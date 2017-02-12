Liveblog: Boston 3 – Canadiens 0 after two

With the Canadiens on a power play, Zdeno Chara danced through the white jerseys and beat Carey Price from close in to make it 2-0 five minutes into the second period.

Ten minutes later, David Krejci had an open side to Price’s right and buried it on a Bruins power play.

The Canadiens will begin the third period with Nathan Beaulieu in the penalty box.

Adam McQuaid got the home team on the board nine minutes into the game.

Unaccountably wide-open, McQuaid’s blast was pretty much unstoppable by Price.

The Canadiens couldn’t score with a 5-on-3 power play in the first period.

The game wasn’t a minute old when Andrew Shaw dropped ’em with Torey Krug, the Boston Dman whose hit concussed Shaw earlier this season.

Shots through 40 are 26-18 for the home team.