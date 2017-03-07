Montreal Gazette

March 7, 2017 · 159 Comments

Liveblog: Canadiens 1 – Vancouver 0 after one

MitchellVan

Torrey Mitchell, who scored the only Canadiens goal in a 5-1 loss in Vancouver last season, got the visitors on the board four minutes into the first period.

It was Mitchell’s first goal since Dec. 8.

Mitchell and Brian Flynn sustained early-game injuries and did not return.

Carey Price’s best save was on Nikolay Goldobin, late in the period.

Shots were 11-10 for the home team.

 

 

  1. Habby_Haberton says:
    March 7, 2017 at 11:30 pm

    Gallaghers getting chances but timing is off.

  2. Timo says:
    March 7, 2017 at 11:30 pm

    Lol. That was funny. Shawsy.

  3. Habituated says:
    March 7, 2017 at 11:29 pm

    They’re missing Radu to take control in the offensive zone, allowing more time to get established.

    A rather different look to the Habs tonight, at any rate.

  4. UKRAINIANhab says:
    March 7, 2017 at 11:29 pm

    Wish Galchenyuk could find dominant consitancy but I don’t think it’s here yet.

  5. HUDSONHAB says:
    March 7, 2017 at 11:29 pm

    If Habs didn’t get another PP I’d be ok with that. Buzz kill
  6. Gerry Pigeon says:
    March 7, 2017 at 11:28 pm

    Gawd, this one’s putting me to sleep, and I’m on the West Coast!

    Good luck to you people out east.

  7. Timo says:
    March 7, 2017 at 11:27 pm

    Galchenyuk FFs

  8. UKRAINIANhab says:
    March 7, 2017 at 11:26 pm

    Vancouver is a rly bad team.

  9. joeybarrie says:
    March 7, 2017 at 11:26 pm

    How are we 10th on the PP?
    We are ridiculously terrible at it.

    • Gerry Pigeon says:
      March 7, 2017 at 11:31 pm

      My sentiment exactly. Our offence bites, no matter the stats.

      toneez asked me the other day if I’m EVER happy…lol

      I’ll be happy when MB gets some more offence, enough that I FEEL like our team can score when we need to, never mind the stats.

  10. Al Burtlap says:
    March 7, 2017 at 11:24 pm

    Also, Beaulieu should find an elder while he his in BC and perform some sort of smudge ceremony to cleanse him of whatever demon forces him into keystone cops mode multiple times per game.

    For some reason his gaffes just jump off the screen and a small mishandling of the puck escalates quickly into a five alarm fire drill.

    And I really like him! Just want to see him clean up his game.

  11. Timo says:
    March 7, 2017 at 11:23 pm

    Yay. The mighty Habs power play.

  12. PK says:
    March 7, 2017 at 11:23 pm

    Another reason to hate Canucks fans:

    They don’t have to deal with snow unless they like to ski in Whistler.

    🙂

  13. Timo says:
    March 7, 2017 at 11:22 pm

    Very sloppy game.

  14. Al Burtlap says:
    March 7, 2017 at 11:20 pm

    Nice instincts and execution by Davidson in the offensive zone. Also quick to get back to his position after his offensive foray.

    Thought his first period was fairly uneventful, looks like we may get to see some of his mobility as he gains confidence and comfort with his new team.

    Overall, it is very noticeable just how much the notion of regaining the puck and turning back up ice as quickly as possible is sinking in. I think the players have bought in, are seeing results and we are seeing just how well this style suits these players.

    Fun stuff.

  15. CJinBK says:
    March 7, 2017 at 11:20 pm

    Weber’s beard seems fuller than it has. Maybe he has been getting tips from the new guy with the privet bush on his face.

  16. Danno says:
    March 7, 2017 at 11:20 pm

    Big Mac will be seeing action now that Flynn is out

  17. PK says:
    March 7, 2017 at 11:18 pm

    Quaternary scoring results in a 1-0 lead. However, Habs fans in Vancouver would like to see goals from the likes of Pacioretty and Galchenyuk.

  18. Timo says:
    March 7, 2017 at 11:17 pm

    Why Weber makes the money he makes is beyond me.

  19. CJinBK says:
    March 7, 2017 at 11:16 pm

    Beaulieu was out there for, like, 7 minutes straight! (Or so it seemed.) And did pretty well too, minus the one giveaway. Seems like he’s really feeling comfortable within Coach Julien’s system. Good pinches.

  20. Habby_Haberton says:
    March 7, 2017 at 11:14 pm

    Is this game ever wonky. Beaulieu keeps doing 1 dumb thing for every good thing.

  21. Chuck says:
    March 7, 2017 at 11:14 pm

    Passes are looking much more crisp that they were a month ago.

  22. Timo says:
    March 7, 2017 at 11:14 pm

    Wow that looked painful.

  23. DipsyDoodler says:
    March 7, 2017 at 11:13 pm

    How many Habs are going to be injured today?

    March 7, 2017 at 11:11 pm

    Hab with more jump and flow so far in the middle frame.

  25. CJinBK says:
    March 7, 2017 at 11:10 pm

    Gallagher also doing a very credible Gallagher impression!

  26. CJinBK says:
    March 7, 2017 at 11:10 pm

    Shaw doing a very credible Gallagher impression!

  27. DipsyDoodler says:
    March 7, 2017 at 11:09 pm

    Shaw is a real dynamo.

    March 7, 2017 at 11:07 pm

    Benn is solid as hell…

  29. DipsyDoodler says:
    March 7, 2017 at 11:04 pm

    Flynn/Mitchell: upper/lower body injury.

    —–

  30. Danno says:
    March 7, 2017 at 11:02 pm

    Mitch is back

  31. sholi2000.com says:
    March 7, 2017 at 10:59 pm

    Reasons to hate Vancouver.

    1. Their fans are as bad as the Leafs.
    2. John Garrett predicted that Carey Price wouldn’t amount to anything more than Trevor Kidd.
    3. They don’t have mosquitoes.

    John Garrett on Carey Price 2009- “Another Team Canada junior goalie who won’t amount to anything more than Trevor Kidd.”

    Ah good times.

    GO HABS GO

    CAREY CAREY CAREY

    Shane Oliver
    Sholi2000.com
    @sholi2000
    27 Wins to Tie Saint Patrick
    Shane&Son Dec 2016

