alexander Radulov fed Max Pacioretty for the Captain’s 35th of the season, making it 4-1 and sealing the deal for the Canadiens.

Pointe Claire homeboy Mike Matheson scored to make it briefly interesting, but Gallagher’s 10th and a late Phillip Danault goal – off an exquisite Radulov feed – sealed the deal.

The Canadiens killed almost a full two-minute 5-on-3 power play in the second period, denying Florida a chance to get back into the game.

But two minutes later, Reilly Smith beat Carey Price with a rocket to make it 3-1.

Paul Byron converted a lovely Nathan Beaulieu feed to get the Canadiens on the board, 7:24 into the game, beating Reto Berra for his astonishing 21st of the season.

Less than three minutes later, Tomas Plekanec … of all people! … converted a lovely Brendan Gallagher feed to make it 2-0. It was Pleks’s ninth.

A shade over three minutes later, Byron got his second of the period, converting another sweet Beaulieu feed.

Shots were 32-31 for the winning team.