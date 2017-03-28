Montreal Gazette

March 28, 2017 · 209 Comments

Liveblog: Dallas 1 – Canadiens 1 after one

Posted by
CHStars

Almost 16 minutes into the second period, Max Pacioretty’s backhand snuck through Kari Lehtonen’s pads to get the Canadiens on the board.

Less than two minutes into the first period, Curtis McKenzie benefited from an ill-advised pass by Nathan Beaulieu and a bounce off the backboards to beat Carey Price from in close.

Shots through 40 are 29-17 for the home team.

209 Comments

  1. veryhabby says:
    March 28, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    Bwoar….thanks for that link. Working great. No pop ups or viruses lol

    Bring on the 3rd period!

  2. B says:
    March 28, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    Kingston beat Hamilton 4-2 but trail the series 2 games to 1.
    No points for Bitten at home tonight.

    Sudbury beat Oshawa 3-2 and take a 2-1 series lead.
    3rd star Pezzetta scored a shortie, his 2nd of the POs.

    Windsor beat London 3-1 and also take a 2-1 series lead
    No points for Sergachev or Mete

    –Go Habs Go!–

  3. HabsFanInSaintJohn says:
    March 28, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    Brutal turnover by Anderson ahahaha 2-2

  4. on2ndthought says:
    March 28, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    Bruins fans haven’t forgotten PK.

  5. Danno says:
    March 28, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    “Let’s all go for a nice cold glass of milk” said no one ever after a playing a hockey game.

    ________________________________________

    “Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
    Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs

  6. HabsFanInSaintJohn says:
    March 28, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    Sens get dominated for 5 straight minutes and weather the storm to come down the ice and score with 6min left…ugh 2-1 turds

  7. The Gumper says:
    March 28, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    Petry is quietly having a nice game.
    Although he’s softer than a baby’s arse, he does show great anticipation on his pinches. He rarely makes the wrong choice as to whether or not to jump in on the play, he’s got a pretty good knack for finding space…

  8. Danno says:
    March 28, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    Turds just scored making it 2-1 Ottawa

    ________________________________________

    “Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
    Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs

  9. HabsfanlostinTO says:
    March 28, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    Nashville just scored, 2-1 B now

    ______________________________________________

  10. Danno says:
    March 28, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    Welcome to the Situation Room.

    This just in.

    Davey D has not scored yet.

    Stay tuned for further developments…

    ________________________________________

    “Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
    Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs

  11. MustardTiger1337 says:
    March 28, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    Weird MTL is playing good and tie BUT there is NO Timbo to be found?

    Strange

  12. Chuck says:
    March 28, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    On pace for 45 shots. When was the last time we racked up that many?

  13. B says:
    March 28, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    Bourque continues his point per game playoff pace with an assist.
    Sea Dogs up 3-1 after 2.

    –Go Habs Go!–

  14. Sal from the Hammer says:
    March 28, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    Always have a chuckle when Weber knocks somebody down, they get up quickly, realize who it is, and change their mind!!

  15. StevieM61 says:
    March 28, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    Live blog title… 1-1 Habs after 2?

    Bullet holes in my mirrors . . . .

  16. UKRAINIANhab says:
    March 28, 2017 at 9:11 pm

    Errrrr what miss was worse!

  17. on2ndthought says:
    March 28, 2017 at 9:11 pm

    Get it up, Phil,

  18. smiler2729 says:
    March 28, 2017 at 9:11 pm

    My God, Plekanec SUUUUCCCKSSS

    _______________________________________
    Leafs blow…
    Jack Edwards is a clam…
    Gary Bettman is a bobblehead…
    Tomas Plekanec and Alexei Emelin suck

    • on2ndthought says:
      March 28, 2017 at 9:13 pm

      I strongly disagree with your opinion. If I told you what I thought of people who come online and insult others who aren’t here to reply, I might just get modded.

      • smiler2729 says:
        March 28, 2017 at 9:21 pm

        You’re right, he’ll be just great for his next gig as a Las Vegas Golden Little Showgirl

        _______________________________________
        Leafs blow…
        Jack Edwards is a clam…
        Gary Bettman is a bobblehead…
        Tomas Plekanec and Alexei Emelin suck

  19. Coach K says:
    March 28, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    Oh goody. JJ giving advice to Weber and Emelin.

    -Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
    (James Lane Allen)

  20. on2ndthought says:
    March 28, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    Weber strong as an ox. Ritchie’s a big lad.

  21. DipsyDoodler says:
    March 28, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    Stop trying to pick the corners. Lethonen is a sieve.

    —–

  22. kalevine says:
    March 28, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    I’m glad for the goal but these guys have got to shoot on net! Too much trying to pick the corner, which is normal when the opposing goaltender has a hot hand, but not a good atrategy

  23. zip by says:
    March 28, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    ok – every time we need a goal I am going to say something bad about Patch 🙂

  24. Habby_Haberton says:
    March 28, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    Love Radulovs enthusiasm

  25. bwoar says:
    March 28, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    Like I said, matter of time for that line.

  26. Coach K says:
    March 28, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    The goal notwithstanding, York says Radulov is struggling.

    I think it’s because he’s playing with Max as his winger. Not because Max isn’t a good player but because I think he’s got better chemistry with Galchenyuk than Max. Those two seem to be on the same wavelength when it comes to creating opportunities while Rads and Max seem just a bit out of sync.

    -Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
    (James Lane Allen)

  27. on2ndthought says:
    March 28, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    a forward!!

    https://giphy.com/gifs/unicorn-8bit-tj-fuller-xTiTnLmaxrlBHxsMMg

  28. DipsyDoodler says:
    March 28, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    Well, that was interesting.

    —–

  29. habsfaninboston says:
    March 28, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    Huzzah!

  30. slapshot777 says:
    March 28, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    It was coming you could sense it.

    To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.

  31. UKRAINIANhab says:
    March 28, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    Great play by Danault

  32. B says:
    March 28, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    He’s soft and lazy

    –Go Habs Go!–

  33. StevieM61 says:
    March 28, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    greasy? whatever

    Bullet holes in my mirrors . . . .

  34. Habby_Haberton says:
    March 28, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    Maybe that will reverse Beaulieu’s play. His fight against Foligno sent him into a tailspin so this could do the opposite.

  35. Duffy says:
    March 28, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    Interesting Stat, in the top fifty points leaders we have one forward, Leafs have five,,,

  36. StanleyHab says:
    March 28, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    King have a point as a Hab yet?

  37. DipsyDoodler says:
    March 28, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    Even the fights are boring.

    —–

  38. StevieM61 says:
    March 28, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    Good for him

    Bullet holes in my mirrors . . . .

  39. UKRAINIANhab says:
    March 28, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    lame.

  40. DipsyDoodler says:
    March 28, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    I think I understand why Bettman is having a hard time selling hockey to the US.

    This is dire.

    —–

  41. Habby_Haberton says:
    March 28, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    Won’t lie…these 1-0 games are starting to get tiring…especially when it’s the other team with the 1.

  42. kalevine says:
    March 28, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    Our Finn needs to break out

  43. Caesar says:
    March 28, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    So last game penalty called against Habs for grazing back of the helmet Leks get a stick to the face nothing

  44. HabsfanlostinTO says:
    March 28, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    How about our Finn scores on their Finn, sounds fair

    ______________________________________________

  45. B says:
    March 28, 2017 at 8:59 pm

    Lehkonen stood up by Lehtonen

    –Go Habs Go!–

  46. on2ndthought says:
    March 28, 2017 at 8:59 pm

    R U sure about that shutout?

  47. zip by says:
    March 28, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    I hate to say this, really, but last shift 3 giveaways by Patch. Man has to learn to pass properly.

  48. kalevine says:
    March 28, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    Yeah good pass from Pleks

  49. Coach K says:
    March 28, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    I’m encouraged that Plekanec is at least TRYING to find his open wingers again.

    -Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
    (James Lane Allen)

  50. StanleyHab says:
    March 28, 2017 at 8:56 pm

    Ok Timo. The Davey D thing is done. Old, like stale balsac cheese. Seymour Hoffmann gags however…

  51. kalevine says:
    March 28, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    It seems lately like every also-ran the Habs play is holding a hot hand. And when you are doing well you tend to be lucky too.

  52. D Mex says:
    March 28, 2017 at 8:50 pm

    The passing of Pacioretty – too bad.

  53. Habby_Haberton says:
    March 28, 2017 at 8:50 pm

    Cmon Max…it’s like I don’t know you anymore.

  54. Coach K says:
    March 28, 2017 at 8:50 pm

    You can tell that Radulov was expecting the rebound play and hung back a bit. Max has to shoot that to generate the rebound.

    -Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
    (James Lane Allen)

  55. Danno says:
    March 28, 2017 at 8:49 pm

    Not a great passer

    ________________________________________

    “Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
    Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs

  56. Habby_Haberton says:
    March 28, 2017 at 8:44 pm

    Beaulieu looked just like the turnstile I took to catch the subway today there.

  57. UKRAINIANhab says:
    March 28, 2017 at 8:44 pm

    Radulov’s decision making has been kind of weird lately.

  58. on2ndthought says:
    March 28, 2017 at 8:43 pm

    Petry tripped by a slew foot, no call

  59. Timo says:
    March 28, 2017 at 8:42 pm

    Did Davey D score yet ?

  60. on2ndthought says:
    March 28, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    Smart save with Stars in numbers

  61. B says:
    March 28, 2017 at 8:40 pm

    Pezzetta’s second goal of the playoffs is a shortie.
    Sudbury up 3-1 on Oshawa after two.

    –Go Habs Go!–

  62. on2ndthought says:
    March 28, 2017 at 8:38 pm

    Petry so smooth playing D, he gets under estimated.

  63. StevieM61 says:
    March 28, 2017 at 8:38 pm

    Of course could not give Spezza a penalty for holding the stick??

    Bullet holes in my mirrors . . . .

  64. Sal from the Hammer says:
    March 28, 2017 at 8:38 pm

    Don’t think opponents are underestimating Radu at this point! Gets a lot of attention esp physically! Needs to fight thru it but def has slipped some as the season winds down! Rads wants a big contract, better pick it up!

  65. Coach K says:
    March 28, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    Excellent backcheck by King on that last sequence.

    -Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
    (James Lane Allen)

  66. Habby_Haberton says:
    March 28, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    Beaulieu would be pretty good if he ever hit the net.

  67. on2ndthought says:
    March 28, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    He’d better not, Boone; or your reverse jinx will become even more legendary.

  68. Habby_Haberton says:
    March 28, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    Apparently we should feel good that they keep losing to all of the non playoff teams cause they’re all playing good. That’s what I keep hearing anyway.

  69. B says:
    March 28, 2017 at 8:32 pm

    Windsor is up 3-1 after 2 periods playing without Addison who is sitting out the first game of his 2 game suspension (>2 games if you include getting tossed from the last game too) for a cross check on Max Jones.

    The OHL also announced other discipline for the Spitfires. Coach Rocky Thompson commented that he was not pleased with the on ice and replay officials as well as the Knights diving and getting rewarded for it. Apparently some of Thompson’s comments were repeated on the team’s twitter account. GM Warren Rychel also got into hot water from the OHL.

    The Ontario Hockey League today announced the results of a further review of incidents which took place as part of the playoff game played in London on the 26th of March, 2017, involving the Knights and the visiting Windsor Spitfires Hockey Club.

    It is the position of the League that the post-game media comments made by Windsor Spitfires Head Coach Rocky Thompson were most inappropriate and detrimental to the welfare of the League. As a result of his comments, and the Spitfires Twitter post including such comments which is not consistent with the League’s Social Media Policy, the Windsor Spitfires Hockey Club is fined $7,500.

    In addition, Windsor Spitfires General Manager Warren Rychel has been sanctioned by the League for certain actions including violating League policy concerning interaction with on-ice officials before, during, and after the game. The League reserves finalizing any further disciplinary action against Mr. Rychel and the Spitfires pending a hearing to be held on Friday, March 31, 2017.

    –Go Habs Go!–

    • on2ndthought says:
      March 28, 2017 at 8:37 pm

      Wow! Jones ties to break his stick regularly on others; Addison does it once in anger and frustration, and the whole organization pays. Go, Spits!

  70. fastfreddy says:
    March 28, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    Jason York needs to be replaced with some other guy, do it sooner than later.

  71. Danno says:
    March 28, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    Boone should have said something negative…
    Now I really have a bad feeling about this.

    ________________________________________

    “Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
    Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs

  72. UKRAINIANhab says:
    March 28, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    Going to sound crazy but if a team has a chance to knock down WAS its the run and gun Maple Leafs… Don’t think they will play though.

  73. on2ndthought says:
    March 28, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    Slow start, but they’re coming around.

