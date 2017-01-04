Liveblog: Canadiens beat Dallas 4-3 in OT

Max Pacioretty’s OT winner was his team-record eighth.

The Canadiens took the lead early in the third period on power-play goals by Alexander Radulov and Pacioretty.

But Esa Lindell tied it up late.

John Klingberg’s power-play goal, 12:29 into the second period, gave Dallas a 2-1 lead.

A little past halfway into the first period, Phillip Danault’s superb pass set up Nathan Beaulieu for a shot that beat Kari Lehtonen for the game’s first goal.

Later, Danault backhanded a puck out of harm’s way after Al Montoya was beaten.

With a shade over five minutes left in the period, Tyler Seguin tipped home a point shot to tie it up.

Shots were 42-33 Dallas.

