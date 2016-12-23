Montreal Gazette

December 23, 2016 · 253 Comments

Liveblog: Columbus wins 2-1 nailbiter

carrcolum

Credit the Canadiens with a good effort.

Trailing 2-0 after goals by Sam Gagner and Brandon Saad, the Canadiens got a third-period goal from Jeff Petry to set up an exciting finish.

For an injury-ravaged lineup, the perseverance was impressive.

The Canadiens had a 37-24 shot advantage.

  1. spinarama says:
    December 23, 2016 at 10:21 pm

    Positives for me:

    Habs have a great goalie

    Habs have a great bottom 6

    Habs have one of the best defensive groups with depth. Once Beaulieau gets more comfortable about his spot on the Habs he will become a dominant possible replacement for Markov, who is still one of the league’s smartest players.

    Top six is not playing as small with Radulov. They need one more player. Don’t think it will be McCarron. He is fast enough, but not quick, which is tough for a big man. Ask Getzlaf how it’s going this year. The league is too fast.

    • habsfan0 says:
      December 23, 2016 at 10:29 pm

      Given the Avalanche collapse this year, I wouldn’t be surprised if Nate Mackinnon became available.
      Trouble is, who would the Habs have to give up in order to get him?

  2. ashyslashy says:
    December 23, 2016 at 10:17 pm

    Hate to be so negative at this time of year but I can’t shake the feeling this is “when” the collapse begins – I hate losing more than I enjoy winning – and I think we are at the tipping point.

  3. Timo says:
    December 23, 2016 at 10:16 pm

    So no one here will argue that I know very little about hockey. BUt what I wonder is this… would it not help if every time a Habs player passed a puck to another Habs player, that other play was actually moving, as opposed to standing still? Would it not make it for a more effective transition from Habs own end to the opponent’s end?

    Then again… I am no Michael Therrien or even Kirk Muller and since they don’t do that I am sure there is a very good reason for it.

  4. habs001 says:
    December 23, 2016 at 10:16 pm

    The Habs seem to give a Pk regularly now..Mitchell is terrible on the PK…some of the other forwards are very poor also…

    • Timo says:
      December 23, 2016 at 10:20 pm

      There is a very stark contrast between how aggressive others teams are on the kill vs how passive the Habs are. But they have injuries so we can’t blame them now. Injuries and probably fatigued. And no puck luck. Pas d’pucker d’puck.

    • DDO_Habs_Fan says:
      December 23, 2016 at 10:23 pm

      The Habs had Byron and Gally taking the draws at the end of the game so that tells you how good they are down the middle now. I don’t know why they didn’t put McCarron out there. He was 67% in the circle and the best guy on the boards tonight by far.

  5. Timo says:
    December 23, 2016 at 10:12 pm

    Well… they sucked a lot less than when they lost 10-1. Le glissade continues.

  6. The Gumper says:
    December 23, 2016 at 10:11 pm

    Way to go Boone… thanks for nuthin…

  7. habsfan0 says:
    December 23, 2016 at 10:08 pm

    Minnesota has won 10 in a row.
    Columbus has won 12 straight.
    Habs played the two hottest teams in the NHL very tough despite their depleted lineup.

  8. HABS 63 says:
    December 23, 2016 at 10:05 pm

    Please SANTA bring us a coach !!! GO PREDS GO 76. 76. 76.

  9. CaliHabFan says:
    December 23, 2016 at 10:04 pm

    Look at Rad’s slashing call in the first and compare that to what CBJ got away with in the third….WTF….NHL refs.

  10. CH Sam says:
    December 23, 2016 at 10:02 pm

    Can’t help but wonder if a change in system would help. I think the whole throw the puck out/ counter-attack plan worked really well for the first 9-10 games (just like last season) when the Habs were still “fresh”. Now that most teams are in mid-season form, they’re keeping our play to the perimeter, and we’re wilting under forechecking- especially when it’s in-your-face aggressive.

  11. DDO_Habs_Fan says:
    December 23, 2016 at 10:02 pm

    That was a great loss. They freakin’ dominated them in the third. That may be the hardest place to play in the NHL right now. I think I know what has changed Fonzie…it is the glasses (lol). I don’t know what he has done to Jack Johnson but it worked. He’s playing amazing. Bobrobsky was the best player tonight. If he plays like this in the playoffs, they may make the Finals.

    As for the Habs, I can see why MT gets so mad sometimes. All he asks is his Dmen to make the simple play and they still do the opposite. Just a terrible mistake by Barberio. Anyway, great job again by Petry/Weber and the 4th line…they should get more playing time. Anybody criticizing N8 at the end should realize he played 28 minutes. That’s too much. Next week’s games should be fun. Happy holidays everybody.

  12. thesenator18 says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:57 pm

    Montreal in 1st place at the Christmas break.

  13. ToeFluff says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:55 pm

    Tired of seeing careless turnovers in our own zone. This cannot & will not win you a cup.

  14. PK says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:54 pm

    You know this team is out of sorts, offensively, when Petry is your most recent prolific scorer.

    _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

    “Une équipe de hockey sur glace de l’île de Mont-Royal va gagner la Coupe de Lord Stanley à 24 reprises dans le 20e siècle et trois fois au cours du 21e siècle.”

    – Nostradamus, 1552

  15. JohnBellyful says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:54 pm

    The lads impressed with their play. They dodged a few cannon balls early and were the better team by game’s end, without a full complement.
    No chunks of coal for them Christmas morning.

  16. Hockey Bob says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:51 pm

    Oh to be an NHL player, steal millions of dollars and get away with it.

  17. Bim says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:51 pm

    Two comments…1. At least they didn’t lose 10-0 2. They couldn’t hit the broad side of a barn door. Prediction on remainder of road trip…2-4. I was really thinking 1-5 but they’re playing too many struggling teams and that would be just cruel. Should be about 7th in their conference after the smoke clears. Merry Christmas!

  18. thesenator18 says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:51 pm

    Montreal out shoots CBJ 37-24 clearly the better team,if they meet in the playoffs with …Price,Galchenyuk,Markov,Emelin,Shaw plus some trades CBJ have no chance.

  19. Chuck says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:50 pm

    I hate losing, even if it would be easy to claim this one as a moral victory. It still steams me to see teams like Columbus and Minnesota able to put together long win streaks that seem to elude us, save for the 9 in a row to start last season.

  20. HabsfanlostinTO says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:47 pm

    37-24 SOG for Habs their goalie stole the game

    ______________________________________________

  21. The Puckhound says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:47 pm

    Take a look at Plekanec on NHL games sheet……complete zeroes!!
    Just like him…. a zero!

    Forever #4

    • habsfan0 says:
      December 23, 2016 at 9:50 pm

      There are six zeroes in Plekanec’s contract as well.
      Right after the digit 7.

    • spinarama says:
      December 23, 2016 at 9:51 pm

      watch him kill penalties and pressure the puck. Not worth the money, but zero may be your hockey IQ? Ha ha.

      • The Puckhound says:
        December 23, 2016 at 9:58 pm

        Seriously My IQ?
        Have you watched this guy for the past 34 games and making big dollars. The playoffs?
        Why wasn’t he out there in the last minute to play?
        The coach must be catching on?

        Forever #4

        • spinarama says:
          December 23, 2016 at 10:03 pm

          you’re right, not worth the money, but too late now. He’s part of team…use him. At least they didn’t sign Andrew Ladd.

          • The Puckhound says:
            December 23, 2016 at 10:14 pm

            14 is not a winner.
            The good thing maybe is not to put Plekanec on their protection list and hope LV will take him. Save bucks for next year for CP31.

            Habs didn’t want Andrew Ladd for that length of contract and the Islanders overpaid big time.

            Merry Christmas!

            Forever #4

    • Maroons says:
      December 23, 2016 at 10:03 pm

      Coming in to tonight’s game of Pleks had 9 points in 8 games and a plus 8
      If you need to bitch, bitch better svp

  22. BKAK72 says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:46 pm

    Here’s an idea to pass along … if you’re namily name isn’t “ORR” then don’t carry the puck past centre ice…pass the puck to that moving forward!

    What’s happened to GALLY? Physical or personal issues?? Seems to be off…

    WEBER has really been off the HIO radar. I don’t seem to notice him much…maybe that’s a good thing?!

    Merry Christmas and Season’s Greetings to everyone.

    — Les Canadiens. Building to make history for the current fan. —

  23. smiler2729 says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:45 pm

    Good first half of the season… injuries are worrisome though.

    I’m just glad we don’t have to start the second half in some stupid circus outdoor game

    _______________________________________
    Leafs blow…
    Jack Edwards is a clam…
    Gary Bettman is a bobblehead…
    and oh yeah, Tomas Plekanec sucks

  24. The_Truth says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:45 pm

    Nice effort, but no finish.

    Not to diminish the effort, but felt Columbus was kinda relaxing the 2nd half of the game and could have turned it on at any point, if they needed to. Playing half pace after going up 2-0.

  25. Arnou Ruelle says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:44 pm

    And there we have it ppl.. Another night, another loss. They’ll fly back here to forget and unwind themselves for the holidays. The coaching staff should fix the pp., as well as bench a few players.

    I think Brendan Gallagher should just sit for a game and let him watch on the pressbox.

    • spinarama says:
      December 23, 2016 at 10:00 pm

      Haven’t seen all the games, but it was the best I’ve seen Gallagher play. He’s going to the net more like he has in the past. Must’ve worked hard on his skills/shooting during the summer and started to think he was a different player…he’s not. Probably isn’t keen to take a Weber shot off of the ankle/hand/head either.

      • Arnou Ruelle says:
        December 23, 2016 at 10:02 pm

        He tried and battled hard. But like I’m listening now to post-game show on TSN690, Gally’s 1 goal in 28 games. He has to score goals.

        I hope after Christmas, he should be rested, reset himself, and get back to scoring.

  26. Timo says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:44 pm

    Let me guess. Good road game. Lots of positives. Didn’t have the puck luck. Injuries did them in. What did I miss?

  27. FormalWare says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:43 pm

    Much, much better than expected. I’ll take it, boys. Merry Xmas!


    “Good Luck With That,” Habs!

  28. PK says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:43 pm

    Hold your heads high, Habbies.

    The “knowledgeable” Columbus fans should realize that their team barely beat a team that is heavily populated by AHL’ers.

    _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

    “Une équipe de hockey sur glace de l’île de Mont-Royal va gagner la Coupe de Lord Stanley à 24 reprises dans le 20e siècle et trois fois au cours du 21e siècle.”

    – Nostradamus, 1552

  29. The Puckhound says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:41 pm

    Price should have played!

    What away to start a road trip.
    0-7 when it ends?

    Forever #4

  30. boing007 says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:41 pm

    Close, but no cigar.

    Richard R

  31. spinarama says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:41 pm

    Nashville destroyed their team.

    Weber for Subban?
    Jones for Johansen??

  32. habsfan0 says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:41 pm

    The Canadiens didn’t lose for lack of effort tonight.
    Despite being shorthanded, they outplayed Columbus for most of the game.

  33. trolly says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:40 pm

    Good effort anyway. Gallagher not having much puck luck lately.

  34. on2ndthought says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:39 pm

    Good game, lads.

    Free Front.

  35. spinarama says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:39 pm

    Habs look good. They usually look small and pathetic against teams like Columbus. Not tonight.

  36. Chuck says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:36 pm

    Gallagher will tie it.

  37. CHicoHab says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:32 pm

    Pitt got spanked 7-1 last nite by these Jackets. We havent been that bad with the depleted line up.

  38. Luke says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:32 pm

    I hope they can contrive another goal.

  39. The Puckhound says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:31 pm

    Is Montoya that much better than Mike Condon?

    Forever #4

  40. Chuck says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:31 pm

    They’ve worked hard. They deserve the tying goal.

  41. habsfan0 says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:30 pm

    Those composite sticks are always breaking.
    Bring back the wooden ones.

  42. Maroons says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:28 pm

    I can presume the silence from all the moaners are hoping Habs don’t tie it so their gloomy predictions will be accurate

  43. HabsfanlostinTO says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:25 pm

    2 penalties not called

    ______________________________________________

  44. Sal from the Hammer says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:24 pm

    Look pretty good effort! Considering
    No Chucky
    No Shaw
    No Marky
    No Emmy
    Ok! No DD
    Tonite No CP
    I was gonna say, No Coach
    But….he seems more relaxed without, u know, PK!
    8 mins left and Habs pressing!
    GoHabs

  45. Arnou Ruelle says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:21 pm

    Wow! 50 mins. of hockey is when the team finally scored.

    • Maroons says:
      December 23, 2016 at 9:27 pm

      I guess you’re not aware that CBJ is the best team in the league
      They score, are behind by a single goal, held the best team shotless for the first 13 minutes of the IRS period the ad
      And you can only bitch about it
      Really?

      • Arnou Ruelle says:
        December 23, 2016 at 9:31 pm

        I’m fully aware of it. But regardless of who this team is, its the Habs’ responsibility to bring their A-game.

        • Maroons says:
          December 23, 2016 at 9:37 pm

          They have, maybe you aren’t watching

          • Arnou Ruelle says:
            December 23, 2016 at 9:58 pm

            Pfff!! You call that A-game? They lost the game and you’re telling me they played an “A-game” performance? lol!!

            Yes they have injuries and there are AHL callups. But still, the CH is an NHL team, not a peewee team.

            Maybe you’re the one who’s not watching, not me 😛

  46. Chuck says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:20 pm

    See? Get the puck above his waist and watch the puck go in!

  47. habsfan0 says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:19 pm

    1st goal scored in Ohio by the Habs this season.

  48. HabsfanlostinTO says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:19 pm

    😀

    ______________________________________________

  49. FormalWare says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:19 pm

    Habs have been the better team – and now they’re in this thing with a chip and a chair, as the saying goes.


    “Good Luck With That,” Habs!

  50. trolly says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:18 pm

    Petry got the memo.

  51. Habsolo says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:18 pm

    @Nilan
    Subban is damaged goods.

  52. Maroons says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:18 pm

    Good, Habs playing well, out shooting them 8-0 in the third
    All,quiet here

  53. CHicoHab says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:17 pm

    They got my note under the dressing room door. Shoot high. Thank you

  54. spinarama says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:17 pm

    Win or lose, very impressed with the Habs tonight.

    • Maroons says:
      December 23, 2016 at 9:21 pm

      Me too, dominating the play and the shot clock
      I will never understand the nature of the eeyore top fans
      You know, the ones who constantly bitch about this that or the other and disappear now that they’ve potted one

      Then if they win, it’s the lamest of lame
      “Glad I was wrong”
      Don’t know if it’s more boring or embarrassing but make no mistake, it is pathetic IMO

  55. Luke says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:17 pm

    Contrive a goal?

  56. spinarama says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:16 pm

    Nice to have Gallagher back

  57. Chuck says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:15 pm

    Why do they keep trying to go low on Bobrovsky? Lift the damn puck!

  58. Nilan25 says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:14 pm

    There is not a player that has the competitive drive or talent that Subban had. Not even close. Bad bad trade. Terrible management, coaching (at all levels), poor drafting and players that are not improving.

  59. Habsolo says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:12 pm

    Rads to the doghouse.

  60. Maroons says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:11 pm

    Ian, replying to post on previous page re playoffs one and done prediction

    do you really think, all things being equal, that Hanley, Baberio, Terry, Redmond and Montoya will see the ice in the playoffs

    That’s almost a quarter of the twenty three man roster

  61. The Puckhound says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:10 pm

    Has Tomas Plekanec every won a faceoff?
    He’s so weak on draws and his shot wouldn’t break a pane of glass!

    Forever #4

  62. munch17 says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:05 pm

    Terry, Flynn, and Danault are a burden on each line. Put them together.

    • PK says:
      December 23, 2016 at 9:14 pm

      I’m not watching the game, on purpose; weak constitution when it comes to the Habs.
      I thought Danault was Boy Wonder, according to the experts?
      The other two should be in Nfld. or waived.

      _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

      “Une équipe de hockey sur glace de l’île de Mont-Royal va gagner la Coupe de Lord Stanley à 24 reprises dans le 20e siècle et trois fois au cours du 21e siècle.”

      – Nostradamus, 1552

  63. habsfan0 says:
    December 23, 2016 at 8:59 pm

    It’s nice that most Habs players are literate.
    Which is more than one can say about most NFL rosters.

  64. The_Truth says:
    December 23, 2016 at 8:55 pm

    Gallagher just looks awful. Very slow out there and always behind the play. Zero shooting ability right now. Pretty discouraging.

    The worst thing is his foot speed is really behind everyone.

    Radulov’s decision making not good right now. Give away machine on the PP. he needs to take that extra second to slow things down.

    Nobody too impressive tonight. Pleks, Bigmac and Byron only ones that stand out a little. Beaulieu looking pretty good too

  65. Ian Cobb says:
    December 23, 2016 at 8:52 pm

    Yes we need better players, but we need better coaching as well!

  66. habsfan0 says:
    December 23, 2016 at 8:52 pm

    Regardless of what happens tonight, I’m not worried as DD will be back as our #1 centre before you know it.

