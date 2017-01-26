Liveblog: Islanders dominate for 60 minutes, win 3-1

Andrew Ladd’s second goal of the game, 7:20 into the third period, was the Islanders 40th shot.

The Canadiens, at that point, had 14.

But it was still a game until Josh Bailey put it away with a power-play goal with five minutes left.

Shea Weber’s power-play goal, 14 minutes into the middle period, got the Canadiens back into a game the home team was dominating.

Carey Price made several superb saves before Andrew Ladd beat him five-hole 13 minutes into the first period.

Shots were 42-22.