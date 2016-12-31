Montreal Gazette

You are here: Home » Boone » Liveblog » Liveblog: Pittsburgh 4 – Canadiens 3 in OT

December 31, 2016 · 416 Comments

Liveblog: Pittsburgh 4 – Canadiens 3 in OT

Posted by
natepens

On a power play in Overtime, Evgeni Malkin scored to end an entertaining New Year’s Eve game.

Third period goals by Doug Flynn and Conor Sheary (with less than a minute left) sent the 3-3 game to OT. 

Barely a minute into the second period, Patrik Hornqvist tapped in a Malkin pass to tie the game at 1-1.

Three minutes later, Phil Kessel wheeled around Ryan Johnston and beat Carey Price with a rising backhand to make it 2-1 on the Penguins’ third shot of the period.

With 33 seconds left in the second, Paul Byron had a Jeff Petry shot bounce off him and in to tie it at 2-2.

Four minutes into the game, Alexander Radulov completed an exquisite passing play with Shea Weber and Byron, beating M-A Fleury with his eighth goal of the season.

Shots were 41-40 Pittsburgh, which had a 4-0 edge in OT.

416 Comments

  1. habsfan0 says:
    January 1, 2017 at 10:34 am

    2017 predictions:

    Montreal Canadiens win Stanley Cup;
    Buffalo Bills win Super Bowl;
    I win lottery.

    Law of Averages says I’ll get at least one right.

  2. boing007 says:
    January 1, 2017 at 8:48 am

    Richard R

  3. boing007 says:
    January 1, 2017 at 8:48 am

    Ripped off by the refs. The move that Byron made on the Penguins player that was called a penalty can be seen on modern city sidewalks every day at lunch time.

    Richard R

  4. Gerry Pigeon says:
    January 1, 2017 at 1:49 am

    Happy New Year to all HIO posters, pollys, nellys, and trolls. ☺

    Habs will be even better once they get Chucky, Markov, and Shaw back. Playoff run this year, it’s going to be fun.

« Older Comments

Leave a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.