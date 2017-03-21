Liveblog: Detroit at Canadiens

Trap game?

Detroit sits 23 points behind the Canadiens in the Atlantic Division standings and will miss the playoffs for the first time in 25 years.

The team that plays host to the Red Wings Tuesday night at the Bell Centre has scored 21 more goals than the visitors while allowing 32 fewer.

The Canadiens are 8-2 in their last 10 games. Detroit is 3-6-1.

The Canadiens are coming off what they hope are season-defining back-to-back wins over Ottawa.

The Wings lost to mighty Buffalo at the Joe Monday night.

On their previous visit to the Bell Centre, back on Nov. 12, the Wings were smoked 5-0.

Should be an early spring walk in the park for the home team, right?

Maybe not, if the teams’ most recent meetings are an indicator.

The Canadiens were outshot 33-24, but Alex Galchenyuk scored in Overtime to secure a 2-1 win in Detroit on Nov. 26.

On Jan. 12, the Canadiens were held to 18 SoG and Tomas Vanek beat Carey Price on one of the home team’s 20 shots to secure a 1-0 win.

In NHL action Monday night, Dallas, which went into the game 25 points behind San Jose, beat the Sharks 1-0.

So you never know …

Carey Price gets the night off.

Puck drops 7:40ish.

Check back later for live game blogging.