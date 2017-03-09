Liveblog: Canadiens at Calgary

The Battles of Alberta begin Thursday night.
The Calgary Flames – whom the Canadiens play before facing Edmonton on Sunday – have ridden a seven-game win streak into the top Wild Card playoff spot in the Western Conference.
Calgary’s home record – 18-14-0 – is similar to the Canadiens’ road record: 18-12-4.
Despite outshooting the Canadiens 31-24, the Flames were 5-1 losers when they visited the Bell Centre on Jan. 24.
The Canadiens romped to a 6-2 win on their most recent visit to Calgary, Oct. 30, 2015. They broke open a 2-2 game with four unanswered goals, including a shortie by former Flame Paul Byron, OT hero of the Canadiens’ Monday night win in Vancouver.
Calgary has not scored a home-ice win over the Canadiens since Oct. 9, 2013.
Sitting four points behind the Canadiens with two games in hand, Ottawa – which never loses these days – visits mighty Arizona on Thursday night.
And the Leafs, hovering just outside playoff qualification, play host to the equally desperate Flyers.
Should be a fun night of hockey.
Al Montoya starts against the Flames because Carey Price is battling a bug.
Puck drops 9:10ish Montreal time.
Check back later for live game blogging.
No Price, Emelin in, Yikes!
I hear Carey Price is trying to get Julien fired. Something about Carey inventing the flu. 😆
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
Carey Price, 14 mil/yr 8 years 😎
Shane&Son Dec 2016
Montoya is in?
6-1 Flames
Budget Brent Burns – aka Jordie Benn – will snuff the Flames with his bullet-proof beard tonight.
BOOK IT!
________________________________________
Love the moniker.
….Hab4life….
Too bad we don’t have Halak… Budaj… Tokarski… Condon…
Just kidding, Montoya wil get the job done if the boys play well in front of him.
….Hab4life….
4th line of Martinsen, Ott, Mac…. low rent Legion of Doom.
That line scares me, MOMyyyyyyyy…
If low rent means no goals. I still like the line though.
….Hab4life….
So Emelin draws back in. He should be all healed up and looking to make some thunderous hits tonight. They probably want to start Davidson Sunday night against his old team.
He best get back to the game he used to play, otherwise he’ll be a Vegas Knight.
This should be his best game of the season after a little wakeup call.
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
27 Wins to Tie Saint Patrick
Shane&Son Dec 2016
Hi Mr Boone please note the Oilers game is Sunday not Saturday. Yesterday also had that typo. I’m excited to be attending that Sunday game so I got worried when I saw Saturday. Double checked. It’s Sunday.
Thanks for all you do. Greatlyappreciated
Boone always lives a day ahead
_______________________________________
Leafs blow…
Jack Edwards is a clam…
Gary Bettman is a bobblehead…
and oh yeah, Tomas Plekanec sucks
Thanks for the heads-up.
I am floating through the space/time continuum without a reliable map.
Mike Boone
Hockey Inside/Out blogger
Calendars and maps are for amateurs.
Just follow the wind and let your freak flag fly! 🙂
________________________________________
All timey wimey?
Bullet holes in my mirrors . . . .
In Al We Trust.
Geez…thanks! 😀
Tonight’s Fiery Book of Hab.
Fearless prediction:
3-0 Habs over the Flames tonight.
BOOK IT!
________________________________________
Boys will need to be sharp tonight, Calgary is playing some good hockey!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HCCyvAwbbso
I wonder how many paid sick days Price gets a year.
Guess Habs streak ends tonight. Montoya hasn’t played for what… a month now?
Plus Habs are weak up the middle with no DD
________________________________________
Plus that.
I know it will be simply unbearable for you to watch the game Sunday night, when said player will be in a different uniform -;
The period of mourning is over. We want Ali G!
________________________________________
Ali is discombobulated:
https://www.google.ca/search?q=Ali+G&tbm=isch&tbo=u&source=univ&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwixh7W038rSAhVLlFQKHWeACP0QiR4IfQ&biw=1168&bih=626&dpr=1.25#imgrc=JlimgS1DwzlvoM:
price is out.
Numero Uno Babies! – not – 🙁
________________________________________
Boom!