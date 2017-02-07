Liveblog: Colorado 3 – Canadiens 0 after two

Thirteen minutes into the second period, Mikko Rantanen tipped home Mark Barberio’s shot to make it 3-0.

The game wasn’t three minutes old before two guys you never heard of beat Carey Price.

Rantanen opened the scoring 30 seconds in with a 55-footer from the boards– the home team’s first shot on goal.

Andreas Martinen made it 2-0, completing a 2-on-1 break with the Avs’ fourth SoG.

Shots through two periods are 20-18 for the hapless CH.