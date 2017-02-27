Montreal Gazette

You are here: Home » Boone » Liveblog » Liveblog: Canadiens at New Jersey

February 27, 2017 · 106 Comments

Liveblog: Canadiens at New Jersey

Posted by
PrudentialCenter

The Canadiens begin a tough week with a visit to not-so-tough New Jersey Monday night.

The Devils have 13 fewer points than the Canadiens and sit eight points south of  a wild-card playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Canadiens have won the teams’ two previous meetings this season:

• 5-2 on Dec. 8 at the Bell Centre, where the home team had an astounding 49-21 shot advantage.

• 3-1 at the Prudential Center on Jan. 20, when Al Montoya faced 17 shots – a ludicrous output for the home team.

Montoya gets another start against the Devils Monday night.

After going for the season sweep in Newark, the Canadiens rush home to face mighty Columbus at the Bell Centre Tuesday night.

Then it’s the much-anticipated return of P.K. Subban – with his supporting cast, the Nashville Predators – on Thursday; followed by the Canadiens’ Saturday visit to Madison Square Garden to face the Rangers.

The first detail is the Devils.

Puck drops 7:10ish.

106 Comments

  1. Ozmodiar says:
    February 27, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    I think Emelin could be on his way out.

    Aside from the lineup considerations, Benn fills their expansion draft requirement in the event of an emelin trade.

  2. topher5468 says:
    February 27, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    Burrows to the Sens, I don’t like that one bit, we have 3 games against them, he’s a more talented Max Lapierre, a real pest that can score,

    “It’s not an obsession, It’s a way of life..”

  3. JohnInTruro says:
    February 27, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    Zubov? Sydor? Oh Benn. I am tired of giving away draft picks…

  4. on2ndthought says:
    February 27, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    One writer doesn’t want Henrique traded:

    http://pucksandpitchforks.com/2017/02/25/adam-henrique-untouchable-nhl-trade-deadline/

  5. on2ndthought says:
    February 27, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    Henrique trade between periods? Scores the winner?

  6. HabsCHfan says:
    February 27, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    Our defense is getting slower and slower by the day. Douglas Murray could beat half our D-men in a race. Sorry I had to…Go Habs

  7. 123456 says:
    February 27, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    Not fair to say pat only had an 82 game tryout…he had a 5 year tryout

  8. DDO_Habs_Fan says:
    February 27, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    Now that I think of it…how many bottom 6-7 Dmen has MB brought in over the past 5 years? Must be a lot…

  9. CharlieHodgeFan says:
    February 27, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    Huh. Benn is not that small a trade. He’s big, shoots left and has experience. He seems one of those anchor guys teams need, especially when they are having the defensive problems our team is.

    Pateryn was okay, but kind of easy to forget. He was, wait, did he play for the Habs?

    I’m greedy. I want more. GMs also play for us, and the fans want some new players. We need something to spark more optimism here. The early part of the season was fun for Habs fans, and this tumble back to the same old same old is demoralizing.

  10. DDO_Habs_Fan says:
    February 27, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    Supposedly Benn plays the PK a lot so at least that removes Emelin from it hopefully.

  11. Ktowner says:
    February 27, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    So we get another D-man seven guys in a six man unit. I wonder if MB has a deal in the works where one of the other six will be moved for a top 6 forward allowing both of the two new guys into the line up. I guess we’ll wait and see.

  12. topher5468 says:
    February 27, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    Benn was Emelin like yesterday on one of the Bruins goals, P Bergeron’s I believe. I don’t like this move, Its the same as trading for another bottom 6 Offensive player…Thumbs Down

    “It’s not an obsession, It’s a way of life..”

    • Habbily Everafter says:
      February 27, 2017 at 6:20 pm

      Pateryn was burnt with this team. Another victim of Therrien’s inability to relate to youth, inflamed by a wife’s madness.

      The good news is MB got someone who can play right away and has more experience than Pateryn.

      Plus L’Affaire Pateryn won’t be a distraction Julien has to deal with.

  13. ProHabs says:
    February 27, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    Apparently Noah Juulsen for Adam Henrique is on the verge of happening.

  14. Ghosts of the Forum says:
    February 27, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    Valeri Bure, Marcel Hossa…

  15. 25soonenough says:
    February 27, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    Well, maybe the brother follows. Jaime Benn for dd and a clean urine sample for Tyler Seguin.

    –Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….

  16. Thomas Le Fan says:
    February 27, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    Call me an old square but I hate the ******* beards. Don’t get me started on the man buns.

    It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so. – Mark Twain

  17. Thomas Le Fan says:
    February 27, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    Benn for Pateryn doesn’t seem that much of an upgrade. I guess we’ll see.

    It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so. – Mark Twain

    • powdered toastman says:
      February 27, 2017 at 6:02 pm

      Eggs-zachery…seems to fall into the head scratcher category which has always been rather voluminous for bergy

    • ebk says:
      February 27, 2017 at 6:11 pm

      Benn’s being playing in the 2nd pairing for most of the year and has done a good job on the PK. I don’t get the angst about Pateryn, if he pans out, great for him, I hope he does but what’s his ceiling. A second pairing D. That’s kind what Benn is already.

  18. Cal says:
    February 27, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    Tonight’s Jersey Boys Book of Hab.

  19. 2mins4lookinsooogood says:
    February 27, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    Thank Jeebus that benn is left handed – so much more valuable than those rh hard shooting defence men … another great development move by Montreal, remember if you weren’t drafted by Bergevin you are just another piece of furniture that came with the house.

    At least he is running out of furniture that anyone wants to buy. That emelin in the parlour, no-one wants those any more.

  20. 123456 says:
    February 27, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    Honest question, would you kick he tires for Vanek?

  21. RightNyder says:
    February 27, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    I think this trade is an indictment of Shea Weber’s strength of beard.

  22. boing007 says:
    February 27, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    Another comment from Sportsnet NHL:
    Jack Flash Rank 740
    Did MB know which Benn he was getting?
    8 minutes ago
    Hab Some
    Hab Some Rank 72
    @Jack Flash …he probably meant to call Vancouver, but used the wrong shoe. sigh.

    Richard R

  23. sholi2000.com says:
    February 27, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    @D

    I’m not betting on the Habs until I see more. You would think they walk all over the Devils but from what we’ve seen since Dec, not a chance. I’m waiting on tomorrow’s games. Better choices.

    Shane Oliver
    Sholi2000.com
    @sholi2000
    30 Wins to Tie Saint Patrick
    Shane&Son Dec 2016

  24. chilli says:
    February 27, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    @burn
    The Habs as a team actually miss Larry Eller. As we sure are in need a real center.

    • burnedprof says:
      February 27, 2017 at 5:32 pm

      I don’t miss his signature move: steal the puck in one corner, skate hard toward the net, only to go all the way around, out the far corner, up the wall to the point, not know what to do with the puck, lose the puck while having circled all the way across both points and then take a dumb hooking penalty.

      He even brought it with him in the last WSH/MTL game.

      — (by request)
      Signature? I just want to change the picture attached to my profile.

    • piper says:
      February 27, 2017 at 5:45 pm

      If they hadn’t given Plek that dumb extension and kept Lars they’d be in a better shape now.

  25. boing007 says:
    February 27, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    Comment from Sportsnet NHL:

    Play Under Review
    Wrong Benn.
    7 minutes ago

    Richard R

  26. burnedprof says:
    February 27, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    Am I going to miss Greg Pateryn as much as I miss Jiri Sekac, PAP, DSP, Larry Eller, and Jarred Tinordi OR will I actually miss him?

    — (by request)
    Signature? I just want to change the picture attached to my profile.

  27. habsr4ever says:
    February 27, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    Great trade today. We got rid of a number 7 dman who carries the puck like a hand grenade for a number 5 dman. Lots of love on here for pats but these are the same peeps who said trading tinordi and sekac were big mistakes too. Bergy wins yet another trade. This also helps us come expansion draft time too. Now we will lose n8 or emelin or Benn leaving us with two more in our top 6. We need a top 6 forward still. In bergy I trust. He continues to win trade after trade. Top 5 gm in NHL. Iggy or duchy or koggy coming to Montreal. Iggy is going to lak or flames is my guess though.

  28. 24 Cups says:
    February 27, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    Montreal still has two 2nd round picks this year but no 4th, 6th or 7th round selections.

    Out – Barberio, Pateryn

    In – Nesterov, Benn

    The 3rd spot on the right side of the D is now wide open for Sergachev if he can make the jump next fall.

    Minnesota overpaid for Hanzal and I wouldn’t want to give Burrows another two years. Too bad the Habs missed out on Boyle but Toronto’s 2nd rounder will probably be higher than Montreal’s.

  29. HabsHammerZone says:
    February 27, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    Here is the Rumor of the trade the avalanche want with the habs and we are potentially waiting on, The big rumor is the following, we get Barberio back.

    Colorado Avalanche trade F Matt Duchene, D Matt Barberio, and 2017 4th Round Pick to Montreal Canadiens in exchange for F David Desharnais, D Mikhail Sergachev, G Zachary Fucale, F Michael McCarron, and 2017 2nd Round Pick

    ouch Sergachev would hurt

  30. Timo says:
    February 27, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    So a Monday night game in beautiful NJ. What could be more entertaining.

  31. HabinBurlington says:
    February 27, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    Bravo! (This was supposed to be a reply to Dipsys post)

    I like Benn for his salary etc., it’s just the fact this team seems unable to draft and develop a dman. Perhaps Sergachev should be traded…….

    • DipsyDoodler says:
      February 27, 2017 at 5:15 pm

      Cheers Burly.

      We did develop McDonagh and Subban.

      Oh.

      —–

    • 24 Cups says:
      February 27, 2017 at 5:23 pm

      Benn was basically signed as a favour to his brother. He did turn out to be a serviceable 3rd pairing guy but nothing more than that. Dallas has a few kids coming up on the D which made Benn expendable.

      I’m not going to quibble over Pateryn but he joins Galchenyuk and Beaulieu as young players that Montreal really didn’t develop properly. That’s on Therrien.

      • DipsyDoodler says:
        February 27, 2017 at 5:28 pm

        The statsheads at EOTP say he’s been playing on the 2nd pair with Hamhuis this season.

        —–

        • 24 Cups says:
          February 27, 2017 at 6:05 pm

          Benn has been a 5/6th DMan his whole career. If he starts playing 2nnd line minutes for Montreal on a regular basis then you know the run for the Cup is a pipedream.

          Not a great puck mover, not a great skater but a reliable Steady-Eddie. I think he got traded because Dallas has some kids who are ready to pass by him on the depth chart.

      • MustardTiger1337 says:
        February 27, 2017 at 5:45 pm

        young players that Montreal really didn’t develop properly

        hahahahha

        Sure ad Eller list and Cakes and Semin and blah blah blah blah

  32. chilli says:
    February 27, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    The wild gave up zilch for Hanzal.
    Good move by them.

  33. Ingy27 says:
    February 27, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    I was just thinking of what a disaster this week can be.
    Start off with another loss to NJ, followed up by a beating from the CLB and Carey price face the brunt of it, after that PK comes to town and takes the Habs down and then the rangers on Saturday will be the toughest match of them all.
    Lets home this doesn’t happen.

  34. DipsyDoodler says:
    February 27, 2017 at 5:03 pm

    Fitting really: the Pateryn thread never got a chance.

    —–


Leave a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.