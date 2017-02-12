Montreal Gazette

February 12, 2017 · 765 Comments

Liveblog: Boston 3 – Canadiens 0 after two

CharaCelebrate

With the Canadiens on a power play, Zdeno Chara danced through the white jerseys and beat Carey Price from close in to make it 2-0 five minutes into the second period.

Ten minutes later, David Krejci had an open side to Price’s right and buried it on a Bruins power play.

The Canadiens will begin the third period with Nathan Beaulieu in the penalty box.

Adam McQuaid got the home team on the board nine minutes into the game.

Unaccountably wide-open, McQuaid’s blast was pretty much unstoppable by Price. 

The Canadiens couldn’t score with a 5-on-3 power play in the first period.

The game wasn’t a minute old when Andrew Shaw dropped ’em with Torey Krug, the Boston Dman whose hit concussed Shaw earlier this season.

Shots through 40 are 26-18 for the home team.

  smiler2729 says:
    February 12, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    What a shit show

    _______________________________________
    Leafs blow…
    Jack Edwards is a clam…
    Gary Bettman is a bobblehead…
    and oh yeah, Tomas Plekanec sucks

  2. habsfaninboston says:
    February 12, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    That had be Rask’s easiest shutout.

  3. DDO_Habs_Fan says:
    February 12, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    Are the Bruins now actually faster than the Habs???

  4. Duffy says:
    February 12, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    It’s all DDs fault,,,,,

  5. Forum Dog says:
    February 12, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    Bruins running their depth out on the PP and it still looks more effective than most of what MTL has done tonight.

  6. montreal ace says:
    February 12, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    Bergy needs to make a trade to shake the team up

  7. sCOTT1243 says:
    February 12, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    Mcarron gets his stick slashed with a 2 hander and we get the extra penalty? Did I miss something?

  8. slapshot777 says:
    February 12, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    I can see teams go in slumps but the Habs go into comas

    To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.

  9. CJinBK says:
    February 12, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    Rask v the Habs @ the Garden: 0-9-3

    Until tonight. Congrats to him for the primate-shedding performance.

  10. to you from failing hands... says:
    February 12, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    Macarron slamming his helmet is the closest thing to a sign of life I have seen tonight

  11. Larry says:
    February 12, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    I wonder if Patrick Roy will feel his heart jump every time the phone rings tomorrow.

  12. krob1000 says:
    February 12, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    I really wanted to see Brian Flynn swashbuckle!

  13. RightNyder says:
    February 12, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    This place will be fun next week when they don’t fire MT…

  14. boing007 says:
    February 12, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    Meltdown in Beantown.

    Richard R

  15. Habbu says:
    February 12, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    Ok only thing left to do is bring up Charlie Lindgren to convince us all that Price is trade bait

  16. CaliHabFan says:
    February 12, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    MT to MB: “You see what happens when you don´t let me play DD.”

  17. Larry says:
    February 12, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    I don’t know that Condon at his worst last year was as bad as Price has been for the last month or so. Best goalie in the world? He wouldn’t be the best goalie in the ECHL right now.

    smiler2729 says:
      February 12, 2017 at 10:14 pm

      Yeah, like it's all his fault… quit listening to the whiners

      _______________________________________
      Leafs blow…
      Jack Edwards is a clam…
      Gary Bettman is a bobblehead…
      and oh yeah, Tomas Plekanec sucks

  18. jimmy shaker says:
    February 12, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    What is the answer to this team’s horrible suckitude?

    SHaker out!

  19. Chuck says:
    February 12, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    “3P 6:10 Man, York is relentlessly dumping on the Canadiens. Not that they don’t deserve it, but you’ll never hear the Leafs being ripped by their broadcasters”

    Good. I’m more impressed with a fair broadcast team than one of insuffetable homers. *coughJackEdwardscough*

    smiler2729 says:
      February 12, 2017 at 10:10 pm

      Jack Edwards is a clam

      The Holy Makinaw guy is a clown

      _______________________________________
      Leafs blow…
      Jack Edwards is a clam…
      Gary Bettman is a bobblehead…
      and oh yeah, Tomas Plekanec sucks

  smiler2729 says:
    February 12, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    Habs are a one-line team, keep them in check and they’re done…

    Secondary scoring? LOLOLOL Plekanec

    _______________________________________
    Leafs blow…
    Jack Edwards is a clam…
    Gary Bettman is a bobblehead…
    and oh yeah, Tomas Plekanec sucks

  21. mrhabby says:
    February 12, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    I can’t wait for the Headmasters ALN right Mike .

  22. WindsorHab-10 says:
    February 12, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    This team is sending a message to Bergevin but he’s too blind to see it.

  23. twilighthours says:
    February 12, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    As bad as this game is, it’s just missing a little something…. No Julien, Lucic, Campbell, Thornton… Just not quite the same.

  24. ThebadBoards says:
    February 12, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    END of Two :
    Nah Nah Nah Nah Nah Nah The Process ! Goodbye. Then another knee knocker for Chara. Brought to you by Hey were only down three its over anyway . But he can skate

  25. RightNyder says:
    February 12, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    Reporter: “What went wrong tonight?”
    MT: “Well, that penalty by Alex at the end really hurt us…”

  26. Ghosts of the Forum says:
    February 12, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    Maybe they are doing this on purpose so they don’t get the Metro WC in the first round. If so, brilliant.

  27. to you from failing hands... says:
    February 12, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    it’s like they don’t even care…at the very least you would like to see some kind of fight back…even just to see someone pissed off…where is the leadership?

  28. boing007 says:
    February 12, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    Once more from the inimitable William Bendix in the Life of Riley:
    What a revoltin’ development this is.

    Richard R

  29. mrhabby says:
    February 12, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    Team is healthy but getting schooled . In all fairness we have owned the Bruins in that place for years.

  30. krob1000 says:
    February 12, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    well…when you are down four you need baserunners…I am fine with CHucky trying for a base hit….don’t need the homerun…just baserunners.

  31. Ghosts of the Forum says:
    February 12, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    He should be suspended for that

