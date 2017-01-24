Montreal Gazette

January 24, 2017 · 308 Comments

Liveblog: Canadiens douse Flames 5-1

ShawFlames

Daniel Carr’s third period goal – his first in forever – added to the carnage.

Alexander Radulov’s power-play goal was icing on the cake.

But Radu was in the penalty box when Sam Bennett spoiled Carey Price’s shutout bid.

Calgary had a 31-20 shot advantage … and the Flames still got smoked.

Calgary’s second early power play of the second period produced a goal … by Tomas Plekanec to make it 2-0.

Then on their own PP, the Canadiens got a goal by Radulov, off a sweet Nathan Beaulieu pass.

The Canadiens killed three penalties, including a 5-on-3 for 55 seconds.

With only 42 seconds left in the first period, Sven Andrighetto found Andrew Shaw for a one-timer that beat Chad Johnson.

 

  1. Coach K says:
    January 24, 2017 at 11:06 pm

    Ok. The positives:

    -A decisive win for a tired/banged up team that is desperately in need of a rest.
    -The guys who are paid to put up points delivered.
    -The guy who is supposed to keep pucks out of his net did exactly that at key times.
    -Special teams delivered.

    The negative:
    -Out shot in their own barn by an equally tired and seriously struggling team.
    -Bottom defence pairing is not yet NHL caliber and it shows.
    -Too many penalties but being tired can do that to a team (and yes, some were phantom/marginal)

    The lesson: Don’t sweat the small stuff, put the 2 points in the bank and get a good night’s rest.

    -Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
    (James Lane Allen)

  2. PK says:
    January 24, 2017 at 11:01 pm

    What is the history behind Calgary’s NHL franchise calling itself the Flames?

    Are they going to burn you, overwhelm you?
    Are they going to get burnt?
    Allows us to use terms like doused, smoked?

    Or does it have something to do with BBQ?

    What do you you say Timo?

    Oh yeah, the Flames got torched tonight, there.

    _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

    “Une équipe de hockey sur glace de l’île de Mont-Royal va gagner la Coupe de Lord Stanley à 24 reprises dans le 20e siècle et trois fois au cours du 21e siècle.”

    – Nostradamus, 1552

  3. PONCH says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    For all you who wish to put the words Weber and shutout in the same sentence, don’t let fear might stand in the way of you saying that to his face. Brave behind a keyboard. 2 points boys and girls, two points.

    To be a Hockey Fan is to be a Habs Fan

    • The Gumper says:
      January 24, 2017 at 10:59 pm

      Give your toque a spin Ponch. I think most that are posting that (I know I am) are speaking tongue in cheek, ya know, a joke…
      The boys play 59:59 of shutout hockey and everybody comments on the one second. Kind of a parody on the attitude of some posters around here…

  4. sholi2000.com says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    Don’t forget tomorrow.

    @BellLetsTalk
    http://letstalk.bell.ca/en/

    Shane Oliver
    Sholi2000.com
    @sholi2000
    59 Wins to Tie Plante
    If the Wi-Fi is free the Trolls will be Out.
    Shane&Son Dec 2016

  5. The Gumper says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    Who is more responsible for Pricer’s lost shutout, Weber or Boone?
    Discuss….

  6. Arnou Ruelle says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    I was listening to Chris Nilan and Sean Campbell this afternoon and the question of the afternoon was “which Canadiens player should step up?” The Answers were Tomas Plekanec, Philip Danault, Andrew Shaw, Paul Byron, and Carey Price.

    Guess what, those players mentioned stepped up and made the difference tonight. Alex Radulov stepped up a notch better than previous games. I’m not happy with the penalty call at the end of the period, but as Pacioretty says: ”2 points is 2 points.”

    This is a good bounce back game after the OT loss on Saturday with the Sabres. Also, the Atlantic division is now up for grabs in 2nd to 4th place. Ottawa is poised to be 2nd and it will be either Toronto and Boston battling to get that 3rd place. Since Boston won tonight, they keep their wildcard spot.

    I hope this pace continues on Thursday. The Islanders are getting their groove with their interim coach.

  7. slapshot777 says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    Habs played a great game and it seems when our op players go down the Habs dig deep and come out with good structure and plat a solid team game.

    This was a great game by Price, he needed that but tough not getting the shutout with one second left in the third, but Price is a team guy.

    The Radulov/ Danault / Pacioretty line is clicking well together with Galchenyuk out. Radulov had a great game potting two and had a great chance for his hat trick.

    The Habs play Thursday and get a much needed 3 day rest which they need badly. Get everybody to rest up and lick their wounds and come out strong after the All-Star break.

    To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.

  8. berc says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    This was one of those nights when you wish they could award four stars, as Shaw surely deserved one. All four lines scored, Plekanec, Price and Radulov showed why they are paid the big bucks, and the defense was solid. Carr had some jump, Redmond looked pretty good, and Galchenyuk’s talent was not missed. A couple of unfortunate bounces on clearing attempts in the final seconds cost Price’s shutout, but we’ll take the win and move on.

  9. habs001 says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    Ottawa wins again..not sure how they do it but they seem to beat or get points vs the top teams

  10. ProHabs says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    Keith Thackuk and Eric Lindros have sure beefed up since retiring from the NHL.

  11. sholi2000.com says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    And with that we are now at 59 to Plante and 3 from Dryden.

    CAREY CAREY CAREY

    Shane Oliver
    Sholi2000.com
    @sholi2000
    59 Wins to Tie Plante
    If the Wi-Fi is free the Trolls will be Out.
    Shane&Son Dec 2016

  12. dexterdog says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    Weber…. really??

    • Five Hole Plywood says:
      January 24, 2017 at 10:38 pm

      If that was Subban that made that lame attempt to clear the puck out Mikey would have said it was a selfish play and nailed his ass to the bench.

  13. ToeFluff says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    That one second for shutout was such a pain to watch !

  14. slapshot777 says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    Main thing is the Habs get the win, I don’t think Carey worries too much about shutouts, they are nice but he is a team guy

    To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.

  15. FormalWare says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    Cowboy Price is back in the saddle. That’s really the only thing worth taking away from an ugly game that said far more about the Flames’ woes than the Habs’ situation.


    “Good Luck With That,” Habs!

    • Ktowner says:
      January 24, 2017 at 10:17 pm

      I don’t really see it that way, Price played great but the PP worked well and so did the PK. Lots of speed and good puck movement. The team needs a rest and will get it this weekend.

      The glass is half full………not half empty.

  16. sholi2000.com says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    Score=Odds
    3-0=14-1
    4-0= 30-1
    5-0=70-1

    I had money on all three and was laughing the entire game, then as I was about to text my buddy, Webs whiffs one. 😆 Webs obviously had 5-1 as the score……as did I on comment #2.

    Well that was, ah, a win.

    Flames suck, suckity suck suck suck.

    Shane Oliver
    Sholi2000.com
    @sholi2000
    60 Wins to Tie Plante
    If the Wi-Fi is free the Trolls will be Out.
    Shane&Son Dec 2016

  17. Chuck says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    Did Price bust Weber in the chops in the post game scrum for that weak-ass clearing attempt? But to be fair, the Flames shouldn’t have even had a powerplay; that was a terribly weak hooking call on Rads.

  18. B says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    Plekanec won 12 of 16 FOs tonight

    –Go Habs Go!–

  19. DipsyDoodler says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    Anyhow, great game.

    —–

  20. longtimehabsfan says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    Hey, nobody feels worse than Weber right now. I hope he doesn’t kill the the first reporter who asks him about the play.

  21. kalevine says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    Great game. Ridiculous penalty calls including a mercy call that load to the shutout buster.

    Weber had nobody near him and all the time in the world to clear. He could have skated it out

  22. The Gumper says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    Carey very weak late in the third there…

  23. piter says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    3P 19:24 They’ll screw up Price’s goose egg
    Nice one Boone. All your fault, you just HAD to say it.

  24. CHicoHab says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    PK would have lobbed that puck. Lol

  25. twilighthours says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    Price won’t care about that at all.

    Good game all around.

  26. B says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    I had to stop reading Boone’s comments after he mentioned the shutout earlier.
    Bad karma

    –Go Habs Go!–

  27. habsfaninboston says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    Tough for Price to lose a shutout on a weak call like that.

  28. CJinBK says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    Well poo on that shutout buster.

  29. Coach K says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    Weber brain fart costs Price a shutout.

    -Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
    (James Lane Allen)

  30. UKRAINIANhab says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    Nooo!!!!!!!!!

  31. Al Burtlap says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    Wow. That is just terrible…multiple chances to clear and they screw up the shutout.
    Ok, ok. Team sport, they got the win.

    Fun to watch.

  32. slapshot777 says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    Weber should have drilled that down the ice

    To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.

  33. DipsyDoodler says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    Weber ruins Price’s shutout.

    —–

  34. habsfaninboston says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    Pleks never passes on 2 on 1

  35. CJinBK says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    Oh well… what a night for Radu.

  36. Al Burtlap says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    The Radulov effect really cannot be over-stated. His impact on Max, let alone the entire team is exactly what this group needed.

    Can’t wait until he is signed.

  37. Chuck says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    What a weak hooking call!

  38. habsr4ever says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    Plekanec had a great game tonight.
    Price is back. He has stopped scoring chance after scoring chance.
    Same as the sabres game.
    He is back.

  39. Strummer says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    Pleky scored a shorty.
    Where does he find the time?

    I kept reading here today he’s just so busy losing face offs.

    -Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-

  40. CJinBK says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    Love Byron’s game. He’s the Energizer Bunny.

  41. Rugger says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    SIGN HIM NOW!

  42. habsfaninboston says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    Like how everyone is taking shots at Engelland.

  43. Habituated says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    Habs picking it up in the third.
    This is how it should be against the weaker teams, especially a team on the road playing back-to-back.

    Much less hand-wringing here if such was the case more often.

  44. CJinBK says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    Let’s see a Hattie for my boy Radu!

  45. twilighthours says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    That’s the kind of goal I would have scored.

  46. Duker says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    Relax Mr Boone. Fighting is practically non-existant.Your side won that one

  47. B says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    Quick hands and a flat stick. Well done again.

    –Go Habs Go!–

  48. slapshot777 says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    Radulov with that wicked backhand for his second of the night

    To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.

  49. habsfaninboston says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    Two for Radu!

  50. trolly says:
    January 24, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    Chicken wings!

  51. Coach K says:
    January 24, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    What a set of mitts on Radulov!!

    -Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
    (James Lane Allen)

  52. DipsyDoodler says:
    January 24, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    Nice one Rads.

    —–

  53. Al Burtlap says:
    January 24, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    RADUUUUUUUU! What hands!

  54. The Gumper says:
    January 24, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    Pricer outscoring Max on the night. Get rid of the bum…

  55. HabsProf says:
    January 24, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    Stalin and Kulaks – nice history reference Boone.

    _____________________________________

    They brought their f____ing toys with them!

  56. twilighthours says:
    January 24, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    I’ve enjoyed Raphael de la Ghetto’s game tonight.

  57. Stricko says:
    January 24, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    Those Club 1909 ads with Radulov never get old!!!!

  58. warped says:
    January 24, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    I cant believe Tampa is last in the Eastern conference

  59. B says:
    January 24, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    Julien gets a reprieve?

    –Go Habs Go!–

