Liveblog: Chicago beats Canadiens 4-2

Jonathan Toews’ empty-netter squelched a late Canadiens comeback.

Third-period goals by Paul Byron and Shea Weber brought the Canadiens back from a 3-0 deficit to set up some late excitement.

Taking advantage of poor coverage, Artemi Panarin put the game out of reach with a goal 47 seconds into the third period.

Johnny Oduya’s point shot changed direction off Paul Byron’s shoulder and ticked past Carey Price to make it 2-0 halfway through the second period.

Artem Anisimov danced past the hapless Alexei Emelin to set up Patrick Kane, who beat Carey Price with a 30-foot wrister for the game’s first goal at 12:23 of the first period.

Canadiens had a 41-24 shot advantage.