Liveblog: Dallas 1 – Canadiens 1 after one

Almost 16 minutes into the second period, Max Pacioretty’s backhand snuck through Kari Lehtonen’s pads to get the Canadiens on the board.
Less than two minutes into the first period, Curtis McKenzie benefited from an ill-advised pass by Nathan Beaulieu and a bounce off the backboards to beat Carey Price from in close.
Shots through 40 are 29-17 for the home team.
Bwoar….thanks for that link. Working great. No pop ups or viruses lol
Bring on the 3rd period!
Kingston beat Hamilton 4-2 but trail the series 2 games to 1.
No points for Bitten at home tonight.
Sudbury beat Oshawa 3-2 and take a 2-1 series lead.
3rd star Pezzetta scored a shortie, his 2nd of the POs.
Windsor beat London 3-1 and also take a 2-1 series lead
No points for Sergachev or Mete
–Go Habs Go!–
Brutal turnover by Anderson ahahaha 2-2
Bruins fans haven’t forgotten PK.
“Let’s all go for a nice cold glass of milk” said no one ever after a playing a hockey game.
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
Sens get dominated for 5 straight minutes and weather the storm to come down the ice and score with 6min left…ugh 2-1 turds
Petry is quietly having a nice game.
Although he’s softer than a baby’s arse, he does show great anticipation on his pinches. He rarely makes the wrong choice as to whether or not to jump in on the play, he’s got a pretty good knack for finding space…
He also meets forwards quickly, preventing them coming down along the boards with speed. He slows down the opposition with his speed and positioning.
If you could merge Emmy’s hitting with Petry’s great anticipation you would have a decent D man.
Turds just scored making it 2-1 Ottawa
Nashville just scored, 2-1 B now
Welcome to the Situation Room.
This just in.
Davey D has not scored yet.
Stay tuned for further developments…
Trump announces the war on coal is over and the war on clean air begins…
Weird MTL is playing good and tie BUT there is NO Timbo to be found?
Strange
On pace for 45 shots. When was the last time we racked up that many?
Bourque continues his point per game playoff pace with an assist.
Sea Dogs up 3-1 after 2.
–Go Habs Go!–
Always have a chuckle when Weber knocks somebody down, they get up quickly, realize who it is, and change their mind!!
Live blog title… 1-1 Habs after 2?
Bullet holes in my mirrors . . . .
Errrrr what miss was worse!
Get it up, Phil,
Huh ?
on the rebound
🙂
My God, Plekanec SUUUUCCCKSSS
Leafs blow…
Jack Edwards is a clam…
Gary Bettman is a bobblehead…
Tomas Plekanec and Alexei Emelin suck
I strongly disagree with your opinion. If I told you what I thought of people who come online and insult others who aren’t here to reply, I might just get modded.
You’re right, he’ll be just great for his next gig as a Las Vegas Golden Little Showgirl
Oh goody. JJ giving advice to Weber and Emelin.
Yeah, and they seemed to be getting it.
That can’t be good, can it ❓ …
He was probably asking for advice on what do he think he should do with the other defensive pairings
To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.
Weber strong as an ox. Ritchie’s a big lad.
SW is rock solid.
Stop trying to pick the corners. Lethonen is a sieve.
I’m glad for the goal but these guys have got to shoot on net! Too much trying to pick the corner, which is normal when the opposing goaltender has a hot hand, but not a good atrategy
ok – every time we need a goal I am going to say something bad about Patch 🙂
Love Radulovs enthusiasm
Like I said, matter of time for that line.
The goal notwithstanding, York says Radulov is struggling.
I think it’s because he’s playing with Max as his winger. Not because Max isn’t a good player but because I think he’s got better chemistry with Galchenyuk than Max. Those two seem to be on the same wavelength when it comes to creating opportunities while Rads and Max seem just a bit out of sync.
a forward!!
https://giphy.com/gifs/unicorn-8bit-tj-fuller-xTiTnLmaxrlBHxsMMg
Well, that was interesting.
Huzzah!
It was coming you could sense it.
To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.
Great play by Danault
He’s soft and lazy
–Go Habs Go!–
greasy? whatever
Maybe that will reverse Beaulieu’s play. His fight against Foligno sent him into a tailspin so this could do the opposite.
Interesting Stat, in the top fifty points leaders we have one forward, Leafs have five,,,
King have a point as a Hab yet?
Even the fights are boring.
Good for him
lame.
I think I understand why Bettman is having a hard time selling hockey to the US.
This is dire.
—–
Won’t lie…these 1-0 games are starting to get tiring…especially when it’s the other team with the 1.
Our Finn needs to break out
So last game penalty called against Habs for grazing back of the helmet Leks get a stick to the face nothing
How about our Finn scores on their Finn, sounds fair
Lehkonen stood up by Lehtonen
–Go Habs Go!–
R U sure about that shutout?
I hate to say this, really, but last shift 3 giveaways by Patch. Man has to learn to pass properly.
Pacioretty and Beaulieu will be Islanders next season.
All good.
Yeah good pass from Pleks
I’m encouraged that Plekanec is at least TRYING to find his open wingers again.
Ok Timo. The Davey D thing is done. Old, like stale balsac cheese. Seymour Hoffmann gags however…
It seems lately like every also-ran the Habs play is holding a hot hand. And when you are doing well you tend to be lucky too.
The passing of Pacioretty – too bad.
He’s just reverted to the mean.
Cmon Max…it’s like I don’t know you anymore.
You can tell that Radulov was expecting the rebound play and hung back a bit. Max has to shoot that to generate the rebound.
Not a great passer
I think he just took the open lane and hoped Rads could catch up to it.
Beaulieu looked just like the turnstile I took to catch the subway today there.
Radulov’s decision making has been kind of weird lately.
Petry tripped by a slew foot, no call
Did Davey D score yet ?
Smart save with Stars in numbers
Pezzetta’s second goal of the playoffs is a shortie.
Sudbury up 3-1 on Oshawa after two.
–Go Habs Go!–
Petry so smooth playing D, he gets under estimated.
Of course could not give Spezza a penalty for holding the stick??
“Giggles” Spezza get a penalty?
–Go Habs Go!–
Don’t think opponents are underestimating Radu at this point! Gets a lot of attention esp physically! Needs to fight thru it but def has slipped some as the season winds down! Rads wants a big contract, better pick it up!
Excellent backcheck by King on that last sequence.
Note the nice outlet passes as well.
Beaulieu would be pretty good if he ever hit the net.
He’d better not, Boone; or your reverse jinx will become even more legendary.
Apparently we should feel good that they keep losing to all of the non playoff teams cause they’re all playing good. That’s what I keep hearing anyway.
Windsor is up 3-1 after 2 periods playing without Addison who is sitting out the first game of his 2 game suspension (>2 games if you include getting tossed from the last game too) for a cross check on Max Jones.
The OHL also announced other discipline for the Spitfires. Coach Rocky Thompson commented that he was not pleased with the on ice and replay officials as well as the Knights diving and getting rewarded for it. Apparently some of Thompson’s comments were repeated on the team’s twitter account. GM Warren Rychel also got into hot water from the OHL.
The Ontario Hockey League today announced the results of a further review of incidents which took place as part of the playoff game played in London on the 26th of March, 2017, involving the Knights and the visiting Windsor Spitfires Hockey Club.
It is the position of the League that the post-game media comments made by Windsor Spitfires Head Coach Rocky Thompson were most inappropriate and detrimental to the welfare of the League. As a result of his comments, and the Spitfires Twitter post including such comments which is not consistent with the League’s Social Media Policy, the Windsor Spitfires Hockey Club is fined $7,500.
In addition, Windsor Spitfires General Manager Warren Rychel has been sanctioned by the League for certain actions including violating League policy concerning interaction with on-ice officials before, during, and after the game. The League reserves finalizing any further disciplinary action against Mr. Rychel and the Spitfires pending a hearing to be held on Friday, March 31, 2017.
–Go Habs Go!–
Wow! Jones ties to break his stick regularly on others; Addison does it once in anger and frustration, and the whole organization pays. Go, Spits!
Jason York needs to be replaced with some other guy, do it sooner than later.
At least they’re not using Garry Galley on this regional broadcast
–Go Habs Go!–
Boone should have said something negative…
Now I really have a bad feeling about this.
I always wait for the ” They are done ” post and I know all will be well.
Going to sound crazy but if a team has a chance to knock down WAS its the run and gun Maple Leafs… Don’t think they will play though.
Slow start, but they’re coming around.
2 periods earlier than usual. A good sign I hope.
