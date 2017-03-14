Liveblog: Chicago beats Canadiens 4-2

Jonathan Toews’ empty-netter squelched a late Canadiens comeback.
Third-period goals by Paul Byron and Shea Weber brought the Canadiens back from a 3-0 deficit to set up some late excitement.
Taking advantage of poor coverage, Artemi Panarin put the game out of reach with a goal 47 seconds into the third period.
Johnny Oduya’s point shot changed direction off Paul Byron’s shoulder and ticked past Carey Price to make it 2-0 halfway through the second period.
Artem Anisimov danced past the hapless Alexei Emelin to set up Patrick Kane, who beat Carey Price with a 30-foot wrister for the game’s first goal at 12:23 of the first period.
Canadiens had a 41-24 shot advantage.
Either he gets baby-sat by Markov or he sits.
At least the coach saw what we saw.
Hopefully Julien realizes this ain’t the same guy who tormented his Bruins for years.
#74 sigh
Weber carried Emelin for 1/2 a season. The debate should end there.
12 games left starting Saturday, 10 intra divisional. 12 games in 22 days.
All games we be played hard. Not even Carolina or Dallas will be gimmes.
Even if they only win 5 of those, they finish with 96 points, maybe 97 98 with a loser point or two.
Probably finishes 2nd or 3rd.
Its wide open who the first round opponent will be.
Its impossible they will fall right out, they would have to win less than 3 games of their last 12.
A win is always nice but please some of you. This was am ambush game where Chicago waited for the Habs after almost 2weeks on the road with new faces everywhere. Not to mention the flu that went around the team laying guys out. They battled hard up until the last 10 seconds. Emelin is having a hard time switching from man to man to a zone D he will figure it out. Good effort overall
A sane post
Will be ignored by whining realists
This ain’t no place for such a reasonable post 😉
It was a great game, but to lay off of Emelin who is over 30 years old and playing like that is unacceptable. He needs hours in the media room, until he comes out with defense on the brain. Figure it Out? Yikes.
Habs still have too many small forwards
My take-aways tonight,
Emilein is not usually THAT bad. Any chance he was suffering from that flu bug that ravaged the team all week? Is that why Julien had him out there with the net empty. Trying to show him that he still has faith in him despite his utterly forgettable game?
For a guy who is supposedly poor defensively in his own end, Galchenyuk looked pretty good tonight. Especially when you consider he had to defend against possibly the best two way centre in the game and a high-octane offence in general and yet still managed to pick up an important assist in the process.
Plekanec. Veteran player, plenty of experience, allegedly the team’s best shutdown centre who was mostly invisible except for a -2.
Lastly, every goal scored against them tonight was completely self inflicted.
Gotta find a way to fix that little issue…
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
Let’s face it. This team is just really bad and has no identity. I agree with many on here. Bergevin has to go. They need some strong leadership at the top here who know how they want their team to play. Just not grasping at straws to save their ass all the time.
3-2 loss to the Hawks, with an empty netter thrown in as troll food.
Don’t know where to start in terms of putting a finger on it, but there is a clear lack of consistency in what they are bringing to the ice. Once in a while is great to showcase character, but no team with legit intentions of a lengthy post-season drive can rely on late-game heroics.
Don’t get it with the forwards – the talent appears to be there, but it just does not click. On the back end, I dunno – glad to get a look at Davidson tonight, but from here he didn’t look like a building block. I continue to wonder about Emelin and his capacity to analyze what is happening out there. He wondered into the wrong corner again tonight on the 3rd CHI goal, and no pro D-man should vacate the slot like that. Thing is, it wasn’t the first time.
If I had to pick 3 D to protect from expansion tonight, they’d be Weber, Petry and possibly Benn. This assumes Markov stays put. Any of Beaulieu, Emelin, Nesterov or Davidson could go, and I can’t see how the gap left behind would be noticeable. Tough to bring a rookie D-man into this situation, let alone 2. Love to be a fly on the wall when Julien kicks this stuff around …
From what we’ve seen of Benn and that very pretty contract, I would protect him too.
I would also toss Petry into the non-protected list just to throw the dogs off of Beaulieu.
If you have to lose one or the other (Beaulieu, or Petry) who do we value more from the development side. 5 mil in Petry, or years in development in Beaulieu. Me, I’d like to use that 5 million towards offense. Especially with Sergachev and Juulsen coming up who may (?) play just as well as Petry or Beaulieu.
TB won tonight and are a tie-breaker out of a playoff spot. This is incredible. They are playing without ALL THEIR CENTERS. Stamkos&John$on injured. Filpula&Boyle traded. If they make the playoffs, just give the Jack Adams to Cooper.
Eric EngelsVerified account @EricEngels 4m4 minutes ago
Alexei Emelin preferred to not take questions post game
He knows how he played. I feel bad for him but at the same time it’s hard to when we know he makes 4.1 FREAKING million dollars. 😆
That’s a 15-20 goal scorer’s pay. Wasted.
If I was paid 4 million and didn’t do my job, I would let people throw tomatoes at me.
This team has way too much of their payroll allocated to their Defense. Emelin may be the current whipping boy but what is Petry making…and how has he been playing?
Coach Q will not be happy with his team’s performance yet the Habs seem to be having a hard time playing anywhere near 60 min..
Plekanec, Petry, Emelin underwhelming most of the time, and overpaid
No need to call any defensman up from the farm they just need to sit Emelin for the remainder of the season and Put in Davidson and bealieu full time from now on .
100 percent agree
Vanek….. Traded for Dylan McIlrath, 2017 3rd-rd pick..
4 assists tonight.
Just saying.
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it…..
But like Dwight King has like a ring and he like played with Kopitar a few times?!
Coaching problem solved for the next 5 yrs. Now in the off season it’s time to cut ties with Bergivin! His time is up. Just like he said ITS ALL ON ME ! His decision to keep Therrien in stead of MR SUBBAN is going to be his demise! GO HABS GO. 11. 11. 11.
There’s still enough time left for this team to drop out of the playoff picture. Just a few more efforts like this one and it could happen. I’ve got to say their defense is among the worst in the entire league. When they make a coverage error leaving guys wide open like they did tonite its ridiculous. Surely to god there’s got to be someone down on the farm team that can play defense better than what they’ve been playing lately?
Those who keep wondering why Hudson isn’t getting called up
Can anyone confirm that if he plays another game, he would need to be protected in the Begas expansion draft?
No, he’d need to play the rest of the season, plus 25 playoff games. That’s just an excuse that apologists bandy about.
Apologists?
You have a link to the nuance of hudons protection status ?
Dwight king has to be one of the worst hockey players I’ve ever seen.The guy can’t even skate.It’s a sad state of affairs when a guy like that is playing in the NHL.No wonder he was sad to leave LA as he must’ve been happy hiding out down there and earning an NHL salary with the beaches and good weather. Replace him with Martinsen permanently.What a horrible waste of space.
At least Martinsen can skate fast and hits a lot.King waddles around looking lost.Has he even touched the puck since joining the team?
Fought hard but came up short. Good effort I thought.
yes..
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
They skated with them all night long, it was a very good game…….except for.
Habs ran into a team with better execution and a team willing to battle for the puck.
They willbe ready to take on Ottawa
in all thy sons command
I thought Pleks would become the new DD but it looks like it is Emelin. This is a joke. No wonder N8 has an attiude.
Habs are still ahead of the Turds by one point – but they have two games in hand.
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
Master plan in action. Stay the course fellas!
Desharnais with another goal for the Oilers. That is all.