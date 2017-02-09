Liveblog: Canadiens at Arizona

Is it too early to make sure the Panic Button has fresh batteries?
The Montreal Canadiens are still first in the Atlantic Division – eight points up on the Senators and Leafs (both of whom hold games in hand).
But heading into Thursday night’s visit to Arizona, the Canadiens are riding a season-high four-game losing streak.
And they’re playing equine-excrement hockey. No one in bleu-blanc-rouge has scored a goal since Max Pacioretty beat Braden Holtby in the third period of a 3-2 loss to Washington on the afternoon preceding the Super Bowl.
After two subsequent shutout losses, the Canadiens’ Futility Clock is at 137:11 … and counting.
Beat fear not, ye of little faith!
Michael McCarron and Daniel Carr will each score early at the Gila River Arena.
And happy days will be here again.
The Canadiens last visited Arizona almost a year ago. The Coyotes outshot their visitors 28-19 en route to a 6-2 win.
Carey Price’s last start against the Coyotes in Arizona was on March 7, 2015: a 29-save 2-0 shutout. Price stopped 27 of 29 shots on Oct. 20, when Arizona visited the Bell Centre and lost 5-2.
> In the loss to Colorado, David Desharnais had more ToI than Phillip >Danault, Alex Galchenyuk or Tomas Plekanec. Tonight in Arizona, DD is >a healthy scratch.
This gives me SLIM hope the meeting with Bergevin raised some issues about ice time and physicality… if not unwarranted favouritism.
————————————-
Fortune favours the prepared. And teams with good goalies.
Warning in advance: The Ol’ Blogger missed his afternoon nap today. So if the Liveblog goes silent for a while, it means I’ve dozed off.
If they keep playing the way that they have lately we might all doze off.
Richard R
Is Chez Paree open in the afternoon? Think I saw Boone in that part of town…
————————————-
Fortune favours the prepared. And teams with good goalies.
NEWS!
Canadiens’ Markov to pick up sons in Russia after death of their mother!
Markov’s wife dies of ovarian cancer, he will be going back to Russia to pick up his twin boys.
That is HORRIBLE news. Condolences to the Markov boys.
I opted to not post at this time. However, after reading this article, I felt like the whole HIO and Habs fans community should look at this (in case nobody knows yet):
Canadiens Markov to pick up sons in Russia after death of their Mother
I think this was also reported from the Journal de Quebec yesterday.
Condolences to the Markov family. At least he’ll be reunited again with his sons.
Out from all of the fiasco that is going on with the team, this story made me feel better.
Can anyone suggest why REALLY Weber is not hitting? Isn’t this one of the main reasons they wanted this guy? So he could punish players for getting near Price? Make guys look? Make it tougher to get near the net? SERIOUSLY, WTF?
————————————-
Fortune favours the prepared. And teams with good goalies.
Maybe he’s saving it for the playoffs – like Plecky
________________________________________
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
MTL. Where player intensity goes to die…….
I blame the media. It sucks the life out of them.
LOL
————————————-
Fortune favours the prepared. And teams with good goalies.
If he was hitting then you’d be crying about him having to fight too much and we didnt trade a puck moving d man to have him in box all night blah blah blah blah blah
Don’t know why they would be shopping for a centre when they already have Bergevin’s pet project – Danault. Let him centre the 2nd line because unlike Plekanec, Danault actually passes to his wingers and makes them better.
Just get him a quality winger who will go to the net, isn’t afraid to throw his weight around and can bang in a few goals. Would be a lot cheaper than a centre IMO.
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
Like the lineup tonight. DD, Flynn, Nesterov out. McCarron, Carr, Pateryn in. Good stuff.
All this Galchenyuk noise is silly. If he’s not considered your best offensive forward, something’s wrong. 28 points in 34 games is very, very good for a guy that doesn’t seem to have the trust of the coach. He should be front and centre in every offensive play you draw up.
Here;s hoping for another loss, then two more, over the break Bergy grows a pair fires Therrien and his sidekick JJ, hires Gallant and we ride to the Stanley Cup.
Oh what a lovely daydream.
How many people are actually cheering for the coyotes to night. I am ! I hope they win 6-0 . I want to force MB to do something!!! Fire Therrien and see what these guys do under a different coaching voice. Do you think that loosing 10-0 on THERRIENS BIRTHDAY doesn’t mean anything. I say GO COYOTES GO loud and clear! GO PREDS GO. 76. 76. 76.
All well and good, because you’re a massive jackass.
Has the “so-called president” pushed the red button yet?
________________________________________
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
In the big picture, does this game affect anything from happening or not happening? The gun is loaded and ready to go off. The only question is, what’s in the chamber?
….Hab4life….
Habs will win again, don’t know where, don’t know when … but I know that they will win some sunny day.
Richard R
Paraphrasing Vera Lynn…good one.
Thanks. It was also a great ending to a great movie: Dr. Strangelove
Richard R
From the 4th Period:
According to Ben Kurzma of the Vancouver Province, Canucks forward Alexandre Burrows has been on the radar of Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin.
“The Montreal Canadiens had a scout at the game on Saturday. This isn’t one of their local guys, this scout was from out east,” Kuzma wrote. “(The eastern scout) was in Vancouver specifically to look at Alex Burrows. Bergevin loves Burrows.”
…Oh ya, must be because he from Quebec right? Why wouldn’t he love a player with 16 points in almost 50 games! Forget Duchene, We gotta go all in on Burrows! Window is closing Bergy, CMON!
Vancouver media keeps pushing this but it’s just a dream of theirs.
I check HIO every day hoping to see the headline:
” Habs Relieve Michel Therrien Of Coaching Duties.”
Wow. “You might like” comes up with Propwash’s old pic. nice…
Oh, sorry Boone did! Still Nice.
Anyways…
2013 Santa Carolina Pinot Noir from Leyda.
Thoughts?
Its cheap and I haven’t had a sip yet… just letting it breath.
You need a nice leg of lamb with that.
—–
Naaah… i aerated it.
It’s perfectly dry, i love that.
Nice red fruit, but a bit candied.
Lacks the middle and the weight I look for in a red.
But for $14 (LCBO) its pretty solid.
I like my pinot’s to be bit more meaty or a bit more barnyard, to be honest.
(Hahn from Monteray is one of my current favs)
Luke, have you ever read Jay McInerney’s books on wine? He’s an excellent writer and I dare say you might find his sense of humour to your liking.
Link here:
http://www.jaymcinerney.com/wine
—–
I’ll check it out, for sure. Thanks TC.
OK, I understand the spam-links like “You’ll never believe what blank looks like now”.
I kinda get why they’re still asking me to read stories about Ryan White and Sergei Kostitsyn.
But what horrible website did I visit in the past that some AI bot thinks I need to be spammed with a story about Sarah Palin being the ambassador to to Canada?????
—–
Been researching anything connected with hockey
moms, or views from the kitchen window ?
ALWAYS Habs –
D Mex
See the Therrien – Desharnais duet here : http://i.imgur.com/NoNJ3FV.gif
Therrien / Lacroix / Pacioretty : All Desharnais All the Time !
Support Therrien – vote Desharnais : https://www.nhl.com/all-star-ballot
How about Ambassador to the Rockies?
Richard R
You’ve been reading Breibart again haven’t you?
Totally makes sense. She can see Canada from her house. Duh.
————————————-
Fortune favours the prepared. And teams with good goalies.
Here’s to a point or two tonight for the team and a pint or two for us.
Call it! During which intermission is Bergevin getting Hanzal?
—————-
Drop da puck already!
Who is going to be staying e behind for an upcoming trade with Arizona? Carr, Pateryn, Big Mac or someone else?
“Everyone has a plan, ’till they get punched in the mouth.” Mike Tyson
Therrien but we’ll have to throw in DD to sweeten the deal
—————-
Drop da puck already!
DD for Hanzel straight up.
….Hab4life….
first – I guess not
GO HABS GO!!!
“Always looking to better my team.”-M/B
Tonight’s Coyote Ugly Book of Hab.
We’ll win the game tonight. No need to panic with Max, Price and the gang!