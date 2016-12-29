Liveblog: Canadiens beat Panthers 3-2 in OT

Phillip Danault had a career night.
Late in the third period, Danault made a great play to feed Brendan Gallagher – !!!! – for the goal that tied the game at 2-2.
Then in OT, Danault beat James Reimer to win the game.
Max Pacioretty’s power-play goal tied the game at 1-1 5:45 into the second period.
But Vincent Trocheck’s power-play goal restored Florida’s lead.
Fourteen minutes into the first period, Jason Demers’s anodyne 50-footer was stopped by Montoya but bounced in off Shea Weber’s lower body.
Shots were 41-33 for the Canadiens.
Therrein can be proud of his team’s compete level tonight. There was no quit in them.
Some of the best players were indeed the best players including the Captain who was a difference maker as was the much maligned Brendan Gallagher and let’s not forget Al Montoya who really deserved the win.
I also thought that Nathan Beaulieu had a very good game; making good decisions time and again both with and without the puck.
All in all, a well earned come-from-behind victory.
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
You’ve been crapping on Gally all night Moggs, where are you now troll.
I’m here! One goal in 29 games…re-sign him!
I came down hard on this team, last night. So let me be unreserved in my praise, tonight. The Habs team we saw in the third period and OT, tonight, was relentless and – somehow – tireless. Bravo à tous!
—
“Good Luck With That,” Habs!
Pollies》Nellies
Very nice road win. PAC gets unduly criticized around these virtual parts but he played a very real part in the win: a goal, a controlled pounding of trochek on the boards, and then the game winning assist. Nice. I think we should keep him–even if he is not the second coming of Jamie Benn.
Perhaps best of all was Gally scoring a much needed and ultra clutch goal. Hope that takes some of the pressure off.
Looking at the scoreboard, i see that Tampa lost in OT so basically a wash in FL. Not sure we could expect much more consistency given the rash of injuries and Weber not looking quite right. Chalk up December as a win given the circumstances.
How good is that setup, Columbus 14-0 against Minny 12-0 New Years Eve.
What I like about Coach Therrien is he can still dish out bone crushers.
Like DDO coming up the wing and seeking the boards,
Therrien crushes Him, in the Habs HammerZone
and MB finishes him with a cross check behind the well deserving head of the chump, Happy New Year!
Bottoms up!
Juulsen with his first point of the Tournament tonight as well, a good night all around.
Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
(Condon looking Condodonian in OT against the Red Wings.)
Awesome come from behind win good job boys !!
Good win, changes the feel for the next couple of days before New Year’s Eve. I thought the whole team kept the pressure up, winning the first and third, sawing off the second.
Our bottom 4 D was really skating. Johnston effective with Barberio, though they got trapped a couple of times.
Free Front.
I absolutely loved Radulov’s joy at seeing Gallagher score…MB, please re-sign him ASAP.
And the team so happy for Montoya, that is special. it really is.
As much as i dislike MT, I must admit, he did some good things in game tonight, and i would have said that had the score gone the other way.
For blackout reasons, I got to watch the RDS feed, and wow…i miss being able to watch every game there before the Sportsnet gong show took over.
even with my limited (very) French, that was a treat to listen to tonight, especially when Danault found the perfect place to deposit that puck in OT.
Yes, I do like Montoya’s smile. The guy’s a team player. Bergevin should try to protect him if expansion draft comes.
just in case anyone wants to watch it over and over like i just did.
https://www.nhl.com/canadiens/video/gallagher-ties-the-game-late/t-277443720/c-47854903
Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Seriously? Larry Robinson lived next door?
Yes he did.
Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Leafs 3 points behind Boston with 3 games in hand, ugh, thats ominous.
Ominous for who?
Leaf 18 wheeler usually doesn’t run off the road until January or February.
I hear ya, but somethins different in TO. Marner, Nylander, and Mathews have dramatically changed this team this season.
Not saying they’re going to win anything, but seeing they beat both teams that at the beginning of the season pegged to make the playoffs, id say they have a chance as good as anyone.
And that is ominous, non?
I hate to say it, but they are on the right path. Not this year, and maybe not even next, but they are gonna be good. Not set on their goalie situation, and their D is soft past Reilly but they have some very good pieces.
LMAO that end was entertaining…ET LE BUUUUUUUUUTTTTTTT! The three best things tonight:
1) Montoya’s reaction when Danault scored. Skating to center ice like a twelve year old. Johnston and McCarron laughing while Beaulieu jumps on him. Just hilarious.
2) Radulov’s reaction on the bench when Gally scored. Just as funny. I mean who wouldn’t want to play with this guy.
3) The boobs behind the bench and I am not talking about MT and JJD.
Finally, nice to see Rowe (and Vinny Barberino) lose again. If Gallant was coaching, they would have won against a bad-luck Habs team. That defense on Gally’s goal was some of the worst I have seen in a long time. How do you screw up a 2 on 3??? Too bad…enjoy missing the playoffs without Barkov losers…LMFAO.
Happen to have a link for those highlights?
They should be replaying that on RDS right now if you have it.
Tks – saw it on nhl.com actually. Agree with your 3 points (with the exception of Muller in point 3)
You didn’t get my joke in 3)…lol.
Oh I got it 🙂 replayed the replay 17 times.
is that you chump?
even in a win situation you desperately attack current mgmt? can you explain that to HIO readers?
laughing out loud cannot cut it
Habs win and your face is your avatar? come on, be happy
You call me a name showing obvious hostility then you tell me to be happy? I just don’t get your thinking…sorry.
Zone, don’t even bother. Some feel better calling others names behind a keyboard. Pure class–great fan.
What name did I call him? I guess you subscribe to the same logic.
What a night for Brendan Gallagher. Finally, the kid scored a goal. Also, they get the monkeys off their backs. And the first line were the ones who played tonight. Therrien is now happy for his team’s performance. I’m glad they have to battle in order to get 2 points. Also, I’m happy for Montoya.
Radulov’s smile is infectious to the team. If January comes (or maybe after the season ends), Bergevin should sign him to an extension. That was a good rally back to get a 2-1 deficit and win in OT. The Panthers are not the same since they fired Gerard Gallant. Good effort, let’s keep this going. I’m optimistic on this road trip.
We should celebrate tonight for this win, and they go off to Pittsburgh. Sidney Crosby and co. are not an easy bunch to play against. Plus, the Metropolitan division is the best right now in the League.
Can’t anybody beat the Wild or the BJs?
As he’s done so many times before while playing for the Laffs, James Reimer comes through for the Habs.
Line was on fire ‘ Max, Danault and Gallagher
Gallagher redeems himself , puts it upstairs with great authority on a master feed by Danault
Danault makes no mistake using his great speed and powers a shot upstairs making Reimer mortal.
For those MT Bashers saying it was MT’s fault yesterday, did yall notice how panthers sat back huge protecting the lead?
You are defending MT by saying he did the same thing last night as that clown Rowe did tonight?? BTW that was a two goal lead last night with 10 min to go.
Two monkeys off their backs and Gallagher and Montoya have Danault to thank. Woohoo!
Good game from Montoya,Barberio,Gallager and just a feel good ending to see Patches take control for the setup..Did I forget Danault ,monster game!
Should Montoya play the next Game ?
Al gets 3rd star…
Really like how excited the guys got for Gally
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2lzZ5xzVWS0
Desharnais…loins.
Max made three solid defensive plays before springing Tird
Good win!
One loser point and a win is better than a loser point and a small bag of magic beans.
_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
“Une équipe de hockey sur glace de l’île de Mont-Royal va gagner la Coupe de Lord Stanley à 24 reprises dans le 20e siècle et trois fois au cours du 21e siècle.”
– Nostradamus, 1552
Y’okay Booner? Didja fall off your chair? Too much whiskey with too much snow-watching?
Overcome with emotion? Shock? Dodging his bookie? 😉
Just like that 3 points in 3 games on big road trip with a ton of injuries. Nice job boys.
That was the definition of an unstoppable shot. No goalie was getting that one.
That is THE BEST defensive play I’ve seen from Max in almost two seasons! What a great play by him to throw the body check, take then spring Danault!
Awesome!
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
(James Lane Allen)
Patches also drew a penalty, if Danault didn’t score the Habs were going to the PP.
To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.
Good job Max and Tird
Who says Max doesn’t play defense?
Tucked right inside of the post. Great shot!
Hard slogging. Freaking A. Finally a good night’s sleep.
And the HABS WIN IT
Wow! Still, fire Therrien.
Yessss!
Opposite from yesterday. Good win.
What work by Patches!
DaOui!
Richard R
Thank God!
YES ILL TOTALLY TAKE THAT
It was…NEVER IN DOUBT!
Ode to Danno.
Crap… Florida’s good in OT.
Due for an OT win boys. Make it so.
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
(James Lane Allen)
At least they’re getting out of Florida with a minimum of 2 points. Too often they wouldn’t even get that.
The ice is oatmeal. What are the boards made from?
Florida has been using that new experimental fabruboard, it’s actually really effective, but it only works above the 39th paralle (heat effects it). They’re rebuilding the framework next summer. They’re rink will rock then.
They better win in Regulation, overtime will kill them ,
😀 !!!!!
______________________________________________
Danault! Want him to score the third too!
CH!
You got your wish. Danault gets a beauty
To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.
The ‘Tird’ baby!
CH!
Great patience by Danault! bet Gally feels like a dog that just relieved his bladder after holding it for weeks
That might have been the most deserved goal in NHL history.
Happy!!!