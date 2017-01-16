Liveblog: Canadiens 0 – Detroit 0 after one

Monday afternoon hockey falls somewhat short of spellbinding entertainment.
Maybe the next 40 minutes will be better.
Detroit had a 6-5 shots edge.
And Carey Price made a spectacular glove save on Andreas Athanasiou after the Red Wing picked Jeff Petry’s pocket.
Patches is en fuego last several weeks. No need to pass that one off.
Plek-Lek-ighetto
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
MAX!!!! You’re point blank… shoot the effing puck!!!
Was watching game on my phone the last few minutes. Sportsnet app. Now it says blacked out. Im in Toronto. Anyone have a feed please? Thx
Davey D ain’t coming back Timo.
A sure sign that Price is on his game is that he knows when he can let his posts make the saves for him.
Weak call.
John Brophy :
Size means nothing, heart means everything …
Thanks John – what’s your theory on Laffs signing Martin ?
John put on his wings last year age 83
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
I think this is nap time for hockey players.
Free Front.
Time to hit the road and hopefully catch the last half of the second.
Here’s hoping Weber puts one (A puck, A wing, I don’t care) through the glass & causes a delay.
Chucky is outta gas and looking ruff for his post period interview
He’ll need a few games to get that breath back
His line was double shifted to end the game. I’d be outta gas too had I not played for months.
OT
Boooooooooooooooooooooring!
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
Price vs Dryden
January 31st, Win 258
5 Feb, Win 259
Shane&Son Dec 2016
Big Mac out of line-up in his home town. And they play Ghetto instead? WOW.
Because Michael Therrien
No it’s because Andrighetto is a fast skater and can actually play.It’s not Therien’s job to let players play in their hometowns.His job is to help the team win games using the right players.
Ghetto can play? Really?
Ghetto can play? Really?
That is why he cleared waivers?
Max’s point is that MT wants speed.
The knob doesn’t have a point.
Really.
Just watched the highlight stop on Athanasiou. Ending with De la Rose snow-showering Price. Srsly?
Pointing out that DLR was back-checking ?
What an ugly no flow disjointed period.It was like watching a scrimmage for charity or something.weird time to be playing hockey.
my daughter and I were saying the same thing
Free Front.
Out and about, checking in on the game. Glad to see Steve Ott as a healthy scratch. I’m be curious to see how De la Rose acquits himself. Go Habs!
What a sorry sloppy period. Hockey is not meant to be played at this time me thinks.
Sounds like it’s time to bring Davey D back. The powerplay needs a spark.
What Big Mac never make the show? I thought he was doing very well up here. He had a bad game in Minny but sheesh who DID play well that game. He is going to be our third line centre down the road is my guess. I am hoping for a top 6 role on the wing but I still see him as a full time NHLer down the road for SURE.
Once Mac learns to skate he may get to be a regular. It’s a stretch to believe he can play very effectively on a regular basis. It would be nice to see the big body though.
I don’t know who the Habs’ skating coach is, but Leafs have been using Barb Underhill for a few years now with good results
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
Saw your post yesterday re: whining about everything. Those guys are the clique that hijacked this site and have cut the commentariat in half
Where’s the beef MB ?
No chance at a top six forward..Has shown very limited offense creation..he has to score dirty goals and goaltender mistake goals…while he may provide other assets at this stage he looks like one goal every 15 game type player…
N8 – my goodness.
He’ll be glad to tell us all about it after the game.
Put a mic in front of him and off he goes ~ ” veteran “.
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
N8 is not looking like a top four defenseman these days. Which I guess is ok since Markov will take his spot when he comes back, but he needs much improvement if he is to make it to the top four in the next couple of years.
Petry!
That was on Beaulieu. Dumb play.
… yeah, Price’s done – better trade him …
Athanaseeyoulater!
Beaulieu arghhhhh!!!
Man, he is thick sometimes… Great save by Pricer tho!
Petry’s turnover but, yup, Beaulieu
ain’t NASA material at times.
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
Support Therrien – vote Desharnais : https://www.nhl.com/all-star-ballot
See the Therrien – Desharnais duet here : http://i.imgur.com/NoNJ3FV.gif
Therrien / Lacroix / Pacioretty : All Desharnais All the Time !
one shot mid way thru first?
let’s get it going boyz.
La Montagne leading the league in breaking sticks with the puck…
AT work, like me? you can listen here
http://www.iheartradio.ca/tsn/tsn-montreal/shows/montreal-canadiens-hockey-1.1823792
______________________________________________
thx so much. folks in calgary working too today.
What is the Habs overall record on MLK day?
They’ve been to the mountaintop.
In response to Brunet’s assertion that we’ll “see another Andrew Shaw in the playoffs”, I would counter that we’ll see a similar Andrew Shaw, albeit through the distorted optics of the post-season which is famously subject to a much higher Idiocy Threshold.
The only time I have heard truer words were from Harry, The Guy with a Snake on his Face
Haberoo13
MAAAA!!!! THE MEATLOAF!!!!!
Time for Price to pitch a shutout.He doesn’t get many of them.
Mike I’m “working from home”
At least one of those 227 is sitting in his NYC apartment streaming the game on NHL.tv. Watching Islanders/Bruins until Habs game time. Isles up 3-0 and chased Rask from the game. Backup started 3rd period.
I’m at my home just outside Buffalo watching the SportsNet feed on Center Ice.
Habs 4-1. Book it.
where are peeps getting free live stream of game today?
http://onhockey.tv/
This is stupid! Why would they schedule a Canadian team to play an afternoon game on an American holiday???
Get set for President Trump to screw Canada in other ways.
Canadian markets exist to keep sunbelt anchors afloat, and to perform other duties as directed in Buttman’s vision. ” Our game ™ … “ rules.
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
Boston,Detroit,Chicago,NY, Philly,Minnesota et al aren’t sunbelt,and do just as well if not better than the Canadian markets
Where’s the beef MB ?
Lets go into Motown, take the 2 points and get back home to Montreal to rest for the Pens on Wednesday!
A Habs fan trying to bring some sense to the people of Toronto!
It really seems like there’s Washington, Columbus, Minnesota, and then everyone else in the NHL this year. Team Ovi, I get, but I wouldn’t have thought the other two would be up there.
Maybe DLR is a born Dman and not a natural forward
Steelers and reverse jinx all in one…. Good stuff Boone.
Works for me! Here we go Steelers, here we go!
…what the eff…?
Monday afternoon Habs hockey is an abhomination.
Arizona should be playing Carolina on a Monday afternoon.
—Hope Springs Eternal—
If a puck is dropped in Carolina, does it make a sound?
Islanders doing us a favor today.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
Habs 5 -1 winners on MLK day.
Price looks decent, but untested.
Habs get scoring from five different players.
The only time hockey should be played in the afternoon should be on a street or a pond.
(Or when I am at home and can watch it comfortably).
DVR! DVR!
Hehe. Beer o’clock comes early today. That reminds me…I’l be right back.
Darn gonna miss this one completely . Since working out in Norman Wells NWT barely. Even able to watch any full games except for sat . Def be checking into the live blog though, let’s do this boys !
Norman Wells..Yikes..
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
Nice Mr. Boone I have been called a lot of things but stiffette is not one of them..its a first..
º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º
Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
Context is everything.
Mike Boone
Hockey Inside/Out blogger
Looking forward to PVRing the game and watching it tonight. The beauty of living in Wisconsin is that I will absolutely not even accidentally learn the score before I hit play.
It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so. – Mark Twain
Yeah, try that with a Packers game. The ground probably shook yesterday.
bwoar on the (earlier) prime minister comment:
That was a beautiful, oh-so tidy yet unanswerable uppercut.
Props.
Oh, like we need politics here.
It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so. – Mark Twain
Thanks Mike, I’m glad that one scored for you. You won’t catch me starting fights but we shouldn’t simply abide, either.
I wonder how many people are gonna come in here today looking for Game Day updates and get the score spoiled?
But the Dude abides, horsey.
That he does, Luke, that he does.
I like my feminists to be female,Mikey if you’re sticking your nose into it. Unanswerable? Please,you’re trolling and baiting as usual.Not the forum for politics.
Where’s the beef MB ?
de la Rose in for McCarron.
This is the only way the Habs could get smaller, but still add Jacob to the lineup.
Hey Luke, I liked your take on JDLR in the last thread – we can always bury that salary in the minors. I’m still in Phil’s camp wondering exactly where the kid fits in, but so long as we don’t need the spot under the 50-man cap, we could be patient yet.
It’s not a popular opinion I’m sure, but I don’t see McCarron as having done much more in the NHL than de la Rose.
Go Habs!
Today’s MLK Jr Book of Hab.
Go ahead, Habs. Prove me wrong. 😆
Does early bird count in the afternoon?
Nice