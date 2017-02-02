Liveblog: Philadelphia comes back to beat Canadiens 3-1

Matt Read’s knuckle puck eluded Carey Price 3:33 into the third period to make it 2-1.
Sean Couturier added an empty-netter.
Andrew Shaw was serving yet another brain-dead penalty when Claude Giroux’s point shot beat Carey Price almost 18 minutes into the second period tie the game at 1-1.
Nikita Nesterov’s first goal as a Canadien came a shade less than five minutes into the game.
Nesterov one-timed a perfect cross-blueline feed by Alex Galchenyuk past Flyers’ goaltender Michal Neuvirth.
Shots were 24-16 for the Flyers.
Not many positives to take out of that game but it is clear AG needs some time to get back in game shape but then again the whole team looked to be out of game shape.
Compare Flyers’ play in defensive zone on 5-on-6 vs Habs’ penalty-killing. Habs retreat into a very tight box and never challenge the puck carrier, either on the entry into the zone or once the opposing team is set up in the zone. The strategy on the penalty-kill has to be modified, or this team is going nowhere. This has become a critical weakness.
L as in lame for effort.
Whoa. 16 SOG. Let’s hope the Habs do NOT meet the Flyers in the first round.
Who gets to play with DD next game?
Zero points is zero points.
Richard R
Well, that sucked.
How and hell do win when you only get a 16 lousy shots on the Flyers net???
Brutal effort!
Forever #4
Well, that blew chunks.
Insert whatever name(s)/coaching decisions/play(s) you think qualifies as “that” in the chunk-blowing scenario.
Too much east/west. They didn’t adapt and lost as predicted.
16 shots on goal…you can’t win a game with 16 shots on goal. WTF people? This team just drives me nuts. They absolutely disappear on the road and look dreadful. I’m sorry they are not elite material in this league. All this waiving and demoting the popcorn brigade is just ridiculous. Fire MB and MT now! They won’t win this weekend with this kind of effort. Wow!
Galchenyuk trying to carry it in again. Not very smart.
Cursed in Philly!!!
They deserved that loss
To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.
Full value for the loss.
Kinda like the great sales at the dump … or sewage-treatment plant. 😉
Chucky looks rusty as hell, I guess it’s expected
He wasn’t their worst forward…there were plenty of candidates.
Too much messing around with the lines seems to have created a lot of confusion. This team is NOT better with Desharnais in the lineup.
A word of advice – lose that thought.
Not only will he continue to weaken the lineup, 12 other forwards will rotate with him as the centrepiece to ensure this BS continues …
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
Galchenyuk stupid plays, he hurt his knee he didn’t get hit in the head
To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.
Man Galchenyuk tonight…
I’ll say one thing re: coaching. Playing Jacob De La Rose when you’re looking for a tying goal in the third period is not good coaching as I understand it. Nor is double-shifting Brian Flynn.
JL for coach!! I’ll happily assist!
Come on men! At least get the loser point…
Now this is MT style of hockey at its finest
16 shots. Brutal.
16 shots. Pathetic,,,,,
Anybody remember what a winning streak feels like?
16 shots on goal with only 5 in the third.
Reminds me of the islanders game
The best weapon the Habs have is team speed.
If they don’t get pucks deep they can’t use that speed against slow defence like the Flyers. Without that speed to get their defence running around and force bad decisions, they are easily neutered due to the lack of size among the forwards. Continually losing face-offs and a one-man fore check with no support doesn’t help.
That is what we are seeing tonight.
Total garbage.
Habs are in a pattern of one good game, one bad game, repeat.
Gotta do better than that
Time is running out boys, time to wake up!!!!
Credit the flyers for only allowing one power play.
They have played well
We’re in this good game bad game rhythm.
Once MT learns he doesn’t have room for DD on the Habs, the better.
Boone: Another good shift for DD
You mean, like, he didn’t fall down? 😉
WAke up boys!!!!
Pro tip: when your game is garbage, don’t try and be fancy. Just shoot it.
When habs took the 1-0 lead, MT told them to put the brakes on and limit any further scoring chances. Man this team is frustrating to watch at times. All these small guys getting tossed around by Flyers and losing puck battles.
DD feeds Danault, who fans
Free Front.
would have been nice though
What did DLR and Weise take? A beer or a Shot?
Mr. Biter
No Guts No Glory
Paul Byron continues to impress with his speed.
Byron has had some nice chances. Too bad. And it’s not like Neuvirth is the best goalie in the world.
That Byron chance is the only real chance I think I’ve seen all game. I did fall asleep for 5 minutes tho.