Liveblog: Tampa Bay beats Canadiens 4-3 in OT

Tyler Johnson’s second goal of the game capped a Tampa Bay comeback to secure an Overtime win.

Third-period goals by Victor Hedman and Ondrej Palat erased a 3-1 Canadiens lead.

Seconds after Carey Price made a miraculous paddle save on Ondrej Palat, Chris Terry completed a tic-tac-toe passing play with Daniel Carr and Michael McCarron to give the Canadiens a 3-1 lead, three minutes into the second period.

Alexander Radulov’s seventh of the season got the Canadiens on the board 3:24 into the game.

Tampa Bay goaltender Andrei Vasilevsky was stripped of the puck behind his net by Paul Byron, who fed Radu in front.

The Lightning tied it halfway through the opening period.

Shea Weber’s turnover ended up as a Tyler Johnson goal off a slick passing play with Nikita Kucherov.

Weber redeemed himself with a power play goal at 13:31. Victor Hedman had barely settled into the box when Weber one-timed a Byron pass for his ninth of the season … and first since Nov. 22.

Shots were 30-22 for the Lightning.