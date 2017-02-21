Liveblog: Canadiens at Rangers

Julien 2.0 gets a reset Tuesday night.
It won’t be easy.
Coming off that wretched Saturday afternoon loss to Winnipeg in Claude Julien’s debut behind their bench, the Canadiens are in NYC to face the Rangers, a team that has accumulated seven more points and scored 30 more goals than out struggling heroes.
The Rangers are 7-3 in their last 10 games.
The Canadiens are an NHL-worst 2-7-1. Their once-insurmountable lead in the Atlantic Division has dwindled to two points over Ottawa … and the Senators have two games in hand.
Not far behind are surging Florida, Boston and Toronto (which plays host to the Canadiens on Saturday.)
In their only previous meeting this season, Jan. 14 at the Bell Centre, the Canadiens – fresh off a 7-1 pasting in Minnesota – came back from 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2 deficits to register a 5-4 win over the Rangers.
The teams complete their season series March 4 at MSG.
Puck drops 7:10ish.
TSN just showed the shot hitting Price, looked like right in the collarbone.
This Habs team could really use a win, get some confidence back in their game.
$50 Pateryn doesn’t make it back across the border.
Just as well.
Stef’s already been deported. 👿
Give her a sombrero and Trump will send her further south.
Greg’s a USC / assuming she is, too.
This makes them both trump-proof.
Jeeze Greg!
First he’s treated like refuse by his coach,then he gets kneecapped by his woman.
Man.Thats gotta hurt.
The Jets need Dmen right now, I’d be happy if we could get Thorburn back.
Anyone else at MSG see Price leave the warmup early? Seemed to take a shot awkwardly. Uh oh!!
Lundvqist is gonna get bombed tonight, we then walk into Brooklyn to put a final nail in the Isle coffin and lastly finish off the week beating up a Leafs team who thinks they’re better than they are.
Canadiens 5
Rags 2
Carey Price scores tonight.
Carey Price with win 258, Team All Settled in for a new season with one of the greatest coaches in the NHL.
She’s Win-Win, one way or another we’ll be entertained here.
SAAAAAWEEET, Great time to be a Habs Fan!
OT: Via Sergio Momesso
Paul Bryon just nailed Carey Price in the shoulder, he left the net, but it could just be because there’s only three minutes remaining in the warmup. Nice work Bryon 😆
Shane Oliver
Shane Oliver
@sholi2000
57 Wins to Tie Plante
Shane&Son Dec 2016
I like your way of thinking….
A Habs fan trying to bring some sense to the people of Toronto!
The Headmaster came to play. We’re under a steady barrage of facts and stats, most of them not cheer-inducing.
All stolen from the one and only Ron Reusch
Mike Boone
Hockey Inside/Out blogger
What’s the over/under on the number of goals the Habs will score tonight? .5?
Danno! What’s the news?
Be patient.
All will be revealed soon…
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
Danno!
Take the Pens and Islanders to Win and The Under on the Habs game tonight.
It’s a Cinch amigo!
Saludos!
It’s about Davey, isn’t it? Is Davey leaving us? Tell me it ain’t so!!!
Eckland says he’s going so probably pretty safe.
I’m thinking 15 more months of this gong show,then cancel my 45 year membership,move on to a team with a brain
Trade Pateryn’s wife. Problem solved.
Johnyk
This is not going fo be pretty I don’t think.
I would switch Lehkonen and Byron in tonight’s lineup
Max Danault Radu
Lehkonen Chucky Gally
Byron Pleky Shaw
Flynn Mac Mitchell
This link says Pateryn is being advertised as for sale:
http://www.sportsnet.ca/hockey/nhl/canadiens-sent-league-wide-memo-stating-pateryn-available-trade/
If so this pisses me off. Pateryn has looked good enough for me to be in the line up. Nesterov is Russian for pylon. Barbiero gone too, so for a so called weak D line up the Habs are giving away without getting.
For the 7th rounder they are going to get its best just to keep the guy.
And they’ve been building from the goalie out since Gainey.
Drop da puck already!
Why wouldn’t they let the new coach have a look at him for a few games or is this on JJD’s advice?
Another sore spot. JJD instead of Larry Robinson to develop the D.
OK, H I/O, while we’re waiting, rank our defencemen:
Weber (in October and November)
Weber (Since December)
Markov
Petry
Emelin
Pateryn
Barberio
Beaulieu
All the others
(For me the order is as above)
Weber #1
Markov
Weber #2
Petry
Barberio
Emelin
Pateryn
Nesterov
Pylon
Beaulieu
The Hoover Defence……. they all suck !
5-2 Habs
Book it!
It’s probably chimerical to hope we can beat the Rangers tonight unless Lundqvist has a bad game. The Rangers have been winning and are very confident, while the Habs are fragile and hesitant, and have looked for most of 2017 like the worst team in the League. Perhaps the best that can be hoped is that the team plays with more urgency than we’ve seen recently and shows signs of learning what Julien has been teaching.
But, independently of what happens tonight – or, for that matter, the rest of the season – I think, like Gerry Pigeon and a few others, that it’s time for a complete rebuild. We’ll probably make the playoffs. We may even win a round, if we have the luck to face the Bruins or Leafs, or possibly the Islanders. I can’t see us beating the Rangers, the Senators, the Panthers, or the Flyers.
The team just is not very good. Every October we are deluded into believing that we are close to elite; every spring, as we limp into the playoffs, it becomes apparent that we’re closer to a lottery pick than to contending for the Cup.
Enough is enough. Fans have put up with nearly a quarter of a century of mediocrity – mediocrity that is perpetuated by the annual scramble to make the playoffs, the almost invariable early exit, and the middle-of-the-pack draft position.
The usual reaction to calls for a rebuild is to say that the fans would not stand for it. They’d riot or burn down the Bell Centre. I disagree. I think that this season and the last have shown us clearly enough what we have. A team that cannot win without elite goaltending. A team that can be manhandled, knocked off the puck, and kept to the outside by any of the League’s bigger, tougher, nastier teams. A defence that still struggles with zone clearance and puck movement. An offence that, as the games get tougher towards the end of the season, depends more and more on a single line.
Despite the improvements Bergevin has made, despite the fact that we have a lot more depth on our bottom two lines and within our system generally than we had when he became GM, the overall quality of the team is pretty much what it’s been since early in this century. We’re not close to being contenders, nor will annual incremental improvements get us close. We need a rebuild, and I think most fans would accept this if they were given an honest, realistic appraisal of the team.
“We gotta lotta dep.”
I am ready for a rebuild
Lets see how great Mr Price would be on any team that is mediocre
He would be shelled, destroyed, exposed for what he is. Not very good.
He’s been great for a mediocre team for a few years.
our definitions of great is greatly different.
If Price leaves now, how shall he be remembered in Habs history?
Are you Michel Therrien or his kin?
do you ever say anything original?
Does that translate to you can neither confirm nor deny? Makes sense, keep a low profile.
How’s the severance package, btw?
PS – quick word on originality. It’s not always a good thing. Like, saying that Price sucks is pretty original, but it’s kind of a stupid and baseless claim, too.
Kind of like Therrien’s system, it may have been a very original conceptualization of dump and chase, but it didn’t make it good, lol. That’s why classics have staying power.
I would attempt to add something but it would not do your post justice. I think you covered it all very well!
Habfan17
Chimeracles? Isn’t that an old Jefferson Airplane tune from Red Octopus?
I, too, disagree with the assumption that Hab fans can’t take the pain of yet another rebuild. The Habs have never had a proper one since the Houle-Tremblay debacle. It’s time. This team isn’t going anywhere simply because it doesn’t have enough elite talent nor the management that appreciates it. 23 stoic robots seems to be the aim of the franchise.
Lundqvist – we own that guy.
Have to agree with this assessment, which somehow reminds me of the “Cronkite moment” in regards another losing cause (Feb. 27, 1968).
Better to declare a rebuild than offer up false hope each season — the fans will not only be happier, they’ll even embrace every tanking move.
I don’t think we’re at the point where we need to do a rebuild. That’s excessive. There’s lots of talent on the roster, young players coming up, etc. We’re not barren.
If we’re going to compare to the Leafs, they were at a dead end. A massively flawed captain in Dion Phaneuf, an overpaid specialist in Phil Kessel, lots of older players on expensive contracts, a depleted farm system, their mix was awful. We’re not there yet.
What we aren’t though is in a ‘window’ to win the Cup, as I keep hearing for the last two or three years. I understand the argument that bargain contracts to Max Pacioretty and Carey Price will expire soon, and we’ll have to pay them market value at that point, so we need to strike while the iron is hot. But I’ve always thought that the money we saved on these two players was squandered on Tom Gilbert, Daniel Brière, P.A. Parenteau, David Desharnais, and Tomas Plekanec, to name a few. So we’re not any further ahead with those savings. While we’re missing big pieces to contend.
I uttered the slightly scandalous opinion a month ago that best-case-scenario, the Canadiens could swap out Alex Radulov at the deadline and obtain a good haul of young players, picks and prospects. That to me would be the better way to deal with Radu, rather than contemplate a five or six-year extension.
Another point I’ve harped on also is how in the last two drafts, we were left with five picks, while the Leafs and Lightning each had 9 or 10. Think about that for a minute. It’s not surprising that the Leafs amass a lot of picks while they tear down, but that Tampa can stockpile picks while they’re contenders is admirable. Offhand, I would think that their greater success at the draft table in recent years gives them lots of assets to wheel and deal with, while we use our bank of picks to add depth at the trade deadline.
Also, while we’re not making boneheaded mistakes like the Canucks with our asset management, we haven’t been perfect either. Sometimes you can’t escape losing players on waivers, but losing Mike Condon and Mark Barberio this year feels unnecessary. There were other decisions that could have been made. Maybe we got overconfident, after getting away with a few players sent through waivers successfully over the years. Offhand, I think our last waiver claim was Jeff Woywitka. But we can’t lose assets for nothing, that’s how you fall behind.
So if I have my wish, we’ll hold steady and not splurge needlessly at the deadline. We’ll take our lumps and our early-round exit from the playoffs with grace, and then get ready for the draft and next season. We’ll try to dump Tomas Plekanec, and failing that, chew through that last year of his contract. We’ll appreciate that David’s $3.5M has come off the books. We’ll keep grooming kids and folding them in the roster and see how next season shapes up.
You don’t mention Carey Price. We’ve seen what happens when he’s either absent or not on top of his game. The surest way to get the elite talent we’re missing would be to trade him this summer, which would all but ensure we’d finish near the bottom for the next couple of years. We could use the high picks we’d get to draft some elite offensive talent and build from there. If we sign Price to another long-term deal at the end of next season, we would in all probability go on scraping into the playoffs every year, thus perpetuating the cycle of mediocrity. I for one am tired of it.
Interesting idea about Radulov, but I can’t see Bergevin adopting it since it would mean tacitly giving up on this year.
“We gotta lotta dep.”
Or, we could acquire talent by having a competitive team with Carey in nets, which might attract one or two UFA’s.
For me, “the window” wasn’t just about Carey and Max … it was about having Markov and Plecks still as major-contributor veterans. You want to go for it while those two are still a significant part of the team. Well, Plecks’ offence has gone south this year, but he’s still a good defensive centre. Toss in Radulov playing gangbusters in what is likely his only season here, and you get “now or never” territory.
I think if they can get back to playing the way they were when the season started, they can do well in the playoffs. IF they add a key piece or two, they can do really well. If management demonstrates a willingness to “go for it” (without recklessly overspending), that sends a positive message to free agents to encourage them to come to, or stay in, Montreal.
Shaw says Julien has way more creativity.
Good to here. Loving all the inside messages coming out of Montreal. Should make for a great finish. It’s win-win here. If they win, we are entertained. If they lose, the one percenters are entertaining us here. We fans can’t lose right now.
Ken Dryden 258
Carey Price 257
make sure you have your email to the moderator ready to go champ
I hope he does!
no hope required, first name basis, 1ooo complaints already recorded
What/who are one percenters on HIO?
This site suffers from stuff like this.
The site suffers when a troll does nothing but bait. Ignoring posts like that is the simplest solution.
However, on quiet days on HIO, it is fun to throw in a jarring opinion that gets people going, as long as it doesn’t denigrate other posters.
For maybe the first time ever I hope Eckland is right – Sharp for DD and a 2nd!!! Do it MB before they sober up!
If Eckland were to ever get lucky and guess one correctly, this would be a good one for sure.
THE SO-CALLED RESET BUTTON IS NOTHING MORE THAN A JAZZED-UP PANIC BUTTON!!! MANY AGREE. YET FAKE MEDIA CALLS IT DIFFERENTLY! DISHONEST!!!
Spill the freakin beans, Danno. lol
I can’t right now or I’m a dead man.
Only an hour and 20 minutes to go and all will be revealed – I promise you my friend!
Cool, we shall all wait. BTW, hilarious Donald post above. This is what leads the free-world.
What beans? What’s up? Do you know of another player wife that sayd something somewhere?
I hate to keep you in suspenders Timo, but the beans must remain in the can – for now.
at least the moderators do not censor peoples personal opinions that call it like they see it on this site
We are the news reporters on this site, that is not fake
“Different day same (bleep) reset button. (Bleep) off you (bleepin’) losers.
– Disgruntled WAG
We’ve definitely seen that reset button too many times recently. It is like a never-ending reset.
Worst goaltending stats in last 2 1/2 months = Price
Total lack of effort , completely obvious 2 1/2 months = Price
Enter new coach = Price shows that he now is trying again , hooray for Unprofessionalism, millionaire players with egos the size of the arena.
lets all dis regard the fact Price undermined the Habs organization, his teamates and stubornly wanted Therrien gone, class act that Price, Priceless.
Habs Organization + Totally committed to protecting Price and allowing him to prosper, Full risk mitigation techniques to accentuate Mr Price, but Price still has not been able to get it done.
Pirce got his way, the Habs will not get Stanley, Price will move along next year and never look back at any of you or the organization.
The habs organization will put him on the goalie balance and Price will not rank very high.
Ship him out asap,
Stop attacking coaches, management, etc. Root cause analysis points to Price
Habs are one game under 500 in the last 3 months.
Habfan17
Morale and Karma is bad, real bad
Team has killed themselves in front of Mr Price
and Carey decided he no longer wanted to play for Therrien and his play sure did show it.
Do you believe this is a tight team? pulling in unison? or fractured? and divided?
It is hard to say. It could be somewhat fractured. Players like Price and Weber want to win it all and were not happy with Therrien. Some may have liked Therrien since they were his go to players.
Players like Pateryn I am sure were happy to see Therrien go. I am wondering though, if Julien kept him out while he was making some small changes rather than throw him in after sitting for a few games, to give him a better chance to be up to speed?
Habfan17
agree for sure with you and definitely feel for Pateryn’s game time mgmt
Morale & Karma just got great since MT is gone that’s all it took ….
All Habs all the Time
LeavetheCoachAlone … Get over it will you … your shtick is getting old
All Habs all the Time
$10.5 mil in salary for Pleks and DD. The return in goals and assists combined? 11G + 22A.
They are tied with Eichel (at 121st place), who has played 39 games. They have played a combined 88 games. And we wonder what’s wrong with this picture?
But Pleks does all those “other” things out there that none of us even notice.
Please, no more, it is depressing!
Habfan17
Ya but what is Eichel being paid?!
BINGO,this has bargain bins name all over it,you might as well throw shaw in at 4mil for SIX years.
You can throw Petry’s inflated contract in there too IMO.
Wow. 2 players, 1 drafted in the 3rd round, and 1 undrafted player, should be putting up more than a #2 draft pick. Right. As for the whole salary thing? Eichel, unless I’m mistaken, is still on his first contract….so it’s crazy low.
Both Pleks and DD have earned their contracts, then their play declined. It happens. Suck it up and stop whining.
These 2 are a waste of Cap space, which is my point.
TSN turning point tonight? Hopefully for the better, but either way, I think this one will be a big indication of which way this season goes.
The idea of trading PRICE…funny how 20+ years ago there were similar idea about ROY. We saw how well that was handled and arguably the tipping point of our teams demise to (at best) an ordinary franchise ever since.
PRICE is truly MVP. The gap b/n other MVP winners is more like a shallow ditch and not a canyon. Think of CROSBY and let’s admit they’re more than OK with Malkin at number two. Chicago has TOEWS followed by KANE and KEITH. Who exactly do we have on this roster after PRICE that would be mentioned as a legitimate MVP? Hmmm…sounds of crickets.
Let’s be grateful to have the league MVP.
Otherwise…well…best not to think about it.
Patches and Subban, oh wait he is gone.
Not saying trade Price, but this is not at all the same situation as with Roy, and definitely not the same rookie Gm and coach like Houle and Tremblay.
Habfan17
So is it better for this team to give Price a huge contract that will hamstring them even more to get offense or to maybe see what they have in Lindgren and try to get significant offense in return for Price?
I imagine the response will be that we’ll never get anything for Price, much like it was for Pleks when he had value on a team that was clearly going nowhere. Now he clearly has no value in a trade as we waited too long. And we’re overpaying him.
The point about getting more offense is to keep the puck at the other end, where your goalie doesn’t need to make miraculous save after miraculous save for you to have a shot at winning.
The clock on MB has started….if getting CJ doesn’t turn the team around, I think MB will be under immense pressure to trade and he can say all he wants about not trading youth but I would then start to worry about a massive “we need to get into the playoffs” trade overpayment.
I’m REALLY hoping CJ gets them going.
Any time now, we’ll hear the pitter pateryn of a little trade.
good one!
Habfan17
Need a w
Might as well look forward to the draft and make some trades.
Bad Karma with Barberio, Patteryn and Therrien is insurmountable in my estimation.
Players allegiances are split right now, many really liked coach Therrien, some obviously appreciated a new coach to get a new chance.
The players should all be ready to give it a good go in unison tonight, although Price is too fragile to maintain anything and the players do not feel good about the team, themselves and the immediate future.
Trade Price Now, but probably will happen in off season.
Enough with tip toeing around to please his majesty the flawed goaltender.
In come the rangers, down to his knees goes Price, here comes a lob shot about shoulder height and in the net it floats as Price shrugs his shoulders and looks defeated and returns to no longer giving the effort of a winner.
My Habs can do alot better than Prima Donna Price, bring in a young lion that wants to prove himself, Prices time is done and he has been mediocre for the habs aspirations.
Only bad Karma is your gibberish LeaveTheCoachAlone ….
All Habs all the Time
Tonight’s Pateryn free Book of Hab.
Sergachev only Hab prospect in the top 50.
http://www.tsn.ca/talent/who-are-the-best-players-not-skating-in-the-nhl-1.677389
Habfan17
Is Pateryn a Ranger yet?
Habfan17
Not if Vigneault read his wife’s tweets,
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
I think you are the only one that got that…lol
I wrote it on the last thread. It would serve his wife right!
Habfan17
Yep
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
They get rid of barbireo for nesterov,what a joke,now they’ll probably get rid of pateryn because he was honest and said it felt like someone was breathing down his neck in reference to therrien.Bargain bin has regained his title.
Happy that Pateryn is playing.
GoHabsGo
How about trading for Jokinen? Not a bad depth scoring move…
Depth is not our problem.
Nobody else here?
“They don’t hang Conference Championship Banners from the rafters here”
Carey Price