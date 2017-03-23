Liveblog: Carolina at Canadiens

It’s a great Thursday night for scoreboard watching in the NHL’s Atlantic Division.

The Canadiens, clinging to their once nearly-insurmountable lead atop the standings, play host to Carolina at the Bell Centre.

Ottawa – three points back with a game in hand – faces the mighty Penguins in Kanata.

The surging Leafs, who have won their way into third in the Atlantic, play New Jersey at the Air Canada Centre.

And Boston, after slipping down into a Wild Card spot, is home to Tampa Bay, for which the pursuit of a playoff berth is becoming desperate.

The Canadiens and ‘Canes have split two games this season.

Carolina outshot the Canadiens 32-22, but Carey Price was better than Cam Ward in a 2-1 win at the Bell Centre on Nov. 24. The Canadiens fell behind early but rallied on goals by Andrew Shaw and Max Pacioretty.

A week earlier in Carolina, Ward made 31 saves and Al Montoya was beaten three times on 18 Carolina shots in a 3-2 Hurricanes win.

Puck drops 7:40ish.

Check back later for live game blogging.