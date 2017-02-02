Liveblog: Philadelphia comes back to beat Canadiens 3-1

Matt Read’s knuckle puck eluded Carey Price 3:33 into the third period to make it 2-1.

Sean Couturier added an empty-netter.

Andrew Shaw was serving yet another brain-dead penalty when Claude Giroux’s point shot beat Carey Price almost 18 minutes into the second period tie the game at 1-1.

Nikita Nesterov’s first goal as a Canadien came a shade less than five minutes into the game.

Nesterov one-timed a perfect cross-blueline feed by Alex Galchenyuk past Flyers’ goaltender Michal Neuvirth.

Shots were 24-16 for the Flyers.