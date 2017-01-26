Liveblog: Islanders dominate for 60 minutes, win 3-1

Andrew Ladd’s second goal of the game, 7:20 into the third period, was the Islanders 40th shot.
The Canadiens, at that point, had 14.
But it was still a game until Josh Bailey put it away with a power-play goal with five minutes left.
Shea Weber’s power-play goal, 14 minutes into the middle period, got the Canadiens back into a game the home team was dominating.
Carey Price made several superb saves before Andrew Ladd beat him five-hole 13 minutes into the first period.
Shots were 42-22.
We are down 4 of our regulars, 5 if you count DD. We have been icing a sub part team and being out coached which is not hard. We can use the rest coming up to recover and get back on track. The trade should help and some better call-ups from the farm with some of the call ups we have being sent down would help as well MB.
Thanks Bob Gainey he didn’t pick Gilbert Brule!
CAREY CAREY CAREY
12 MIL/YR, for 8YRS
Suck it up buttercups!
😎 😳 😆 💡
Get your free Wi-Fi Here!
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
59 Wins to Tie Plante
Shane&Son Dec 2016
Thanks Bob Gainey, Scott Gomez for Chris Higgins and Ryan McDoangh.. Yayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy.
Plecks does not help his wingers except put them in slumps…He should play with Flynn and Michell who are regular scoring slump players…
agreed.
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
MT must go
All day on TSN690 they were talking about how Ladd is a bust. Karma is a you-know-what.
Habs got Nikita from TB! Oh…it’s Nesterov.
There were dozens of scouts in the stands, I’m guessing he was told to pick er up, or he’s being bought out. I know if I were Weight that’s what I would say to him. The entire team played this game as if it were their last time on ice.
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
59 Wins to Tie Plante
Shane&Son Dec 2016
Attention hockey students !
Coming up after the commercial break :
Nathan Beaulieu speaks into the mic on l’AC.
#VetPresence #HotAir #WhoCares
He hit his season career high on points tonight. Good for him.
Beaulieu is far from being their worst defenceman. At 24 years old, he still hasn’t peaked and is capable of continuing to improve.
The best years of many of their other defencemen on the team however, are in the rear-view mirror. They will not improve with age.
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
Something to think about, Sens win tonight and are only six points behind with three games in hand,,,,
I read up on Nesterov so you don’t have to.
He seems quite a good pick up for the price, and much better than his draft position suggests. He was drafted at the height of the KHL threat when only 9 Russians were drafted that year. Talent-wise he was thought to be a late 1st round pick.
He plays a high energy game, can make things happen, aggressive checker, good puck skills, decent shot.
————————————-
Fortune favours the prepared. And teams with good goalies.
Homeless man’s Andrei Markov.
Chance to be a poor man’s Markov.
Classic MB low-risk, pud-acquiring move. No problem there.
My only real issue is the fact our own prospects should be filling these slots, not dep players from other organizations.
Here’s the thing. He’s 5’11”, and Yzerman gave him away for next to nothing. So really, whats to get excited about 😆
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
59 Wins to Tie Plante
Shane&Son Dec 2016
At 5’11” he’d better be an exceptional skater…
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
MB collects defencemen like a dog collects fleas.
Habs can obtain any and all available defencemen from other teams.
Still need to score goals … need to add to the top six.
_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
“Une équipe de hockey sur glace de l’île de Mont-Royal va gagner la Coupe de Lord Stanley à 24 reprises dans le 20e siècle et trois fois au cours du 21e siècle.”
– Nostradamus, 1552
But it feels so good when you find a newer Titleist among the range balls when you dredge the pond.
Does having Price and Weber at the ASG make the Habs more attractive to free agents?
Or is it all straight cash, homie?
Oh well, good weekend to go to TO and check out their self-proclaimed “North America’s Largest Indoor Boat Show”.
Beats slogging through the ultra-lame “All-Star” weekend nonsense or watching chick flicks on Saturday night with the wife…
At least it will take my mind off of how poorly the Habs are playing.
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
One dep pud added.
At least one more dep pud coming, guaranteed.
But I’d say the all-in blockbuster I’ve been predicting might be on hold if the injuries to Markov and Galchenyuk are worse than originally reported.
tired team against an inspired team
I hope they enjoy the break and come back hungry.
Free Front.
Well, I am sure looking foward to this years All Star Game to watch all our Hab’s fowards in action,.
This just in from NHL.com…Tomas Plekanec is going to ASG!
Forever #4
One thing I will predict this AS week-end: Shea Weber will once again reign as the hardest shot in the skills competition.
Does Nesterov mean Markov is done? Hmmmmm.
Bounced around earlier.
Either Markov’s toast, Beaulieu’s on his way out, or MB just had to scratch his pud-acquiring itch.
Consensus was the innate desire to acquire as many puds as possible was the primary factor.
Once again the live blog is a never ending sob story rife with blubbering prepubescent malcontents blathering on about how much this player sucks or that player sucks. What a mind blowing bunch of mewling leaf fans we have here. GO LEAFS GO, I guess. GO PREDS! does that make you mopes happy. Sweet mercy.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
1993 1993 1993 1993 1993 1993 1993 1993 1993
That’s what makes ME a blathering, prepubescent malcontent..
Emphasis on the “Pub”
1967 1967 1967 1967 1967.. Kadri’s Cat for PM of Canada. Matthews Matthews Matthews Marner Matthews and flush, rinse and repeat. That’s what makes me a Leaf fan disguised among the trolls.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Yay! GO LAFFS GO!!
30-odd more games of shift-by-shift complaining is a little much for evened the darkest-hearted Nellies.
Can’t wait for the playoffs.
Or at least DD’s return, to help bring some passion back to the fanbase.
I’ll be happy when davey returns to lighten the load on every other player we have, davey will take the abuse like a champ for the team.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Anyone who messes with DD will feel the wrath of my loins.
http://giphy.com/gifs/vaWysaarJMHbW
I’m In..
16-13-6 in last 35 games.
Is Weber hurt or is that as fast as he moves?
tough call.
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
LOL +1
————————————-
Fortune favours the prepared. And teams with good goalies.
Price has slowly made the adjustments to his game that were necessary and his play is reflective over the past few games. This is the mark of a true professional. As for the rest of the team, they have checked out for the all-star break. Not sure what you call their performance tonight and last Saturday against Buffalo but professional clearly does not apply. Even against Calgary, Price kept us in and they blow his shut out. Just
on that note alone they should have been breathing fire tonight…does not bode well for the second half…
So….after this night’s performance, I’m going to open this question again: should the Canadiens try to acquire JT if: a) available for a trade on the deadline; or b) he chooses to test the free market?
Yes to a)
No to b)
_______________________________
Trade Carey for young offence.
a) will be a good one. I pick b) since there’s no assets to trade.
Too late now. His value is escalating with each passing week. But what can you say about this management group…their asleep.
Price played like an All Star while the rest, er, didn’t. What a “Can’t wait to be on the plane to the beach” game. That was one poor effort by the Habs, but what a treat to see Tavares show his stuff.
It’ll be a looong weekend without hockey. That game in LA holds no interest for me.
Ya, cause players win cups all on their own.
That was a total sheet show.
“Damn it Jim I’m not a doctor; I’m a hockey expert.”
Final score..The New York, Long Island, Brooklyn, Ugly uniforms, Arena is a Bin Box Islanders -3 Montreal Canadiens-1
Kevin Burns
@kevinshabs: interesting theory about Max and empty netters – kinda weird that he has the most GWG in Habs history too.
Any Stanley Cup winners??
Do Not Feed the multi-account, free wi-fi, internet stalking troll please. Thank you.
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
59 Wins to Tie Plante
Shane&Son Dec 2016
I’ll still give the Habs a good effort. No, I’m sorry…the Habs didn’t execute tonight! They were outshot, and were sped-out offensively and defensively.
That penalty by Shaw on the powerplay should not have happened if he kept his mouth shut! The refs. already have his number! Also, that 4-on-6 pp. and they still had a hard time putting the puck in the net? C’mon!! Michel Therrien got out-coached by an interim.
Once again, they are physically present, but mentally absent. Its as if they’ll falling asleep while playing. No effort on protecting Carey Price. They’ve got to wake up! They have 32 games left. Please! We need consecutive wins starting next Tuesday against Buffalo.
Save gas. Save the enviornment. Save the embarrasement. Save cash. A whole lot of positives! See what a coaching change will do? hard to tell whose in first place. But, I’ll say this…it won’t be for long. These guys are god awful. 5 Years people. 5 Years…zzzzzzzzz!
At least we got Nesterov. problems solved
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
This means that Ryan Johnston gets sent down.
Habs still have Redmond and Barberio.
Need Markov’s groin to heal quicker.
Forever #4
HEY ! How are the Islanders doing since the FIRED there coach ! All star break would be a GREAT time to try this BERGY!! GO PREDS GO. 76. 76. 76.
Too many marginal games in a row with too many AHL players in the lineup. Time for break and to get healthy.
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
Could somebody please give Jason York some kleenex. He spent the night crying about the ice, the bouncing puck, and the Habs’ “sloppy” play.
He also used ‘ wake up ‘ and wakeup call ‘ a few times.
Any idea how he ends up as colour man on our broadcasts ?
Colour commentary brought to you by the “Department of Redundancy Department”
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
He says the same things over and over again
You used ‘ department ‘ tw … oh, wait …
Good question. CBC and Sportsnet don’t care about objectivity, it seems. We have John Garrett, an obnoxious Canuck homer, doing Vancouver games, Garry Galley cheering against the Habs, and Jason York leading the cheers and boos for the Habs. It’s worse than a circus sideshow.
Believe there was a comment pre-game on this thread that the only way Habs could lose tonight was if they $h!T the bed again, like last week.
It’s laundry night.
Good things happen when you fire your Coach, Are you listening MB?
I blame the bad Brooklyn ice.
________________________________________
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
The same ice the Islanders payed on 😉
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
42 shots on goal against!
Bergevin should take a few shots to the nackers!
Forever #4
My thinking is that De la Hose is our token Fourth line Swede that’s decent on faceoffs. Yaa!!
Kevin Burns