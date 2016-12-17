Liveblog: Canadiens edge Caps 2-1

A heroic third period preserved a W for the Canadiens, who held the home team to five shots over the final 20.
Washington cashed a two-man advantage when Nicklas Backstroke got the home team on the board 14:16 into the second period.
Jubilation didn’t last long.
Jeff Petry completed a sweet passing play with Max Pacioretty and Phillip Danault at 16:39 to make it 2-1.
In the first period, Artturi Lehkonen scorched Matt Niskanen off the wall and beat Braden Holtby with a wraparound for his sixth of the season.
Shots were 25-21 Canadiens.
Just remember thinking MCCarron looked good in the corners . Winning puck battles, hard to beat. I also thought he looked kinda fast from time to time.
Gally looks lost. His success came from his huge heart, never giving up on the play; making something happen out of nothing, but now it’s not happening. No one can put their finger on it, but he’s earned some slack and deserves it, until IT comes back. God, I hope he makes it.
The Habs played a solid game tonight, against a good team. I thought McCarron had a good game tonight. I think he needs to stay in the lineup. GO PREDS 7676 767 67 67 Funny how quiet some posters are… lol
I could be wrong but I thought I saw Montoya congratulate Price and then skate off the ice glaring at … well, where Therrien had been standing.
Didn’t Paul Romanuck mistakenly refer to #32 Brian Flynn as Paul Byron (#41) several times tonight ??
I had to look twice because he did it on two separate occasions…
Anyone else notice that ??
For a moment I thought Bob Cole was doing the PxP…
…”in rapier-like fashion”… Danny Gallivan…
Yes he did. Those CBC guys trying purposely to agitate Hab fans. They know there biased and dont give a PUCK.
And if Gary Galley says….” at the end of the day…” one more time…
Jesus H. don’t their bosses critique the show with them ???
…”in rapier-like fashion”… Danny Gallivan…
I think he has PTSD, constantly looping the same diarrhea.
Holy #@$!, is that not the worst of stupid expressions we have to endure from sports lite commentors? ‘You’ have the final word?! %^&$ off!!!
CH!
You know he will start applying ‘that being said’ to punctuate soon
CH!
It was Randorf, who is normally way better than Romanuk.
Johnyk
Rnadorf, Romanik, whatever, weren’t these guys both stationed in Europe their ENTIRE CAREERS.
Wong play-by-play man. It was Dave Randorf.
Ironically, you’ve mistaken Dave Randorf for Paul Romanuk.
Insert smiley here
He also mixed up Byron and Gallagher. Noticed it cause he usually pretty good.
Giddy up
Ha !!!
Now that’s funny !!!
And I LIKE Dave Randorf…still do !!
Byron and Gallagher too huh ???
Don’t their bosses critique these guys ??
My “boss” critiques me 24/7
…”in rapier-like fashion”… Danny Gallivan…
That, I can understand. Byron and Gally each have a 1 on their back, easily done when only a partial view is available. Confusing 32 and 41 requires more skill.
Johnyk
However Gally and Flynn are both right handed shooters and Byron is a lefty !!!
“GO HABS”
He must have been channeling his inner Bob Cole
–Go Habs Go!–
Foster Blewitt was the nonpareil. No trouble with 6-syllable Russian names. French names? Not so good, anyone remember “Cro-nee-aie”?
Johnyk
Sergachev with a goal tonight. His 2nd, 15 points in 18 games.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
As huge of a gut check win we’ve seen from this team in an awful long time.
Just when people are thinking this is it, this is where he slide is going to begin. We come out flat against San Jose, Price gives up four goals on 18 shots and gets the hook and give he death stare to the Coach and I believe the whole bench.
The Habs on the second game of a back to back turn in a gem. They looked again not ready to play in the first ten minutes but got their legs under them and skated with the Caps.
They got a nice goal by a player in Lehkonen who is growing into a good all round player. The Habs made adjustments to counter what the Caps were trying to do, while the Caps never countered with any adjustments of their own which was fine with the Habs.
In the end the Caps when they did manage to get into the Habs zone they were kept to the outside and you could count on one hand the number of difficult save Carey had to make. The team played a much more sound game which they owed Carey.
Habs got a much needed two points to keep pace with all the other streaking teams plus with mounting injuries and the AHL players doing an admirable job in their call ups. The Habs should be able to hold their own going forward.
To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.
I’m in Montreal, watching L’AntiChambre for the first time. I know chambre means room but I don’t get the title? Can someone tell me how it translates?
______________________________________________
‘Outside the box’ or think tank or brew house. Place where one can shoot the schize, get upset and have a laugh about it.
CH!
Thanks!
______________________________________________
It means exactly what antechamber or anteroom mean in English.
— GK
The Montreal Canadiens — “playing the right way” since 2015.
Biggest win of the season by far tonight. If Price gets nominated for the Hart trophy, they should put “the stare” in the highlight package. The best thing that happened was Price getting yanked yesterday in a meaningless game. It allowed the scheduling mistake to be corrected and for Price to get the start in the actual important game. Petry, Lehks and McCarron were excellent tonight along with the man.
We bash MT a lot but I don’t see how you can’t bash Trotz tonight. Only 21 shots against a team with injuries that was embarrassed yesterday and had various Dmen miss time during the game. The Habs were set-up to be slaughtered and instead embarrassed the Caps. It was just mind-boggling watching the Caps continually try to stick-handle into the zone while the Habs just played the line and broke up their plays. The Habs were forcing them to dump it in and they just refused to (???). How Trotz failed to adjust to dumping it in, especially with bigger and stronger players, was brutal. If you are a Habs fan tonight, you are thinking “we can hang with these guys in the playoffs”. If you are a Caps fan, you are thinking “these guys have our number and we don’t want to play them in the playoffs”. Huge sigh of relief for MT/MB tonight.
Bash?! Saw parts, mostly listened on 98.5. Seemed fun, of course I have coulared lenses on my glasses, so I do not know except to agree. A bout with Washington during playoffs may be good for the Canadiens.
CH!
Who were the 3 stars tonight?
–Go Habs Go!–
Good on the team for showing pluck after a disastrous showing last night. Even a victory with warts looks pretty in the standings.
I liked Eller as a Hab, but he was no better than Shaw tonight.
_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
“Une équipe de hockey sur glace de l’île de Mont-Royal va gagner la Coupe de Lord Stanley à 24 reprises dans le 20e siècle et trois fois au cours du 21e siècle.”
– Nostradamus, 1552
You mean Shaw with his 12 points in last 14 full games played
That’s bad timing for him
He was OK. Good puck control, big body, zero offense.
Free Front.
Shaw was ineffective tonight. 😉
I like Eller too. I wish that one or two other players could have gone instead, but we are doing ok without him.
Thanks slapshot
Fucale stopped all 26 shots in a 3-0 win over Adirondack.
Sergachev tied it up with less than 2:00 to go, but the Spitfires lost in a SO to Niagara in a game with 54 PIM.
–Go Habs Go!–
Not one word about the Habs win tonight from ron and don. Pathetic!!!!!
Shea Weber is a Stud!
If they would have lost it would have been the first thing out of their mouth probably followed with highlights.
To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.
Turn down the sound and they are even more inept. Cherry, a manic fool dressed like a circus klown. Maclean looking out to lunch, suitable for interviewing peewees on Hometown.
Johnyk
I was annoyed about that too. We are not allowed in bask in any glory.
______________________________________________
and some MITCH magic in t.o.
Toronto wins. Marner is gonna be a good one.
—————-
Drop da puck already!
Huge assist to the lazy official who created the turnover.
Exactly.
One can only imagine the reaction from Cherry and the rest of Laffs Nation if the official’s gaffe led to the winning goal by the Penguins.
Great response………….sheer determination won them 2 points
Injuries mounting, team showing character to keep winning (except vs. San Jose, never play San Jose, ever… again…)
_______________________________________
Leafs blow…
Jack Edwards is a clam…
Gary Bettman is a bobblehead…
and oh yeah, Tomas Plekanec sucks
Now that is how you bank two points on the road!!
Even thought I’m not a Therrein fan, I will gladly admit that the much-maligned Habs coach in fact, outcoached Trotz tonight. Not only did he have them ready to play and effectively countered the home team’s game plan, but he got it done with a bench short on defence and a squad sprinkled with AHL forwards.
Well done by all!
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
City could not change to the Leafs game fast enough…
Winter is coming.
IceCaps lose to Rochester in OT 3 – 2 the final
Veilleux and Friberg with the goals…
Yann Danis takes the loss…
…”in rapier-like fashion”… Danny Gallivan…
to be expected…half their team is in Montreal.
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
Pricer had them ready to play.
Bravo!
Richard R
Isn’t Lehkonen a gem? He always wins battles and makes smart plays to get the puck out of the Habs end, defensively smart and can score. Great windfall for the Habs.
yes, he played well . seemed quicker
Hideous and beautiful at the same time.
Price shows why long losing skids just won’t happen if he’s healthy.
wow, were we ever good… every facet of the game.. applause
https://www.sportingcharts.com/nhl/stats/team-penalty-minute-differential/2016/
and we’re the ‘softest’ team.
I don’t get it, but the BS continued tonight.
Free Front.
Fucale stopped all 26 shots in a 3-0 win over Adirondack
–Go Habs Go!–
Hope Markov isn’t out long. It’s getting tough
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Makes giving him an extension alot easier
That was a win of will. Both teams with a good game, both goalies topnotch, but the Habs were relentless.
Free Front.
Great road win, executed to the letter. Hopefully the Markov injury is not serious.
To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.
Couldn’t help but think MT would have thrown DD out there in the last minute
Please we never want to hear DD’s name ever again. i can’t stand watching him. He is totally useless!
Shea Weber is a Stud!
HHuuugggeee win. GG fella’s.
Beauty bounce-back game from our best player.
I think that Carey got his point across last night.
Measuring stick WIN!
—————-
Drop da puck already!
Habs did a good job of keeping the Caps to the outside tonight
–Go Habs Go!–
Other than the first ten minutes of the game the Habs made the proper adjustments while the Caps kept pushing the same play over and over. I think they felt the Habs couldn’t keep making he plays all night. The guys did and come away with the two points
To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.
Was your perdition right Boone
Capitals get trumped by the Habs.
Question; if a puck gets in the blue pant, icing is negated?
It used to be at one time but over the past few years the blue crease doesn’t affect the icing.
To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.
Holtby suffers his 1st regulation time loss to the Habs.
Full arm extension crosscheck on Weber by Williams and nothing. Brutal officiating.
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
Weber just lucky he didn’t lose an eye.
that’s funny, in a very sick way
Free Front.
Torrey just missed. A nice snipe.
Free Front.
Good bounce-back game by our Habs.
Randorf and Gally are terrible on HNIC.
Eller is dominating the Habs every shift. He had this game circled on the calendar.
No worries. Give Eller the puck in the O-zone and the attack will die.
Johnyk
Petry playing great tonight.
As is Weber – just won’t argue with the Colombian.
Gally skating in quicksand.
we won’t comment on coffee
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
Like it or not, I have to give Therrien some credit…looks like he had them prepared to play this game.
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
Wow, they just said the Caps haven’t had a shot yet this 3rd period (with 7:00 minutes to go)
–Go Habs Go!–
Thinking about Donald S Cherry going back to Emelin’s hit from a week ago… was it that slow a week in hockey that he goes back to that? Wouldn’t the Lundqvist hit be more comment worthy and interesting to reflect on? clearly he doesn’t like Emelin but he didn’t go full rock em sock em rant so it just seems odd to go back to that.
Now more than ever, we need the Jedi.
Well known Hab hater! Habs tortured him his entire career!
Yikes.
Markov is injured.
Nicklas Backstroke tho.
McCarron having a real solid game and the Habs are pushing he play which is good.
To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.
I like McCarron’s work on the boards. He may not skate as well as a DD but he is a big body, hard to move.
After my minions finish disabling all the annoying zoom buttons on live hockey TV cameras, I am going to unleash them on those cameras on top of and behind the glass. Those weird shots are ok for replays but I can’t stand them during live play.
–Go Habs Go!–
Good stretch of hockey there
some great high pressure shifts
Free Front.
Galley talking about the Habs pushing the pace.
Shouldn’t be a problem since they didn’t really play a full game last night.
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)