Liveblog: Canadiens edge Caps 2-1

A heroic third period preserved a W for the Canadiens, who held the home team to five shots over the final 20.

Washington cashed a two-man advantage when Nicklas Backstroke got the home team on the board 14:16 into the second period.

Jubilation didn’t last long.

Jeff Petry completed a sweet passing play with Max Pacioretty and Phillip Danault at 16:39 to make it 2-1.

In the first period, Artturi Lehkonen scorched Matt Niskanen off the wall and beat Braden Holtby with a wraparound for his sixth of the season.

Shots were 25-21 Canadiens.