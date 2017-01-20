Liveblog: New Jersey 1 – Canadiens 1 after two

Scoreless second period sets up what should be a good third.
Four minutes into the game, Steven Santini’s point shot eluded Al Montoya to give the Devils an early lead.
Alex Galchenyuk tied it 14 seconds later on a power play.
Shots are 18-8 CH.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Radu’s vision combined with his amazing puck protection makes him indispensable.
Watching some of the passes he makes it is clear that Beaulieu is a recent graduate from the Lars Eller school of hockey strategy.
It takes two Devils to check Weber.