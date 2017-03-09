Liveblog: Canadiens at Calgary

The Battles of Alberta begin Thursday night.

The Calgary Flames – whom the Canadiens play before facing Edmonton on Sunday – have ridden a seven-game win streak into the top Wild Card playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Calgary’s home record – 18-14-0 – is similar to the Canadiens’ road record: 18-12-4.

Despite outshooting the Canadiens 31-24, the Flames were 5-1 losers when they visited the Bell Centre on Jan. 24.

The Canadiens romped to a 6-2 win on their most recent visit to Calgary, Oct. 30, 2015. They broke open a 2-2 game with four unanswered goals, including a shortie by former Flame Paul Byron, OT hero of the Canadiens’ Monday night win in Vancouver.

Calgary has not scored a home-ice win over the Canadiens since Oct. 9, 2013.

Sitting four points behind the Canadiens with two games in hand, Ottawa – which never loses these days – visits mighty Arizona on Thursday night.

And the Leafs, hovering just outside playoff qualification, play host to the equally desperate Flyers.

Should be a fun night of hockey.

Al Montoya starts against the Flames because Carey Price is battling a bug.

Puck drops 9:10ish Montreal time.

