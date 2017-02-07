Liveblog: Colorado 3 – Canadiens 0 after two

Thirteen minutes into the second period, Mikko Rantanen tipped home Mark Barberio’s shot to make it 3-0.
The game wasn’t three minutes old before two guys you never heard of beat Carey Price.
Rantanen opened the scoring 30 seconds in with a 55-footer from the boards– the home team’s first shot on goal.
Andreas Martinen made it 2-0, completing a 2-on-1 break with the Avs’ fourth SoG.
Shots through two periods are 20-18 for the hapless CH.
It might be time for MB to spin the L’Antichambre Wheel of Coaches.
Avs want to know if Habs will trade them their starting goalie. It turned out so well last time. (and started the Habs slide). MB loves to give away star players.
If Bergy doesn’t figure it out soon it’s going to be too late.
Galchenyuk has been a mess since returning from his original injury. Terrible in all respects.
DD describes what he accomplishes on the PP, i.e. Doing Dick!
At this point I almost want Tremblay to get back behind the bench just for $hits and giggles.
Textbook Therrien hockey.
Dump and chase in the Av’s zone and chase and dump out of their own. What a game plan! Executed to perfection.
Enough is enough, it’s time for DD to go. I liked him before but right now he’s just unbalancing the lines and hurting this team more than anything. The kindly ole coach just can’t let go of him.
It’s disturbing that he’s leading the team in powerplay time tonight
WOW is this an NHL team playing tonight, they are actually mailing it in again from the plane.
How long does this take before someone does something?
They have quit playing altogether, not just a few guys all of them!
From Price outwards they are complete crap..
Cant watch the 3rd period tooo painful..we make the AVS look like a great team!
MB your move is next, make it!
5WINGS
Habs just need to use DD more, especially on the PP!
Rantanen wearing lipstick?
This team beginning to look more and more like last years version and thats very sad. I f this isnt the worse coached team in pro hockey , then would someone tell me who it is. I think its the 1st time ever turning a habs game off after 2 periods
weird lighting in the arena
It’s a sad thing when your get-an-and-go gets up and goes. 🙁
Gordon Lightfoot: The Wreck of the Montreal Canadiens.
Wonder what MT is saying to his players during the intermission?
“You guys keep playing like this, and I’m liable to get fired!”
Final score: Colorado 10 Montreal 0.
Only 8 points ahead of tor and sens with both of those with games in hand. Not good.
Can you imagine how great it would be to see the Habs miss the playoffs and Leafs get in? Would be good for the coach.
Pathetic
Leafs winning tonight have 60 points to Habs 68 and 3 games in hand.
Read that, boil it & drink it Bergevin.
That’s a very disturbing image.
Habs ain’t been good for a while, and still aren’t good enough for what really matters, so the real measuring stick has been to beat the Leafs … and to not suck as badly as they do.
Gotta start worrying about that already-pretty-low bar just now.
Listening to tsn690 second intermission, they are says the habs need a spark to get going. At this point the need a forest fire to get going and even then????? Lol
Maybe we can arrange a trade of HIO to another city’s newspaper? So that we can be fans of another team? (No, not effing Toronto.)
Yes.
Fire MT.
‘Nuff already.
Also, DD should go work in the real world like Monsieur Darche.
Same as last year folks! Great start, then cruse control to deposit pay-checks.
What time is the meeting tomorrow between Bergevin and Julien.?
Going to bed, on this group of misfits. Good-night!
Lay off the sauce Ron, the Habs were in Wpg last month. LoL
Loving this game. #CallGallantTonight
Sholi, they’re back on Sat afternoon. Seriously. Do not know why they’re playing twice in Winnipeg this year.
Mr. Biter
No Guts No Glory
Genie Bouchard may need my address yet. If we win this she is coming to Calgary.
If you’d like to talk to her, she’s here with me now. I can pass along your info…
5th season under Therrien 2.0 and once again, for at least the third time, the team nosedives on the home stretch. I am now officially hoping for loss after loss because under MT this team will never go anywhere. If MB doesn’t let him go, then Molson had better step in, and fire both if he has to
I have been saying that similar thing for years.
Pretty sure the way they are trending that I won’t have to make the hard choice between spending early June watching our Habs and heading to the beach on the boat.
Can I join? I like the beach. And boats.
Holy hell! Brent Burns has 57 points; 3 behind Crosby / McDavid.
Whoa, couldn’t help but notice how easily the Yeti* took candy away from that baby**.
*soderberg
**puck from DD
Misery loves company.
Hey MT, say hello to Claude Julien.
Such a disgusting game
You guys remember the Carey Price stare?
It’s been downhill & fast ever since.
You’re not crazy to point that out. It’s like somebody left the porch door open and his world-beating mojo bolted like a greyhound on a squirrel farm.
You people are giving me the funnies. MT fired?! It’s the same as to say Habs will win the cup. Both are just as likely to happen.
Funny people/
Wonder if there will be a trade before the habs roll into Winnipeg on Sat afternoon. Can’t go to game as the boy plays at 1:45 and it’s an afternoon game.
Mr. Biter
No Guts No Glory
Unless you get free tickets, do you really want to chance it?
Good Point. Sit with my buddy (his tickets) and when Habs win my hair remains fine, when Jets score about 8 sets of hands give me a head massage (in fun no damage just irritating) MTS Center always about 1/2 full of Habs fans.
Mr. Biter
No Guts No Glory
And tickets never free. I’m sure I’m being overcharged for them. Got free box tickets for the boy and me for Jets vs Canucks on the 26th from the broker.
Mr. Biter
No Guts No Glory
Now is the winter of Our discontent.
I thought that was last winter lol.
Haven’t seen much of Radu, in comparison with his usual play. (But I’m sure he’ll take a terrible o-zone penalty in the 3rd.) The while top line has been Desharnienne: invisible.
What kind of coaching genius draws up a powerplay where it’s up to DD to chase down and win a board battle for the puck behind the net after a shoot in?
Guess what… he was (easily) outmuscled and 3 seconds later Carey is corraling it in their own end. Pathetic.
It looks like a lot of guys wearing the CH tonight want to play for Claude Julien.
On the unemployment line?
Mr. Biter
No Guts No Glory
Puts me in mind of Brian Burkes 18 wheeler.
Soon even my loins will abandon DD…
5 periods without a goal and counting….
Price should have just shot the damn puck on goal. Somebody had to . . .
Bullet holes in my mirrors . . . .
The only way to get rid of MT is go on a losing streak may as well do it now and get it over with
To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.
Geez. Are they all out of the habit of playing in the offensive zone?
I thought there was a good chance that this season was going to be something special……..how naive
Oh another PP. We fight just to keep the puck in, no real attack, can’t even successfully ring it around. Hoping for some crazy bounce.
Dump and chase and go fetch, dump and chase and go fetch…Surely there must be someone that can friggin help us, surely.
Now that is puck possession hockey! Woohoo!
Price really coming out of the net to get the puck back up quickly, but the d always slow it down and circle behind his net. If I was him, I would be pissed. This is just embarrassing.
After four pathetic performances how do you not fire MT.
Habs 3 goals in last 3 games. 3 straight loses.
And working on another donut tonight. But no sprinkles on this piece of crap.
Is Captain Kirk expecting a call from MB later tonight?
Mr. Biter
No Guts No Glory
MB might ask Muller how his powerplay is going.
Oh look, DD is on the PP.
Goal for sure. Bet on it.
Mr. Biter
No Guts No Glory
They keep giving Pacioretty the puck and he keeps giving it away/ Am I the only one who sees this
To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.
See , now we need a time out and wake up !!!!!!!
Did I read he had full practise before a high altitude game ?
***********************
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it…..
***********************
Let’s go Davey!!!
Low percentage shot from Galchenyuk. After losing the face off
I’m pretty sure Sakic has said that Rantanen and MacKinnon are the only untouchables on the roster.
time to mount the big comeback
Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
Habs need to decline this PP.
The Habs just need to get ‘ard with a puck in the third!
Forget the net, they couldn’t hit water if they fell out of a boat.
You should tweet that to TSN690.
Richard R
I predict they will finish as a wild card team at this rate if they are lucky. Wouldn’t it be funny if the laffs jump the habs in the standings and if MT survives that then Molson has a man crush on bergy and MT.
fortunately its not relevant where the Leafs finish as long as we are one of those 8 teams, and I have no doubt we will be.
Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
Galchenyuk is wow bad
I never saw a team miss the net so much
To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.
MB has to fire MT you got this team losing to the worst team and the play of the team in general is just so lax no one seems to give a crap. Yet management sees nothing wrong with this
To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.
Barberio shoots, Rantanen gets the tip. 3-0
Richard R
According to the Avalanche telecast, Price has a .903 save percentage since Dec 1st 2016.
That also translates into a .500 record of 10-10 and some OT games. What up with that?
Blame Subban and Eller for the Habs demise.
Can’t blame Subban & Eller, he traded them away. He’ll think of a new one. You can bet on that.
Richard R
Bloody hell! Is this rugby? Terrible offside.