Montreal Gazette

You are here: Home » Boone » Liveblog » Liveblog: Columbus 0 – Canadiens 0 after one

February 28, 2017 · 385 Comments

Liveblog: Columbus 0 – Canadiens 0 after one

Posted by
Carey Price

Late-breaking: DD dealt to Edmonton for Defenceman Brandon Davidson! Black armbands ordered for L’Antichambre.

Scoreless 20 minutes.

Columbus hit the crossbar behind Carey Price twice in the early going and, later, Zach Werenski hit the post.

The Canadiens had two dynamic power plays but could not beat Sergei Bobrovsky.

Canadiens had an 9-7 shot advantage.

 

 

385 Comments

  1. DipsyDoodler says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    This is the biggest hex of the season, but we’re back.

    —–

  2. Mick says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    Hope the tank has some fluid left in the third.

  3. Timo says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    So in his wisdom Bergevin trades the number 1 center for a man who is destined for the AHL. That’s good GMing

  4. Danno says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    The only DD Julien will call for is Dunkin’ Donuts

    ________________________________________

    “Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
    Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs

  5. smiler2729 says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    DD done…

    Emelin and Plackanack next.
    _______________________________________
    Leafs blow…
    Jack Edwards is a clam…
    Gary Bettman is a bobblehead…
    and oh yeah, Tomas Plekanec sucks

  6. FlyingFrenchie says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    The new guy has no goals and one assist. He’ll fit right in.

  7. DDO_Habs_Fan says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    My last DD short joke:

    Going to the Oilers he is already used to the all blue look.

    Bon voyage!

  8. Gerry Pigeon says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    Habs playing pretty good tonight.

    Jekyll and Hyde team.

    Show you what they’re capable of, so you can just get madder when they don’t show up.

    _______________________
    Trade Carey for young offence.

  9. krob1000 says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    more good work in own zone by shaw….then goes and steals puck on him with text book d play in corner area….

  10. Don Birnam says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    Adios DD!
    Viva La Revolucion!

  11. on2ndthought says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    looks like 3 on 3. did CBJ play last night?

  12. krob1000 says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    fun game tonight for a 0-0….

  13. ooder says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    A depth defenseman, a bergevin special

    It’s nice that MB got players who hate to lose.
    If only he also got some that could do something about it

  14. Coach K says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    That Emelin move was something else lol!

    -Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
    (James Lane Allen)

  15. on2ndthought says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    Radulov the only player who spends more time on all fours than DD.

  16. StanleyHab says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:59 pm

    Timo…my sincerest condolences…

  17. zip by says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:59 pm

    I am not happy that DD is gone – but the fact is that we have too many smurfs and time had caught up with David and now he was the least of them. He could contribute on a team that is bigger overall – I wish him luck.

  18. haberoo13 says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    I predict a few couples massages in Alberta forthcoming

    Haberoo13
    MAAAA!!!! THE MEATLOAF!!!!!

  19. longtimehabsfan says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    Habs retain 20% of DD’s salary and Oilers retain 100% of HIO blogs about DD

  20. LeaveTheCoachAlone says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    Could Montreal get a trade for 31 tomorrow that wouldn’t fleece them.

    Do any of the 15 teams that would want Price, have any assest that would complement the club as it stands.

    Dallas, I wanted Spezza, but for Price, how about Seguin, and a first.

    Maybe Dallas would be a good suitor.

  21. Adidess says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    You know what? Danault is not a #1, we get it. But with the dearth of options on our team, he seems adequate playing with Radu and Max. These two guys will always produce no matter who is at Center (Rads a second center with his hard work, creativity and passing, Patches with the snipes).

    That leaves Galchenyuk to play on another line and create some offence. This approach has not created tons of offence but I see what the coaches are trying to do.

    • Coach K says:
      February 28, 2017 at 9:03 pm

      I agree. Galchenyuk just needs a winger Who can actually finish or at least one who heads to the net so he can pass to him there.

      Right mow, he’s got nothing to work with.

      -Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
      (James Lane Allen)

  22. Danno says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    Now Price owes his crossbar and posts a steak dinner.

    ________________________________________

    “Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
    Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs

  23. RightNyder says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:56 pm

    DD provided me with a lot of cheesy, lowbrow material over the years.
    But I absolutely hope he kills it (like he did our power play) in Edmonton.
    The epitome of hard work, dedication and class and living proof having your dad as a coach is a good thing (sorry, I can’t help myself).
    We’ll miss my scrumptious little pudmuffin.

  24. cndgoose says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:56 pm

    DDs is gone

  25. johnnylarue says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:56 pm

    Oh! And uh… RIP DD?

  26. Sir Lance Compte says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:56 pm

    DD is gone and most of us are very happy about it. However, you have to hand it to the guy and what he’s accomplished over the years considering he was undrafted and very small. I will not shed a tear that he’s gone that’s for sure but got to give the guy his props.

  27. cndgoose says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:56 pm

    Big trade!

  28. jols says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    Timo, now you can drive up to Edmonton and watch your boy play any time. You must be pumped.

    BTW, we are playing a really good game, against a really good team. Maybe the boys are turning the page.

  29. Coach K says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    I hope Julein teaches Galchenyuk how to use his body to box out opponents instead of using his stick to check them.

    It’s a simple adjustment that involves just moving his feet to gain position. Anybody can learn it.

    -Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
    (James Lane Allen)

  30. johnnylarue says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    That’s on Julien for not making the Habs practice more 2-on-0 drills.

  31. LeaveTheCoachAlone says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:54 pm

    4-1 Columbus

    Same system implored by Julien as it was with Therrien.

    Stifling our talent to protect the mother of all smoke shows. Mr Franchise.

    You guys have misdirected your blame for a long time.

    • johnnylarue says:
      February 28, 2017 at 9:03 pm

      I’ll give you credit for at least using different words to say the same thing over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over again.

  32. DipsyDoodler says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:54 pm

    “2P 10:43 FOUR posts! Jeez …”

    I didn’t see the others but that was a good save by Price, that then hit the outside of the post.

    —–

  33. AH says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:54 pm

    Wow!! My brother called me about DD! I didn’t think any team in the league would take him, let alone Edmonton!!

    Props to MB for pulling that off!

    #14 next please!!

  34. Mister Wrong says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    Everyone got their wish. Now we’ll see whether they were right that he was the entire problem with the team.

  35. munch17 says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    We got the wrong son of David.

  36. zip by says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    foligno should be suspended for beating up on #11 after the play

  37. DipsyDoodler says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    Should have passed Lekky.

    —–

  38. HabsFanInSaintJohn says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    Lek should of passed that to gally

  39. Coach K says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    That’s the first legit scoring chance for Lehkonen in forever.

    -Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
    (James Lane Allen)

  40. Danno says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    Robbed-bobsky!

    ________________________________________

    “Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
    Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs

  41. berc says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    how did they not score on 2-on-0??

  42. krob1000 says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    tonights game vs ryan white thread for record no of posts?

  43. DipsyDoodler says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    How’s Jordi doing?

    —–

  44. kerrgte says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    Paging Timo – your favourite whipping boy is now an Oiler. Finally Timo will be able to sleep peacefully.

    You’ll have to get to know someone named Brandon Davidson (who?)

  45. Danno says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:50 pm

    The Mutt mad at the ref for the offside call but he should be mad at Plex who was in too early

    ________________________________________

    “Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
    Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs

  46. mrhabby says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:50 pm

    Weeeee on Davey on phone to MT see you at your cottage in summer coach .

  47. DDO_Habs_Fan says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:49 pm

    There is a transition now from DD short jokes to Timo missing DD jokes. I am waiting for the Celine Dion “my heart will go on” meme for Timo.

  48. zip by says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:49 pm

    one of these days the rest of the habs will realize that when Radu gets the puck he is going to put it in front of the net…. and maybe one of these days someone will actually be there to receive

  49. habsfan0 says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:49 pm

    Now that DD is an Oiler, it’s a cinch he’ll be playing on a line with McDavid.

  50. RightNyder says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:49 pm

    Benn, Davidson + cap room = Emelin packaged for a forward?

  51. Mr. Biter says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:47 pm

    36 minutes in penalties in 3 years and a plus 3 with 13 points. Sounds like a pretty soft D-Man but Habs will save some $$$$$ for another addition tomorrow.

    Mr. Biter
    No Guts No Glory

  52. slapshot777 says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:47 pm

    A lot of the Columbus players getting rid of the puck when they see McCarron bearing down on them

    To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.

  53. Mick says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:47 pm

    Lol, It’s like Christmas. MT and DD packaged for who cares. Gone baby gone!
    Yea Ha.. Timo!

  54. Stevie.Ray says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:47 pm

    What a nice deal by Bergevin. Recognizes a player Edmonton will likely lose to expansion, and pounces. Picks up a decent player. Picks up cap space. Removes dead weight. Well done.

  55. PK says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    Another middle-of-the-game trade but at least DD was not in the lineup.

    Wonder which Edmonton Oilers centre is going to move over to the wing, now that DD is in town.

    My bet is McDavid.

    _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

    “Une équipe de hockey sur glace de l’île de Mont-Royal va gagner la Coupe de Lord Stanley à 24 reprises dans le 20e siècle et trois fois au cours du 21e siècle.”

    – Nostradamus, 1552

  56. marvin20 says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    I like Benn so far; plays simple yet effective game. He will fit in nicely

  57. UKRAINIANhab says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    Lol dd closer to timo.

  58. Chuck says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    In over 43 minutes of PP time this season, DD registered 2 points (both secondary assists) and registered ZERO shots on goal. He also ends the season with a massive TWO hits. Not gonna miss that.

  59. krob1000 says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    Loving new frequent use of “spread” offense in high offensive zone….

  60. Sir Lance Compte says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    I love it when I see JJ D telling guys like Weber and Markov what to do on the bench.
    What could he possibly be telling these guys since he wasn’t half the defenceman of either one?

  61. StevieM61 says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    I was busy eating pizza and had my laptop closed so could not watch HIO explode.
    Does anyone have a link to the site where we can buy the limited edition Timo black armband?

    Bullet holes in my mirrors . . . .

  62. Slack says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    Beaulieu and Plekanec is a nice package…..

  63. krob1000 says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:44 pm

    Shaw looking good tonight….been getting better every game of late

  64. Coach K says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:44 pm

    JJ giving Weber advice?? I can just imagine what Weber’s thinking.

    -Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
    (James Lane Allen)

  65. DDO_Habs_Fan says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:43 pm

    Some guy just jumped off a bridge in Calgary.

« Older Comments

Leave a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.