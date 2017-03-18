Liveblog: Canadiens beat Ottawa 4-3 in a shootout

Paul Byron and Alexander Radulov beat Craig Anderson in a Shootout to secure the vital win.
The Canadiens managed to kill a penalty at the end of OT
Two quick goals by Phillip Danault and Brendan Gallagher gave the Canadiens a 3-2 lead seven minutes into the third period.
But Erik Karlsson – who else? – tied it up with a long-range shot at 15:03
Andrew Shaw got the game’s first goal, 2:37 into the second period.
The lead lasted 10 minutes before Derrick Brassard scored on an Ottawa power play, converting a perfect feed by Kyle Turris.
And 1:26 later, Ryan Dzingel tapped one in from close range to give Ottawa the lead.
Shots were 32-31 Canadiens through 65 minutes.
• On March 18, 1945, Maurice Richard became the first NHL player to score 50 goals. Dave Stubbs looks back at the milestone.
Nice win☺ Habs scored THREE regulation time goals, so maybe their offence isn’t as bad as I think!
My daughter, 10, was cheering for “the beard” to score. It was Byron in the shootout! It’s all a matter of perspective.
Habs now 8-4 under Julien’s guidance.
*8-4 When Price is trying 🙂
This team believes in its bench coaches, their new system and each other. Julien. There is not much else to say.
Plex plays a better game than what he gets credit for, Benn had a solid game he was impressive. Byron and the Radish in the shootout was brilliant. Of course my Honey Badger was at his best. I am a happy girl
Good for you Mavid! I’ll keep this bail money for a another day …
An excellent W for the Habs tonight. Very nice to see secondary scoring from Shaw, Danault, and Gallagher, and two beauties in the shootout from Byron and Radulov.
The closeness of many of the stats pretty much sums up the parity of the two teams. Shots and hits were pretty even, although the Senators were 60.7% in the faceoff circle.
Bad: Davidson was not great, and he took a pretty weak penalty. He was a little Emelinian tonight. Beaulieu’s “pass” to Pacioretty in OT led to the captain’s penalty, although Pacioretty didn’t need to grab Karlsson’s sweater. (Pacioretty’s body language in the box said it all.) Otherwise, Beaulieu seemed pretty solid. (And I like that he was pissed about being a healthy scratch. It should have made him hungry to prove that he belongs out there.) The powerplay was godawful, but I did like that Claude Julien was trying some new formations out there.
Good: I loved Ott’s hit in the offensive zone corner to get the puck, followed by a shot on goal. It didn’t go in, but it was a good play. Torrey Mitchell and Dwight King were also good. Those are the guys you need to be good now and in the playoffs. I always admired King in the playoffs for the Kings, and thought he was an excellent pickup by Marc Bergevin. The penalty kill in overtime was a thing of exceptional beauty against a very dangerous Senators team. Karlsson — who played 53 minutes tonight! (At least it seemed that way.) — is a pretty talented fellow, and one of the few people who can pull off a goatee. He looked set to win the game for the home team, but Weber and Benn along with Plekanec and Byron shut that down. Benn’s beard… Magnificent. The third period comeback has become a bit of a Canadiens trademark this year, and if not for Karlsson’s snipe, the game would have ended in regulation. (Also, the penalty on Danault was flat-out wrong, and the Senators scored on the ensuing power play, so…)
One last note of thanks to Bobby Ryan, who did some amazing work blocking shots for the Canadiens. Sign that guy to an extension now!
Habs were the better team so happy to see the 2 points. By my unscientific fan count from my TV in NYC, felt like a home game.
When Shaw isn’t taking wacko penalties, he is quite effective. Maybe we’ll be kissing MB’s ring with his signing come April (and I hope well beyond).
I was surprised to see 2 world class goalies beat at bad angles tonight but that’s hockey I guess.
I truly route for Nate and am not ready to give up on him but boy, his decision making too often comes in two flavors: bad or slow (and sometimes both).
King was ok tonight but looks much slower than i remember him with the Kings. I would like to see Martinssen back in for him. Everyone else was solid i thought.
A regulation Hab’s win tomorrow would be perfect.
TSN690; Mark Dumont says Beaulieu didn’t have a good game. No wonder he uses analytics to talk hockey. #Clueless!
Shane Oliver
24 Wins to Tie Saint Patrick
Shane&Son Dec 2016
I actually thought Nate was not very good. Skating is always there but I thought his decisions in the O zone were mostly wrong tonight. Maybe i missed some of his better shifts.
I thought he was fine except for that one play that led to a PK. Keep in mind I am comparing him to what we saw in Emelin. 😆
Petry was a mess all night long. Worst player on the ice.
Shane Oliver
24 Wins to Tie Saint Patrick
Shane&Son Dec 2016
definitely not one of Petry’s better games.
Totally agree. I was seconds from posting the classic cheer “please bench Petry clap, clap clap clap clap”
Also makes me think Claude should listen to Stevereno and put Beaulieu with Weber and Markov with Petry.
Nate and Poutine Petry both looked horrible tonight.
Book it Shaner!
Rough night for the anti-Montrealer Garry Galley. No sooner than he happily tells everyone how poor Montreal’s power play is, the Habs tie the game as the result of a power play. No sooner than he tells everyone how great Craig Anderson is, that journeyman Anderson coughs up two weak goals, then gets beaten like a drum in the shootout. Maybe he can ask for some of Jason York’s kleenex, after York spent Tuesday whining and complaining about every Chicago goal, then suddenly became very positive when the Habs popped in a couple. Sportsnet/CBC have a very serious problem with these two cheerleaders – and they can’t bury their heads in the sand any longer.
Right on. I had friends in so I had to watch the game in English. Sick! Garry Gally continued to use the pronoun “we” when referring to the Sens. When Ottawa was ahead he was counting the 3 points. What the hell!
AS LONG AS IT IS NOT ROMANUK… I DON’T CARE
Tman
Yippeeeeeeeekayeahhhhhhh mothers!
Don’t want to be a downer but for the first two periods they seemed to be better at a number of hockey skills like passing and accepting a pass, the feather pass, the entry .. but hey we took 2 of the 3 points the game offered .. they got 1 ..
HNIC is so biased…not to mention..boring and incompetent.
We are seeing more and more why bergy wanted Shaw.
What a pick up Benn was. A rock defensively and a great first pass out of our zone.
Davidson had a couple scary shifts but he is pretty darn solid back there.
King also did pretty good tonight.
When we needed a key penalty kill look who was out there. Yes mister plekanec.
Winning a game when your first line doesn’t have it is gigantic. Especially on the road.
Thanks to dandy and shaw and our rookie to play like a number one unit.
Gally and Byron and pleks did a darn good job too.
PEtry needs to be better.
Gotta love the two points. Mister Price on Saturday nights is a beast. Second one on him had some odor but he made key big saves at key times too. Shoot out he was 2 for 2.
Win doesn’t mean much if we don’t get two tomorrow. Our top line needs to produce tomorrow and we will be ok. Pp needs to pick it up too.
Size matters. Way to get it done boys.
Great game the place was nuts!! Not the Bell Center but close
Sounded like a home game for the good guys !
Emelin was not missed tonight.
Dispite a crap call the boys brought it home
Did you rub it in a bit tonight ❓ 😀
I love children.
But I hope every child in Ottawa goes to bed with tears in their eyes tonight
Benn’s a keeper! I would protect him rather than Petry in the expansion draft.
Weber petry Benn are the three. Book it.
Yup, and Markov not signed till after the draft, with an “incentive” like an extra 2nd or 3rd next year for Vegas to take Emelin.
I only saw the last 4 mins of regulation, the OT and shootout
Very impressive pressure by the Habs near the end of regulation.
Superb character in killing the 4 on 3
And Byron – what confidence this guy has now!
I wouldn’t change the lineup for tomorrow. I would play Price again, just because it is an important game to try and take control also Montoya has been iffy lately so don’t want to give points back after they worked hard to get them.
I bet Ottawa will stay with Anderson. If they would have won they may have went with Condon.
To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.
I bet they will stay with Anderson because Boucher doesn’t know what he’s doing. Anderson puckhandling isd not good enough and his game fell apart completely in the third and the shootout, which he spent his goal-line. Prioce wasn’t very good either, but the Sens hit 3 posts.
Was that François Gagnon trying to be subtle ?
He just referred to a past Habs D-man as Hollywood.
Anyone know who he was referring to ?
Ron Hainsey when he came up to the Habs.
Pk
Hainsey. Not PK.
Definitely not one to pat myself on the back but, I did say the following at 9:06 PM ET… (down 2-1, with the outlook for more goals rather bleak)…
“Anderson is awesome… bet he gets a oneout tonight…
There,… that outta do it…”
You’re welcome…
Listening to the TSN 690 postgame show. They should rename it to the Sean Campbell postgame show. What a mike hog.
Richard R
But they do have Dumont on. Smart move.
Him and Conor McKenna are both the good radio jockeys I prefer listening to. But when Campbell comes, it goes to all ‘his’ opinion and mostly, its just boasting on mic when someone calls.
I find Campbell and Tsalikis, most of the time, have to put their egos on the radio. Can’t blame them b/c some ppl. who call the station put some of their insights that are, to me, questionable and doesn’t jive to the reality of our CH.
I watched both games between the Habs/Sens and the Hawks/Leafs. Awesome performance by our team. They stuck through it till the end. Its starting to look like the team we remember back in ’93. I can’t wait for tomorrow. The Senators are going to play a more tough, physical game. So I do expect a more playoff atmosphere tomorrow. I say, let CP play.
On the other game though, I don’t think that was a goal IMO. That was an offside when Panarin entered the offensive zone.
I dont think there were s/o in 93 and you had to win 5/5 in o/t..Cant compare s/o wins to playoff o/t wins
Let’s see. Maybe they could resemble that team going on that cup run back in ’93.
But what I do like is the way how Julien structured the team. More battles in the end. We’ve seen this type of hockey when CJ was coaching the Bruins.
As I noted below, trailing by a goal going onto the 3rd we had them right where we wanted them. 🙂
CJ sure put a stamp on how the Habs play. This was how the Bruins play going to their Stanley Cup playoff runs: clutch performances when games are on the line. The real hockey starts in the 3rd prd., OT, and shootout.
Winner winner chicken dinner…
.
Habs played a pretty good game overall. Scored some goals and didn’t really find them chasing the play. If this was a playoff game the Habs win out with better overall play. Price was Price he will have his say come playoff time.
Weber was a rock, Beaulieu didn’t have any bone head plays. Faceoffs need work can’t be that much of a discrepancy cost us a goal or two tonight.
Let’s get back to Montreal and get ready to win game two.
N8 didn’t have any bonehead plays in regulation. But in OT he almost cost us the game were it not for our PK.
Did Pacioretty dress tonight?
He must have been out with the flu.
“back to you Dick”
Tired from shoveling
Hahahaha lol
“back to you Dick”
That kill in OT was total clutch.
Paul Byron, turning into quite the waiver find.
Then Price shuts Turris down and nods to the bench. Who doesn’t think having this guy in the mix inspires this team hugely ?
And then Radulov : man, a 5 or 6-year (affordable) deal with #47 would be good.
Final 4-3 :
IF only we could find a way to score some goals … 😈
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
Some great work on overtime PK and splendid shooting in the shootout win a thriller for the Habs. Two leads given up by Habs in a game that had a playoff-like desperation to it, but overall a solid effort.
Byron 8M/8
Radu 8M/8
Do it MB
Ooh Aah Habs on the war path
Cherry and McLean can’t stop talking about the Sens and Leafs.
Just gross. Boo. CBC. Boo. I’d like my money back please.
But the picture quality is top notch.
Richard R
How does Cherry get everyone’s name wrong but Radulov’s?
My grandmother used to do that, too. It’s a not-so-subtle form of disrespect.
Oddly enough, Archie Bunker style.
Coincidence ?
Really!? I thought he calls him Raddle-ov lol!
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
LOL.
RADU!!!!!! TAKE THAT TURDS!!!!
GO HABS GO!!!!
Radulov looks like he has the flu. Gotta be what’s up. Great goals by he and Byron.
Awesome.
Yeah Mavid,,,,,,,,
Price beats Caillou.
Never in doubt, peeps.
Swedish Jesus skulks away.
HNIC Galley seen crying in Bob Cole’s arms.
Will soon get a cleaner’s bill in the post.
Richard R
Now let’s beat them convincingly tomorrow.
Exactly!! Leave no doubt about who owns whom…
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
Raduov and Byron when crunch time comes. In the meantime Galley and Cole will cry themselves to sleep
To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.
#47 is deadly in shootouts!!
Forever #4
Hey Mavid…enjoy that unicorn ride down the Queensway!!
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
Sign him for 8
How can you not love that guy! What a shot.
One down two to go.
BIG win….
Ha ha yep!!
Rads and Byron, good stuff
Woooh hooo!
Boy, are Bob and Gary ever bummed out!☺
Welcome to the game Rads!!!!!! Way to show up!
Radu!!!
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
Byron 1
Caillou 0
iron byron…et le but
That is why pleks îs so valuable.
Benn and Weber were awesome.
Price shuts the door.
Big point here.
Not sure here
3 on 3 sucks. It’s just a game of keep away.
This ought to be interesting,,,,,,
At least now it’s out of the officials hands
47,41,27
Nice call. We called that, too.
crazy and exciting game.
That actually might end up being huge, because regulation/overtime wins will be the first tie-breaker, I believe.
OMG! Garry Galley shut up!
Max! A chance to make amends!
Yeah Galley, keep sucking they didn’t score…
Terrific penalty killing.
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
Good kill boys…Shut the door now Pricey!