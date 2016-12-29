Montreal Gazette

December 29, 2016 · 325 Comments

Liveblog: Canadiens beat Panthers 3-2 in OT

flynnfla

Phillip Danault had a career night.

Late in the third period,  Danault made a great play  to feed Brendan Gallagher – !!!! – for the goal that tied the game at 2-2.

Then in OT, Danault beat James Reimer to win the game.

Max Pacioretty’s power-play goal tied the game at 1-1 5:45 into the second period.

But Vincent Trocheck’s power-play goal restored Florida’s lead.

Fourteen minutes into the first period, Jason Demers’s anodyne 50-footer was stopped by Montoya but bounced in off Shea Weber’s lower body.

Shots were 41-33 for the Canadiens.

  1. crane says:
    December 29, 2016 at 11:32 pm

    patches galch rads
    bryon pleck gally
    leick danault shaw
    carr mcCarron mitchell

    flynn
    plus a trade for forward leaves D.D.,Agetto, kicking stones

  2. crane says:
    December 29, 2016 at 11:27 pm

    Galch back,Shaw back,a trade for forward left wing or center,
    No way D.D. plays again

  3. Coach K says:
    December 29, 2016 at 11:18 pm

    Therrein can be proud of his team’s compete level tonight. There was no quit in them.

    Some of the best players were indeed the best players including the Captain who was a difference maker as was the much maligned Brendan Gallagher and let’s not forget Al Montoya who really deserved the win.

    I also thought that Nathan Beaulieu had a very good game; making good decisions time and again both with and without the puck.

    All in all, a well earned come-from-behind victory.

    -Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
    (James Lane Allen)

  4. olematelot says:
    December 29, 2016 at 11:15 pm

    You’ve been crapping on Gally all night Moggs, where are you now troll.

  5. FormalWare says:
    December 29, 2016 at 11:05 pm

    I came down hard on this team, last night. So let me be unreserved in my praise, tonight. The Habs team we saw in the third period and OT, tonight, was relentless and – somehow – tireless. Bravo à tous!


    “Good Luck With That,” Habs!

  6. city center says:
    December 29, 2016 at 10:50 pm

    Very nice road win. PAC gets unduly criticized around these virtual parts but he played a very real part in the win: a goal, a controlled pounding of trochek on the boards, and then the game winning assist. Nice. I think we should keep him–even if he is not the second coming of Jamie Benn.

    Perhaps best of all was Gally scoring a much needed and ultra clutch goal. Hope that takes some of the pressure off.

    Looking at the scoreboard, i see that Tampa lost in OT so basically a wash in FL. Not sure we could expect much more consistency given the rash of injuries and Weber not looking quite right. Chalk up December as a win given the circumstances.

  7. LeaveTheCoachAlone says:
    December 29, 2016 at 10:50 pm

    How good is that setup, Columbus 14-0 against Minny 12-0 New Years Eve.

  8. HabsHammerZone says:
    December 29, 2016 at 10:44 pm

    What I like about Coach Therrien is he can still dish out bone crushers.
    Like DDO coming up the wing and seeking the boards,
    Therrien crushes Him, in the Habs HammerZone
    and MB finishes him with a cross check behind the well deserving head of the chump, Happy New Year!

  9. 25soonenough says:
    December 29, 2016 at 10:43 pm

    Juulsen with his first point of the Tournament tonight as well, a good night all around.

    –Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….

  10. CJinBK says:
    December 29, 2016 at 10:42 pm

    (Condon looking Condodonian in OT against the Red Wings.)

  11. theox_8 says:
    December 29, 2016 at 10:41 pm

    Awesome come from behind win good job boys !!

  12. on2ndthought says:
    December 29, 2016 at 10:41 pm

    Good win, changes the feel for the next couple of days before New Year’s Eve. I thought the whole team kept the pressure up, winning the first and third, sawing off the second.

    Our bottom 4 D was really skating. Johnston effective with Barberio, though they got trapped a couple of times.

    Free Front.

  13. habsman-itoba says:
    December 29, 2016 at 10:40 pm

    I absolutely loved Radulov’s joy at seeing Gallagher score…MB, please re-sign him ASAP.

    And the team so happy for Montoya, that is special. it really is.

    As much as i dislike MT, I must admit, he did some good things in game tonight, and i would have said that had the score gone the other way.

    For blackout reasons, I got to watch the RDS feed, and wow…i miss being able to watch every game there before the Sportsnet gong show took over.

    even with my limited (very) French, that was a treat to listen to tonight, especially when Danault found the perfect place to deposit that puck in OT.

  14. 25soonenough says:
    December 29, 2016 at 10:38 pm

    just in case anyone wants to watch it over and over like i just did.

    https://www.nhl.com/canadiens/video/gallagher-ties-the-game-late/t-277443720/c-47854903

    –Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….

  15. LeaveTheCoachAlone says:
    December 29, 2016 at 10:33 pm

    Leafs 3 points behind Boston with 3 games in hand, ugh, thats ominous.

    • habsfan0 says:
      December 29, 2016 at 10:37 pm

      Ominous for who?
      Leaf 18 wheeler usually doesn’t run off the road until January or February.

      • LeaveTheCoachAlone says:
        December 29, 2016 at 10:41 pm

        I hear ya, but somethins different in TO. Marner, Nylander, and Mathews have dramatically changed this team this season.

        Not saying they’re going to win anything, but seeing they beat both teams that at the beginning of the season pegged to make the playoffs, id say they have a chance as good as anyone.

        And that is ominous, non?

      • Rockhabsfan says:
        December 29, 2016 at 10:49 pm

        I hate to say it, but they are on the right path. Not this year, and maybe not even next, but they are gonna be good. Not set on their goalie situation, and their D is soft past Reilly but they have some very good pieces.

  16. DDO_Habs_Fan says:
    December 29, 2016 at 10:32 pm

    LMAO that end was entertaining…ET LE BUUUUUUUUUTTTTTTT! The three best things tonight:
    1) Montoya’s reaction when Danault scored. Skating to center ice like a twelve year old. Johnston and McCarron laughing while Beaulieu jumps on him. Just hilarious.
    2) Radulov’s reaction on the bench when Gally scored. Just as funny. I mean who wouldn’t want to play with this guy.
    3) The boobs behind the bench and I am not talking about MT and JJD.

    Finally, nice to see Rowe (and Vinny Barberino) lose again. If Gallant was coaching, they would have won against a bad-luck Habs team. That defense on Gally’s goal was some of the worst I have seen in a long time. How do you screw up a 2 on 3??? Too bad…enjoy missing the playoffs without Barkov losers…LMFAO.

  17. Arnou Ruelle says:
    December 29, 2016 at 10:31 pm

    What a night for Brendan Gallagher. Finally, the kid scored a goal. Also, they get the monkeys off their backs. And the first line were the ones who played tonight. Therrien is now happy for his team’s performance. I’m glad they have to battle in order to get 2 points. Also, I’m happy for Montoya.

    Radulov’s smile is infectious to the team. If January comes (or maybe after the season ends), Bergevin should sign him to an extension. That was a good rally back to get a 2-1 deficit and win in OT. The Panthers are not the same since they fired Gerard Gallant. Good effort, let’s keep this going. I’m optimistic on this road trip.

    We should celebrate tonight for this win, and they go off to Pittsburgh. Sidney Crosby and co. are not an easy bunch to play against. Plus, the Metropolitan division is the best right now in the League.

  18. longtimehabsfan says:
    December 29, 2016 at 10:30 pm

    Can’t anybody beat the Wild or the BJs?

  19. habsfan0 says:
    December 29, 2016 at 10:28 pm

    As he’s done so many times before while playing for the Laffs, James Reimer comes through for the Habs.

  20. HabsHammerZone says:
    December 29, 2016 at 10:28 pm

    Line was on fire ‘ Max, Danault and Gallagher
    Gallagher redeems himself , puts it upstairs with great authority on a master feed by Danault
    Danault makes no mistake using his great speed and powers a shot upstairs making Reimer mortal.
    For those MT Bashers saying it was MT’s fault yesterday, did yall notice how panthers sat back huge protecting the lead?

    • DDO_Habs_Fan says:
      December 29, 2016 at 10:35 pm

      You are defending MT by saying he did the same thing last night as that clown Rowe did tonight?? BTW that was a two goal lead last night with 10 min to go.

  21. JohnBellyful says:
    December 29, 2016 at 10:28 pm

    Two monkeys off their backs and Gallagher and Montoya have Danault to thank. Woohoo!

  22. Cheech says:
    December 29, 2016 at 10:28 pm

    Good game from Montoya,Barberio,Gallager and just a feel good ending to see Patches take control for the setup..Did I forget Danault ,monster game!

  23. Duffy says:
    December 29, 2016 at 10:28 pm

    Should Montoya play the next Game ?

  24. StanleyHab says:
    December 29, 2016 at 10:26 pm

    Al gets 3rd star…

  25. 123456 says:
    December 29, 2016 at 10:25 pm

    Really like how excited the guys got for Gally

  26. RightNyder says:
    December 29, 2016 at 10:25 pm

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2lzZ5xzVWS0

  27. Ghosts of the Forum says:
    December 29, 2016 at 10:24 pm

    Max made three solid defensive plays before springing Tird

  28. PK says:
    December 29, 2016 at 10:24 pm

    Good win!

    One loser point and a win is better than a loser point and a small bag of magic beans.

    _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

    “Une équipe de hockey sur glace de l’île de Mont-Royal va gagner la Coupe de Lord Stanley à 24 reprises dans le 20e siècle et trois fois au cours du 21e siècle.”

    – Nostradamus, 1552

  29. CJinBK says:
    December 29, 2016 at 10:24 pm

    Y’okay Booner? Didja fall off your chair? Too much whiskey with too much snow-watching?

  30. habsr4ever says:
    December 29, 2016 at 10:24 pm

    Just like that 3 points in 3 games on big road trip with a ton of injuries. Nice job boys.

  31. Chuck says:
    December 29, 2016 at 10:24 pm

    That was the definition of an unstoppable shot. No goalie was getting that one.

  32. Coach K says:
    December 29, 2016 at 10:22 pm

    That is THE BEST defensive play I’ve seen from Max in almost two seasons! What a great play by him to throw the body check, take then spring Danault!
    Awesome!

    -Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
    (James Lane Allen)

    • slapshot777 says:
      December 29, 2016 at 10:27 pm

      Patches also drew a penalty, if Danault didn’t score the Habs were going to the PP.

      To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.

  33. CH Sam says:
    December 29, 2016 at 10:22 pm

    Good job Max and Tird

  34. longtimehabsfan says:
    December 29, 2016 at 10:22 pm

    Who says Max doesn’t play defense?

  35. Chuck says:
    December 29, 2016 at 10:22 pm

    Tucked right inside of the post. Great shot!

  36. arcosenate says:
    December 29, 2016 at 10:21 pm

    Hard slogging. Freaking A. Finally a good night’s sleep.

  37. sholi2000.com says:
    December 29, 2016 at 10:21 pm

    And the HABS WIN IT

    Payday, and trade day for Price, Montoya will take us all the way.

    Shane Oliver
    Sholi2000.com
    Custom Sports Figures
    @sholi2000
    Price vs Dryden
    January 31st, Win 258
    5 Feb, Win 259

  38. CJinBK says:
    December 29, 2016 at 10:21 pm

    Wow! Still, fire Therrien.

  39. habsfaninboston says:
    December 29, 2016 at 10:21 pm

    Yessss!

  40. joeybarrie says:
    December 29, 2016 at 10:21 pm

    Opposite from yesterday. Good win.

  41. Ghosts of the Forum says:
    December 29, 2016 at 10:21 pm

    What work by Patches!

  42. boing007 says:
    December 29, 2016 at 10:21 pm

    DaOui!

    Richard R

  43. Tis Himself says:
    December 29, 2016 at 10:21 pm

    Thank God!

  44. LeaveTheCoachAlone says:
    December 29, 2016 at 10:20 pm

    YES ILL TOTALLY TAKE THAT

  45. trolly says:
    December 29, 2016 at 10:20 pm

    It was…NEVER IN DOUBT!
    Ode to Danno.

  46. Chuck says:
    December 29, 2016 at 10:19 pm

    Crap… Florida’s good in OT.

  47. Coach K says:
    December 29, 2016 at 10:18 pm

    Due for an OT win boys. Make it so.

    -Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
    (James Lane Allen)

  48. Chuck says:
    December 29, 2016 at 10:18 pm

    At least they’re getting out of Florida with a minimum of 2 points. Too often they wouldn’t even get that.

  49. CJinBK says:
    December 29, 2016 at 10:15 pm

    The ice is oatmeal. What are the boards made from?

    • sholi2000.com says:
      December 29, 2016 at 10:20 pm

      Florida has been using that new experimental fabruboard, it's actually really effective, but it only works above the 39th paralle (heat effects it). They're rebuilding the framework next summer. They're rink will rock then.

      Shane Oliver
      Sholi2000.com
      Custom Sports Figures
      @sholi2000
      Price vs Dryden
      January 31st, Win 258
      5 Feb, Win 259

  50. Duffy says:
    December 29, 2016 at 10:15 pm

    They better win in Regulation, overtime will kill them ,

  51. HabsfanlostinTO says:
    December 29, 2016 at 10:14 pm

    😀 !!!!!

    ______________________________________________

  52. CHesterfield says:
    December 29, 2016 at 10:14 pm

    Danault! Want him to score the third too!

    CH!

  53. CH Sam says:
    December 29, 2016 at 10:14 pm

    Great patience by Danault! bet Gally feels like a dog that just relieved his bladder after holding it for weeks

  54. arcosenate says:
    December 29, 2016 at 10:14 pm

    That might have been the most deserved goal in NHL history.

  55. StanleyHab says:
    December 29, 2016 at 10:13 pm

    Happy!!!

« Older Comments

