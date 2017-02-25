Liveblog: Canadiens at Toronto

Any optimists out there?

Or have Canadiens fans resigned themselves to the prohibitive likelihood that their heroes are in for a spanking at the Air Canada Centre on Saturday night?

The surging Leafs sit four points behind the stumbling Canadiens and hold a game in hand.

And beyond the form chart of recent performances, Toronto is due.

The Canadiens swept the four meetings between the teams in 2015-’16 and won the first three this season.

Toronto hasn’t beaten the Canadiens at the ACC since Jan. 18, 2014. The CH lineup in that 5-3 loss included TO homeboy P.K. Subban, Copenhagen homeboy Lars Eller, Brandon Prust, George Parros, Brian Gionta, Josh Gorges Travis Moen, Daniel Brière, Michael Bournival, Francis Bouillon and the immortal Joonas Nattinen.

There aren’t many Toronto holdovers from that game either.

And at this point in what is becoming, for Habs fans, a star-crossed 2016-’17 season, the jury is out on which team has undergone the more successful transformation … including, for the Leafs, a revamped front office.

The Canadiens were 5-3 winners on Jan. 7, their most recent visit to Toronto. The Leafs had a 36-31 SoG advantage in a chippy game that included 20 minor penalties and two fights.

Carolina did the Canadiens a favour by beating Ottawa Friday night, leaving the Senators two points off the Atlantic Division lead with two games in hand.

And Calgary helped the Leafs by beating Florida.

Puck drops 7:10ish.