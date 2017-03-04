Liveblog: Canadiens at Rangers

Playoff preview?
If the postseason were to begin during the first week of March, as opposed to the second week of April, the first round would feature a series between the Canadiens, who lead the Eastern Conference’s Atlantic Division, and the Rangers, who hold the top Wild Card spot.
Of course, a lot can change over the next five weeks.
The Canadiens will play three games against their most proximate Atlantic pursuers, the Ottawa Senators.
And the Rangers are within striking distance of Pittsburgh and Columbus in the sizzling Metropolitan Division race.
The Canadiens ride a four-game, skin-of-their-teeth/by-the-grace-of-Carey-Price winning streak into Madison Square Garden.
Alexander Radulov is injured and won’t play. Michael McCarron is a healthy scratch. Steve Ott and Andreas Martinsen draw in.
The Rangers are 6-3-1 in their last 10.
The clubs met at MSG on Feb. 21, and Paul Byron’s Shootout goal was the difference in a 3-2 Canadiens win. Claude Julien’s team – 5-4 winners over the Rangers at the Bell Centre on Jan. 21, when they were Michel Therrien’s team – will be going for a season’s sweep.
Too many buddy passes…
SHOOT!!!
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
I’m liking Big Benn too
Weber. Gets pucks thru. What a trade. Would like both but Weber is a stud period.
Big Mac will be sent down soon for more ice time. Ott and Martinsen are just better right now. Big Mac time is next year. Let him play 20 plus down on the farm.
Nice to see players going to the net…a month ago that just wasn’t happening
Size matters.
Why the whistle.
That’s a goal
There better be quick whistles at the Habs end too.
Notice something? No more backing down on post-whistle scrums. The CJ effect combined with size perhaps?
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
For those who had a hard time understanding what ‘puck luck’ mean’t…
we’ve been having it of late.
It comes when you do the little things right.
Like win a faceoff.
Krieder wasn’t long settling when he looked around and saw Benn had him wrapped up
To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.
Great save, ref!
Benn has been much better than expected
Nate with Weber. Someone call Stevereno!
Team’s lookin’ Good!
Shea Weber with his 15th goal.
Too bad he’s old and slow and doesn’t have a fashion line or a charitable foundation
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
Habs are so much tighter on D since the Claudestile Takeover. Night and day.
IceCaps lose to Marlies 3 – 1 tonight in TO…
…”in rapier-like fashion”… Danny Gallivan…
2nd game in less than 24 hours?
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
Steve. Ott.