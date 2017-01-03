Liveblog: Canadiens beat Nashville 2-1 in OT

The Canadiens dominated Overtime and, with 30 seconds left, Alexander Radulov set Max Pacioretty up for the winner.
Shea Weber tied it up 4:26 into the third period, converting a perfect feed by Radulov.
In the dying seconds of the second period, Kevin Fiala’s backhand ticked off Nathan Beaulieu and over Carey Price for the game’s first goal.
Shots were 43-23 for the winning team.
Price kept them in a tight one tonight. Even though they dominated the shots total, the Habs did not generate that many opportunities to score. Nashville generated many tougher chances and Price was up for it. He hadn’t won in 3 games and needed a win. Radulov played better the more the crowd booed. Glad to see him pot a couple assists and generally make life difficult for the Preds D.
Is it just me or was Josi pretty much a non-factor?
Good for Weber, potting one in his return to his former team.
Dallas will be a tougher test tomorrow.
Josi has taken a step back this year. Guess that is what happens when you have to start playing defense.
Why can I only read the live blog in some other language??
Hmmm, no comments from Timo tonight. He seems to get very quiet when the Habs play well. Oh never mind, I forgot, his boys (The Leafs) were playing tonight.
Go Habs, well done tonight!
Although he didn’t score tonight, Gallagher played well and has the last 3 games, looks like the old Gally is working his wAy back, hopefully.
Merci Les Boys, Merci!!
On a night that was built up on the Weber/Subban matchup it was not to be as PK goes to the IR for 2-3 weeks minimum. That aside Weber still had his home coming to his former barn.
The Preds did a classy tribute to Weber and the game went on. Lost in all of this was also a former Preds player in bad boy Radulov. Fans didn’t forget to rain down the boos on Radulov who knew that his return would not be as glorious as Weber’s was going to be.
Like a storybook, Radulov handles the puck and looks for Weber who instead of his patented slap shot beats Rhinne with a wrist shot. Weber played a good game considering what he knew would be a difficult day with his return and the media just waiting to pounce on him with a barrage of questions.
Radulov had his own storyline to write and it wasn’t finished with the assist on Weber’s game tying goal. Has the boos got more and more constant the compete level for Radulov got more and more intense.
Now Radulov is an intense player as it is, but tonight he had something to prove. Yes he made a mistake as a young player and things were done that sent him packing back to the KHL.
Fast forward to 2016-17 and Radulov now a Montreal Canadiens is here to prove to some people who are still here that they made a mistake in the way they handled that situation going forward.
Radulov wanted that puck like a dog wanting a bone. He got it and there was not going to be a Predator tonight especially in “OT” take it from him and gets set up behind he nets and dangles the puck until a Pred defenseman makes the first move just enough to get a pass to Pacioretty who fires home the game winner.
Radulov who got the Nashville wrath leaves with the last laugh and goes out showing certain people that he is still the player he was drafted to be and that sometimes mistakes happen and you learn well tonight I guess Nashville learned that Radulov is still a force to be reckoned with and the chapter closes in Nashville on the Weber trade.
Now let’s focus on Dallas.
Great read! Thanks
Yessir! He is like a bulked up, mad, lovable hyena. happy to be #2 behind prime carnevours like Price and Weber. Gainey’s system is still there, goaler and out.
CH!
Well that was about as entertaining as it gets on so many levels. As far as individual players go, I know big Mac doesn’t get a lot of love here, but I love watching him carry the puck deep into the zone cuz he punishes people when he finally gets there. As for Nate, I thought he was playing better recently and was out of my dog house, but I guess that was an aberration and the old Nate is back. Our PP is still terrible. Not sure why we don’t carry the puck into the offensive zone like most other teams do. MT must have been losing it, cuz I’m sure i saw him send out the 4th line for the last 40 seconds of a PP. Like he was sending a message, or an SOS.
I thought Barberio and Johnston acquitted themselves well, Johnston playing 11 minutes. Made some heady plays in the offensive zone.
Dynamic player…may be better than Barberio. Some of these smaller, speedy players are extremely talented. The guy is more confident than Nate B when it comes to walking the line and getting shots through.
Our heroes have picked up 5 points on second place during this ROAD TRIP. Let that sink in, ROAD TRIP!
I liked the way the Habs dominated OT. Had the right players on for the most part (the fast ones) and barely let the other team touch the puck..That’s how you win 3 vs 3.
Solid game overall even tho the shot count was misleading in terms of overall chances. Good win tonight for the 2 ex-Preds…Having said that, I’m pretty sure we can expect a laid egg against Dallas tomorrow.
Preds not good one-on-one defensively IMO. They won’t make the playoffs unless Rinne’s SV% is 0.950. No worries. They are still young (except Rinne).
Dominating effort. They deserved that one. Great road game. I thought for a second they might call too many men on the winner though. It was close.
I like OT wins against western con teams, like karma, pays back. Uh, is CH making SF? Then I is stupido
CH!
Called it. Nashville fans should ask Bruins fans what happens when you boo star players. Rads against the Preds was like “menz againth boyz”. No Pred could cover him…like Harlem Globetrotters. Rads, Price and Rinne were heads above the best players tonight. Poile is probably cursing that Rads didn’t work out in Nashville. He has also probably wishes his team played in the East the way the game flowed tonight. Another 2 in the bank.
Cheers bro!
CH!
you sure did.
Bettman is horrible. He is right that all US markets should be represented with NHL. Columbus vs. Minnesota is excellent but inevitable and long over due. New mexico vs. california or texas is big time. What I want is YUL vs. other and win SC!
CH!
Weber is not just a shooter, he is a sniper. His goal would have made Bossy, Hull or Shutt proud.
Free Front.
Thought Poile had a wistful look during the tribute video.
What have I done, What have I done … 😈
Made some bad trades. He has a hand in the Columbus success too.
I likes Radu as much as the next guy but the Hand did have two turnovers in OT and he had both. Love that he wanted the puck and that OT assist was a great pass but he was selfish before it. Price and Rinne what a battle, both played outstanding.
Yup. Radu. Spectacular puck protection and vision. Amazing to see the Habs completely dominate the OT and then actually win it; 75% of the OT looked like a PP, like the Predators were just holding on, hoping for a shootout.
I’m personally taking time out of my Fire Therrien letter-writing campaign to work on some parade routes.
The fans were playing Russian roulette all night, booing Radulov.
He responded by having his teammates pull the trigger. Twice.
