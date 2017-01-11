Liveblog: Canadiens ground Jets 7-4

Two goals by Artturi Lehkonen, early in the third period, grounded the Jets.

Bryan Little scored halfway through the period to make it 7-4.

Winnipeg pulled its goaltender with three minutes left, but this one was over.

The first three shots of the second period were goals.

Sven Andrighetto’s first of the season, 53 seconds into the period, was followed at 4:31 by a spectacular rush by Phillip Danault, who notched his second of the game and eighth of the season to make it 5-2.

Less than a minute later, Torrey Mitchell was in the penalty box when Mark Scheifele’s second goal of the game made it 5-3.

In the first period, Danault’s backhander beat Connor Hellebuyck 57 seconds into the game.

Brian Flynn made it 2-0 on a wrister that should have been stopped.

Mark Scheifele got the home team on the board six minutes in.

Then 13 minutes in, sustained Winnipeg pressure produced the 2-2 tying goal by Mathieu Perreault.

Jubilation was short-lived.

Tomas Plekanec’s fifth of the season, and second in two games, a minute later sent Hellebuyck – three goals allowed on seven shots – to the bench, replaced by Michael Hutchinson.

Shots were 30-27 for the winning team.