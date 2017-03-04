Liveblog: Canadiens at Rangers

Playoff preview?

If the postseason were to begin during the first week of March, as opposed to the second week of April, the first round would feature a series between the Canadiens, who lead the Eastern Conference’s Atlantic Division, and the Rangers, who hold the top Wild Card spot.

Of course, a lot can change over the next five weeks.

The Canadiens will play three games against their most proximate Atlantic pursuers, the Ottawa Senators.

And the Rangers are within striking distance of Pittsburgh and Columbus in the sizzling Metropolitan Division race.

The Canadiens ride a four-game, skin-of-their-teeth/by-the-grace-of-Carey-Price winning streak into Madison Square Garden.

Alexander Radulov is injured and won’t play. Michael McCarron is a healthy scratch. Steve Ott and Andreas Martinsen draw in.

The Rangers are 6-3-1 in their last 10.

The clubs met at MSG on Feb. 21, and Paul Byron’s Shootout goal was the difference in a 3-2 Canadiens win. Claude Julien’s team – 5-4 winners over the Rangers at the Bell Centre on Jan. 21, when they were Michel Therrien’s team – will be going for a season’s sweep.