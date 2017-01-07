Liveblog: Canadiens at Toronto

Will the Canadiens’ visit to the Air Canada Centre Saturday night match the World Junior final for drama?
Probably not.
But the Canadiens’ first TO appearance in 50 weeks is not without significance.
The home team, with its rookie-laden roster, has played itself into contention for postseason hockey. The Leafs sit third in the tight Atlantic Division playoff race.
The Canadiens are a comfy 10 points clear on top. But Ottawa, Toronto, Boston, Tampa Bay and Florida are in a dog fight; and the top canine may not emerge until April.
The injury-ravaged Canadiens – with six starters in varying degrees of unavailability – have somehow reaped eight of a possible 12 points on their longest road trip of the season. Their last five games have gone to Overtime, and the guys in white jerseys have won three of them.
Max Pacioretty scored back-to-back OT winners in Nashville and Dallas.
Phillip Danault, making a strong case for Top Six duty at centre when Alex Galchenyuk returns to the lineup, was the OT hero against Florida.
The Leafs played in New Jersey Friday night and scored three goals in less than two first-period minutes en route to a 4-2 win over the Devils.
Frederik Andersen got the W in Newark, which means the Canadiens should face Antoine Bibeau.
Puck drops minutes after Don Cherry finishes licking a photo of Auston Matthews on Hockey Night in Canada.
Check back later for live game blogging.
I want to see a good game.
Want to see our young guys play steady and compete.
GO HABS GO!!!
….Hab4life….
Anyone else think Michel TGherrien should be in the conversation re. the Jack Adams at the mid-point of the season? I know how popular MT is on this site, but given that the Habs have 20 of a possible 30 points since Chucky’s injury, and points in every single game except the two when we faced streaking Wild & BJs, with an increasing injured list, I think he deserves to be in the conversation. Obviously Torts & Boudreau will most likely be nominated and the TO media will push for Babcock given that they are now in a playoff position, but I think if Therrien is not part of the conversation, I think its proof of bias.
Somewhat obliquely to your point, an observation that has surfaced here several times over the past few months has been that the players appear to be tight and playing for each other. Normally, a coach can expect to enjoy some credit for this, often accepted as a valuable barometer of his management.
Yeah, I agree, I have been watching a lot of the games this season and especially lately I find the group is very tight and showing a lot of character.
The only reason MT’s record is what it is … Cary Price , yes Carey Price has only been the best goaltender on the planet for the past few years and MT’s record has benefitted … want more proof ? Carey Price injured last year, Habs have the worse fall in a season since their existence … I rest My Case … but I got more upon request
All Habs all the Time
Interviewing Scherbak on TVA. His nickname should be Babyface.
“Frederik Andersen got the W in Newark, which means the Canadiens should face Antoine Bibeau.”
What in tarnation is an “Antoine Bibeau”?
Actually, tonight’s game against Toronto was the one I feared the most this week.
12 straight victories against the Laffs can only mean 1 thing.
“Law of Averages” is bound to catch up with the Habs sooner or later.
Just as it caught up with Columbus this week.
Given that and the amount of injuries on the Canadiens, I’ll beat Boone to the punch and say:
“I have a bad feeling about tonight.”
Many of us grew up watching hockey where a good clean open ice hit was an exciting part of the game. The players wore pads made of leather and cotton, no helmets, and the slap shot was an innovation.
Without digressing into a history that many here could describe much better than I; along came the ‘Scott Stevens, Chris Pronger’ age of behemoths in iron hard plastic armour, crushing skaters who had their heads down.
These days, the conditioning and training, the size, the speed of players have combined with the armour to create a very dangerous environment for the human brain. I don’t care about broken bones, missing teeth; these have always been the cost of playing hockey.
Their is little doubt the Rocket’s finest moment was a goal scored while concussed. I understand that a fast game on a hard surface presents risk; and I don’t have all the answers (but I have some ideas): but something must be done to the rules, the players, the equipment so that every game is not a matter of players playing with their ability to retire intact.
Free Front.
Very good post, O2T. Unlike football, Hockey is a game that could still be saved, but only with the full support of the NHL (and its puppets in the PA). How likely is that?
Certainly the injuries to les Canadiens is evidence of what you’re saying.
In addition, imagine paying top dollar for seats these days as almost 1/3 of the pro team is out with injury.
The 82 game schedule is simply too much, particularly these ridiculous back-to-back games requiring hours of travel. The regular season is now a season of attrition and requires significant depth and a lot of good luck.
Nouj? You around?
Man those Kings uniforms are plug-ugly.
Tomorrow’s headlines (take your pick):
Gallagher questions Dr. Strangeglove about permanent loss of feeling in injured hand
Vegas will use Antarctica ice in arena as ‘novelty’ attraction
Scherbak’s assignment: stand in front of net when Canadiens have power play
MB has paramedics, IceCaps, NHL GMs on speed dial as Habs take on the Leafs
Weber tells teammates he’ll do his best ‘to fire no lifters’
IceCaps sign John Scott to fill – big time! — roster spot in diminished lineup
Uh-oh, Bettman thinks shootout ‘was a splendid way to decide a champion’
Auston’s powers no match for Price’s wizardry
Habs get spanked by young Leafs but it’s their fans who spend the night wailing
Tch tch, JB. Mixing sports and politics. Might as well finish it off and get some religion in there….
Nice headlines, btw.
Watching the game tonight in a bar downtown T.O. with 10 other Habs fans, should be fun!
Go Habs Go!
Enjoy!
Free Front.
Tonight’s Leafy Book of Hab.
Ought to be an interesting game, what with all the call ups and everything.
Brill as usual, Cal. Especially this:
“BLIND ZEALOTS STOKED THE FIRE”
I keep meaning to ask you: are you by any chance a lapsed fundamentalist? Or perhaps non-lapsed – pardon me.
A “BIG” and clean hit against Laine today. That was something that Laine will remember and learn from. That said, and that everyone needs to keep their head up and maintain awareness of where other players are on the ice surface, everyone including the superstars need to know that everyone can be a target. The thing to remember is that hitting anyone, including the superstars, needs to be clean and not something that you go out of your way to make the hit because you are trying to hurt them. The hit on Laine was a classic open ice hit and was unlike so many hits, not in anyway borderline. These types of hits are part of the game and should be accepted. Unfortunately, in today’s game hits of pretty much any type result in a teammate trying to exact revenge on the hitter. I get it IF the hit is border-line and or obviously dirty, but a clean hit (such as today’s!) should not result in the ridiculous scrum(s) that seem to always occur after a hit of pretty much any type. I get and understand the standing up for a teammate mentality, but again should only be happening when the hit is stupid/dangerous/border-line . . . IMO.
CranbrookEd
Hope the recruits can hold their own and then some against the high flying leafs offence.
Pretty much sums up what needs to happen.
Fantastic opportunity for hopefuls to contribute while at the same time building on their reputations.
I’m glad the leafs have Kadri. If it wasn’t for him I’d find them hard to hate.
imo, a lot (although clearly not all) of Montreal-based Leafs hatred is actually misdirected Toronto/”National” media hatred.
I don’t hate either the Leafs or their genuine fans. I know I’m not alone in this here, but I also know we’re in a pretty small minority!
To expand on the sentiment you’ve expressed, Piper, I’d love to see Kadri traded to Boston. Wouldn’t they just love him there!
LOL! Marchand and Kadri?
Separated at birth.
The Cherry comment.
Mr. Boone never disappoints.
Well played sir, well played.
“Don’t play what’s there. Play what’s not there.” – MD
Yeah, he’s a real card – oughta do stand-up.
“Puck drops minutes after Don Cherry finishes licking a photo of Auston Matthews on Hockey Night in Canada.”
LMFAO… and also disgusting
“Damn it Jim I’m not a doctor; I’m a hockey expert.”
Yes, Bash. Also LMFAO over here.
Evocatively done, Mike B. All the best to you in 2017 and enjoy the game.
Oh my . . . disgusting while at the same time and during the same “lick”, also so accurate . . . 🙂
CranbrookEd
Boone=brilliant…almost choked on my dinner when I read that lol!
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
(CK – see my post to you yesterday?)
Our last 5 games have gone into overtime. I’ll be happy if this game goes into OT win or lose considering our injuries.
Division rival, win or die.
This coach never ceases to amaze me… bring up a career top three/six forward to play 4th line minutes, the only bonus is he’s playing with McCarron and not Mitchell and Flynn.
Jeez, we need a new coach.
For instance, you don’t hire a CFO by making him/her a cashier first to see how well he/she’d do at being a CFO.
Absolutely absurd.
Conversely, I’ve worked at a factory where everyone, CEO on down, had to spend weeks on the floor operating machines as part of their training. Very valuable experience, esp. for front-office types who have never done menial work.
The point for Scherbak, I am sure, is to see how he does vs. lesser competition before putting him out there against the Leafs’ top 6. This being a road game that’s a pretty important consideration.
I was VP of Operations for several Microwave companies, when I hired a new Engineer, he/she would spend two weeks in each dept (assembly, finishing, test/tune, Quality) before starting in Engineering. Did several things, learned how NOT to design things and got to know the workers who actually made the money the company paid him/her.
Bingo. Nothing like working the line to get the hang of what NOT to do!
Poor analogy. You don’t hire someone straight out of university to be your CFO no matter how good their marks were.
. . . and if you hire someone based on their marks, then that is something that will (often) lead to other (and plentiful) issues . . . sort of liking hiring a teacher based on their marks while ignoring if they actually like kids or not . . . 🙂
CranbrookEd
I’m a teacher, and what you say is sadly true sometimes.
Yikes, even worse when it’s a doctor: top marks all through school, waltz into med school, yet with zero empathy.
Yuppers . . . great marks only ( in many cases) only means that the person has learnt to play the game, not actually having common sense/empathy etc. . . .
CranbrookEd
Sherbak is not ready to be here though. He will play limited minutes with people he has played with before. The whole 3rd line 4th line 2nd line thing is vastly overblown on this site.
Boone, as per TSN, Andersen is supposed to start tonight.
Leafs had 0 SHOTS ON GOAL in 3rd period last night.
Would love to see Emelin level Matthews tonight.That kid’s getting a bit too big for his britches and needs to be properly welcomed to the NHL Laine got his welcome today.Good to take a bit of wind outta the sails of those young guys early on.
Harsh. Laine is likely concussed.
“Good Luck With That,” Habs!
It was a clean hit, and he walked out of the rink. I agree, good chance of concussion, but big hits are part of the game.
I don’t understand OP’s “Good to take a bit of wind outta the sails of those young guys early on,” but no issues with the hit itself.
Or a howitzer compliments of Shea Weber.
Not sure what you’ve got again rookies dominating the game, nor how concussing people is a “welcome to the NHL moment” but I don’t mind your first sentence at all.
I’m assuming you’d like to see Martin destroy Scherbak tonight.
No kidding.
Shame on Matthews for being good.
A valid sentiment, Max et al.
Personally, however, I’d be happy for Matthews simply to be shut down, and would prefer to see KADRI violently launched over the high glass and into one of the stair-wells.
YES Mike, seeing Kadri has bushwhacked would be golden.
Yes, there would be MUCH more satisfaction seeing Kadri being launched by someone – though if it was by Emelin (during the first period!) we all have to watch that coach’s Korner thing/travesty in order to hear what name cheery Cherry would be using to describe steely-plated Emelin!
Glad you agree!
You know, there is a simple solution for those of us who find Coach’s Corner unpalatable….
Will Canada’s team win tonight?
It’s the exciting explosive Leafs vs the hapless popgun Habs.
FWIW, Surging Toronto now ranks 5th with 3.05 GF/G while Montreal has sunk to 6th with 3.03. On the flip side, Toronto ranks 17th with 2.79 GA/G while Montreal ranks 5th with 2.28.
Since a 2-1 loss to Columbus, Montreal has gone into OT in their last 5 games winning 3 of them. Pacioretty scored 2 of the OT winners and assisted on Danault’s. The Habs lineup will feature 5 IceCaps up front and 2 more IceCaps on the back end. Therrien has a chance for his 400th NHL win tonight.
The Leafs have allowed 12 goals against in 3 games so far this young new year. The good news for them is they have scored 14 goals in those same 3 games winning 2 of them. Toronto has won 6 of their last 7 games with the wins coming against non-playoff teams and the loss vs Washington. Babcock has a chance for his 575th NHL win tonight.
The game is on CBC tonight. I am looking forward to watching it in crystal clear and uncompressed HD using $3 rabbit ears.
van Riemsdyk – Bozak – Marner
Komarov – Kadri – Nylander
Hyman – Matthews – Brown
Martin – Gauthier – Soshnikov
Rielly – Zaitsev
Gardiner – Carrick
Hunwick – Polak
Andersen
Tonight’s Refs: Brian Pochmara & Jean Hebert
–Go Habs Go!–
Thanks, B – for All you do for this blog, reporting on All levels of hockey.
—
“Good Luck With That,” Habs!
But he didn’t know about the Leafs’ 0 SOG in 3rd last nite in NJ.
Major props B – terrific summary and the perfect compliment to Boone’s eh, colourful intro.