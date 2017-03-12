Liveblog: Canadiens come back to beat Oilers 4-1

The Comeback Kids completed a 3-1 road trip.

Brendan Gallagher is playing his heart out in the city where he was born and helped set up the Paul Byron goal that tied the game 13:33 into the third period.

Byron added an empty-netter with Cam Talbot pulled for a sixth Oiler attacker.

Then max Pacioretty added another empty-netter.

Milan Lucic scored the game’s first goal a shade over four minutes into the second period.

Lucic beat old nemesis Alexei Emelin at the Edmonton line, then skated the length of the ice to fire one through Carey Price’s five-hole.

Shots were 41-25 for the team that won.

