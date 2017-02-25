Liveblog: Canadiens at Toronto

Any optimists out there?
Or have Canadiens fans resigned themselves to the prohibitive likelihood that their heroes are in for a spanking at the Air Canada Centre on Saturday night?
The surging Leafs sit four points behind the stumbling Canadiens and hold a game in hand.
And beyond the form chart of recent performances, Toronto is due.
The Canadiens swept the four meetings between the teams in 2015-’16 and won the first three this season.
Toronto hasn’t beaten the Canadiens at the ACC since Jan. 18, 2014. The CH lineup in that 5-3 loss included TO homeboy P.K. Subban, Copenhagen homeboy Lars Eller, Brandon Prust, George Parros, Brian Gionta, Josh Gorges Travis Moen, Daniel Brière, Michael Bournival, Francis Bouillon and the immortal Joonas Nattinen.
There aren’t many Toronto holdovers from that game either.
And at this point in what is becoming, for Habs fans, a star-crossed 2016-’17 season, the jury is out on which team has undergone the more successful transformation … including, for the Leafs, a revamped front office.
The Canadiens were 5-3 winners on Jan. 7, their most recent visit to Toronto. The Leafs had a 36-31 SoG advantage in a chippy game that included 20 minor penalties and two fights.
Carolina did the Canadiens a favour by beating Ottawa Friday night, leaving the Senators two points off the Atlantic Division lead with two games in hand.
And Calgary helped the Leafs by beating Florida.
Puck drops 7:10ish.
Wake up MB.
You do realize that the Habs are lacking in top six talent, no?
Nesterov sux….pateryn is way better…
Nesterov in for Pateryn..what a joke…Nice goal Nesterov!!!!
Forever #4
There goes the shutout. He’s a Pinball Wizard.
Richard R
Nesterov over Pateryn ?
Genius.
Nesterov just awful bench him the rest of the game…if he plays 1 more shift fire the coach…PERIOD….CASE CLOSED.
SOFT
Come on price, that is dis gusting . Stand up!
Habs have momentum and as freezing usual the sieve kills the team momentum
Dang… lucky leaf bounce
Next goal will be big.
Talk about fluky goals
To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.
Hate the Leafs.
Terrible pass selection coming out of their zone on the 1st wave of the PP.
Markov and Weber can’t work together, zero chemistry. They seem to get confused about who is supposed to do what.
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
DD with the clean face-off then goes to the net and draws a PP!
Haha
Hughson is such a Leafs blower
hence the name “Homer” Simpson…
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
Habs look like they want that puck, I see them winning the important puck battles, drawing penalties great stuff
Sportsnet/HNIC should remember that their beloved Leafs define futility …. fifty years and counting.
Habs can’t really lord their excellence over them, though. Don’t have anything better to show.
Les boys don’t look so dopey tonight. They were dopey af against the Isles.
Cautiously optimistic…
Is Hughson the only competent play by play left on HNIC?
Listening to Hughson and Simpson makes me want to puke.
To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.
Over 5 min in and 0 shots! Pick it up boys