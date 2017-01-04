Liveblog: Canadiens beat Dallas 4-3 in OT

Max Pacioretty’s OT winner was his team-record eighth.
The Canadiens took the lead early in the third period on power-play goals by Alexander Radulov and Pacioretty.
But Esa Lindell tied it up late.
John Klingberg’s power-play goal, 12:29 into the second period, gave Dallas a 2-1 lead.
A little past halfway into the first period, Phillip Danault’s superb pass set up Nathan Beaulieu for a shot that beat Kari Lehtonen for the game’s first goal.
Later, Danault backhanded a puck out of harm’s way after Al Montoya was beaten.
With a shade over five minutes left in the period, Tyler Seguin tipped home a point shot to tie it up.
Shots were 42-33 Dallas.
Really liking our new forwards this year. Radulov, Lehkonen, McCarron, Daneault. Big improvemdnt over DD and others in the past few years.
I still firmly believe we would be doing just as well with P.K..
Quite sick of the press drooling over Saint Shea. When is the canonization?
Hope Byron (my new fave),and Gally come back soon…Chucky too.
Radu is a leader, on the ice. He is playing big and is just great to watch. This, his first half-season after years away. Goals are going to come in buckets once Chucky puts a few games between himself and the injury. Marky is badly needed to run a PP unit and Shaw had come up closer to speed after a slow start. If they can get through this spate they will be a tough out when those guys come back. They are playing through a bad patch and getting things done. Il y a bien d’esprit, je crois. Some credit has to go to MT & Co.
Radulovitis is spreading in the locker room and can’t be contained..
Someone should speak with Plecks and adv that the season has started and stop saving himself for the world championships in the spring…Not scoring fine but his effort is shamefull… now he is lucky that the opposition does not score when he is on the ice…today luck did not work as was on for 3 goals and lucked out on the Sharp miss at the end..
I don’t like goons, but I did like what Farnham brought tonight. He can skate, and he was delivering hits when they were available. He could be a nice addition to the fourth line as an agitator/pest that can actually throw some hits.
I’m fine if he doesn’t fight (I think fights are generally not all that useful), but I loved the energy he brought.
Big Mac continues to impress.
This team is tight. No egos.
Results with all these injuries is amazing.
Montoya even looked off tonight.
Some how our boys win back to back on the road. No Benn helped but sheesh look at our injury list.
Shea Weber is the biggest trade of the season. our locker room needed some changes and bergy got it done even though the trade was very unpopular.
Raise your hand if u thought we were going to win after they tied it up?
I certainly didn’t. I was just hoping for a point. But then came 67 on a breakaway and he made hab history. Not bad for a player so many on here want to deal away.
None the less this team continues to roll. I don’t see an 18 wheeler going off the cliff even with all our injuries. This team is tight and we have tremendous leadership with pacman price and mister Weber where everyone has to fall in line or get the stare or wrath of Shea. Get well soon gally and pauley.
@Chris well said. I think this team is tougher this year. Not soft. Every team in the past had their Henri Richards, Yvan Cournoyers, Martin St.Louis, etc. Byron a gem. Gallagher a super gem. DD…,,, well 2 out of 3 aint bad.
Tough but brittle.
If Byron and Gally can’t go in TO:
Max-Danault-Carr
Lekhonen-Mitchell-Radu
Sherbak-Pleks-Big Mac
Terry-Flynn-Farnham
The Vegas team just announced its Knights will be wearing gauntlets.
Anyone notice MT watched Patches breakaway above him on the screen. Not looking at him skating down live. Superstition?
Byron,Gally,D.D. …. Did we just get taller? Nikita Sherbak time.
Montreal’s injuries are bad luck, not the result of being a small team. And if you look around the NHL, a lot of teams have been dealing with massive amounts of injuries.
Florida has lost Huberdeau, Jagr, Barkov, Smith, Marchessault, Bjugstad, and Petrovic for a number of games. Other than Marchessault, those are all pretty big guys.
Buffalo has lost O’Reilly, Kane, Okposo, Bogosian, Eichel, Kulikov, and Lehner. Again, all are big guys.
Size doesn’t matter when it is bones being broken by pucks or concussions being caused by questionable hits.
The schedule is absolutely ridiculous. Jets just played their 30th game in 60 nights. No wonder players are dropping like flies on teams this year. The NHL’s department of player safety is 1984 double speak. They couldn’t give a shit about the player safety, just chasing the Benjamins.
In one of the other games I watched this week, Elliote Friedman brought up that the NHLPA has raised serious concerns about the scheduling this season and want to discuss it more seriously next summer. It isn’t just the frequency of games that has the PA annoyed. The travel schedule for many of the teams (especially those in the Western conference) has been hideous this season.
Wasn’t the whole point of the World Cup of Hockey not being mid-season that we wouldn’t have to deal with a compressed schedule and nasty travel? Sure doesn’t seem like it was worth it.
Montreal have now played 14 games in 29 nights without Galchenyuk and Desharnais:
Dec 6 – St. Louis
Dec 8 – Montreal
Dec 10 – Montreal
Dec 12 – Montreal
Dec 16 – Montreal
Dec 17 – Washington
Dec 20 – Montreal
Dec 22 – Montreal
Dec 23 – Columbus
Dec 23 – Dec 27 : Christmas break (in Montreal)
Dec 28 – Tampa Bay
Dec 29 – Miami
Dec 31 – Pittsburgh
Jan 3 – Nashville
Jan 4 – Dallas
The team has a short 3-day breather, and then it gets hectic again with 9 games in 14 nights with no consecutive home games: Toronto -> Montreal -> Winnipeg -> Minnesota -> Montreal -> Detroit -> Montreal -> Pittsburgh ->New Jersey -> Buffalo.
A Herculean effort by the CHaracter squad tonight.
Max and Radu are a wrecking crew, congrats Max on tying that Habs all time record yesterday and shattering it tonight! well done, my hats if off to you.
While Dallas has been off for 5 days the Habs have played 3 games including this double. This compressed schedule sure is leading to a major increase in serious injuries, the health and safety aspect was over looked but accepted by the players union.
MB will be now be forced to make a trade to reinforce the team if Gallagher is out long term and Byron is concussed (I believe they took him out for precautionary reasons and Byron will be back Saturday)
Laffs will be on the second game of a back to back and Laffs have sucked on second games, Habs will win that one and come home with an awesome road trip.
So is it time to see Nikita Scherbak? Looks like Gally and most likely Byron are out for a while.
“They don’t hang Conference Championship Banners from the rafters here”
Carey Price
Therrien should probably get some credit. Two forwards down, back to back, a comeback victory.
I love what he’s doing in OT. Danault to get possesion and a decent all round forward; Petry to skate, pass, and shoot; and Max, to shoot and find Danault in front. Nashville didn’t get a sniff at the puck last night. This one was over in a heartbeat.
Another absolute gut check win. This team seems to be thriving off of the adversity which should bode well for the postseason–assuming anyone is left standing by then.
Former Hab Ludwig is talking right now about the character of the CH team on the Dallas post-game feed. Posters here have remarked about how tight the team is. Other team commentators are picking up on this too. I like that it is becoming this apparent.
Although Carr and BigMac are not lighting up the score sheet, they look and feel like they contribute every shift. Great screen by BigMac on the PP after Gally got injured.
Johnston looked really good in the first period. And then Dallas started to get its legs and attacked hard. From then on he was hanging on for dear life. Not sure if he can be in the lineup much longer without running our top 4 ragged.
Someone posted here several games ago that Max only scores goals when the game is out of hand. Couldn’t be more wrong. Plays hurt, scores clutch goals, class act and a team player. Can’t ask for much more. Congrats Captain for making the CH record books tonight.
Two most blah forwards — Pleks and Flynn — were -2 (worst on the team tonight)
Love Radulov’s intensity, him chirping Roussell after the goal was awesome
When it’s a goal the team needs he delivers
Ghetto? Sherbak? Welcome to the Montreal Ice Caps. Still we win.
Tonight’s OT win (what else after 5 OT games in a row?) was damned expensive. Lord Byron and Gritty Gallagher both out, and it looks a lot like Gallagher broke a finger or two. I hope that isn’t so.
The War of Attrition known as the NHL regular season goes on, and the Habs injury list keeps growing. Is it just bad luck or are the Habs cursed?
Nice to see Lehtonen play just as wonkily as Montoya and have Pacioretty score the winner for the 2nd night in a row. Good on him for picking it up and you have to like the chemistry he has with Radulov (who seems to have chemistry with everyone save Plekanec).
On to the Leafs Saturday.
Only one more road game to go on a road trip that have seen the Habs hit highs and also lows.
So far the Habs have gone 3-1-2 for 8 out of a possible 12 points.
The highs have seen he Habs gone on this road trip and played well with the key injuries and have managed to collect points in 5 of the first 6 games on this current road trip.
Pacioretty and Radulov have seem to picked up the pace on the offensive size with key goals and assists for both players.
Montoya is another high as he has seemed to overcome the 10-0 beating he took in early December. He has picked up two wins in a row and seems to be rounding back into form which the Habs need when giving Price rest.
The lows have been the inconsistent PP and on the road the PK has taken a beating. The injuries continue to be a concern with the latest being Byron and Gallagher and what makes matters worst is that these are offensive guys who the Habs count on for goals. I know Gallagher has been in a slump but his play has been coming has of late.
We can only hope that this injury will not be another lengthy injury and Byron is not another concussion.
Considering Dallas was a rested team and played their last game on New Years Eave the Habs played a good game considering this was the second of a back to back and the last five games have went into “OT”
Let’s finish this on a High with a win in Toronto on Saturday and let’s hope our guys start to return from sick bay.
To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.
Just call up Scherbak . Give the kid a chance we need offence . JDL is the opposite of that . But he’s MT boy so who knows . Terry probably gets called up .
Terry’s still up, just not dressed for tonight’s game.