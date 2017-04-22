Liveblog: Rangers 3 – Canadiens 1

Derek Stepan’s empty-netter sealed the deal on the Canadiens’ season.

Mats Zuccarello scored the Rangers’ first power-play goal of the series – beating Carey Price short side – less than three minutes into the second period to tie the game 1-1.

Zuccarello added a second goal 10 minutes later as his line dominated the Canadiens’ fourth.

Did you have Alexei Emelin in your First Goal pool?

The defenceman blew a gorgeous Alex Radulov feed past Henrik Lundqvist, a shade over six minutes into the game.

Shots were 28-23 for the team whose season is over.