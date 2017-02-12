Liveblog: Boston 3 – Canadiens 0 after two

With the Canadiens on a power play, Zdeno Chara danced through the white jerseys and beat Carey Price from close in to make it 2-0 five minutes into the second period.
Ten minutes later, David Krejci had an open side to Price’s right and buried it on a Bruins power play.
The Canadiens will begin the third period with Nathan Beaulieu in the penalty box.
Adam McQuaid got the home team on the board nine minutes into the game.
Unaccountably wide-open, McQuaid’s blast was pretty much unstoppable by Price.
The Canadiens couldn’t score with a 5-on-3 power play in the first period.
The game wasn’t a minute old when Andrew Shaw dropped ’em with Torey Krug, the Boston Dman whose hit concussed Shaw earlier this season.
Shots through 40 are 26-18 for the home team.
What a shit show
Leafs blow…
Jack Edwards is a clam…
Gary Bettman is a bobblehead…
and oh yeah, Tomas Plekanec sucks
That had be Rask’s easiest shutout.
Are the Bruins now actually faster than the Habs???
It’s all DDs fault,,,,,
Bruins running their depth out on the PP and it still looks more effective than most of what MTL has done tonight.
Bergy needs to make a trade to shake the team up
can he trade MT?
Mcarron gets his stick slashed with a 2 hander and we get the extra penalty? Did I miss something?
I can see teams go in slumps but the Habs go into comas
To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.
Rask v the Habs @ the Garden: 0-9-3
Until tonight. Congrats to him for the primate-shedding performance.
The Price intimidation factor is gone.
Macarron slamming his helmet is the closest thing to a sign of life I have seen tonight
I wonder if Patrick Roy will feel his heart jump every time the phone rings tomorrow.
I really wanted to see Brian Flynn swashbuckle!
This place will be fun next week when they don’t fire MT…
If they don’t then things will get real ugly real quick
To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.
Meltdown in Beantown.
Richard R
Ok only thing left to do is bring up Charlie Lindgren to convince us all that Price is trade bait
MT to MB: “You see what happens when you don´t let me play DD.”
I don’t know that Condon at his worst last year was as bad as Price has been for the last month or so. Best goalie in the world? He wouldn’t be the best goalie in the ECHL right now.
Yeah, like it’s all his fault… quit listening to the whiners
What is the answer to this team’s horrible suckitude?
SHaker out!
A pink slip to the coaching staff. Like right after the game.
Rejean Houle.
“3P 6:10 Man, York is relentlessly dumping on the Canadiens. Not that they don’t deserve it, but you’ll never hear the Leafs being ripped by their broadcasters”
Good. I’m more impressed with a fair broadcast team than one of insuffetable homers. *coughJackEdwardscough*
Jack Edwards is a clam
The Holy Makinaw guy is a clown
Habs are a one-line team, keep them in check and they’re done…
Secondary scoring? LOLOLOL Plekanec
Nothing like you and your one line observations is it
I can’t wait for the Headmasters ALN right Mike .
This team is sending a message to Bergevin but he’s too blind to see it.
As bad as this game is, it’s just missing a little something…. No Julien, Lucic, Campbell, Thornton… Just not quite the same.
No PK, no passion
you can always YouTube some Jack Edwards
Haberoo13
MAAAA!!!! THE MEATLOAF!!!!!
And that idiot Shawn Thorton.
END of Two :
Nah Nah Nah Nah Nah Nah The Process ! Goodbye. Then another knee knocker for Chara. Brought to you by Hey were only down three its over anyway . But he can skate
Reporter: “What went wrong tonight?”
MT: “Well, that penalty by Alex at the end really hurt us…”
MT will claim Habs were distracted by The Grammys.
Maybe they are doing this on purpose so they don’t get the Metro WC in the first round. If so, brilliant.
it’s like they don’t even care…at the very least you would like to see some kind of fight back…even just to see someone pissed off…where is the leadership?
Hard to play against.
Bruins aren’t that good of a team this year
Once more from the inimitable William Bendix in the Life of Riley:
What a revoltin’ development this is.
Richard R
I thought that was Dave Van Horne.
Dave Van Horne used to say ‘it was never in doubt’ when the Expos came from behind to win a game.
Richard R
Team is healthy but getting schooled . In all fairness we have owned the Bruins in that place for years.
well…when you are down four you need baserunners…I am fine with CHucky trying for a base hit….don’t need the homerun…just baserunners.
He should be suspended for that