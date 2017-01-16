Montreal Gazette

January 16, 2017 · 92 Comments

Liveblog: Canadiens 0 – Detroit 0 after one

EmelinTatar

Monday afternoon hockey falls somewhat short of spellbinding entertainment.

Maybe the next 40 minutes will be better.

Detroit had a 6-5 shots edge.

And Carey Price made a spectacular glove save on Andreas Athanasiou after the Red Wing picked Jeff Petry’s pocket.

  1. Habby_Haberton says:
    January 16, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    Patches is en fuego last several weeks. No need to pass that one off.

  2. Strummer says:
    January 16, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    Plek-Lek-ighetto

    -Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-

  3. Chuck says:
    January 16, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    MAX!!!! You’re point blank… shoot the effing puck!!!

  4. CHicoHab says:
    January 16, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    Was watching game on my phone the last few minutes. Sportsnet app. Now it says blacked out. Im in Toronto. Anyone have a feed please? Thx

  5. StanleyHab says:
    January 16, 2017 at 4:08 pm

    Davey D ain’t coming back Timo.

  6. johnnylarue says:
    January 16, 2017 at 4:08 pm

    A sure sign that Price is on his game is that he knows when he can let his posts make the saves for him.

  7. Habby_Haberton says:
    January 16, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    Weak call.

  8. D Mex says:
    January 16, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    John Brophy :
    Size means nothing, heart means everything …
    Thanks John – what’s your theory on Laffs signing Martin ?

  9. on2ndthought says:
    January 16, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    I think this is nap time for hockey players.

    Free Front.

  10. Luke says:
    January 16, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    Time to hit the road and hopefully catch the last half of the second.

    Here’s hoping Weber puts one (A puck, A wing, I don’t care) through the glass & causes a delay.

  11. MustardTiger1337 says:
    January 16, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    Chucky is outta gas and looking ruff for his post period interview

  12. habsr4ever says:
    January 16, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    Big Mac out of line-up in his home town. And they play Ghetto instead? WOW.

  13. CJinBK says:
    January 16, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    Just watched the highlight stop on Athanasiou. Ending with De la Rose snow-showering Price. Srsly?

  14. Max says:
    January 16, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    What an ugly no flow disjointed period.It was like watching a scrimmage for charity or something.weird time to be playing hockey.

  15. CJinBK says:
    January 16, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    Out and about, checking in on the game. Glad to see Steve Ott as a healthy scratch. I’m be curious to see how De la Rose acquits himself. Go Habs!

  16. Habby_Haberton says:
    January 16, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    What a sorry sloppy period. Hockey is not meant to be played at this time me thinks.

  17. Timo says:
    January 16, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    Sounds like it’s time to bring Davey D back. The powerplay needs a spark.

  18. habsr4ever says:
    January 16, 2017 at 3:38 pm

    What Big Mac never make the show? I thought he was doing very well up here. He had a bad game in Minny but sheesh who DID play well that game. He is going to be our third line centre down the road is my guess. I am hoping for a top 6 role on the wing but I still see him as a full time NHLer down the road for SURE.

    • Lapointe says:
      January 16, 2017 at 3:44 pm

      Once Mac learns to skate he may get to be a regular. It’s a stretch to believe he can play very effectively on a regular basis. It would be nice to see the big body though.

      • Strummer says:
        January 16, 2017 at 4:00 pm

        I don’t know who the Habs’ skating coach is, but Leafs have been using Barb Underhill for a few years now with good results

        -Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-

      • Duker says:
        January 16, 2017 at 4:05 pm

        Saw your post yesterday re: whining about everything. Those guys are the clique that hijacked this site and have cut the commentariat in half

        Where’s the beef MB ?

    • habs001 says:
      January 16, 2017 at 3:47 pm

      No chance at a top six forward..Has shown very limited offense creation..he has to score dirty goals and goaltender mistake goals…while he may provide other assets at this stage he looks like one goal every 15 game type player…

  19. habsr4ever says:
    January 16, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    N8 – my goodness.

    • D Mex says:
      January 16, 2017 at 3:42 pm

      He’ll be glad to tell us all about it after the game.
      Put a mic in front of him and off he goes ~ ” veteran “.

      ALWAYS Habs –
      D Mex

    • shakey says:
      January 16, 2017 at 3:59 pm

      N8 is not looking like a top four defenseman these days. Which I guess is ok since Markov will take his spot when he comes back, but he needs much improvement if he is to make it to the top four in the next couple of years.

  20. UKRAINIANhab says:
    January 16, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    Petry!

  21. Habby_Haberton says:
    January 16, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    That was on Beaulieu. Dumb play.

  22. D Mex says:
    January 16, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    … yeah, Price’s done – better trade him …

  23. Luke says:
    January 16, 2017 at 3:33 pm

    Athanaseeyoulater!

  24. UKRAINIANhab says:
    January 16, 2017 at 3:33 pm

    Beaulieu arghhhhh!!!

  25. habsr4ever says:
    January 16, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    one shot mid way thru first?
    let’s get it going boyz.

  26. The Gumper says:
    January 16, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    La Montagne leading the league in breaking sticks with the puck…

  27. HabsfanlostinTO says:
    January 16, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    AT work, like me? you can listen here
    http://www.iheartradio.ca/tsn/tsn-montreal/shows/montreal-canadiens-hockey-1.1823792

    ______________________________________________

  28. habsfan0 says:
    January 16, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    What is the Habs overall record on MLK day?

  29. johnnylarue says:
    January 16, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    In response to Brunet’s assertion that we’ll “see another Andrew Shaw in the playoffs”, I would counter that we’ll see a similar Andrew Shaw, albeit through the distorted optics of the post-season which is famously subject to a much higher Idiocy Threshold.

  30. Max says:
    January 16, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    Time for Price to pitch a shutout.He doesn’t get many of them.

  31. JarryPark says:
    January 16, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    Mike I’m “working from home”

  32. habsinnyc says:
    January 16, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    At least one of those 227 is sitting in his NYC apartment streaming the game on NHL.tv. Watching Islanders/Bruins until Habs game time. Isles up 3-0 and chased Rask from the game. Backup started 3rd period.

  33. StanleyHab says:
    January 16, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    Habs 4-1. Book it.

  34. habsr4ever says:
    January 16, 2017 at 2:47 pm

    where are peeps getting free live stream of game today?

  35. habs-hampton says:
    January 16, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    This is stupid! Why would they schedule a Canadian team to play an afternoon game on an American holiday???

  36. habsrule_29 says:
    January 16, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    Lets go into Motown, take the 2 points and get back home to Montreal to rest for the Pens on Wednesday!

    A Habs fan trying to bring some sense to the people of Toronto!

  37. bwoar says:
    January 16, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    It really seems like there’s Washington, Columbus, Minnesota, and then everyone else in the NHL this year. Team Ovi, I get, but I wouldn’t have thought the other two would be up there.

  38. CH Sam says:
    January 16, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    Maybe DLR is a born Dman and not a natural forward

  39. CaliHabFan says:
    January 16, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    Steelers and reverse jinx all in one…. Good stuff Boone.

  40. Mattyleg says:
    January 16, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    …what the eff…?

    Monday afternoon Habs hockey is an abhomination.

    Arizona should be playing Carolina on a Monday afternoon.

    —Hope Springs Eternal—

  41. 25soonenough says:
    January 16, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    Islanders doing us a favor today.

    –Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….

  42. Gerry Pigeon says:
    January 16, 2017 at 2:04 pm

    Habs 5 -1 winners on MLK day.

    Price looks decent, but untested.

    Habs get scoring from five different players.

  43. Chuck says:
    January 16, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    The only time hockey should be played in the afternoon should be on a street or a pond.

  44. theox_8 says:
    January 16, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    Darn gonna miss this one completely . Since working out in Norman Wells NWT barely. Even able to watch any full games except for sat . Def be checking into the live blog though, let’s do this boys !

    • Mavid says:
      January 16, 2017 at 2:03 pm

      Norman Wells..Yikes..

      º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º

      Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf

  45. Mavid says:
    January 16, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    Nice Mr. Boone I have been called a lot of things but stiffette is not one of them..its a first..

    º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º

    Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf

  46. Thomas Le Fan says:
    January 16, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    Looking forward to PVRing the game and watching it tonight. The beauty of living in Wisconsin is that I will absolutely not even accidentally learn the score before I hit play.

    It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so. – Mark Twain

  47. Dunboyne Mike says:
    January 16, 2017 at 1:12 pm

    bwoar on the (earlier) prime minister comment:

    That was a beautiful, oh-so tidy yet unanswerable uppercut.

    Props.

  48. Luke says:
    January 16, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    de la Rose in for McCarron.

    This is the only way the Habs could get smaller, but still add Jacob to the lineup.

    • bwoar says:
      January 16, 2017 at 1:59 pm

      Hey Luke, I liked your take on JDLR in the last thread – we can always bury that salary in the minors. I’m still in Phil’s camp wondering exactly where the kid fits in, but so long as we don’t need the spot under the 50-man cap, we could be patient yet.

      It’s not a popular opinion I’m sure, but I don’t see McCarron as having done much more in the NHL than de la Rose.

  49. Luke says:
    January 16, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    Go Habs!

  50. Cal says:
    January 16, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    Today’s MLK Jr Book of Hab.

    Go ahead, Habs. Prove me wrong. 😆

  51. CaliHabFan says:
    January 16, 2017 at 1:05 pm

    Does early bird count in the afternoon?

  52. lavie says:
    January 16, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    Nice


