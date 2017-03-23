Liveblog: Carolina at Canadiens

It’s a great Thursday night for scoreboard watching in the NHL’s Atlantic Division.
The Canadiens, clinging to their once nearly-insurmountable lead atop the standings, play host to Carolina at the Bell Centre.
Ottawa – three points back with a game in hand – faces the mighty Penguins in Kanata.
The surging Leafs, who have won their way into third in the Atlantic, play New Jersey at the Air Canada Centre.
And Boston, after slipping down into a Wild Card spot, is home to Tampa Bay, for which the pursuit of a playoff berth is becoming desperate.
The Canadiens and ‘Canes have split two games this season.
Carolina outshot the Canadiens 32-22, but Carey Price was better than Cam Ward in a 2-1 win at the Bell Centre on Nov. 24. The Canadiens fell behind early but rallied on goals by Andrew Shaw and Max Pacioretty.
A week earlier in Carolina, Ward made 31 saves and Al Montoya was beaten three times on 18 Carolina shots in a 3-2 Hurricanes win.
Puck drops 7:40ish.
Sara Diamond is back…Things are looking up 🙂
Habs good luck charm?
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
Sara’s home
Leafs blow…
Jack Edwards is a clam…
Gary Bettman is a bobblehead…
Tomas Plekanec and Alexei Emelin suck
Is it too early to ask if anybody has a feed? Don’t normally need one but Florida is not Canada eh?!
Why, I Ott-a. This will not be easy tonight.
It’s been, oh, about 15 years since the Habs have iced 3 #3 centers and 1 #4 center.
4-2 Hurricanes.
Hey!
That’s Boone’s schtick! 🙂
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
Shameless plagiarism!
Mike Boone
Hockey Inside/Out blogger
Would be nice if the Captain of this team showed up tonight !,,,,
I am in Charlotte, NC at the moment. Not a hockey jersey or souvenir to be found in any of the sport swag stores here. Not that I am looking for Hurricane swag. It’s all NASCAR all the time.
Congratulations.
You’re standing in the middle of a Buttman dream.
For those not old enough to remember….when Guy Lafleur came to the Habs he was thought of as a centre. It didn’t work out. He became a winger instead. The rest, as they say, is history.
I remember… and he was pretty freakin' ordinary for his first couple of seasons… and then he took the salad bowl helmet off and THE FLOWER was born.
Leafs blow…
Jack Edwards is a clam…
Gary Bettman is a bobblehead…
Tomas Plekanec and Alexei Emelin suck
Remember it well.
Much heralded but didn’t get going until he lost the helmet.
I don’t think removing the helmet really was the turning point in Lafleur’s career.
You can’t say it wasn’t
Leafs blow…
Jack Edwards is a clam…
Gary Bettman is a bobblehead…
Tomas Plekanec and Alexei Emelin suck
Since Galchenyuk can’t go helmetless, maybe if he’d shave it’d have the same effect.
That’s a great point however, who were the centers on those Canadiens’ teams early on? None of them were losing their jobs to a rookie 🙂 Which in the End worked out perfectly for Guy.
“I didn’t care what Scotty said to me in practice, I just scored goals and did whatever I wanted.” 😉
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
Oh Look, a Troll wants to talk hockey, Ignored!
Shane&Son Dec 2016
Don’t spoil the projected irony. Since Beliveau had retired the previous spring, he only had to beat out Richard, Lemaire and Peter Mahovlich.
I was born in 71, the only thing I remember from the seventies is Dryden, and Danny Gallivan’s voice, the rest was just wins!
I look back at those lineups and tell myself “self, my lord the rest of the GM’s really sucked in the 70’s.” 😆
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
Oh Look, a Troll wants to talk hockey, Ignored!
Shane&Son Dec 2016
A coach can only coach and try to get the best out of a player.
If a player has a diva attitude and couldn’t care less about remaining with the team, it’s an exercise in futility.
"Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!"
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
If you don’t care about the team, just get your girlfriend to tweet about how badly the coaches are treating you….
EDIT: I just checked how Paty’s been doing. He’s only played four games (no injury) is -4 and 0 points. Wonder if his GF misses Montreal.
Don’t it always seem to go that you don’t know what you’ve got ’til it’s gone.
This song goes out to N8 The Great.
"Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!"
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
It seems whoever is partnered with Emelin ends up as bad as he is…
Leafs blow…
Jack Edwards is a clam…
Gary Bettman is a bobblehead…
Tomas Plekanec and Alexei Emelin suck
Thought he played better in the last game.
Of the new Habs, I love Benn, I’m digging the Ott attitude and liked what I saw from Martinsen that one time…
Disappointed as hell in King and have no idea about Davidson
Leafs blow…
Jack Edwards is a clam…
Gary Bettman is a bobblehead…
Tomas Plekanec and Alexei Emelin suck
Ott should be re-signed, the rest of the add on UFAs won’t be back…..include Flynn on that list.
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
23 Wins to Tie Saint Patrick
Shane&Son Dec 2016
I hope you’re right
Leafs blow…
Jack Edwards is a clam…
Gary Bettman is a bobblehead…
Tomas Plekanec and Alexei Emelin suck
Looking forward to seeing more of Martinsen.
Skates / plays tough – should be an affordable keeper.
What’s not to like ?
3 games, can’t really generate an opinion on that. But I’ve liked Ott for years. His style of play is an art form, and not many can play it without crossing the line…..Shaw. Although at least the new Shaw (Julien affect) is better than the old Shaw.
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
Oh Look, a Troll wants to talk hockey, Ignored!
Shane&Son Dec 2016
I’m glad King is getting a night off. Just because, as I said the other day, I like ot see Big Mac and Martinsen get some ice time in preparation for the playoffs.
King has been consistent. He has filled a hole on any line he’s been asked to play, without liability. He is versatile in that way, seems he plays ok with anyone. He always makes the safe play. He has good speed.
Unfortunately, he doesn’t create chances, doesn’t finish chances, doesn’t have great hands. And he doesn’t hit much or very hard when he does.
He is an excellent 13th forward, in that he can replace on any line without costing anything defensively.
In short, he is very boring.
Oh goody!
Microfracture Boy says he might be ready for Saturday’s game.
________________________________________
"Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!"
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
Around here we call him Mike Stone.
I find it comical that there’s so much focus on Bealieu’s mistakes. As if he’s the only one! Yes he needs to grow up, yes he needs to start making more simple plays but sitting him is not the solution. I think we need him in the lineup, he’s mobile and helps our offense. Our power play needs to be fed some Viagra, it is so impotent. We can’t even get into the zone half the time never mind set up the play. Sit Beaulien under these circumstances, no way.
N8: 6g, 51a, in 217 games. He is mobile, but I would not say he helps the offence much. Just to put in in perspective, his point-per-game average, isn’t much better than Emelin’s.
Beaulieu is 0.27 points per game lifetime.
Emelin is 0.19 points per game lifetime.
That’s a significant difference.
Emelin has 71 points in 373 games.
Beaulieu is on pace for 100 points in 373 games.
Just listened to Pierre Lebrun on TSN690, comments on the bang-up job Buttman is doing with ” our game ™ … “ at the olympics.
Reference to a pair of exhibition games upcoming in China has me thinking about that untapped non-traditional market not too far away in North Korea. That would be a fantastic place to take the game ❗
Buttman should definitely stop in to break the ice with Kim, maybe remind him where the league HQ is located … 👿
Buttman should hire Dennis Rodman to promote the game in North Korea before Trump makes him US ambassador to North Korea.
________________________________________
"Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!"
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
Re Beaulieu, here’s a news flash: he’s probably more than a little fed up, sees the writing on the wall, and has no problem being traded.
Sergechev is about to move in and right past him.
On the left side, Markov is coming back, Emelin’s physical play is over rated by Julien,
On the right side, Weber, Petry, Benn,
So Beaulieu might still be a Canadien tonight, but I’m sure he’s accepted by now the very real possibility that he’s moving on.
He can play as a number 4 dman. I believe that. So does he. Is that a bad quality to have, a pro athlete who shakes off the stupid media in Montreal?
Beaulieu wants to start making 3.5 to 4.0 million. That’s what he’s worth.
It’s likely going to be elsewhere. And I don’t think he cares.
If you asked all the young guys would they rather sit another season, play 4th line or 3rd pairing minutes in Montreal, or have a chance to show you deserve 3.5 or 4 million elsewhere, how many young players on this team, or any team, would really choose status quo?
None?
I don’t think I care anymore either… he should have been better than he is by now.
_______________________________________
Leafs blow…
Jack Edwards is a clam…
Gary Bettman is a bobblehead…
Tomas Plekanec and Alexei Emelin suck
Your choice as a fan not to care. That’s totally fine.
It’s a business.
The GM and coach try to put their best team on the ice, each player feels he deserves to be part of that.
If that was the case DD would have been gone years ago 🙂
I have nothing against him, don’t love him, don’t hate him, if he stays, great, if he’s dealt, oh well…
_______________________________________
Leafs blow…
Jack Edwards is a clam…
Gary Bettman is a bobblehead…
Tomas Plekanec and Alexei Emelin suck
Sadly I think you’re right. Another waste of a player. Beaulieu has a lot to offer. He wasn’t coached as well as he needed to be. But even so, he’s still valuable IMO.
The “H” stands for Hubris.
I not so sure its a lack of good coaching. Its common sense that seems to be lacking in Beaulieu.
He still has upside. With Emelin, it’s all downhill from here. I think it would be a mistake losing Beaulieu and keeping Emelin. And Petry is playing worse than both of them. Don’t quite understand the benching of Beaulieu really.
Last year, and then this year were supposed to be his ‘show me’ years.
He hasn’t shown me.
That only goes for so long. He has flashes of being very good but is prone to bonehead plays nearly every game. A 2nd pair DMAN is consistent. He is not. He can pout his way to another team if thats what he wants.
Rads pops 2 tonight, 1 on the PP!
I am not with the shiram program. glad danault is back with patch, shaw has had a lot of energy lately and I prefer him at centre to the wing. plek has been very effective since julien arrived. will be interesting to see lehkonen on right wing instead of left. I think martinsen will bring it tonight. good riddance to king from the lineup.
Hola Amigos!
Been taking it up the Keister recently with my wagers,but tonight my luck is changing.So here we go;
Dandy Don’s Picks to Click tonight.
Habs, Pens and Hawks to win.
Skinny Odds but reasonable.
1:2.44
Let’r Rip. Baby needs new shoes!
Blues, Wild x 25 = 54
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
23 Wins to Tie Saint Patrick
Shane&Son Dec 2016
Sounds like a sure thing!
________________________________________
"Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!"
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
Reference comments on the previous thread about attitude and / or comments from Beaulieu, has he come out with something new (about today’s scratch) or is this just a rehash of his ” no ” response to Qs about learning from the pressbox (old news) ?
goals tonight from lehkonen, gallagher and martinsen. like those lines for tonight. agree with coach’s decisions, but would like to see Petry also sit as part of the “rotation”. He deserves to sit. What is the story with Price not being fully healthy?
Thanks for the “centers” visual, Shiram. That is indeed discouraging.
Shocked to see Beaulieu on the sidelines again.
Its going to be tough to score goals tonight;
We need approximatley 5 PPs (without Beaulieu) to score a goal.
with Def pairings :
Markov-Petry-we average one goal every 24 mins at even strength
Emelin -Petry- we average one goal every 55 minutes at ES
Benn -Davidson_have not played together enough to have an average, but individually Benn Avergaes one Goal scored very 33 minutes and Davidson one Goal scored every 29 minutes at even strength.
Beaulieu , overall, averages one goals scored every 23 minutes when he’s on at even strength, every 21 minutes when paired with Petry.
So to summarize:
Emelin – Petry = AVG one GF every 55 Mins – 1 GA per 27 Mins
Beaulieu – Petry = AVG one GF every 21 mins – 1 GA per 20.5 mins
let’s see how this plays out.
regards,
Steve O.
Nate needs to sit.
He blew two plays last game with Brain Farts,one costing a goal in a 2-1 game.
He also had the timing down on a fly-by in front of Montoya
– perfect screen.
Took the DET D by surprise or the shot was there.
He may look pretty with just the numbers but there is more to hockey than that. Bonehead plays are one of them. He may be good on the pp but still after all these years, hasn’t shown consistency in his defence or playmaking abilities. I hope he can straighten that stuff out if he stays with this team.
And yes, Emelin’s game has stunk of late and he has brought Petry down with him.
Tonight’s Hurricane Force Book of Hab.
The second The Habs beat up on the Sens last Sunday evening I went into “Don’t Give a Puck” mode. They are making the playoffs, they have an easy schedule where they could lose more than they win because that’s just the way it goes and the rest of the teams below them suck to high heaven. I’ve got a ton of Leaf fans from Brandon, and PEI and they are starting up the parade again. I keep telling them over and over, the second you get excited early is the second they let you down. All those young kids in the playoffs have no clue, and then add in a defense that has no idea how to play defense then poof, swept in round one. 😆
Price is goal tonight, I’m banking this one in the Win column and because of the loss on Tuesday they will score some goals tonight.
Players who better impress me. Pacioretty, Radulov, Galchenyuk, Emelin, and Petry.
Canadiens 4
Canes 0
Carey Price scores tonight.
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
23 Wins to Tie Saint Patrick
Shane&Son Dec 2016
I have this weird feeling when I look at the lines and the standing, that they do not reconcile.
I’m seeing our top 3 centers as Danault, Shaw and a badly slumping Plekanec, and it is not very inspiring.
Price may have to start scoring goals to win games, the ways things are.
Galchenyuk on the wing won’t last. Julien is still looking at whose who in the zoo, trying all logical sequences and then give er a go in the Playoffs.
Galchenyuk is a puck handler (possession), defense initiates the play in our zone, usually it hits a winger, and then ends up on the center who controls the puck through the neutral zone, and then it’s all F1, F2, F3. Positions mean nothing unless you are defending. Galchenyuk is a center. He’s not a guy who goes to the net, he’s not a guy who blocks the goalie on the powerplay, and he’s not a guy who has the puck on his stick and looks to give it away as soon as he can. That’s just me though 😆
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
23 Wins to Tie Saint Patrick
Shane&Son Dec 2016
It wouldn’t be a terrible thing if Galchenyuk’s résumé included a bullet that, like Shaw, he can play centre or wing.
Julien seems to be shooting straight about this situation – much ado about very little IMO.
Doesn’t bother me one way or the other, Therrien played him on the wing to accommodate Desharnais at center, now Galchenyuk is paying for it.
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
23 Wins to Tie Saint Patrick
Shane&Son Dec 2016
Desharnais … thanks for the reminder.
Here’s one right back atcha’ ↓ :
The Therrien-Desharnais duet :
http://i.imgur.com/NoNJ3FV.gif
Exactly, Therrien and Bergevin blew it when it came to Galchenyuk. Galchenyuk came to his first camp, blew them all away and then they were all “where do we play him now?” Oh I got it, left wing. Instead of L3C.
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
23 Wins to Tie Saint Patrick
Shane&Son Dec 2016
I live about just over an hour north of toronto and most of the leaf fans I talk to our happy to be back in the playoffs but none of them expect the team to do much when the playoffs hit
You need to check in PEI There are many Leaf fans there that are planning the parade I hear.
I misled you Dust, I failed to mention it was a facebook thing, friends only, and instead of a ton of friends more like thirty 😆
#InJulesWeTrust2017
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
23 Wins to Tie Saint Patrick
Shane&Son Dec 2016