Liveblog: Pittsburgh 4 – Canadiens 3 in OT

On a power play in Overtime, Evgeni Malkin scored to end an entertaining New Year’s Eve game.

Third period goals by Doug Flynn and Conor Sheary (with less than a minute left) sent the 3-3 game to OT.

Barely a minute into the second period, Patrik Hornqvist tapped in a Malkin pass to tie the game at 1-1.

Three minutes later, Phil Kessel wheeled around Ryan Johnston and beat Carey Price with a rising backhand to make it 2-1 on the Penguins’ third shot of the period.

With 33 seconds left in the second, Paul Byron had a Jeff Petry shot bounce off him and in to tie it at 2-2.

Four minutes into the game, Alexander Radulov completed an exquisite passing play with Shea Weber and Byron, beating M-A Fleury with his eighth goal of the season.

Shots were 41-40 Pittsburgh, which had a 4-0 edge in OT.