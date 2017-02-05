Liveblog: Edmonton at Canadiens

Let’s hope the Oilers have been enjoying Montreal night life.
Idle on Saturday, while the Canadiens were losing to Washington, Edmonton will be well-rested when the teams meet Sunday afternoon at the Bell Centre.
Maybe too well rested.
The Canadiens will be trying to avoid their third three-game losing streak of the season.
Edmonton were 2-1 losers Friday night in Carolina. But they’re 6-3-1 in their last 10.
A year ago, the Canadiens outshot Edmonton 35-24 and raced off to a 4-0 lead en route to a 5-1 win.
Bell Centre fans get their one chance – barring a meeting in the Stanley Cup final – to see a team loaded with young talent … including the spectacular Connor McDavid.
And the Oilers get to see Al Montoya.
Puck drops 1:10ish.
Check back later for live game blogging.
What’s the over/under on comments today blaming the refs for our problems, or suggesting the announcers are moist for whatever team opposes the Habs?
Danault a game time decision. Cue the return of the prodigal son.
http://gph.is/2keyXk7
Prepare for Sportsnet’s lovefest for King McDavid and the Oilers.
Hab’s sit 7th in the league,
behind Wash, Minnesota, Columbus, Pittsburgh, San Jose, and Chicago.
Hab’s sit, 4th in their Conference.
behind Washington, Columbus, and Pittsburgh.
Hab’s sit, 1st in their Division.
ahead of Ottawa and Boston. Both have games in hand on us.
In the league.
Total Points…….67,…..7th place.
Goals For……..158,……6th place.
Goals Against…133,…..6th place.
Goals Diff……..+25,…..6th place.
We have games in hand on Boston
Today’s Oily Book of Hab —>
http://calsbookofhab3.weebly.com/
I see us getting bitch-slapped by the Oilers.
Moi aussi…but usually they do step up during times like this when our collective toes are hanging over the cliff edge.
We cite the need for a top 6 forward or two as the team’s biggest need. Fine but that lets off a whole whack of guys whom I think haven’t been pulling their weight. To wit…
Shaw 7 1 goals (1 since he’s been back)
Mitchell 7 (0 goals since Dec 8 when he scored 2)
Flynn 6 goals
Ghetto 2 goals in 21 games played
Plek 7 goals
DLR 0 goals in 8 games played
Carr 2 goals in 31 games played
Mcarron 1 goal in 15 games played
And to round out our roster of under achievers…
DD 4 goals in 27 games played
Gally 6 goals in 39 games played
Maybe MB would be better off finding a couple of bottom 6ers with a more offensive punch. I mean, they’d be easier to find, right? And cost the team a lot less in terms of assets going back.
Discuss.
Other then MAYBE Pleky who is a top 6 player off your list?
Really don’t see what there is to “discuss”
Emelin was MIA yesterday, kinda need him to make some hits early to make the Oilers hesitate a bit coming over the blue line. This is where Pateryn may be a bit more useful than Nesterov. However, Nesterov is quicker.
….Hab4life….
Patter-in?…he occupies the eternal mutt house
Auto correct
….Hab4life….
Patter-in?
Yo
Is Danault in?
I donno.
….Hab4life….
Me- neider-writer
The Oilers should be fun to watch.
No not The Donald Trumpets
“Damn it Jim I’m not a doctor; I’m a hockey expert.”
Trumpets please…
“Damn it Jim I’m not a doctor; I’m a hockey expert.”