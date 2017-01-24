Liveblog: Canadiens douse Flames 5-1

Daniel Carr’s third period goal – his first in forever – added to the carnage.
Alexander Radulov’s power-play goal was icing on the cake.
But Radu was in the penalty box when Sam Bennett spoiled Carey Price’s shutout bid.
Calgary had a 31-20 shot advantage … and the Flames still got smoked.
Calgary’s second early power play of the second period produced a goal … by Tomas Plekanec to make it 2-0.
Then on their own PP, the Canadiens got a goal by Radulov, off a sweet Nathan Beaulieu pass.
The Canadiens killed three penalties, including a 5-on-3 for 55 seconds.
With only 42 seconds left in the first period, Sven Andrighetto found Andrew Shaw for a one-timer that beat Chad Johnson.
Ok. The positives:
-A decisive win for a tired/banged up team that is desperately in need of a rest.
-The guys who are paid to put up points delivered.
-The guy who is supposed to keep pucks out of his net did exactly that at key times.
-Special teams delivered.
The negative:
-Out shot in their own barn by an equally tired and seriously struggling team.
-Bottom defence pairing is not yet NHL caliber and it shows.
-Too many penalties but being tired can do that to a team (and yes, some were phantom/marginal)
The lesson: Don’t sweat the small stuff, put the 2 points in the bank and get a good night’s rest.
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
What is the history behind Calgary’s NHL franchise calling itself the Flames?
Are they going to burn you, overwhelm you?
Are they going to get burnt?
Allows us to use terms like doused, smoked?
Or does it have something to do with BBQ?
What do you you say Timo?
Oh yeah, the Flames got torched tonight, there.
“Une équipe de hockey sur glace de l’île de Mont-Royal va gagner la Coupe de Lord Stanley à 24 reprises dans le 20e siècle et trois fois au cours du 21e siècle.”
– Nostradamus, 1552
Atlanta Flames?
They were originally the Atlanta Flames and were relocated.
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
IIRC, the franchise began its life as the Atlanta Flames, named, for some reason, to celebrate General Sherman’s destruction of the city in the US Civil War.
For all you who wish to put the words Weber and shutout in the same sentence, don’t let fear might stand in the way of you saying that to his face. Brave behind a keyboard. 2 points boys and girls, two points.
To be a Hockey Fan is to be a Habs Fan
Give your toque a spin Ponch. I think most that are posting that (I know I am) are speaking tongue in cheek, ya know, a joke…
The boys play 59:59 of shutout hockey and everybody comments on the one second. Kind of a parody on the attitude of some posters around here…
Don’t forget tomorrow.
@BellLetsTalk
http://letstalk.bell.ca/en/
Who is more responsible for Pricer’s lost shutout, Weber or Boone?
Discuss….
I still think the Habs win is more important than a lost shutout, but in looking at the comments clearly my priorities are not in order.
Doesn’t matter. Price would be the first to tell us that shutouts are a team stat anyway. He knows that he doesn’t get one if the team doesn’t play well in front of him.
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
Just joshing lads… although Boone should NEVER, EVER mention a potential shutout…
Obama, of course.
Johnyk
I was listening to Chris Nilan and Sean Campbell this afternoon and the question of the afternoon was “which Canadiens player should step up?” The Answers were Tomas Plekanec, Philip Danault, Andrew Shaw, Paul Byron, and Carey Price.
Guess what, those players mentioned stepped up and made the difference tonight. Alex Radulov stepped up a notch better than previous games. I’m not happy with the penalty call at the end of the period, but as Pacioretty says: ”2 points is 2 points.”
This is a good bounce back game after the OT loss on Saturday with the Sabres. Also, the Atlantic division is now up for grabs in 2nd to 4th place. Ottawa is poised to be 2nd and it will be either Toronto and Boston battling to get that 3rd place. Since Boston won tonight, they keep their wildcard spot.
I hope this pace continues on Thursday. The Islanders are getting their groove with their interim coach.
Habs played a great game and it seems when our op players go down the Habs dig deep and come out with good structure and plat a solid team game.
This was a great game by Price, he needed that but tough not getting the shutout with one second left in the third, but Price is a team guy.
The Radulov/ Danault / Pacioretty line is clicking well together with Galchenyuk out. Radulov had a great game potting two and had a great chance for his hat trick.
The Habs play Thursday and get a much needed 3 day rest which they need badly. Get everybody to rest up and lick their wounds and come out strong after the All-Star break.
To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.
Better spell check this to get er in time for the Boone pick of the night 😆 Chew no whut I meen.
This was one of those nights when you wish they could award four stars, as Shaw surely deserved one. All four lines scored, Plekanec, Price and Radulov showed why they are paid the big bucks, and the defense was solid. Carr had some jump, Redmond looked pretty good, and Galchenyuk’s talent was not missed. A couple of unfortunate bounces on clearing attempts in the final seconds cost Price’s shutout, but we’ll take the win and move on.
Ottawa wins again..not sure how they do it but they seem to beat or get points vs the top teams
Its too bad they lose to the bottom teams. Toronto, Nashville, Philly, Buffalo, Florida….
Keith Thackuk and Eric Lindros have sure beefed up since retiring from the NHL.
And with that we are now at 59 to Plante and 3 from Dryden.
CAREY CAREY CAREY
Weber…. really??
If that was Subban that made that lame attempt to clear the puck out Mikey would have said it was a selfish play and nailed his ass to the bench.
That one second for shutout was such a pain to watch !
Main thing is the Habs get the win, I don’t think Carey worries too much about shutouts, they are nice but he is a team guy
To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.
Cowboy Price is back in the saddle. That’s really the only thing worth taking away from an ugly game that said far more about the Flames’ woes than the Habs’ situation.
—
“Good Luck With That,” Habs!
I don’t really see it that way, Price played great but the PP worked well and so did the PK. Lots of speed and good puck movement. The team needs a rest and will get it this weekend.
The glass is half full………not half empty.
Score=Odds
3-0=14-1
4-0= 30-1
5-0=70-1
I had money on all three and was laughing the entire game, then as I was about to text my buddy, Webs whiffs one. 😆 Webs obviously had 5-1 as the score……as did I on comment #2.
Well that was, ah, a win.
Flames suck, suckity suck suck suck.
As a former better, I feel your pain.
Did Price bust Weber in the chops in the post game scrum for that weak-ass clearing attempt? But to be fair, the Flames shouldn’t have even had a powerplay; that was a terribly weak hooking call on Rads.
Plekanec won 12 of 16 FOs tonight
–Go Habs Go!–
Anyhow, great game.
—–
Hey, nobody feels worse than Weber right now. I hope he doesn’t kill the the first reporter who asks him about the play.
Hope he does…
Great game. Ridiculous penalty calls including a mercy call that load to the shutout buster.
Weber had nobody near him and all the time in the world to clear. He could have skated it out
Carey very weak late in the third there…
3P 19:24 They’ll screw up Price’s goose egg
Nice one Boone. All your fault, you just HAD to say it.
PK would have lobbed that puck. Lol
Price won’t care about that at all.
Good game all around.
I had to stop reading Boone’s comments after he mentioned the shutout earlier.
Bad karma
–Go Habs Go!–
Tough for Price to lose a shutout on a weak call like that.
Well poo on that shutout buster.
Weber brain fart costs Price a shutout.
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
Nooo!!!!!!!!!
Wow. That is just terrible…multiple chances to clear and they screw up the shutout.
Ok, ok. Team sport, they got the win.
Fun to watch.
Weak call on the penalty to begin with.
To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.
Weber should have drilled that down the ice
To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.
Weber ruins Price’s shutout.
—–
Pleks never passes on 2 on 1
Oh well… what a night for Radu.
The Radulov effect really cannot be over-stated. His impact on Max, let alone the entire team is exactly what this group needed.
Can’t wait until he is signed.
What a weak hooking call!
Plekanec had a great game tonight.
Price is back. He has stopped scoring chance after scoring chance.
Same as the sabres game.
He is back.
Pleky scored a shorty.
Where does he find the time?
I kept reading here today he’s just so busy losing face offs.
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
2nd all time for Habs’ shorties, tied with Gainey.
He lost the face off on his short handed goal..it could be a strategy..did the same on the last penalty
Love Byron’s game. He’s the Energizer Bunny.
SIGN HIM NOW!
Like how everyone is taking shots at Engelland.
Habs picking it up in the third.
This is how it should be against the weaker teams, especially a team on the road playing back-to-back.
Much less hand-wringing here if such was the case more often.
Let’s see a Hattie for my boy Radu!
Stupid selfish penalty by rads. Weber fans on clear and boom there goes shut out for price.
That’s the kind of goal I would have scored.
Relax Mr Boone. Fighting is practically non-existant.Your side won that one
The pacifists won the fight?
I heard they killed it.
Quick hands and a flat stick. Well done again.
–Go Habs Go!–
Radulov with that wicked backhand for his second of the night
To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.
Two for Radu!
Chicken wings!
What a set of mitts on Radulov!!
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
Nice one Rads.
—–
RADUUUUUUUU! What hands!
Pricer outscoring Max on the night. Get rid of the bum…
Stalin and Kulaks – nice history reference Boone.
They brought their f____ing toys with them!
I’ve enjoyed Raphael de la Ghetto’s game tonight.
Those Club 1909 ads with Radulov never get old!!!!
I cant believe Tampa is last in the Eastern conference
Julien gets a reprieve?
–Go Habs Go!–