Liveblog: Canadiens at New Jersey

The Canadiens begin a tough week with a visit to not-so-tough New Jersey Monday night.

The Devils have 13 fewer points than the Canadiens and sit eight points south of a wild-card playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Canadiens have won the teams’ two previous meetings this season:

• 5-2 on Dec. 8 at the Bell Centre, where the home team had an astounding 49-21 shot advantage.

• 3-1 at the Prudential Center on Jan. 20, when Al Montoya faced 17 shots – a ludicrous output for the home team.

Montoya gets another start against the Devils Monday night.

After going for the season sweep in Newark, the Canadiens rush home to face mighty Columbus at the Bell Centre Tuesday night.

Then it’s the much-anticipated return of P.K. Subban – with his supporting cast, the Nashville Predators – on Thursday; followed by the Canadiens’ Saturday visit to Madison Square Garden to face the Rangers.

The first detail is the Devils.

Puck drops 7:10ish.