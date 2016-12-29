Liveblog: Canadiens beat Panthers 3-2 in OT

Phillip Danault had a career night.

Late in the third period, Danault made a great play to feed Brendan Gallagher – !!!! – for the goal that tied the game at 2-2.

Then in OT, Danault beat James Reimer to win the game.

Max Pacioretty’s power-play goal tied the game at 1-1 5:45 into the second period.

But Vincent Trocheck’s power-play goal restored Florida’s lead.

Fourteen minutes into the first period, Jason Demers’s anodyne 50-footer was stopped by Montoya but bounced in off Shea Weber’s lower body.

Shots were 41-33 for the Canadiens.