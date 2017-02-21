Liveblog: Canadiens at Rangers

Julien 2.0 gets a reset Tuesday night.

It won’t be easy.

Coming off that wretched Saturday afternoon loss to Winnipeg in Claude Julien’s debut behind their bench, the Canadiens are in NYC to face the Rangers, a team that has accumulated seven more points and scored 30 more goals than out struggling heroes.

The Rangers are 7-3 in their last 10 games.

The Canadiens are an NHL-worst 2-7-1. Their once-insurmountable lead in the Atlantic Division has dwindled to two points over Ottawa … and the Senators have two games in hand.

Not far behind are surging Florida, Boston and Toronto (which plays host to the Canadiens on Saturday.)

In their only previous meeting this season, Jan. 14 at the Bell Centre, the Canadiens – fresh off a 7-1 pasting in Minnesota – came back from 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2 deficits to register a 5-4 win over the Rangers.

The teams complete their season series March 4 at MSG.

Puck drops 7:10ish.