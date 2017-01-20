Montreal Gazette

Liveblog: New Jersey 1 – Canadiens 1 after two

ShawNJ

Scoreless second period sets up what should be a good third.

Four minutes into the game, Steven Santini’s point shot eluded Al Montoya to give the Devils an early lead.

Alex Galchenyuk tied it 14 seconds later on a power play.

Shots are 18-8 CH.

  1. CJinBK says:
    January 20, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    Radu’s vision combined with his amazing puck protection makes him indispensable.

  2. Habsbill24 says:
    January 20, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    Watching some of the passes he makes it is clear that Beaulieu is a recent graduate from the Lars Eller school of hockey strategy.

  3. CJinBK says:
    January 20, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    It takes two Devils to check Weber.

