January 26, 2017 · 318 Comments

Liveblog: Islanders dominate for 60 minutes, win 3-1

Posted by
PetryIsles

Andrew Ladd’s second goal of the game, 7:20 into the third period, was the Islanders 40th shot.

The Canadiens, at that point, had 14.

But it was still a game until Josh Bailey put it away with a power-play goal with five minutes left.

Shea Weber’s power-play goal, 14 minutes into the middle period, got the Canadiens back into a game the home team was dominating.

Carey Price made several superb saves before Andrew Ladd beat him five-hole 13 minutes into the first period.

 

Shots were 42-22.

  1. Sir Lance Compte says:
    January 26, 2017 at 10:46 pm

    We are down 4 of our regulars, 5 if you count DD. We have been icing a sub part team and being out coached which is not hard. We can use the rest coming up to recover and get back on track. The trade should help and some better call-ups from the farm with some of the call ups we have being sent down would help as well MB.

  2. sholi2000.com says:
    January 26, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    Thanks Bob Gainey he didn’t pick Gilbert Brule!

    CAREY CAREY CAREY

    12 MIL/YR, for 8YRS

    Suck it up buttercups!

    😎 😳 😆 💡

    Get your free Wi-Fi Here!

    Shane Oliver
    Sholi2000.com
    @sholi2000
    59 Wins to Tie Plante
    Shane&Son Dec 2016

  3. habs001 says:
    January 26, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    Plecks does not help his wingers except put them in slumps…He should play with Flynn and Michell who are regular scoring slump players…

  4. jsaz says:
    January 26, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    MT must go

  5. DDO_Habs_Fan says:
    January 26, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    All day on TSN690 they were talking about how Ladd is a bust. Karma is a you-know-what.

    Habs got Nikita from TB! Oh…it’s Nesterov.

    • sholi2000.com says:
      January 26, 2017 at 10:25 pm

      There were dozens of scouts in the stands, I’m guessing he was told to pick er up, or he’s being bought out. I know if I were Weight that’s what I would say to him. The entire team played this game as if it were their last time on ice.

      Shane Oliver
      Sholi2000.com
      @sholi2000
      59 Wins to Tie Plante
      Shane&Son Dec 2016

  6. D Mex says:
    January 26, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    Attention hockey students !
    Coming up after the commercial break :
    Nathan Beaulieu speaks into the mic on l’AC.
    #VetPresence #HotAir #WhoCares

    • DDO_Habs_Fan says:
      January 26, 2017 at 10:18 pm

      He hit his season career high on points tonight. Good for him.

    • Coach K says:
      January 26, 2017 at 10:44 pm

      Beaulieu is far from being their worst defenceman. At 24 years old, he still hasn’t peaked and is capable of continuing to improve.

      The best years of many of their other defencemen on the team however, are in the rear-view mirror. They will not improve with age.

      -Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
      (James Lane Allen)

  7. Duffy says:
    January 26, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    Something to think about, Sens win tonight and are only six points behind with three games in hand,,,,

  8. SmartDog says:
    January 26, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    I read up on Nesterov so you don’t have to.

    He seems quite a good pick up for the price, and much better than his draft position suggests. He was drafted at the height of the KHL threat when only 9 Russians were drafted that year. Talent-wise he was thought to be a late 1st round pick.

    He plays a high energy game, can make things happen, aggressive checker, good puck skills, decent shot.

    ————————————-
    Fortune favours the prepared. And teams with good goalies.

  9. PK says:
    January 26, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    MB collects defencemen like a dog collects fleas.
    Habs can obtain any and all available defencemen from other teams.
    Still need to score goals … need to add to the top six.

    _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

    “Une équipe de hockey sur glace de l’île de Mont-Royal va gagner la Coupe de Lord Stanley à 24 reprises dans le 20e siècle et trois fois au cours du 21e siècle.”

    – Nostradamus, 1552

  10. RightNyder says:
    January 26, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    Does having Price and Weber at the ASG make the Habs more attractive to free agents?
    Or is it all straight cash, homie?

  11. Coach K says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    Oh well, good weekend to go to TO and check out their self-proclaimed “North America’s Largest Indoor Boat Show”.

    Beats slogging through the ultra-lame “All-Star” weekend nonsense or watching chick flicks on Saturday night with the wife…

    At least it will take my mind off of how poorly the Habs are playing.

    -Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
    (James Lane Allen)

  12. RightNyder says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    One dep pud added.
    At least one more dep pud coming, guaranteed.
    But I’d say the all-in blockbuster I’ve been predicting might be on hold if the injuries to Markov and Galchenyuk are worse than originally reported.

  13. on2ndthought says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    tired team against an inspired team

    I hope they enjoy the break and come back hungry.

    Free Front.

  14. kevinshabs says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    Well, I am sure looking foward to this years All Star Game to watch all our Hab’s fowards in action,.

  15. Cal says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    Does Nesterov mean Markov is done? Hmmmmm.

    • RightNyder says:
      January 26, 2017 at 9:55 pm

      Bounced around earlier.
      Either Markov’s toast, Beaulieu’s on his way out, or MB just had to scratch his pud-acquiring itch.
      Consensus was the innate desire to acquire as many puds as possible was the primary factor.

  16. 25soonenough says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    Once again the live blog is a never ending sob story rife with blubbering prepubescent malcontents blathering on about how much this player sucks or that player sucks. What a mind blowing bunch of mewling leaf fans we have here. GO LEAFS GO, I guess. GO PREDS! does that make you mopes happy. Sweet mercy.
    –Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….

  17. RightNyder says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    16-13-6 in last 35 games.

  18. Ingy27 says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    Is Weber hurt or is that as fast as he moves?

  19. PeterCH says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    Price has slowly made the adjustments to his game that were necessary and his play is reflective over the past few games. This is the mark of a true professional. As for the rest of the team, they have checked out for the all-star break. Not sure what you call their performance tonight and last Saturday against Buffalo but professional clearly does not apply. Even against Calgary, Price kept us in and they blow his shut out. Just
    on that note alone they should have been breathing fire tonight…does not bode well for the second half…

  20. Arnou Ruelle says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    So….after this night’s performance, I’m going to open this question again: should the Canadiens try to acquire JT if: a) available for a trade on the deadline; or b) he chooses to test the free market?

  21. Cal says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    Price played like an All Star while the rest, er, didn’t. What a “Can’t wait to be on the plane to the beach” game. That was one poor effort by the Habs, but what a treat to see Tavares show his stuff.
    It’ll be a looong weekend without hockey. That game in LA holds no interest for me.

  22. Habby_Haberton says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    Ya, cause players win cups all on their own.

  23. Bash says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    That was a total sheet show.

    “Damn it Jim I’m not a doctor; I’m a hockey expert.”

  24. kevinshabs says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    Final score..The New York, Long Island, Brooklyn, Ugly uniforms, Arena is a Bin Box Islanders -3 Montreal Canadiens-1

    Kevin Burns

  25. Habby_Haberton says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    @kevinshabs: interesting theory about Max and empty netters – kinda weird that he has the most GWG in Habs history too.

  26. Arnou Ruelle says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    I’ll still give the Habs a good effort. No, I’m sorry…the Habs didn’t execute tonight! They were outshot, and were sped-out offensively and defensively.

    That penalty by Shaw on the powerplay should not have happened if he kept his mouth shut! The refs. already have his number! Also, that 4-on-6 pp. and they still had a hard time putting the puck in the net? C’mon!! Michel Therrien got out-coached by an interim.

    Once again, they are physically present, but mentally absent. Its as if they’ll falling asleep while playing. No effort on protecting Carey Price. They’ve got to wake up! They have 32 games left. Please! We need consecutive wins starting next Tuesday against Buffalo.

  27. Bim says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    Save gas. Save the enviornment. Save the embarrasement. Save cash. A whole lot of positives! See what a coaching change will do? hard to tell whose in first place. But, I’ll say this…it won’t be for long. These guys are god awful. 5 Years people. 5 Years…zzzzzzzzz!

  28. 25soonenough says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    At least we got Nesterov. problems solved

    –Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….

  29. HABS 63 says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    HEY ! How are the Islanders doing since the FIRED there coach ! All star break would be a GREAT time to try this BERGY!! GO PREDS GO. 76. 76. 76.

  30. Coach K says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    Too many marginal games in a row with too many AHL players in the lineup. Time for break and to get healthy.

    -Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
    (James Lane Allen)

  31. filchock79 says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    Could somebody please give Jason York some kleenex. He spent the night crying about the ice, the bouncing puck, and the Habs’ “sloppy” play.

  32. D Mex says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    Believe there was a comment pre-game on this thread that the only way Habs could lose tonight was if they $h!T the bed again, like last week.
    It’s laundry night.

  33. Duffy says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    Good things happen when you fire your Coach, Are you listening MB?

  34. Danno says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    I blame the bad Brooklyn ice.

    ________________________________________

    “Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
    Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs

  35. The Puckhound says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    42 shots on goal against!

    Bergevin should take a few shots to the nackers!

    Forever #4

  36. kevinshabs says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    My thinking is that De la Hose is our token Fourth line Swede that’s decent on faceoffs. Yaa!!
    Kevin Burns

« Older Comments

Leave a Comment

