Liveblog: Columbus wins 2-1 nailbiter

Credit the Canadiens with a good effort.
Trailing 2-0 after goals by Sam Gagner and Brandon Saad, the Canadiens got a third-period goal from Jeff Petry to set up an exciting finish.
For an injury-ravaged lineup, the perseverance was impressive.
The Canadiens had a 37-24 shot advantage.
Positives for me:
Habs have a great goalie
Habs have a great bottom 6
Habs have one of the best defensive groups with depth. Once Beaulieau gets more comfortable about his spot on the Habs he will become a dominant possible replacement for Markov, who is still one of the league’s smartest players.
Top six is not playing as small with Radulov. They need one more player. Don’t think it will be McCarron. He is fast enough, but not quick, which is tough for a big man. Ask Getzlaf how it’s going this year. The league is too fast.
Given the Avalanche collapse this year, I wouldn’t be surprised if Nate Mackinnon became available.
Trouble is, who would the Habs have to give up in order to get him?
Hate to be so negative at this time of year but I can’t shake the feeling this is “when” the collapse begins – I hate losing more than I enjoy winning – and I think we are at the tipping point.
No collapse gonna happen, this is a good team.
much better team than last year…not even close.
So no one here will argue that I know very little about hockey. BUt what I wonder is this… would it not help if every time a Habs player passed a puck to another Habs player, that other play was actually moving, as opposed to standing still? Would it not make it for a more effective transition from Habs own end to the opponent’s end?
Then again… I am no Michael Therrien or even Kirk Muller and since they don’t do that I am sure there is a very good reason for it.
Timo passing the puck to a moving target is very difficult and requires lots of coaching
The Habs seem to give a Pk regularly now..Mitchell is terrible on the PK…some of the other forwards are very poor also…
There is a very stark contrast between how aggressive others teams are on the kill vs how passive the Habs are. But they have injuries so we can’t blame them now. Injuries and probably fatigued. And no puck luck. Pas d’pucker d’puck.
The Habs had Byron and Gally taking the draws at the end of the game so that tells you how good they are down the middle now. I don’t know why they didn’t put McCarron out there. He was 67% in the circle and the best guy on the boards tonight by far.
are you truly wondering why?
Well… they sucked a lot less than when they lost 10-1. Le glissade continues.
Way to go Boone… thanks for nuthin…
Minnesota has won 10 in a row.
Columbus has won 12 straight.
Habs played the two hottest teams in the NHL very tough despite their depleted lineup.
Maybe they can make a banner to commemorate these two games and hang it at Bell next time Habs manage to win a game. I say a 40 minute ceremony at least.
Actually, I won’t start to worry about the Habs until I see Marc Bergevin grow a beard.
Please SANTA bring us a coach !!! GO PREDS GO 76. 76. 76.
Preds will not even make the playoffs u loser…Montreal 1st place put that in your pipe and smoke it u laffs fan.
Look at Rad’s slashing call in the first and compare that to what CBJ got away with in the third….WTF….NHL refs.
Can’t help but wonder if a change in system would help. I think the whole throw the puck out/ counter-attack plan worked really well for the first 9-10 games (just like last season) when the Habs were still “fresh”. Now that most teams are in mid-season form, they’re keeping our play to the perimeter, and we’re wilting under forechecking- especially when it’s in-your-face aggressive.
That was a great loss. They freakin’ dominated them in the third. That may be the hardest place to play in the NHL right now. I think I know what has changed Fonzie…it is the glasses (lol). I don’t know what he has done to Jack Johnson but it worked. He’s playing amazing. Bobrobsky was the best player tonight. If he plays like this in the playoffs, they may make the Finals.
As for the Habs, I can see why MT gets so mad sometimes. All he asks is his Dmen to make the simple play and they still do the opposite. Just a terrible mistake by Barberio. Anyway, great job again by Petry/Weber and the 4th line…they should get more playing time. Anybody criticizing N8 at the end should realize he played 28 minutes. That’s too much. Next week’s games should be fun. Happy holidays everybody.
Montreal in 1st place at the Christmas break.
Tired of seeing careless turnovers in our own zone. This cannot & will not win you a cup.
Struggling to make the playoffs..yes. Winning a cup..not happening with this management group.
Dear God Toe you don’t have aspirations for this current Habs team of winning let alone getting to a Stanley Cup do you?
You know this team is out of sorts, offensively, when Petry is your most recent prolific scorer.
“Une équipe de hockey sur glace de l’île de Mont-Royal va gagner la Coupe de Lord Stanley à 24 reprises dans le 20e siècle et trois fois au cours du 21e siècle.”
– Nostradamus, 1552
Trying is great but in the end, you have to put the puck in the net. If I told my boss I didn’t get the job done but I worked 24/7 and tried real hard, he would still fire me.
If that was a good analogy, if they didn’t win every game every player on every team should be fired
I don’t think PK was talking about just tonight but last few games. Look at Gally for example. The effort is great but he has to score. His production is just horrible.
The lads impressed with their play. They dodged a few cannon balls early and were the better team by game’s end, without a full complement.
No chunks of coal for them Christmas morning.
After being fired 7 times last night and 10 times during that November fiasco, I think the cannon was out of gunpowder.
I think they fired it after the game.
Oh to be an NHL player, steal millions of dollars and get away with it.
At the speed of the game (pucks and bodies) call it danger pay.
Two comments…1. At least they didn’t lose 10-0 2. They couldn’t hit the broad side of a barn door. Prediction on remainder of road trip…2-4. I was really thinking 1-5 but they’re playing too many struggling teams and that would be just cruel. Should be about 7th in their conference after the smoke clears. Merry Christmas!
Montreal out shoots CBJ 37-24 clearly the better team,if they meet in the playoffs with …Price,Galchenyuk,Markov,Emelin,Shaw plus some trades CBJ have no chance.
I hate losing, even if it would be easy to claim this one as a moral victory. It still steams me to see teams like Columbus and Minnesota able to put together long win streaks that seem to elude us, save for the 9 in a row to start last season.
37-24 SOG for Habs their goalie stole the game
Take a look at Plekanec on NHL games sheet……complete zeroes!!
Just like him…. a zero!
Forever #4
There are six zeroes in Plekanec’s contract as well.
Right after the digit 7.
watch him kill penalties and pressure the puck. Not worth the money, but zero may be your hockey IQ? Ha ha.
Seriously My IQ?
Have you watched this guy for the past 34 games and making big dollars. The playoffs?
Why wasn’t he out there in the last minute to play?
The coach must be catching on?
Forever #4
you’re right, not worth the money, but too late now. He’s part of team…use him. At least they didn’t sign Andrew Ladd.
14 is not a winner.
The good thing maybe is not to put Plekanec on their protection list and hope LV will take him. Save bucks for next year for CP31.
Habs didn’t want Andrew Ladd for that length of contract and the Islanders overpaid big time.
Merry Christmas!
Forever #4
Coming in to tonight’s game of Pleks had 9 points in 8 games and a plus 8
If you need to bitch, bitch better svp
Here’s an idea to pass along … if you’re namily name isn’t “ORR” then don’t carry the puck past centre ice…pass the puck to that moving forward!
What’s happened to GALLY? Physical or personal issues?? Seems to be off…
WEBER has really been off the HIO radar. I don’t seem to notice him much…maybe that’s a good thing?!
Merry Christmas and Season’s Greetings to everyone.
— Les Canadiens. Building to make history for the current fan. —
Good first half of the season… injuries are worrisome though.
I’m just glad we don’t have to start the second half in some stupid circus outdoor game
Leafs blow…
Jack Edwards is a clam…
Gary Bettman is a bobblehead…
and oh yeah, Tomas Plekanec sucks
Nice effort, but no finish.
Not to diminish the effort, but felt Columbus was kinda relaxing the 2nd half of the game and could have turned it on at any point, if they needed to. Playing half pace after going up 2-0.
And there we have it ppl.. Another night, another loss. They’ll fly back here to forget and unwind themselves for the holidays. The coaching staff should fix the pp., as well as bench a few players.
I think Brendan Gallagher should just sit for a game and let him watch on the pressbox.
Haven’t seen all the games, but it was the best I’ve seen Gallagher play. He’s going to the net more like he has in the past. Must’ve worked hard on his skills/shooting during the summer and started to think he was a different player…he’s not. Probably isn’t keen to take a Weber shot off of the ankle/hand/head either.
He tried and battled hard. But like I’m listening now to post-game show on TSN690, Gally’s 1 goal in 28 games. He has to score goals.
I hope after Christmas, he should be rested, reset himself, and get back to scoring.
Let me guess. Good road game. Lots of positives. Didn’t have the puck luck. Injuries did them in. What did I miss?
Fortunately, DD’s return is imminent.
Danault will lead them!
Much, much better than expected. I’ll take it, boys. Merry Xmas!
"Good Luck With That," Habs!
Hold your heads high, Habbies.
The “knowledgeable” Columbus fans should realize that their team barely beat a team that is heavily populated by AHL’ers.
“Une équipe de hockey sur glace de l’île de Mont-Royal va gagner la Coupe de Lord Stanley à 24 reprises dans le 20e siècle et trois fois au cours du 21e siècle.”
– Nostradamus, 1552
Price should have played!
What away to start a road trip.
0-7 when it ends?
Forever #4
Nothing wrong with Montoya today. Too bad he didn’t play last night. Price was shaky.
Close, but no cigar.
Richard R
Nashville destroyed their team.
Weber for Subban?
Jones for Johansen??
The Canadiens didn’t lose for lack of effort tonight.
Despite being shorthanded, they outplayed Columbus for most of the game.
Good effort anyway. Gallagher not having much puck luck lately.
Good game, lads.
Free Front.
Habs look good. They usually look small and pathetic against teams like Columbus. Not tonight.
Gallagher will tie it.
what i am hoping
When will he ever score again?
Forever #4
Pitt got spanked 7-1 last nite by these Jackets. We havent been that bad with the depleted line up.
I hope they can contrive another goal.
Is Montoya that much better than Mike Condon?
Forever #4
Yes, by far
Some people forget Condon could not handle the puck or a rebound at all
Condon hasn’t been bad in stopping pucks for the Senators.
Forever #4
Are you actually saying after his play last year you wanted him back
Well?
What’s Montoya record? Hasn’t won in a dog age.
Forever #4
rather have Dubnyk back..and trade him for a top line center
They’ve worked hard. They deserve the tying goal.
yes they do
Those composite sticks are always breaking.
Bring back the wooden ones.
yep…for safety too. Eveyone from midget hockey to pro can shoot and the puck is a bullet. Just like buying golf clubs..get the right flex.
I can presume the silence from all the moaners are hoping Habs don’t tie it so their gloomy predictions will be accurate
2 penalties not called
______________________________________________
Look pretty good effort! Considering
No Chucky
No Shaw
No Marky
No Emmy
Ok! No DD
Tonite No CP
I was gonna say, No Coach
But….he seems more relaxed without, u know, PK!
8 mins left and Habs pressing!
GoHabs
Wow! 50 mins. of hockey is when the team finally scored.
I guess you’re not aware that CBJ is the best team in the league
They score, are behind by a single goal, held the best team shotless for the first 13 minutes of the IRS period the ad
And you can only bitch about it
Really?
I’m fully aware of it. But regardless of who this team is, its the Habs’ responsibility to bring their A-game.
They have, maybe you aren’t watching
Pfff!! You call that A-game? They lost the game and you’re telling me they played an “A-game” performance? lol!!
Yes they have injuries and there are AHL callups. But still, the CH is an NHL team, not a peewee team.
Maybe you’re the one who’s not watching, not me 😛
See? Get the puck above his waist and watch the puck go in!
1st goal scored in Ohio by the Habs this season.
😀
Habs have been the better team – and now they’re in this thing with a chip and a chair, as the saying goes.
—
"Good Luck With That," Habs!
Petry got the memo.
@Nilan
Subban is damaged goods.
Good, Habs playing well, out shooting them 8-0 in the third
All,quiet here
They got my note under the dressing room door. Shoot high. Thank you
Win or lose, very impressed with the Habs tonight.
Me too, dominating the play and the shot clock
I will never understand the nature of the eeyore top fans
You know, the ones who constantly bitch about this that or the other and disappear now that they’ve potted one
Then if they win, it’s the lamest of lame
“Glad I was wrong”
Don’t know if it’s more boring or embarrassing but make no mistake, it is pathetic IMO
Contrive a goal?
Yep.
I guess so.
They Contrived the hell out of that goal.
Nice to have Gallagher back
Why do they keep trying to go low on Bobrovsky? Lift the damn puck!
There is not a player that has the competitive drive or talent that Subban had. Not even close. Bad bad trade. Terrible management, coaching (at all levels), poor drafting and players that are not improving.
And those are the good points.
Please, get over it
If competitive drive means turnovers, etc
Just bitchin for bitchin sake
You’ve got them figured out ! GO PREDS GO. 76. 76. 76.
Rads to the doghouse.
Ian, replying to post on previous page re playoffs one and done prediction
do you really think, all things being equal, that Hanley, Baberio, Terry, Redmond and Montoya will see the ice in the playoffs
That’s almost a quarter of the twenty three man roster
Has Tomas Plekanec every won a faceoff?
He’s so weak on draws and his shot wouldn’t break a pane of glass!
Forever #4
6 wins 7 losses
As usual, things are never as bad as people think
He is the habs 6 mill $ man!
He needs to be better.
Forever #4
At least he is doing something
9 points in his last 8 games and a plus 8
Terry, Flynn, and Danault are a burden on each line. Put them together.
I’m not watching the game, on purpose; weak constitution when it comes to the Habs.
I thought Danault was Boy Wonder, according to the experts?
The other two should be in Nfld. or waived.
“Une équipe de hockey sur glace de l’île de Mont-Royal va gagner la Coupe de Lord Stanley à 24 reprises dans le 20e siècle et trois fois au cours du 21e siècle.”
– Nostradamus, 1552
It’s nice that most Habs players are literate.
Which is more than one can say about most NFL rosters.
Particularly impressed with the English-as-a-second-language reading skills.
—
"Good Luck With That," Habs!
Gallagher just looks awful. Very slow out there and always behind the play. Zero shooting ability right now. Pretty discouraging.
The worst thing is his foot speed is really behind everyone.
Radulov’s decision making not good right now. Give away machine on the PP. he needs to take that extra second to slow things down.
Nobody too impressive tonight. Pleks, Bigmac and Byron only ones that stand out a little. Beaulieu looking pretty good too
Yes we need better players, but we need better coaching as well!
Unfortunately, the talent pool of available coaches for this franchise is shallower than for every other NHL team.
Any one PLEASE! Gallant , Carbo, anyone ANYONE ANYONE!!! GO PREDS GO 76. 76. 76.
Regardless of what happens tonight, I’m not worried as DD will be back as our #1 centre before you know it.
should be in St johns?
Forever #4