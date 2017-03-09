Montreal Gazette

March 9, 2017 · 31 Comments

Liveblog: Canadiens at Calgary

Saddledome

The Battles of Alberta begin Thursday night.

The Calgary Flames – whom the Canadiens play before facing Edmonton on Sunday – have ridden a seven-game win streak into the top Wild Card playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Calgary’s home record – 18-14-0 – is similar to the Canadiens’ road record: 18-12-4.

Despite outshooting the Canadiens 31-24, the Flames were 5-1 losers when they visited the Bell Centre on Jan. 24.

The Canadiens romped to a 6-2 win on their most recent visit to Calgary, Oct. 30, 2015. They broke open a 2-2 game with four unanswered goals, including a shortie by former Flame Paul Byron, OT hero of the Canadiens’ Monday night win in Vancouver.

Calgary has not scored a home-ice win over the Canadiens since Oct. 9, 2013.

Sitting four points behind the Canadiens with two games in hand, Ottawa – which never loses these days – visits mighty Arizona on Thursday night.

And the Leafs, hovering just outside playoff qualification, play host to the equally desperate Flyers.

Should be a fun night of hockey.

Al Montoya starts against the Flames because Carey Price is battling a bug.

Puck drops 9:10ish Montreal time.

Check back later for live game blogging.

31 Comments

  1. sholi2000.com says:
    March 9, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    No Price, Emelin in, Yikes!

    I hear Carey Price is trying to get Julien fired. Something about Carey inventing the flu. 😆

    Shane Oliver
    Sholi2000.com
    @sholi2000
    Carey Price, 14 mil/yr 8 years 😎
    Shane&Son Dec 2016

  2. port elgin says:
    March 9, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    Montoya is in?

    6-1 Flames

  3. Danno says:
    March 9, 2017 at 8:10 pm

    Budget Brent Burns – aka Jordie Benn – will snuff the Flames with his bullet-proof beard tonight.

    BOOK IT!

    Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs

  4. HUDSONHAB says:
    March 9, 2017 at 8:00 pm

    Too bad we don’t have Halak… Budaj… Tokarski… Condon…
    Just kidding, Montoya wil get the job done if the boys play well in front of him.

    ….Hab4life….

  5. Habitoban says:
    March 9, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    4th line of Martinsen, Ott, Mac…. low rent Legion of Doom.

  6. Rad says:
    March 9, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    So Emelin draws back in. He should be all healed up and looking to make some thunderous hits tonight. They probably want to start Davidson Sunday night against his old team.

  7. Habnormal says:
    March 9, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    Hi Mr Boone please note the Oilers game is Sunday not Saturday. Yesterday also had that typo. I’m excited to be attending that Sunday game so I got worried when I saw Saturday. Double checked. It’s Sunday.

    Thanks for all you do. Greatlyappreciated

  8. StanleyHab says:
    March 9, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    In Al We Trust.

  9. Cal says:
    March 9, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    Tonight’s Fiery Book of Hab.

  10. Danno says:
    March 9, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    Fearless prediction:

    3-0 Habs over the Flames tonight.

    BOOK IT!

  11. HabsFanInSaintJohn says:
    March 9, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    Boys will need to be sharp tonight, Calgary is playing some good hockey!

  12. ColdComfort says:
    March 9, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HCCyvAwbbso

  13. ColdComfort says:
    March 9, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    I wonder how many paid sick days Price gets a year.

  14. Timo says:
    March 9, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    Guess Habs streak ends tonight. Montoya hasn’t played for what… a month now?

  15. ari says:
    March 9, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    price is out.

  16. Danno says:
    March 9, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    Numero Uno Babies! – not – 🙁

  17. Habanero78 says:
    March 9, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    Boom!


Leave a Comment

