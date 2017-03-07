Liveblog: Canadiens 1 – Vancouver 0 after one

Torrey Mitchell, who scored the only Canadiens goal in a 5-1 loss in Vancouver last season, got the visitors on the board four minutes into the first period.
It was Mitchell’s first goal since Dec. 8.
Mitchell and Brian Flynn sustained early-game injuries and did not return.
Carey Price’s best save was on Nikolay Goldobin, late in the period.
Shots were 11-10 for the home team.
Gallaghers getting chances but timing is off.
Lol. That was funny. Shawsy.
They’re missing Radu to take control in the offensive zone, allowing more time to get established.
A rather different look to the Habs tonight, at any rate.
Wish Galchenyuk could find dominant consitancy but I don’t think it’s here yet.
If Habs didn’t get another PP I’d be ok with that. Buzz kill
….Hab4life….
Gawd, this one’s putting me to sleep, and I’m on the West Coast!
Good luck to you people out east.
Trade Carey for young offence.
Galchenyuk FFs
The absence of DD is beginning to take its toll
Vancouver is a rly bad team.
How are we 10th on the PP?
We are ridiculously terrible at it.
My sentiment exactly. Our offence bites, no matter the stats.
toneez asked me the other day if I’m EVER happy…lol
I’ll be happy when MB gets some more offence, enough that I FEEL like our team can score when we need to, never mind the stats.
Trade Carey for young offence.
Also, Beaulieu should find an elder while he his in BC and perform some sort of smudge ceremony to cleanse him of whatever demon forces him into keystone cops mode multiple times per game.
For some reason his gaffes just jump off the screen and a small mishandling of the puck escalates quickly into a five alarm fire drill.
And I really like him! Just want to see him clean up his game.
N8.
One good period.
One bad period.
His entire career hasn’t changed. I hope vegas take him.
Chucky needs to burry that.
Yay. The mighty Habs power play.
Another reason to hate Canucks fans:
They don’t have to deal with snow unless they like to ski in Whistler.
🙂
Very sloppy game.
Nice instincts and execution by Davidson in the offensive zone. Also quick to get back to his position after his offensive foray.
Thought his first period was fairly uneventful, looks like we may get to see some of his mobility as he gains confidence and comfort with his new team.
Overall, it is very noticeable just how much the notion of regaining the puck and turning back up ice as quickly as possible is sinking in. I think the players have bought in, are seeing results and we are seeing just how well this style suits these players.
Fun stuff.
Weber’s beard seems fuller than it has. Maybe he has been getting tips from the new guy with the privet bush on his face.
Big Mac will be seeing action now that Flynn is out
Quaternary scoring results in a 1-0 lead. However, Habs fans in Vancouver would like to see goals from the likes of Pacioretty and Galchenyuk.
Why Weber makes the money he makes is beyond me.
You can blame that fully on PHILLY, and Weber of course for signing the offer sheet, i believe.
Beaulieu was out there for, like, 7 minutes straight! (Or so it seemed.) And did pretty well too, minus the one giveaway. Seems like he’s really feeling comfortable within Coach Julien’s system. Good pinches.
Is this game ever wonky. Beaulieu keeps doing 1 dumb thing for every good thing.
Evens out
Passes are looking much more crisp that they were a month ago.
Wow that looked painful.
How many Habs are going to be injured today?
Hab with more jump and flow so far in the middle frame.
Gallagher also doing a very credible Gallagher impression!
Shaw doing a very credible Gallagher impression!
Shaw is a real dynamo.
Benn is solid as hell…
Flynn/Mitchell: upper/lower body injury.
Mitch is back
Reasons to hate Vancouver.
1. Their fans are as bad as the Leafs.
2. John Garrett predicted that Carey Price wouldn’t amount to anything more than Trevor Kidd.
3. They don’t have mosquitoes.
John Garrett on Carey Price 2009- “Another Team Canada junior goalie who won’t amount to anything more than Trevor Kidd.”
Ah good times.
GO HABS GO
CAREY CAREY CAREY
Yeah, but remember how they taunted Lucic? Maybe still do.
