February 2, 2017 · 332 Comments

Liveblog: Philadelphia comes back to beat Canadiens 3-1

Matt Read’s knuckle puck eluded Carey Price 3:33 into the third period to make it 2-1.

Sean Couturier added an empty-netter. 

Andrew Shaw was serving yet another brain-dead penalty when Claude Giroux’s point shot beat Carey Price almost 18 minutes into the second period tie the game at 1-1.

Nikita Nesterov’s first goal as a Canadien came a shade less than five minutes into the game.

Nesterov one-timed a perfect cross-blueline feed by Alex Galchenyuk past Flyers’ goaltender Michal Neuvirth.

Shots were 24-16 for the Flyers.

  1. rice says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    Not many positives to take out of that game but it is clear AG needs some time to get back in game shape but then again the whole team looked to be out of game shape.

  2. berc says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    Compare Flyers’ play in defensive zone on 5-on-6 vs Habs’ penalty-killing. Habs retreat into a very tight box and never challenge the puck carrier, either on the entry into the zone or once the opposing team is set up in the zone. The strategy on the penalty-kill has to be modified, or this team is going nowhere. This has become a critical weakness.

  3. longtimehabsfan says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    L as in lame for effort.

  4. CJinBK says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    Whoa. 16 SOG. Let’s hope the Habs do NOT meet the Flyers in the first round.

  5. powerplay says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    Who gets to play with DD next game?

  6. boing007 says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    Zero points is zero points.

    Richard R

  7. Chuck says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    Well, that sucked.

  8. The Puckhound says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    How and hell do win when you only get a 16 lousy shots on the Flyers net???
    Brutal effort!

    Forever #4

  9. Habituated says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    Well, that blew chunks.

    Insert whatever name(s)/coaching decisions/play(s) you think qualifies as “that” in the chunk-blowing scenario.

  10. Coach K says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    Too much east/west. They didn’t adapt and lost as predicted.

    -Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
    (James Lane Allen)

  11. Bim says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    16 shots on goal…you can’t win a game with 16 shots on goal. WTF people? This team just drives me nuts. They absolutely disappear on the road and look dreadful. I’m sorry they are not elite material in this league. All this waiving and demoting the popcorn brigade is just ridiculous. Fire MB and MT now! They won’t win this weekend with this kind of effort. Wow!

  12. CJinBK says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    Galchenyuk trying to carry it in again. Not very smart.

  13. StanleyHab says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    Cursed in Philly!!!

  14. slapshot777 says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    They deserved that loss

    To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.

  15. Ingy27 says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    Chucky looks rusty as hell, I guess it’s expected

  16. berc says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    Too much messing around with the lines seems to have created a lot of confusion. This team is NOT better with Desharnais in the lineup.

  17. slapshot777 says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    Galchenyuk stupid plays, he hurt his knee he didn’t get hit in the head

    To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.

  18. UKRAINIANhab says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    Man Galchenyuk tonight…

  19. johnnylarue says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    I’ll say one thing re: coaching. Playing Jacob De La Rose when you’re looking for a tying goal in the third period is not good coaching as I understand it. Nor is double-shifting Brian Flynn.

  20. Coach K says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    Come on men! At least get the loser point…

    -Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
    (James Lane Allen)

  21. Ingy27 says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    Now this is MT style of hockey at its finest

  22. Scottym314 says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    16 shots. Brutal.

  23. Duffy says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    16 shots. Pathetic,,,,,

  24. johnnylarue says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    Anybody remember what a winning streak feels like?

  25. kevin3841 says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    16 shots on goal with only 5 in the third.
    Reminds me of the islanders game

  26. Coach K says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    The best weapon the Habs have is team speed.

    If they don’t get pucks deep they can’t use that speed against slow defence like the Flyers. Without that speed to get their defence running around and force bad decisions, they are easily neutered due to the lack of size among the forwards. Continually losing face-offs and a one-man fore check with no support doesn’t help.

    That is what we are seeing tonight.

    -Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
    (James Lane Allen)

  27. HNS says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    Total garbage.

  28. kalevine says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    Habs are in a pattern of one good game, one bad game, repeat.
    Gotta do better than that

  29. Duffy says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    Time is running out boys, time to wake up!!!!

  30. kevin3841 says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    Credit the flyers for only allowing one power play.
    They have played well

  31. longtimehabsfan says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    We’re in this good game bad game rhythm.

  32. Scottym314 says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    Once MT learns he doesn’t have room for DD on the Habs, the better.

  33. Habituated says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    Boone: Another good shift for DD

    You mean, like, he didn’t fall down? 😉

  34. Ingy27 says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    WAke up boys!!!!

  35. Habby_Haberton says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    Pro tip: when your game is garbage, don’t try and be fancy. Just shoot it.

  36. sirhabalot says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    When habs took the 1-0 lead, MT told them to put the brakes on and limit any further scoring chances. Man this team is frustrating to watch at times. All these small guys getting tossed around by Flyers and losing puck battles.

  37. on2ndthought says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    DD feeds Danault, who fans

    Free Front.

  38. Mr. Biter says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    What did DLR and Weise take? A beer or a Shot?

    Mr. Biter
    No Guts No Glory

  39. powerplay says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    Paul Byron continues to impress with his speed.

  40. berc says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    Byron has had some nice chances. Too bad. And it’s not like Neuvirth is the best goalie in the world.

  41. Habby_Haberton says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    That Byron chance is the only real chance I think I’ve seen all game. I did fall asleep for 5 minutes tho.

« Older Comments

