Montreal Gazette

You are here: Home » Boone » Liveblog » Liveblog: Canadiens edge Caps 2-1

December 17, 2016 · 344 Comments

Liveblog: Canadiens edge Caps 2-1

Posted by
caps

A heroic third period preserved a W for the Canadiens, who held the home team to five shots over the final 20.

Washington cashed a two-man advantage when Nicklas Backstroke got the home team on the board 14:16 into the second period.

Jubilation didn’t last long.

Jeff Petry completed a sweet passing play with Max Pacioretty and Phillip Danault at 16:39 to make it 2-1.

In the first period, Artturi Lehkonen scorched Matt Niskanen off the wall and beat Braden Holtby with a wraparound for his sixth of the season.

Shots were 25-21 Canadiens.

344 Comments

  1. Denis Chernyshov says:
    December 18, 2016 at 12:16 pm

    Just remember thinking MCCarron looked good in the corners . Winning puck battles, hard to beat. I also thought he looked kinda fast from time to time.
    Gally looks lost. His success came from his huge heart, never giving up on the play; making something happen out of nothing, but now it’s not happening. No one can put their finger on it, but he’s earned some slack and deserves it, until IT comes back. God, I hope he makes it.

  2. Habanero78 says:
    December 17, 2016 at 10:32 pm

    The Habs played a solid game tonight, against a good team. I thought McCarron had a good game tonight. I think he needs to stay in the lineup. GO PREDS 7676 767 67 67 Funny how quiet some posters are… lol

  3. JohnBellyful says:
    December 17, 2016 at 10:31 pm

    I could be wrong but I thought I saw Montoya congratulate Price and then skate off the ice glaring at … well, where Therrien had been standing.

  4. unclefester says:
    December 17, 2016 at 10:20 pm

    Didn’t Paul Romanuck mistakenly refer to #32 Brian Flynn as Paul Byron (#41) several times tonight ??

    I had to look twice because he did it on two separate occasions…

    Anyone else notice that ??

    For a moment I thought Bob Cole was doing the PxP…

    …”in rapier-like fashion”… Danny Gallivan…

  5. 25soonenough says:
    December 17, 2016 at 10:19 pm

    Sergachev with a goal tonight. His 2nd, 15 points in 18 games.

    –Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….

  6. Habfan10912 says:
    December 17, 2016 at 10:14 pm

    As huge of a gut check win we’ve seen from this team in an awful long time.

  7. slapshot777 says:
    December 17, 2016 at 10:13 pm

    Just when people are thinking this is it, this is where he slide is going to begin. We come out flat against San Jose, Price gives up four goals on 18 shots and gets the hook and give he death stare to the Coach and I believe the whole bench.

    The Habs on the second game of a back to back turn in a gem. They looked again not ready to play in the first ten minutes but got their legs under them and skated with the Caps.

    They got a nice goal by a player in Lehkonen who is growing into a good all round player. The Habs made adjustments to counter what the Caps were trying to do, while the Caps never countered with any adjustments of their own which was fine with the Habs.

    In the end the Caps when they did manage to get into the Habs zone they were kept to the outside and you could count on one hand the number of difficult save Carey had to make. The team played a much more sound game which they owed Carey.

    Habs got a much needed two points to keep pace with all the other streaking teams plus with mounting injuries and the AHL players doing an admirable job in their call ups. The Habs should be able to hold their own going forward.

    To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.

  8. HabsfanlostinTO says:
    December 17, 2016 at 10:13 pm

    I’m in Montreal, watching L’AntiChambre for the first time. I know chambre means room but I don’t get the title? Can someone tell me how it translates?

    ______________________________________________

  9. DDO_Habs_Fan says:
    December 17, 2016 at 10:08 pm

    Biggest win of the season by far tonight. If Price gets nominated for the Hart trophy, they should put “the stare” in the highlight package. The best thing that happened was Price getting yanked yesterday in a meaningless game. It allowed the scheduling mistake to be corrected and for Price to get the start in the actual important game. Petry, Lehks and McCarron were excellent tonight along with the man.

    We bash MT a lot but I don’t see how you can’t bash Trotz tonight. Only 21 shots against a team with injuries that was embarrassed yesterday and had various Dmen miss time during the game. The Habs were set-up to be slaughtered and instead embarrassed the Caps. It was just mind-boggling watching the Caps continually try to stick-handle into the zone while the Habs just played the line and broke up their plays. The Habs were forcing them to dump it in and they just refused to (???). How Trotz failed to adjust to dumping it in, especially with bigger and stronger players, was brutal. If you are a Habs fan tonight, you are thinking “we can hang with these guys in the playoffs”. If you are a Caps fan, you are thinking “these guys have our number and we don’t want to play them in the playoffs”. Huge sigh of relief for MT/MB tonight.

    • CHesterfield says:
      December 17, 2016 at 10:32 pm

      Bash?! Saw parts, mostly listened on 98.5. Seemed fun, of course I have coulared lenses on my glasses, so I do not know except to agree. A bout with Washington during playoffs may be good for the Canadiens.

      CH!

  10. B says:
    December 17, 2016 at 10:07 pm

    Who were the 3 stars tonight?

    –Go Habs Go!–

  11. JohnBellyful says:
    December 17, 2016 at 10:07 pm

    Good on the team for showing pluck after a disastrous showing last night. Even a victory with warts looks pretty in the standings.

  12. PK says:
    December 17, 2016 at 9:59 pm

    I liked Eller as a Hab, but he was no better than Shaw tonight.

    _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

    “Une équipe de hockey sur glace de l’île de Mont-Royal va gagner la Coupe de Lord Stanley à 24 reprises dans le 20e siècle et trois fois au cours du 21e siècle.”

    – Nostradamus, 1552

  13. Ghab says:
    December 17, 2016 at 9:57 pm

    Thanks slapshot

  14. B says:
    December 17, 2016 at 9:56 pm

    Fucale stopped all 26 shots in a 3-0 win over Adirondack.
    Sergachev tied it up with less than 2:00 to go, but the Spitfires lost in a SO to Niagara in a game with 54 PIM.

    –Go Habs Go!–

  15. gordispitz says:
    December 17, 2016 at 9:53 pm

    and some MITCH magic in t.o.

  16. Captain aHab says:
    December 17, 2016 at 9:52 pm

    Toronto wins. Marner is gonna be a good one.

    —————-
    Drop da puck already!

  17. Habbu says:
    December 17, 2016 at 9:52 pm

    Great response………….sheer determination won them 2 points

  18. smiler2729 says:
    December 17, 2016 at 9:50 pm

    Injuries mounting, team showing character to keep winning (except vs. San Jose, never play San Jose, ever… again…)

    _______________________________________
    Leafs blow…
    Jack Edwards is a clam…
    Gary Bettman is a bobblehead…
    and oh yeah, Tomas Plekanec sucks

  19. Coach K says:
    December 17, 2016 at 9:50 pm

    Now that is how you bank two points on the road!!

    Even thought I’m not a Therrein fan, I will gladly admit that the much-maligned Habs coach in fact, outcoached Trotz tonight. Not only did he have them ready to play and effectively countered the home team’s game plan, but he got it done with a bench short on defence and a squad sprinkled with AHL forwards.

    Well done by all!

    -Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
    (James Lane Allen)

  20. HabSgt says:
    December 17, 2016 at 9:49 pm

    City could not change to the Leafs game fast enough…

    Winter is coming.

  21. unclefester says:
    December 17, 2016 at 9:49 pm

    IceCaps lose to Rochester in OT 3 – 2 the final

    Veilleux and Friberg with the goals…

    Yann Danis takes the loss…

    …”in rapier-like fashion”… Danny Gallivan…

  22. CaliHabFan says:
    December 17, 2016 at 9:48 pm

    Pricer had them ready to play.

  23. boing007 says:
    December 17, 2016 at 9:48 pm

    Bravo!

    Richard R

  24. habitual says:
    December 17, 2016 at 9:48 pm

    Isn’t Lehkonen a gem? He always wins battles and makes smart plays to get the puck out of the Habs end, defensively smart and can score. Great windfall for the Habs.

  25. RightNyder says:
    December 17, 2016 at 9:48 pm

    Hideous and beautiful at the same time.
    Price shows why long losing skids just won’t happen if he’s healthy.

  26. gordispitz says:
    December 17, 2016 at 9:47 pm

    wow, were we ever good… every facet of the game.. applause

  27. MustardTiger1337 says:
    December 17, 2016 at 9:47 pm

    https://www.sportingcharts.com/nhl/stats/team-penalty-minute-differential/2016/

  28. B says:
    December 17, 2016 at 9:47 pm

    Fucale stopped all 26 shots in a 3-0 win over Adirondack

    –Go Habs Go!–

  29. 25soonenough says:
    December 17, 2016 at 9:47 pm

    Hope Markov isn’t out long. It’s getting tough

    –Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….

  30. on2ndthought says:
    December 17, 2016 at 9:46 pm

    That was a win of will. Both teams with a good game, both goalies topnotch, but the Habs were relentless.

    Free Front.

  31. slapshot777 says:
    December 17, 2016 at 9:46 pm

    Great road win, executed to the letter. Hopefully the Markov injury is not serious.

    To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.

  32. CH Sam says:
    December 17, 2016 at 9:45 pm

    Couldn’t help but think MT would have thrown DD out there in the last minute

  33. piter says:
    December 17, 2016 at 9:45 pm

    HHuuugggeee win. GG fella’s.
    Beauty bounce-back game from our best player.

  34. Chuck says:
    December 17, 2016 at 9:45 pm

    I think that Carey got his point across last night.

  35. Captain aHab says:
    December 17, 2016 at 9:45 pm

    Measuring stick WIN!

    —————-
    Drop da puck already!

  36. B says:
    December 17, 2016 at 9:45 pm

    Habs did a good job of keeping the Caps to the outside tonight

    –Go Habs Go!–

    • slapshot777 says:
      December 17, 2016 at 9:51 pm

      Other than the first ten minutes of the game the Habs made the proper adjustments while the Caps kept pushing the same play over and over. I think they felt the Habs couldn’t keep making he plays all night. The guys did and come away with the two points

      To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.

  37. sreuel says:
    December 17, 2016 at 9:44 pm

    Was your perdition right Boone

  38. PK says:
    December 17, 2016 at 9:44 pm

    Capitals get trumped by the Habs.

  39. Ghab says:
    December 17, 2016 at 9:44 pm

    Question; if a puck gets in the blue pant, icing is negated?

    • slapshot777 says:
      December 17, 2016 at 9:48 pm

      It used to be at one time but over the past few years the blue crease doesn’t affect the icing.

      To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.

  40. habsfan0 says:
    December 17, 2016 at 9:44 pm

    Holtby suffers his 1st regulation time loss to the Habs.

  41. Coach K says:
    December 17, 2016 at 9:42 pm

    Full arm extension crosscheck on Weber by Williams and nothing. Brutal officiating.

    -Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
    (James Lane Allen)

  42. on2ndthought says:
    December 17, 2016 at 9:40 pm

    Torrey just missed. A nice snipe.

    Free Front.

  43. PK says:
    December 17, 2016 at 9:37 pm

    Good bounce-back game by our Habs.

    Randorf and Gally are terrible on HNIC.

  44. JohnInTruro says:
    December 17, 2016 at 9:37 pm

    Eller is dominating the Habs every shift. He had this game circled on the calendar.

  45. chilli says:
    December 17, 2016 at 9:34 pm

    Petry playing great tonight.
    As is Weber – just won’t argue with the Colombian.

    Gally skating in quicksand.

  46. Coach K says:
    December 17, 2016 at 9:34 pm

    Like it or not, I have to give Therrien some credit…looks like he had them prepared to play this game.

    -Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
    (James Lane Allen)

  47. B says:
    December 17, 2016 at 9:31 pm

    Wow, they just said the Caps haven’t had a shot yet this 3rd period (with 7:00 minutes to go)

    –Go Habs Go!–

  48. timbo_habfan says:
    December 17, 2016 at 9:31 pm

    Thinking about Donald S Cherry going back to Emelin’s hit from a week ago… was it that slow a week in hockey that he goes back to that? Wouldn’t the Lundqvist hit be more comment worthy and interesting to reflect on? clearly he doesn’t like Emelin but he didn’t go full rock em sock em rant so it just seems odd to go back to that.

    Now more than ever, we need the Jedi.

  49. PK says:
    December 17, 2016 at 9:31 pm

    Yikes.
    Markov is injured.

  50. bwoar says:
    December 17, 2016 at 9:30 pm

    Nicklas Backstroke tho.

  51. slapshot777 says:
    December 17, 2016 at 9:29 pm

    McCarron having a real solid game and the Habs are pushing he play which is good.

    To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.

  52. PK says:
    December 17, 2016 at 9:29 pm

    I like McCarron’s work on the boards. He may not skate as well as a DD but he is a big body, hard to move.

  53. B says:
    December 17, 2016 at 9:29 pm

    After my minions finish disabling all the annoying zoom buttons on live hockey TV cameras, I am going to unleash them on those cameras on top of and behind the glass. Those weird shots are ok for replays but I can’t stand them during live play.

    –Go Habs Go!–

  54. lizard ranger says:
    December 17, 2016 at 9:29 pm

    Good stretch of hockey there

  55. on2ndthought says:
    December 17, 2016 at 9:29 pm

    some great high pressure shifts

    Free Front.

  56. Coach K says:
    December 17, 2016 at 9:26 pm

    Galley talking about the Habs pushing the pace.
    Shouldn’t be a problem since they didn’t really play a full game last night.

    -Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
    (James Lane Allen)

« Older Comments

Leave a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.