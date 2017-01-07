Liveblog: Canadiens at Toronto

Will the Canadiens’ visit to the Air Canada Centre Saturday night match the World Junior final for drama?

Probably not.

But the Canadiens’ first TO appearance in 50 weeks is not without significance.

The home team, with its rookie-laden roster, has played itself into contention for postseason hockey. The Leafs sit third in the tight Atlantic Division playoff race.

The Canadiens are a comfy 10 points clear on top. But Ottawa, Toronto, Boston, Tampa Bay and Florida are in a dog fight; and the top canine may not emerge until April.

The injury-ravaged Canadiens – with six starters in varying degrees of unavailability – have somehow reaped eight of a possible 12 points on their longest road trip of the season. Their last five games have gone to Overtime, and the guys in white jerseys have won three of them.

Max Pacioretty scored back-to-back OT winners in Nashville and Dallas.

Phillip Danault, making a strong case for Top Six duty at centre when Alex Galchenyuk returns to the lineup, was the OT hero against Florida.

The Leafs played in New Jersey Friday night and scored three goals in less than two first-period minutes en route to a 4-2 win over the Devils.

Frederik Andersen got the W in Newark, which means the Canadiens should face Antoine Bibeau.

Puck drops minutes after Don Cherry finishes licking a photo of Auston Matthews on Hockey Night in Canada.

Check back later for live game blogging.