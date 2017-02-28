Liveblog: Columbus 0 – Canadiens 0 after one

Late-breaking: DD dealt to Edmonton for Defenceman Brandon Davidson! Black armbands ordered for L’Antichambre.
Scoreless 20 minutes.
Columbus hit the crossbar behind Carey Price twice in the early going and, later, Zach Werenski hit the post.
The Canadiens had two dynamic power plays but could not beat Sergei Bobrovsky.
Canadiens had an 9-7 shot advantage.
This is the biggest hex of the season, but we’re back.
—–
Hope the tank has some fluid left in the third.
So in his wisdom Bergevin trades the number 1 center for a man who is destined for the AHL. That’s good GMing
The only DD Julien will call for is Dunkin’ Donuts
________________________________________
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
DD done…
Emelin and Plackanack next.
_______________________________________
Leafs blow…
Jack Edwards is a clam…
Gary Bettman is a bobblehead…
and oh yeah, Tomas Plekanec sucks
The new guy has no goals and one assist. He’ll fit right in.
He’s being brought in to out-pud our puds. Apudcalypse Now.
My last DD short joke:
Going to the Oilers he is already used to the all blue look.
Bon voyage!
Habs playing pretty good tonight.
Jekyll and Hyde team.
Show you what they’re capable of, so you can just get madder when they don’t show up.
_______________________
Trade Carey for young offence.
more good work in own zone by shaw….then goes and steals puck on him with text book d play in corner area….
Adios DD!
Viva La Revolucion!
So the Habs basically had to take on 500 grand for next year’s cap to get rid of DD. So be it.
looks like 3 on 3. did CBJ play last night?
fun game tonight for a 0-0….
A depth defenseman, a bergevin special
It’s nice that MB got players who hate to lose.
If only he also got some that could do something about it
That Emelin move was something else lol!
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
Radulov the only player who spends more time on all fours than DD.
“Who spends more time on all fours than DD.”
(Distraught loins perking up)
Timo…my sincerest condolences…
I am not happy that DD is gone – but the fact is that we have too many smurfs and time had caught up with David and now he was the least of them. He could contribute on a team that is bigger overall – I wish him luck.
I predict a few couples massages in Alberta forthcoming
Haberoo13
MAAAA!!!! THE MEATLOAF!!!!!
Habs retain 20% of DD’s salary and Oilers retain 100% of HIO blogs about DD
20% of 2 months of DD’s salary.
Is this true or just a bad joke
Do they want all the angry trolls, too?
Could Montreal get a trade for 31 tomorrow that wouldn’t fleece them.
Do any of the 15 teams that would want Price, have any assest that would complement the club as it stands.
Dallas, I wanted Spezza, but for Price, how about Seguin, and a first.
Maybe Dallas would be a good suitor.
Can you please get an avatar – maybe a nice, bright one – so I could ignore you more easily?
How about a red one with a big 31 with a slash through it? Would that work?
You know what? Danault is not a #1, we get it. But with the dearth of options on our team, he seems adequate playing with Radu and Max. These two guys will always produce no matter who is at Center (Rads a second center with his hard work, creativity and passing, Patches with the snipes).
That leaves Galchenyuk to play on another line and create some offence. This approach has not created tons of offence but I see what the coaches are trying to do.
I agree. Galchenyuk just needs a winger Who can actually finish or at least one who heads to the net so he can pass to him there.
Right mow, he’s got nothing to work with.
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
Now Price owes his crossbar and posts a steak dinner.
________________________________________
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
DD provided me with a lot of cheesy, lowbrow material over the years.
But I absolutely hope he kills it (like he did our power play) in Edmonton.
The epitome of hard work, dedication and class and living proof having your dad as a coach is a good thing (sorry, I can’t help myself).
We’ll miss my scrumptious little pudmuffin.
♥
Almost a nice tribute
Almost.
You’re getting sentimental.
—–
DDs is gone
Oh! And uh… RIP DD?
DD is gone and most of us are very happy about it. However, you have to hand it to the guy and what he’s accomplished over the years considering he was undrafted and very small. I will not shed a tear that he’s gone that’s for sure but got to give the guy his props.
here, here!
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
Absolutely. The dude is barely 5 feet tall and has banked millions playing pro hockey against biologically enhanced uber-athletes. By no known metric can that be considered unimpressive.
Big trade!
Timo, now you can drive up to Edmonton and watch your boy play any time. You must be pumped.
BTW, we are playing a really good game, against a really good team. Maybe the boys are turning the page.
They are playing much better under Julien. Just look at the PK.
I hope Julein teaches Galchenyuk how to use his body to box out opponents instead of using his stick to check them.
It’s a simple adjustment that involves just moving his feet to gain position. Anybody can learn it.
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
right on coach!
That’s on Julien for not making the Habs practice more 2-on-0 drills.
4-1 Columbus
Same system implored by Julien as it was with Therrien.
Stifling our talent to protect the mother of all smoke shows. Mr Franchise.
You guys have misdirected your blame for a long time.
I’ll give you credit for at least using different words to say the same thing over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over again.
“2P 10:43 FOUR posts! Jeez …”
I didn’t see the others but that was a good save by Price, that then hit the outside of the post.
—–
Wow!! My brother called me about DD! I didn’t think any team in the league would take him, let alone Edmonton!!
Props to MB for pulling that off!
#14 next please!!
Everyone got their wish. Now we’ll see whether they were right that he was the entire problem with the team.
Not exactly.
The other part of the problem left on Valentine’s Day.
We got the wrong son of David.
We’ll get the other tomorrow, with the other Benn brother.
foligno should be suspended for beating up on #11 after the play
Should have passed Lekky.
—–
Lek should of passed that to gally
That’s the first legit scoring chance for Lehkonen in forever.
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
Robbed-bobsky!
________________________________________
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
how did they not score on 2-on-0??
tonights game vs ryan white thread for record no of posts?
How’s Jordi doing?
—–
Benn alright
Paging Timo – your favourite whipping boy is now an Oiler. Finally Timo will be able to sleep peacefully.
You’ll have to get to know someone named Brandon Davidson (who?)
Is Timo not from Edmonton?
Mr. Biter
No Guts No Glory
The Mutt mad at the ref for the offside call but he should be mad at Plex who was in too early
________________________________________
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
Weeeee on Davey on phone to MT see you at your cottage in summer coach .
There is a transition now from DD short jokes to Timo missing DD jokes. I am waiting for the Celine Dion “my heart will go on” meme for Timo.
one of these days the rest of the habs will realize that when Radu gets the puck he is going to put it in front of the net…. and maybe one of these days someone will actually be there to receive
Now that DD is an Oiler, it’s a cinch he’ll be playing on a line with McDavid.
Benn, Davidson + cap room = Emelin packaged for a forward?
Will your “Loins” ever recover?
Mr. Biter
No Guts No Glory
They are devastated.
Plenty of ice for the “Loins” and Dirty Martini’s for you. God they are good (the martini’s). All I drank in Vegas. BTW did not bet on Habs/Leafs as the book was Habs by 11/2 so Habs had to win by 2 so I kept the money.
Mr. Biter
No Guts No Glory
36 minutes in penalties in 3 years and a plus 3 with 13 points. Sounds like a pretty soft D-Man but Habs will save some $$$$$ for another addition tomorrow.
Mr. Biter
No Guts No Glory
A lot of the Columbus players getting rid of the puck when they see McCarron bearing down on them
To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.
his skating is slowly getting better. If it keeps improving, at this pace he will be a beast in the playoffs
No doubt CJ told Big Mac what he expects from him if he wants to stay with the Habs and he’s responding.
Mr. Biter
No Guts No Glory
Lol, It’s like Christmas. MT and DD packaged for who cares. Gone baby gone!
Yea Ha.. Timo!
What a nice deal by Bergevin. Recognizes a player Edmonton will likely lose to expansion, and pounces. Picks up a decent player. Picks up cap space. Removes dead weight. Well done.
Another middle-of-the-game trade but at least DD was not in the lineup.
Wonder which Edmonton Oilers centre is going to move over to the wing, now that DD is in town.
My bet is McDavid.
_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
“Une équipe de hockey sur glace de l’île de Mont-Royal va gagner la Coupe de Lord Stanley à 24 reprises dans le 20e siècle et trois fois au cours du 21e siècle.”
– Nostradamus, 1552
I like Benn so far; plays simple yet effective game. He will fit in nicely
Lol dd closer to timo.
In over 43 minutes of PP time this season, DD registered 2 points (both secondary assists) and registered ZERO shots on goal. He also ends the season with a massive TWO hits. Not gonna miss that.
Loving new frequent use of “spread” offense in high offensive zone….
That’s textbook Julien. The Bruins used that against us many times with surgical precision.
works with this D corps too….if they collapse we got a couple dmen with rockets from point …hope they don’t move BEau or PEtry though…they could benefit from that sneaking in on off side…and they can make it back in time
Loving all of this analysis . And agreed about its effectiveness too.
I love it when I see JJ D telling guys like Weber and Markov what to do on the bench.
What could he possibly be telling these guys since he wasn’t half the defenceman of either one?
I was busy eating pizza and had my laptop closed so could not watch HIO explode.
Does anyone have a link to the site where we can buy the limited edition Timo black armband?
Bullet holes in my mirrors . . . .
Beaulieu and Plekanec is a nice package…..
Shaw looking good tonight….been getting better every game of late
That’s a good line
One of the few guys noticeably thriving under coach Julien
JJ giving Weber advice?? I can just imagine what Weber’s thinking.
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
Some guy just jumped off a bridge in Calgary.
Hope Timo realizes that DD will be even closer to him now…
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)