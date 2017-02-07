Montreal Gazette

February 7, 2017 · 448 Comments

Liveblog: Colorado 3 – Canadiens 0 after two

Posted by
NesterovAvs

 

Thirteen minutes into the second period, Mikko Rantanen tipped home Mark Barberio’s shot to make it 3-0.

The game wasn’t three minutes old before two guys you never heard of beat Carey Price.

Rantanen opened the scoring 30 seconds in with a 55-footer from the boards– the home team’s first shot on goal.

Andreas Martinen made it 2-0, completing a 2-on-1 break with the Avs’ fourth SoG.

Shots through two periods are 20-18 for the hapless CH.

  1. Ozmodiar says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:55 pm

    It might be time for MB to spin the L’Antichambre Wheel of Coaches.

  2. danhabsfan says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:55 pm

    Avs want to know if Habs will trade them their starting goalie. It turned out so well last time. (and started the Habs slide). MB loves to give away star players.

  3. piper says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    If Bergy doesn’t figure it out soon it’s going to be too late.

  4. berc says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:53 pm

    Galchenyuk has been a mess since returning from his original injury. Terrible in all respects.

  5. Tis Himself says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    DD describes what he accomplishes on the PP, i.e. Doing Dick!

  6. Chuck says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:49 pm

    At this point I almost want Tremblay to get back behind the bench just for $hits and giggles.

  7. Coach K says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:49 pm

    Textbook Therrien hockey.

    Dump and chase in the Av’s zone and chase and dump out of their own. What a game plan! Executed to perfection.

    -Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
    (James Lane Allen)

  8. sirhabalot says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:49 pm

    Enough is enough, it’s time for DD to go. I liked him before but right now he’s just unbalancing the lines and hurting this team more than anything. The kindly ole coach just can’t let go of him.

  9. 5wings says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:48 pm

    WOW is this an NHL team playing tonight, they are actually mailing it in again from the plane.
    How long does this take before someone does something?

    They have quit playing altogether, not just a few guys all of them!
    From Price outwards they are complete crap..
    Cant watch the 3rd period tooo painful..we make the AVS look like a great team!

    MB your move is next, make it!

    5WINGS

  10. Tis Himself says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:48 pm

    Habs just need to use DD more, especially on the PP!

  11. CJinBK says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    Rantanen wearing lipstick?

    • LTHF says:
      February 7, 2017 at 10:50 pm

      This team beginning to look more and more like last years version and thats very sad. I f this isnt the worse coached team in pro hockey , then would someone tell me who it is. I think its the 1st time ever turning a habs game off after 2 periods

    • Coach K says:
      February 7, 2017 at 10:54 pm

      weird lighting in the arena

      -Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
      (James Lane Allen)

  12. Old Bald Bird says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:46 pm

    It’s a sad thing when your get-an-and-go gets up and goes. 🙁

  13. Cal says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:46 pm

    Gordon Lightfoot: The Wreck of the Montreal Canadiens.

  14. habsfan0 says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    Wonder what MT is saying to his players during the intermission?

    “You guys keep playing like this, and I’m liable to get fired!”

    Final score: Colorado 10 Montreal 0.

  15. Ironhogs says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    Only 8 points ahead of tor and sens with both of those with games in hand. Not good.

  16. Mmmich says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    Pathetic

  17. WindsorHab-10 says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    Leafs winning tonight have 60 points to Habs 68 and 3 games in hand.

    Read that, boil it & drink it Bergevin.

    • Habituated says:
      February 7, 2017 at 10:53 pm

      That’s a very disturbing image.

      Habs ain’t been good for a while, and still aren’t good enough for what really matters, so the real measuring stick has been to beat the Leafs … and to not suck as badly as they do.

      Gotta start worrying about that already-pretty-low bar just now.

  18. Frank2468 says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    Listening to tsn690 second intermission, they are says the habs need a spark to get going. At this point the need a forest fire to get going and even then????? Lol

  19. CJinBK says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    Maybe we can arrange a trade of HIO to another city’s newspaper? So that we can be fans of another team? (No, not effing Toronto.)

  20. Billyboy says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    Yes.

  21. PK says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    Fire MT.
    ‘Nuff already.

    Also, DD should go work in the real world like Monsieur Darche.

  22. Ian Cobb says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    Same as last year folks! Great start, then cruse control to deposit pay-checks.
    What time is the meeting tomorrow between Bergevin and Julien.?
    Going to bed, on this group of misfits. Good-night!

  23. sholi2000.com says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    Lay off the sauce Ron, the Habs were in Wpg last month. LoL

    Loving this game. #CallGallantTonight

  24. habsr4ever says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    Genie Bouchard may need my address yet. If we win this she is coming to Calgary.

  25. kalevine says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    5th season under Therrien 2.0 and once again, for at least the third time, the team nosedives on the home stretch. I am now officially hoping for loss after loss because under MT this team will never go anywhere. If MB doesn’t let him go, then Molson had better step in, and fire both if he has to

  26. Coach K says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    Pretty sure the way they are trending that I won’t have to make the hard choice between spending early June watching our Habs and heading to the beach on the boat.

    -Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
    (James Lane Allen)

  27. CJinBK says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    Holy hell! Brent Burns has 57 points; 3 behind Crosby / McDavid.

  28. Ozmodiar says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    Whoa, couldn’t help but notice how easily the Yeti* took candy away from that baby**.

    *soderberg
    **puck from DD

  29. WindsorHab-10 says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    Misery loves company.

    Hey MT, say hello to Claude Julien.

  30. danhabsfan says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    Such a disgusting game

  31. WindsorHab-10 says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    You guys remember the Carey Price stare?

    It’s been downhill & fast ever since.

    • johnnylarue says:
      February 7, 2017 at 10:47 pm

      You’re not crazy to point that out. It’s like somebody left the porch door open and his world-beating mojo bolted like a greyhound on a squirrel farm.

  32. Timo says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    You people are giving me the funnies. MT fired?! It’s the same as to say Habs will win the cup. Both are just as likely to happen.

    Funny people/

  33. Mr. Biter says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    Wonder if there will be a trade before the habs roll into Winnipeg on Sat afternoon. Can’t go to game as the boy plays at 1:45 and it’s an afternoon game.

    Mr. Biter
    No Guts No Glory

  34. Cal says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    Now is the winter of Our discontent.

  35. CJinBK says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    Haven’t seen much of Radu, in comparison with his usual play. (But I’m sure he’ll take a terrible o-zone penalty in the 3rd.) The while top line has been Desharnienne: invisible.

  36. Chuck says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    What kind of coaching genius draws up a powerplay where it’s up to DD to chase down and win a board battle for the puck behind the net after a shoot in?
    Guess what… he was (easily) outmuscled and 3 seconds later Carey is corraling it in their own end. Pathetic.

  37. habs-hampton says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    It looks like a lot of guys wearing the CH tonight want to play for Claude Julien.

  38. piper says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    Puts me in mind of Brian Burkes 18 wheeler.

  39. RightNyder says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    Soon even my loins will abandon DD…

  40. StALbertHabsFan says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    5 periods without a goal and counting….

  41. StevieM61 says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    Price should have just shot the damn puck on goal. Somebody had to . . .
    Bullet holes in my mirrors . . . .

  42. slapshot777 says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    The only way to get rid of MT is go on a losing streak may as well do it now and get it over with

    To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.

  43. Cal says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    Geez. Are they all out of the habit of playing in the offensive zone?

  44. Habbu says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    I thought there was a good chance that this season was going to be something special……..how naive

  45. roberge12 says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    Oh another PP. We fight just to keep the puck in, no real attack, can’t even successfully ring it around. Hoping for some crazy bounce.
    Dump and chase and go fetch, dump and chase and go fetch…Surely there must be someone that can friggin help us, surely.

  46. CJinBK says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    Price really coming out of the net to get the puck back up quickly, but the d always slow it down and circle behind his net. If I was him, I would be pissed. This is just embarrassing.

  47. hajidirobertis says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    After four pathetic performances how do you not fire MT.

  48. bellcentre hotdog says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    Habs 3 goals in last 3 games. 3 straight loses.

    And working on another donut tonight. But no sprinkles on this piece of crap.

  49. Mr. Biter says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    Is Captain Kirk expecting a call from MB later tonight?

    Mr. Biter
    No Guts No Glory

  50. PK says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    Oh look, DD is on the PP.

  51. slapshot777 says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    They keep giving Pacioretty the puck and he keeps giving it away/ Am I the only one who sees this

    To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.

  52. ToeFluff says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    See , now we need a time out and wake up !!!!!!!

  53. Butterface says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    Did I read he had full practise before a high altitude game ?

    ***********************
    If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it…..
    ***********************

  54. Timo says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    Let’s go Davey!!!

  55. CJinBK says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    Low percentage shot from Galchenyuk. After losing the face off

  56. Ghosts of the Forum says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    I’m pretty sure Sakic has said that Rantanen and MacKinnon are the only untouchables on the roster.

  57. Mavid says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    time to mount the big comeback

    º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º

    Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf

  58. PK says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    Habs need to decline this PP.

  59. Tis Himself says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    The Habs just need to get ‘ard with a puck in the third!

  60. HNS says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    Forget the net, they couldn’t hit water if they fell out of a boat.

  61. Frank2468 says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    I predict they will finish as a wild card team at this rate if they are lucky. Wouldn’t it be funny if the laffs jump the habs in the standings and if MT survives that then Molson has a man crush on bergy and MT.

    • Mavid says:
      February 7, 2017 at 10:34 pm

      fortunately its not relevant where the Leafs finish as long as we are one of those 8 teams, and I have no doubt we will be.

      º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º

      Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf

  62. UKRAINIANhab says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    Galchenyuk is wow bad

  63. slapshot777 says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    I never saw a team miss the net so much

    To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.

  64. slapshot777 says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    MB has to fire MT you got this team losing to the worst team and the play of the team in general is just so lax no one seems to give a crap. Yet management sees nothing wrong with this

    To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.

  65. boing007 says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    Barberio shoots, Rantanen gets the tip. 3-0

    Richard R

  66. PK says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    According to the Avalanche telecast, Price has a .903 save percentage since Dec 1st 2016.
    That also translates into a .500 record of 10-10 and some OT games. What up with that?

    Blame Subban and Eller for the Habs demise.

  67. CJinBK says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    Bloody hell! Is this rugby? Terrible offside.

« Older Comments

