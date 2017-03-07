Liveblog: Canadiens 1 – Vancouver 0 after one

Torrey Mitchell, who scored the only Canadiens goal in a 5-1 loss in Vancouver last season, got the visitors on the board four minutes into the first period.

It was Mitchell’s first goal since Dec. 8.

Mitchell and Brian Flynn sustained early-game injuries and did not return.

Carey Price’s best save was on Nikolay Goldobin, late in the period.

Shots were 11-10 for the home team.