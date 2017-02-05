Liveblog: Edmonton at Canadiens

Let’s hope the Oilers have been enjoying Montreal night life.

Idle on Saturday, while the Canadiens were losing to Washington, Edmonton will be well-rested when the teams meet Sunday afternoon at the Bell Centre.

Maybe too well rested.

The Canadiens will be trying to avoid their third three-game losing streak of the season.

Edmonton were 2-1 losers Friday night in Carolina. But they’re 6-3-1 in their last 10.

A year ago, the Canadiens outshot Edmonton 35-24 and raced off to a 4-0 lead en route to a 5-1 win.

Bell Centre fans get their one chance – barring a meeting in the Stanley Cup final – to see a team loaded with young talent … including the spectacular Connor McDavid.

And the Oilers get to see Al Montoya.

Puck drops 1:10ish.

Check back later for live game blogging.