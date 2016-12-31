Liveblog: Pittsburgh 4 – Canadiens 3 in OT

On a power play in Overtime, Evgeni Malkin scored to end an entertaining New Year’s Eve game.
Third period goals by Doug Flynn and Conor Sheary (with less than a minute left) sent the 3-3 game to OT.
Barely a minute into the second period, Patrik Hornqvist tapped in a Malkin pass to tie the game at 1-1.
Three minutes later, Phil Kessel wheeled around Ryan Johnston and beat Carey Price with a rising backhand to make it 2-1 on the Penguins’ third shot of the period.
With 33 seconds left in the second, Paul Byron had a Jeff Petry shot bounce off him and in to tie it at 2-2.
Four minutes into the game, Alexander Radulov completed an exquisite passing play with Shea Weber and Byron, beating M-A Fleury with his eighth goal of the season.
Shots were 41-40 Pittsburgh, which had a 4-0 edge in OT.
2017 predictions:
Montreal Canadiens win Stanley Cup;
Buffalo Bills win Super Bowl;
I win lottery.
Law of Averages says I’ll get at least one right.
Richard R
Ripped off by the refs. The move that Byron made on the Penguins player that was called a penalty can be seen on modern city sidewalks every day at lunch time.
Richard R
Happy New Year to all HIO posters, pollys, nellys, and trolls. ☺
Habs will be even better once they get Chucky, Markov, and Shaw back. Playoff run this year, it’s going to be fun.