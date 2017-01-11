Montreal Gazette

January 11, 2017 · 383 Comments

Liveblog: Canadiens ground Jets 7-4

johnstonejets

Two goals by Artturi Lehkonen, early in the third period, grounded the Jets.

Bryan Little scored halfway through the period to make it 7-4.

Winnipeg pulled its goaltender with three minutes left, but this one was over.

The first three shots of the second period were goals.

Sven Andrighetto’s first of the season, 53 seconds into the period, was followed at 4:31 by a spectacular rush by Phillip Danault, who notched his second of the game and eighth of the season to make it 5-2.

Less than a minute later, Torrey Mitchell was in the penalty box when Mark Scheifele’s second goal of the game made it 5-3.

In the first period, Danault’s backhander beat Connor Hellebuyck 57 seconds into the game.

Brian Flynn made it 2-0 on a wrister that should have been stopped.

Mark Scheifele got the home team on the board six minutes in.

Then 13 minutes in, sustained Winnipeg pressure produced the 2-2 tying goal by Mathieu Perreault.

Jubilation was short-lived.

Tomas Plekanec’s fifth of the season, and second in two games, a minute later sent Hellebuyck – three goals allowed on seven shots – to the bench, replaced by Michael Hutchinson.

Shots were 30-27 for the winning team.

  1. PK says:
    January 11, 2017 at 10:59 pm

    DD should be thanked for his services, waived.
    I would like to see his contributions on L’AC.
    Buh Bye.

    _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

    “Une équipe de hockey sur glace de l’île de Mont-Royal va gagner la Coupe de Lord Stanley à 24 reprises dans le 20e siècle et trois fois au cours du 21e siècle.”

    – Nostradamus, 1552

  2. crane says:
    January 11, 2017 at 10:55 pm

    gally,galch,shaw,dd comes back ,who sits

    carr,agetto,flynn,sherback,mccarron,farham

  3. goalie29 says:
    January 11, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    who the hell is doug flynn?

    Wink! – Patrick Roy

  4. Storman says:
    January 11, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    The beat goes on , next man up and apparently Gally has apologized to Weber for putting his hand in front of his shot.

  5. slapshot777 says:
    January 11, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    I know we give it to MT on here but this year he deserves all the praise for the way this team has played through all the injuries and you can see the Habs becoming more of this puck possession team that was talked about.

    Just watching the Sharks/Flames game and Sharks head coach DeBoers or one of his assistants just had a player Mueller tossed from the game for filling out an incorrect lineup.

    So other coaches mess up as well.

    To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.

  6. Arnou Ruelle says:
    January 11, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    So, what do you think about Philip Danault? Is he close to be a 2nd line Centre?

  7. Un Canadien errant says:
    January 11, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    Only 300 comments on the Liveblog? It’s bad for business on HIO when the Canadiens win, and you can’t nitpick the head coach.

    ———————————————————————–
    ¡Viva Frontenac siempre y para siempre!

    http://relentlessineptitude.blogspot.com/

  8. HabinBurlington says:
    January 11, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    Really nice win for this club. Stop any bleeding continue to establish a good road record. I still have concerns about Johnston I think the 4th Jets goal exposed many of his shortcomings.

    Hopefully Markov and Chucky back soon. Andrighetto with some some nice plays and how about Danault and Lehkonen! wow really great to see some youth stepping into key roles.

    Nice win for Juan against his old team

    Good night all around.

  9. devhab says:
    January 11, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    Max didn’t score but I saw some good stuff from him tonight, like that back check on Scheiffle. That’s the effort I want to see from Max every night.

    Giddy up

  10. RightNyder says:
    January 11, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    That was fun. #analysis

  11. Coach K says:
    January 11, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    Solid win for the guys even with the big guns kinda MIA on the sscore sheet. The most impressive part was that they for once showed a killer instinct and didn’t let their foot off their throat.

    Well done.

    -Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
    (James Lane Allen)

  12. Max says:
    January 11, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    We need a big game from Price tomorrow night.He’s got to show more than he has recently.The lads will probably be a bit tired and Minnesota are a good defensive club so goals may be hard to come by.

  13. PK says:
    January 11, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    A year is a long time, no?

    I admit that MB and MT have done a good job this season.

    Thanks to the AHL players, being developed under MB’s system, the Habs have not folded like a cheap accordion.

    Injuries yes, but look at Big Mac, Danault, Lehkonen, Carr, Emelin, Beaulieu.
    Oh, and don’t forget the oft-maligned Andrighetto.

    Danault brought in for a couple of popular players, who had no significant future with the Habs. Great move by MB.

    So, what are the top four centers, once all the players are back?

    Galchenyuk
    Plekanec
    Danault
    Mitchell.

    Timo: where do we put your man, DD?

    _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

    “Une équipe de hockey sur glace de l’île de Mont-Royal va gagner la Coupe de Lord Stanley à 24 reprises dans le 20e siècle et trois fois au cours du 21e siècle.”

    – Nostradamus, 1552

  14. Arnou Ruelle says:
    January 11, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    Looks like right off the start, the Canadiens were the hungry ones to take advantage. They look rested and ready. Nice one. What I notice is that Philip Danault is making a statement that he’s looking for a top-6 role. 2 goals after 40 minutes of hockey is a good performance. Tomas Plekanec seems to be stepping up. 2 goals after two games, he’s giving a reason not to be traded. We’ll see. Arturri Lehkonen is turning to be a regular in this team. He’s going to be a good 2nd line LW if he keeps his consistency.

    Dustin Byfuglien got pissed off by both Carr and Flynn. Haha!! He took his frustration by bumping them hard. The Habs handled the Jets really good and stepped up their offense. Michel Therrien did rolled on the 2nd and 3rd lines to keep this game interesting. McCarron and Scherbak on the 4th line are getting better defensively and mgmt. should let them both call up for more games.

    The Minnesota Wild is going to be a good test. Carey Price has to step up his game since he’s in a slump.

  15. Storman says:
    January 11, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    Weber just stood up in the dressing room and said the team is playing hard and competing tomorrow night in Minnesota Weber they like it or not.

  16. D Mex says:
    January 11, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    That delay penalty on Mitchell, man, that was bad …

    ALWAYS Habs –
    D Mex

    Support Therrien – vote Desharnais : https://www.nhl.com/all-star-ballot
    See the Therrien – Desharnais duet here : http://i.imgur.com/NoNJ3FV.gif
    Therrien / Lacroix / Pacioretty : All Desharnais All the Time !

  17. DDO_Habs_Fan says:
    January 11, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    The only question is whether Maurice will be fired or quit first. They don’t care about defense. I’m sure there are some Jets fans that wished they traded their 1 RDman for Weber instead of the Habs. Zippo leadership.

    • Arnou Ruelle says:
      January 11, 2017 at 10:34 pm

      I don’t see Paul Maurice getting fired. He could quit though. But I see him as a more responsible coach. The Jets could chase some of the teams who are on the wild card spots. Give credit to their coaching staff.

  18. 25soonenough says:
    January 11, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    Lehkonen now sits tied for fifth in rookie goals. Tied with the fabulous Mitch Marner the media darlings love so much.

    –Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….

  19. 25soonenough says:
    January 11, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    Somebody should re-post that quote from TSN 1290 today. I’m too lazy to look it up but wasn’t it something like ” The Jets should have a real easy time with the Habs 2 fourth lines”? That should be re-posted all over the place, just because.

    –Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….

  20. slapshot777 says:
    January 11, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    Tonight was a game of for the pluggers. Tonight if you look at the score 7-4 and hen look at the box score and see No Patioretty, No Weber, No Radulov, no problem.

    Tonight we get scoring from players who we need to contribute and that’s what makes good teams win more than they lose. Lekhonen and Danault with a pair each and singles from Flynn, Andrighetto and the offensively challenged Plekanec.

    Montoya gets another game and another win and a chance to fine tune his game. Price gets a nice night off. The team as a whole played a much better game than they did against Washington on Monday. That’s another two points in the bank and on to Minnesota.

    To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.

