Liveblog: Minnesota stomps Canadiens 7-1

Third-period goals by Jason Zucker, Ryan Suter and Nino Niederreiter completed the rout.

Tomas Plekanec spoiled Devan Dubnyk’s shutout bid with eight seconds left in the game.

Eric Staal and Jordan Schroeder scored within 39 seconds early in the second period to blow the game open.

Late in the period, after the Canadiens killed a four-minute penalty to Alexander Radulov, Niederreiter took advantage of shoddy CH D to make it 4-0.

Christian Folin, who hadn’t scored in almost two years, got the home team on the board 2:34 into the first period.

Shots were 24-21 for the Wild.