Liveblog: Canadiens at Arizona

Is it too early to make sure the Panic Button has fresh batteries?

The Montreal Canadiens are still first in the Atlantic Division – eight points up on the Senators and Leafs (both of whom hold games in hand).

But heading into Thursday night’s visit to Arizona, the Canadiens are riding a season-high four-game losing streak.

And they’re playing equine-excrement hockey. No one in bleu-blanc-rouge has scored a goal since Max Pacioretty beat Braden Holtby in the third period of a 3-2 loss to Washington on the afternoon preceding the Super Bowl.

After two subsequent shutout losses, the Canadiens’ Futility Clock is at 137:11 … and counting.

Beat fear not, ye of little faith!

Michael McCarron and Daniel Carr will each score early at the Gila River Arena.

And happy days will be here again.

The Canadiens last visited Arizona almost a year ago. The Coyotes outshot their visitors 28-19 en route to a 6-2 win.

Carey Price’s last start against the Coyotes in Arizona was on March 7, 2015: a 29-save 2-0 shutout. Price stopped 27 of 29 shots on Oct. 20, when Arizona visited the Bell Centre and lost 5-2.