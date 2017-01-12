Liveblog: Minnesota stomps Canadiens 7-1

Third-period goals by Jason Zucker, Ryan Suter and Nino Niederreiter completed the rout.
Tomas Plekanec spoiled Devan Dubnyk’s shutout bid with eight seconds left in the game.
Eric Staal and Jordan Schroeder scored within 39 seconds early in the second period to blow the game open.
Late in the period, after the Canadiens killed a four-minute penalty to Alexander Radulov, Niederreiter took advantage of shoddy CH D to make it 4-0.
Christian Folin, who hadn’t scored in almost two years, got the home team on the board 2:34 into the first period.
Shots were 24-21 for the Wild.
Great first half or not, we need better and bigger forwards if we want to be contenders. And 1 or 2 top 6 players.Won’t happen this year. Stall would have been a great #2. Hindsight is 20/20,but that’s why MB makes millions
Where’s the beef MB ?
Given our injury situation (more man games lost to injury than every team except one) AND the quality of players we have lost to injury (Gally x 2, Markov, Shaw) the Habs have not only been good…they have been outstanding! To say we are ignoring 11 games against top teams, I mean give me a break! Look at the lineup we have been putting out there and then look at where we are in the standings. Simply outstanding!
GO HABS!