Liveblog: Canadiens douse Flames 5-1

Daniel Carr’s third period goal – his first in forever – added to the carnage.

Alexander Radulov’s power-play goal was icing on the cake.

But Radu was in the penalty box when Sam Bennett spoiled Carey Price’s shutout bid.

Calgary had a 31-20 shot advantage … and the Flames still got smoked.

Calgary’s second early power play of the second period produced a goal … by Tomas Plekanec to make it 2-0.

Then on their own PP, the Canadiens got a goal by Radulov, off a sweet Nathan Beaulieu pass.

The Canadiens killed three penalties, including a 5-on-3 for 55 seconds.

With only 42 seconds left in the first period, Sven Andrighetto found Andrew Shaw for a one-timer that beat Chad Johnson.