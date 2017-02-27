Liveblog: Canadiens at New Jersey

The Canadiens begin a tough week with a visit to not-so-tough New Jersey Monday night.
The Devils have 13 fewer points than the Canadiens and sit eight points south of a wild-card playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
The Canadiens have won the teams’ two previous meetings this season:
• 5-2 on Dec. 8 at the Bell Centre, where the home team had an astounding 49-21 shot advantage.
• 3-1 at the Prudential Center on Jan. 20, when Al Montoya faced 17 shots – a ludicrous output for the home team.
Montoya gets another start against the Devils Monday night.
After going for the season sweep in Newark, the Canadiens rush home to face mighty Columbus at the Bell Centre Tuesday night.
Then it’s the much-anticipated return of P.K. Subban – with his supporting cast, the Nashville Predators – on Thursday; followed by the Canadiens’ Saturday visit to Madison Square Garden to face the Rangers.
The first detail is the Devils.
Puck drops 7:10ish.
I think Emelin could be on his way out.
Aside from the lineup considerations, Benn fills their expansion draft requirement in the event of an emelin trade.
Burrows to the Sens, I don’t like that one bit, we have 3 games against them, he’s a more talented Max Lapierre, a real pest that can score,
“It’s not an obsession, It’s a way of life..”
Zubov? Sydor? Oh Benn. I am tired of giving away draft picks…
One writer doesn’t want Henrique traded:
http://pucksandpitchforks.com/2017/02/25/adam-henrique-untouchable-nhl-trade-deadline/
Henrique trade between periods? Scores the winner?
Our defense is getting slower and slower by the day. Douglas Murray could beat half our D-men in a race. Sorry I had to…Go Habs
Not fair to say pat only had an 82 game tryout…he had a 5 year tryout
Now that I think of it…how many bottom 6-7 Dmen has MB brought in over the past 5 years? Must be a lot…
Somewhere around a baker’s dozen. Remember Drewiskie?
Richard R
Huh. Benn is not that small a trade. He’s big, shoots left and has experience. He seems one of those anchor guys teams need, especially when they are having the defensive problems our team is.
Pateryn was okay, but kind of easy to forget. He was, wait, did he play for the Habs?
I’m greedy. I want more. GMs also play for us, and the fans want some new players. We need something to spark more optimism here. The early part of the season was fun for Habs fans, and this tumble back to the same old same old is demoralizing.
Supposedly Benn plays the PK a lot so at least that removes Emelin from it hopefully.
So we get another D-man seven guys in a six man unit. I wonder if MB has a deal in the works where one of the other six will be moved for a top 6 forward allowing both of the two new guys into the line up. I guess we’ll wait and see.
Benn was Emelin like yesterday on one of the Bruins goals, P Bergeron’s I believe. I don’t like this move, Its the same as trading for another bottom 6 Offensive player…Thumbs Down
“It’s not an obsession, It’s a way of life..”
Pateryn was burnt with this team. Another victim of Therrien’s inability to relate to youth, inflamed by a wife’s madness.
The good news is MB got someone who can play right away and has more experience than Pateryn.
Plus L’Affaire Pateryn won’t be a distraction Julien has to deal with.
I’m just saying that I don’t think Benn is an answer to any of the problems this team has, Pateryn’s off ice nonsense notwithstanding
“It’s not an obsession, It’s a way of life..”
Penalty kill?
I hope so, I didn’t notice him killing penalties against the Bruins yesterday, but If he is good on the PK, thats a plus
“It’s not an obsession, It’s a way of life..”
I agree this deal doesn’t improve the on ice productivity. But it doesn’t make us worse.
All things considered, that’s a good thing.
Apparently Noah Juulsen for Adam Henrique is on the verge of happening.
Although Benn over patteryn may be a smart and upgrade trade
If this is all MB does it will definitely have the locals boiling if Ottawa and leafs get the better of the Habs
That would be awesome. Almost too good to be true.
Henrique is a good player on decent contract…I would do that deal.
A D prospect for a longterm NJ Devils centreman? What could go wrong?
—–
Nice.
Groundhog Deal?
where do I sign?
A 30 goal scorer with a 4 million/year contract for Juulsen??? What are people smoking?
he’s a guy I thought they might look at earlier but there would be way more involved then Juulsen.
could likely add one of the extra 2nds and a DLR/Ghetto/Carr type and get it done ….add a top 6 with no roster cost? not the ideal move but you may be able to get Quincey involved too…..now it would give you a day with which to negotiate and in this case I may not mind if Nate had to be moved for another bigger piece …like a Landeskog
Time for MB to perform some card tricks.
Richard R
I agree. It’s highly unlikely Juulsen will be enough.
No doubt MB has lots of irons in the fire. But does he have the spare parts to do something that will bring them to the promised land? I don’t think so.
If that is true, then it would mean A) Galchenyuk is being moved to wing, or B) Pleks would be traded.
Habfan17
or Danault where he belongs on 4th…..
heavy price
If it happens before puck drop, can he just switch jerseys and play for the Habs tonight?
source, Pro?
Valeri Bure, Marcel Hossa…
Well, maybe the brother follows. Jaime Benn for dd and a clean urine sample for Tyler Seguin.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Call me an old square but I hate the ******* beards. Don’t get me started on the man buns.
It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so. – Mark Twain
So, MT’s back-hair man bun wasn’t working for you either, I take it.
Benn for Pateryn doesn’t seem that much of an upgrade. I guess we’ll see.
It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so. – Mark Twain
Eggs-zachery…seems to fall into the head scratcher category which has always been rather voluminous for bergy
Benn’s being playing in the 2nd pairing for most of the year and has done a good job on the PK. I don’t get the angst about Pateryn, if he pans out, great for him, I hope he does but what’s his ceiling. A second pairing D. That’s kind what Benn is already.
Tonight’s Jersey Boys Book of Hab.
Thank Jeebus that benn is left handed – so much more valuable than those rh hard shooting defence men … another great development move by Montreal, remember if you weren’t drafted by Bergevin you are just another piece of furniture that came with the house.
At least he is running out of furniture that anyone wants to buy. That emelin in the parlour, no-one wants those any more.
That’s just it. Hard shot and right handed. He’ll do well in Dallas me thinks.
Honest question, would you kick he tires for Vanek?
sure. 2nd
Yes for ghetto.
Didn’t you see the story about how everyone hates GMs who kick tires?
—–
I think this trade is an indictment of Shea Weber’s strength of beard.
Another comment from Sportsnet NHL:
Jack Flash Rank 740
Did MB know which Benn he was getting?
8 minutes ago
Hab Some
Hab Some Rank 72
@Jack Flash …he probably meant to call Vancouver, but used the wrong shoe. sigh.
Richard R
Like anyone would ever use a shoe for a phone…
@D
I’m not betting on the Habs until I see more. You would think they walk all over the Devils but from what we’ve seen since Dec, not a chance. I’m waiting on tomorrow’s games. Better choices.
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
30 Wins to Tie Saint Patrick
Shane&Son Dec 2016
@burn
The Habs as a team actually miss Larry Eller. As we sure are in need a real center.
I don’t miss his signature move: steal the puck in one corner, skate hard toward the net, only to go all the way around, out the far corner, up the wall to the point, not know what to do with the puck, lose the puck while having circled all the way across both points and then take a dumb hooking penalty.
He even brought it with him in the last WSH/MTL game.
— (by request)
Signature? I just want to change the picture attached to my profile.
This as not a popular move amongst the fans, but one thing that I liked is that while he was doing this, the other team didn’t have the puck — for a change.
That move usually occurred shortly after a d-zone faceoff.
If they hadn’t given Plek that dumb extension and kept Lars they’d be in a better shape now.
Comment from Sportsnet NHL:
Play Under Review
Wrong Benn.
7 minutes ago
Richard R
Am I going to miss Greg Pateryn as much as I miss Jiri Sekac, PAP, DSP, Larry Eller, and Jarred Tinordi OR will I actually miss him?
— (by request)
Signature? I just want to change the picture attached to my profile.
Great trade today. We got rid of a number 7 dman who carries the puck like a hand grenade for a number 5 dman. Lots of love on here for pats but these are the same peeps who said trading tinordi and sekac were big mistakes too. Bergy wins yet another trade. This also helps us come expansion draft time too. Now we will lose n8 or emelin or Benn leaving us with two more in our top 6. We need a top 6 forward still. In bergy I trust. He continues to win trade after trade. Top 5 gm in NHL. Iggy or duchy or koggy coming to Montreal. Iggy is going to lak or flames is my guess though.
I agree, and in addition
although pateryn may have hit more
Benn’s Beard clearly 1 upped Patteryns
Pats hit more but always left his d partner high and dry when doing it. Always took himself out of the play for his big hit. He and his whiner girl friend can have fun in Texas. He had tons of chances to land a top 6 role here. His play didn’t do the talking. So it’s bye bye.
Again accurate points, but you did not rule as of yet on the beards
Benn wins that too.
That is awesome, let the Bears rule the day
I hope you’re right Mrs.Bergevin.
I couldn’t have said it better.
It’s easy to criticize MB for not giving up a first and second for Hanzal or picks for marginal help like Burrows or Boyle, but in the long run this team will be far better off for it. This trade helps, we are a bit better, not a lot, and still have a bunch of draft picks for either a bigger upgrade or to actually pick up prospects.
what trades are those?
Montreal still has two 2nd round picks this year but no 4th, 6th or 7th round selections.
Out – Barberio, Pateryn
In – Nesterov, Benn
The 3rd spot on the right side of the D is now wide open for Sergachev if he can make the jump next fall.
Minnesota overpaid for Hanzal and I wouldn’t want to give Burrows another two years. Too bad the Habs missed out on Boyle but Toronto’s 2nd rounder will probably be higher than Montreal’s.
Steve,you give up a #2 for Boyle?
Not a chance for Boyle. Sorry but he is done.
I thought we had 3 second rounders. Caps hawks and ours.
One will be traded to get duchy or koggy in a package.
It’s three 2nd rounders in 2018.
Earl – Yes I would give that for Boyle, especially if it’s Washington’s 2nd rounder. Each spring the trade market resets itself. This year’s transactions seem to say that you have to pay a bit more. Boyle is worth a 3rd rounder but that wouldn’t get it done. It’s kinda like the housing market in Toronto these days. Look how much Minnesota gave up to trade for a 2B/3rd line centre.
Bringing in Benn also now fulfils Montreal’s requirements for the expansion draft.
Ok thanks. This Mexican sun has fried my brain cells.
I guess I just don’t think that he’s that much of an upgrade on what they have at the moment. Never been a huge fan of his, is what it comes down to, I quess.
I’d take Boyle for one of our 2nds. I’d even throw in DD.
Here is the Rumor of the trade the avalanche want with the habs and we are potentially waiting on, The big rumor is the following, we get Barberio back.
Colorado Avalanche trade F Matt Duchene, D Matt Barberio, and 2017 4th Round Pick to Montreal Canadiens in exchange for F David Desharnais, D Mikhail Sergachev, G Zachary Fucale, F Michael McCarron, and 2017 2nd Round Pick
ouch Sergachev would hurt
Don’t do it. If it is Landesgog instead of Ducshense then I would be OK with that.
Not a chance that rumour is true. Zero.
If Kog was also in that trade then it’s a deal. Other wise Chevy remains a hab.
Book it.
Seems Avalanche have now further increased their asking Price now that Hanzal and Boyle are off the trades lists
Quite possible that MB does nothing and waits for the summer
Trades Price if Habs do little in playoffs
They can up it all they want.
Habs won’t bite. Chevy is staying put.
I wouldn’t trade Chevy straight up for duchy. We have enough small forwards.
So a Monday night game in beautiful NJ. What could be more entertaining.
A Stephani Pateryn twitter war with easily offended locals?
A night at Chez Parée.
Richard R
How about a Twitter war between Stephani Pateryn and Chez Paree? With a celebratory dance after!
————————————-
The “H” stands for Hubris.
Bravo! (This was supposed to be a reply to Dipsys post)
I like Benn for his salary etc., it’s just the fact this team seems unable to draft and develop a dman. Perhaps Sergachev should be traded…….
Cheers Burly.
We did develop McDonagh and Subban.
Oh.
—–
That was before we went full franco with Sylvain Lefebvre.
————————————-
The “H” stands for Hubris.
Benn was basically signed as a favour to his brother. He did turn out to be a serviceable 3rd pairing guy but nothing more than that. Dallas has a few kids coming up on the D which made Benn expendable.
I’m not going to quibble over Pateryn but he joins Galchenyuk and Beaulieu as young players that Montreal really didn’t develop properly. That’s on Therrien.
The statsheads at EOTP say he’s been playing on the 2nd pair with Hamhuis this season.
—–
Benn has been a 5/6th DMan his whole career. If he starts playing 2nnd line minutes for Montreal on a regular basis then you know the run for the Cup is a pipedream.
Not a great puck mover, not a great skater but a reliable Steady-Eddie. I think he got traded because Dallas has some kids who are ready to pass by him on the depth chart.
young players that Montreal really didn’t develop properly
hahahahha
Sure ad Eller list and Cakes and Semin and blah blah blah blah
The wild gave up zilch for Hanzal.
Good move by them.
Wild gave up a truck load.
They lose that trade big time.
a 1st, and 2 2nds is zilch? ok.
Will they all pan out? Remains to be seen. Crap shoot. Could all be a bust.
Richard R
Still high price no matter how you look at it. Look what that gets you in other trades from other years. Hanzal is a 3rd line centre.
I was just thinking of what a disaster this week can be.
Start off with another loss to NJ, followed up by a beating from the CLB and Carey price face the brunt of it, after that PK comes to town and takes the Habs down and then the rangers on Saturday will be the toughest match of them all.
Lets home this doesn’t happen.
Fitting really: the Pateryn thread never got a chance.
—–
Ha
“They don’t hang Conference Championship Banners from the rafters here”
Carey Price
Well put….Inversely proportional to his dog house time.
Nicely done.