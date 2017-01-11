Liveblog: Canadiens ground Jets 7-4

Two goals by Artturi Lehkonen, early in the third period, grounded the Jets.
Bryan Little scored halfway through the period to make it 7-4.
Winnipeg pulled its goaltender with three minutes left, but this one was over.
The first three shots of the second period were goals.
Sven Andrighetto’s first of the season, 53 seconds into the period, was followed at 4:31 by a spectacular rush by Phillip Danault, who notched his second of the game and eighth of the season to make it 5-2.
Less than a minute later, Torrey Mitchell was in the penalty box when Mark Scheifele’s second goal of the game made it 5-3.
In the first period, Danault’s backhander beat Connor Hellebuyck 57 seconds into the game.
Brian Flynn made it 2-0 on a wrister that should have been stopped.
Mark Scheifele got the home team on the board six minutes in.
Then 13 minutes in, sustained Winnipeg pressure produced the 2-2 tying goal by Mathieu Perreault.
Jubilation was short-lived.
Tomas Plekanec’s fifth of the season, and second in two games, a minute later sent Hellebuyck – three goals allowed on seven shots – to the bench, replaced by Michael Hutchinson.
Shots were 30-27 for the winning team.
DD should be thanked for his services, waived.
I would like to see his contributions on L’AC.
Buh Bye.
_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
“Une équipe de hockey sur glace de l’île de Mont-Royal va gagner la Coupe de Lord Stanley à 24 reprises dans le 20e siècle et trois fois au cours du 21e siècle.”
– Nostradamus, 1552
MT needs him.
My loins need him.
I wouldn’t be surprised, though, if he had a rehab “setback”.
gally,galch,shaw,dd comes back ,who sits
carr,agetto,flynn,sherback,mccarron,farham
Farnham! That’s who didn’t play tonight. Forgot about him. I think he would have been good tonight for a couple of stupid penalties.
Giddy up
DD has played his last game, Scherback’s useless and Farnham isn’t tough on account of his small head,
Easy peasey….
who the hell is doug flynn?
Wink! – Patrick Roy
Former Expo?
Yer thinkin’ of Oil Can Boyd …
http://www.tradingcarddb.com/Images/Cards/Baseball/75410/75410-10Fr.jpg
An actor from the twenties.
Giddy up
Second baseman for the Expos.
Mike Boone
Hockey Inside/Out blogger
The beat goes on , next man up and apparently Gally has apologized to Weber for putting his hand in front of his shot.
Expected nothing less from Gally. 🙂
I know we give it to MT on here but this year he deserves all the praise for the way this team has played through all the injuries and you can see the Habs becoming more of this puck possession team that was talked about.
Just watching the Sharks/Flames game and Sharks head coach DeBoers or one of his assistants just had a player Mueller tossed from the game for filling out an incorrect lineup.
So other coaches mess up as well.
To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.
He’s OK as long as Desharnais is not in the same postal code.
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
Support Therrien – vote Desharnais : https://www.nhl.com/all-star-ballot
See the Therrien – Desharnais duet here : http://i.imgur.com/NoNJ3FV.gif
Therrien / Lacroix / Pacioretty : All Desharnais All the Time !
I’ve said all along he was better-suited at making a bad team good than a good team great.
The puds play hard for him, no doubt. Kudos.
But high-end talent wins Cups. I’m still not sure that (a) we have enough of it and (b) MT can get along with it.
In the end, as it always does, it will come down to how far Price can carry us.
So, what do you think about Philip Danault? Is he close to be a 2nd line Centre?
Full admission, never did I dream this would be a reasonable question/proposal. But it seems reasonable now.
I don’t know. He’s becoming a role player who could fill that hole in the lineup (maybe?? We’ll see.). Unless of course, MT will bring back David Desharnais to that 2nd line centre position once he returns.
Careful, Arnou, be very careful with that … 👿
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
Support Therrien – vote Desharnais : https://www.nhl.com/all-star-ballot
See the Therrien – Desharnais duet here : http://i.imgur.com/NoNJ3FV.gif
Therrien / Lacroix / Pacioretty : All Desharnais All the Time !
I don’t know. But its interesting Lehkonen said Danault is like a young ‘Mario Lemieux’. Mmmm….probably.
Desharnais
Good for him. Like to see things come together for somebody who works hard.
Giddy up
Actually, true confessions, when we got him I was like wtf! He showed me big time.
Giddy up
Only 300 comments on the Liveblog? It’s bad for business on HIO when the Canadiens win, and you can’t nitpick the head coach.
———————————————————————–
¡Viva Frontenac siempre y para siempre!
http://relentlessineptitude.blogspot.com/
You lose about 15 posts right off the top when the head moron doesn’t show up. Likes to post, reply to himself, rinse & repeat. 300 is good 😉
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
Support Therrien – vote Desharnais : https://www.nhl.com/all-star-ballot
See the Therrien – Desharnais duet here : http://i.imgur.com/NoNJ3FV.gif
Therrien / Lacroix / Pacioretty : All Desharnais All the Time !
He is not as orange as usual. The goal seems to be a hue approaching a light coating of Cheetos dust, but he’s a little more pale these days.
Really nice win for this club. Stop any bleeding continue to establish a good road record. I still have concerns about Johnston I think the 4th Jets goal exposed many of his shortcomings.
Hopefully Markov and Chucky back soon. Andrighetto with some some nice plays and how about Danault and Lehkonen! wow really great to see some youth stepping into key roles.
Nice win for Juan against his old team
Good night all around.
I don’t know what Redman did to piss off MT, but it had to be good cause I don’t get Johnston staying in the lineup.
Giddy up
I don’t get Johnston in the lineup. At all.
Speed sure, zip zip zip, until someone hits him with a fly swatter.
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
Support Therrien – vote Desharnais : https://www.nhl.com/all-star-ballot
See the Therrien – Desharnais duet here : http://i.imgur.com/NoNJ3FV.gif
Therrien / Lacroix / Pacioretty : All Desharnais All the Time !
Max didn’t score but I saw some good stuff from him tonight, like that back check on Scheiffle. That’s the effort I want to see from Max every night.
Giddy up
That was fun. #analysis
Solid win for the guys even with the big guns kinda MIA on the sscore sheet. The most impressive part was that they for once showed a killer instinct and didn’t let their foot off their throat.
Well done.
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
We need a big game from Price tomorrow night.He’s got to show more than he has recently.The lads will probably be a bit tired and Minnesota are a good defensive club so goals may be hard to come by.
A year is a long time, no?
I admit that MB and MT have done a good job this season.
Thanks to the AHL players, being developed under MB’s system, the Habs have not folded like a cheap accordion.
Injuries yes, but look at Big Mac, Danault, Lehkonen, Carr, Emelin, Beaulieu.
Oh, and don’t forget the oft-maligned Andrighetto.
Danault brought in for a couple of popular players, who had no significant future with the Habs. Great move by MB.
So, what are the top four centers, once all the players are back?
Galchenyuk
Plekanec
Danault
Mitchell.
Timo: where do we put your man, DD?
_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
“Une équipe de hockey sur glace de l’île de Mont-Royal va gagner la Coupe de Lord Stanley à 24 reprises dans le 20e siècle et trois fois au cours du 21e siècle.”
– Nostradamus, 1552
Looks like right off the start, the Canadiens were the hungry ones to take advantage. They look rested and ready. Nice one. What I notice is that Philip Danault is making a statement that he’s looking for a top-6 role. 2 goals after 40 minutes of hockey is a good performance. Tomas Plekanec seems to be stepping up. 2 goals after two games, he’s giving a reason not to be traded. We’ll see. Arturri Lehkonen is turning to be a regular in this team. He’s going to be a good 2nd line LW if he keeps his consistency.
Dustin Byfuglien got pissed off by both Carr and Flynn. Haha!! He took his frustration by bumping them hard. The Habs handled the Jets really good and stepped up their offense. Michel Therrien did rolled on the 2nd and 3rd lines to keep this game interesting. McCarron and Scherbak on the 4th line are getting better defensively and mgmt. should let them both call up for more games.
The Minnesota Wild is going to be a good test. Carey Price has to step up his game since he’s in a slump.
Good post Arnou !
Good to see you more relaxed than a couple of nights ago.
Everytin’ cool man, everytin’ Irie … 😀
Cuidate ~
D Mex
Support Therrien – vote Desharnais : https://www.nhl.com/all-star-ballot
See the Therrien – Desharnais duet here : http://i.imgur.com/NoNJ3FV.gif
Therrien / Lacroix / Pacioretty : All Desharnais All the Time !
Weber just stood up in the dressing room and said the team is playing hard and competing tomorrow night in Minnesota Weber they like it or not.
Do you want to be the guy to tell him he’s, uh, wrong ❓
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
Support Therrien – vote Desharnais : https://www.nhl.com/all-star-ballot
See the Therrien – Desharnais duet here : http://i.imgur.com/NoNJ3FV.gif
Therrien / Lacroix / Pacioretty : All Desharnais All the Time !
That’s what I would expect him to Shea.
I like it
That delay penalty on Mitchell, man, that was bad …
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
Support Therrien – vote Desharnais : https://www.nhl.com/all-star-ballot
See the Therrien – Desharnais duet here : http://i.imgur.com/NoNJ3FV.gif
Therrien / Lacroix / Pacioretty : All Desharnais All the Time !
100% shit happens though, looked like he hit twice, as he was trying a slow loft off the glass, but that could have been costly, if it was last year.
The only question is whether Maurice will be fired or quit first. They don’t care about defense. I’m sure there are some Jets fans that wished they traded their 1 RDman for Weber instead of the Habs. Zippo leadership.
I don’t see Paul Maurice getting fired. He could quit though. But I see him as a more responsible coach. The Jets could chase some of the teams who are on the wild card spots. Give credit to their coaching staff.
Lehkonen now sits tied for fifth in rookie goals. Tied with the fabulous Mitch Marner the media darlings love so much.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
If he has a big second half he should definitely be in the rookie of the year conversation.With Laine and Matthews there he won’t get a sniff but he should be considered.
I agree. His defensive play alone should have him in that conversation
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
For sure but you know how hot and bothered the media get when Matthews name is mentioned or their boy toy Marner.
Somebody should re-post that quote from TSN 1290 today. I’m too lazy to look it up but wasn’t it something like ” The Jets should have a real easy time with the Habs 2 fourth lines”? That should be re-posted all over the place, just because.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I’d rather enjoy the win.
Where’s the beef MB ?
ok, well that quote pissed me off.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
me as well
Yes, let’s all sign up for a Jet’s fan forum and troll their asses. LOL
Giddy up
Done!
Tonight was a game of for the pluggers. Tonight if you look at the score 7-4 and hen look at the box score and see No Patioretty, No Weber, No Radulov, no problem.
Tonight we get scoring from players who we need to contribute and that’s what makes good teams win more than they lose. Lekhonen and Danault with a pair each and singles from Flynn, Andrighetto and the offensively challenged Plekanec.
Montoya gets another game and another win and a chance to fine tune his game. Price gets a nice night off. The team as a whole played a much better game than they did against Washington on Monday. That’s another two points in the bank and on to Minnesota.
To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.
Pleks will get 15 this year,at least 10 more over the next 40 games
Where’s the beef MB ?