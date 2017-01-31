Liveblog: Canadiens beat Buffalo 5-2

Max Pacioretty’s hat trick keyed the Canadiens’ attack as they stormed off to a 5-0 lead over Buffalo.
David Desharnais and Paul Byron also scored for the Canadiens.
Buffalo got goals from Dmitry Kulikov and Brian Gionta after the game was no longer in doubt.
Shots were 39-35 for the visitors.
great 40 minutes but without the compressed schedule i would bag skate them tomorrow for their final 20 minutes. markov makes such a difference to this lineup. he is invaluable to this team. all due respect to weber. markov is the general. call me crazy but andrighetto might be finding his nhl legs. price deserved a sutout tonight. too bad les boys were dreaming of the next one after 2.
Off topic, was not aware that CRTC made the decision to force TSN to show the U.S. Commercials during Super Bowl.
http://deadspin.com/canadian-super-bowl-broadcaster-forced-to-air-stupid-am-1791853662
Nice win, healthy bodies returning, time to get on a roll.
Every single Hab except for Markov and Price had at least one shot on goal in a dominant win. No doubt this team has the ability to demolish the weaker teams in the league, but can they find a way to compete with the stronger ones? With a fully healthy roster, they should be able to. Tonight’s new additions were welcome. Pateryn made his presence felt, Markov picked up right where he left off, DD played adequately, and Nesterov was decent. Good news that Redmond was not picked up on the waiver wire; other teams missed out on an opportunity there. Still not persuaded that Shaw adds a whole lot other than in the faceoff circle. Radulov was unbelievable tonight. Let’s hope we soon hear an announcement that he has been signed for the next 5 years.
Nice win. RPD was a terrific line tonight. No, I don’t see Shaw as an improvement on Eller or even Weiss.
It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so. – Mark Twain
2 goals for the Sabres in garbage time after the Captain scores a hattrick. No biggie. Nice win.
Curious to see the D pairs going forward.
Also – how is Toronto the team of the future, when Winnipeg is already the team of the future?
Multiple timelines.
Great game back after the All-Star Break. Now it’s time to work on the kinks and 2 glaring ones and has to piss anyone off is the inability to keep the foot on the gas and finish teams off and the other is to kill some penalties.
The Habs came out and played a decent first but had a killer second. Going forward we got to get more offense from the other three lines. Teams will focus on Radulov come playoff time and if that happens and the Habs and MB has to know it will be tried.
The Habs have to get a little more offense. Galchenyuk coming back will help and MT tried putting Galchenyuk on another line to try and spread out the scoring and I think if MB can get another play maker or scorer we are in business.
Let’s get to Philadelphia and hopefully bank another two points.
To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.
Good post. BTW, is chucky coming back on Thursday, or he’s coming back in the weekend?
Word is Thursday
Hmm….
3rd line will be like this: Davy – Chucky – Shawzy
However, Micheal Therrien may think of doing this: Galchenyuk – Desharnais – Shaw
Please! Chucky has graduated the wing position. He’s a centre.
Hockey 101 for those who don’t know.
Never ever say the word Shutout during the game. It’s not Rocket Science, and it’s not a secret that only hockey players know of.
Has anyone in their lives ever said that word on the bench, or in the dressing room while the game is still ongoing?
Now here on the forum, we have zero outcome on the results of the game, however the HOCKEY GODS DO NOT LIKE IT. 😆 That’s two games in a row now where fans are talking about shutouts before the game even ends.
Don’t Do it. It’s a Hockey Thing.
Now you know.
58 WINS TO GO
Too bad I just said it. What if the hockey gods are wrong? I guess 1 out of xx chances someone did said the word and Carey did get a shutout.
I mean whatever!! The team won and its more than 3 goals.
Pretty good game following the lethargy of the ASG weekend.
Thankfully Max had a yuge game otherwise…
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
Impressive and dominant team game. The question is which team will we see in the second half? The team that lost in OT to the Sabres 3-2 before the all star break or the team that crushed the Sabres tonight. Key differences are Markov, Nestorov, Pateryn and DD. With Galchenyuk in the wings…the plot thickens.
I really wanted Price to get a shutout. But the PK and defensive game still need more tweaking. Anyhow, at least the team won tonight. The team looked they’re rested and well-dialed. The first line is buzzing and the return of Markov, Desharnais, and Pateryn rejuvenated the team. Let’s keep the Markov – Nesterov pairing. At least Marky can get rest and less ice-time.
Two points are two points. – Max Pacioretty
One thing the Habs will have to work on is to play 60 minutes. They got 5 goals and stopped skating and playing. They let Buffalo build momentum and let Buffalo have 17 shots in the third period to 4 for the Habs.
3P 2:12 Gionta makes it 5-2 on fat rebound
Check the replay Booner, and give credit to Gionta for that one. The puck didn’t even make it to Price. Gionta knocked it down mid-air just before Price gloved it. Great hands on our former captain.
But at least Shaw gets to go to the box
Bullet holes in my mirrors . . . .
This win has a dirty taste.
Habs get into trouble quickly once the other team starts to skate.
AND ONCE AGAIN THE HABS PLAY A 55 min game for Carey
BRUTAL !!! Figure it out Mikey you’re not a good coach you can’t sit on a lead !!! Send out Davey!!!
Kulikov didn’t ruin Prices shutout, Arnou Ruelle did.
Nah! I’d rather put the scorers on the Sabres team to ruin #31’s night.
Our team stopped skating with the big lead. Can’t do that in today’s game. Also, i was just joking. I seen your comment earlier and couldn’t resist.
Its ok.
Our team looks better winning with a somewhat half-glass-full result. And when I listen to the team, they’re happy for the win.
Stupid announcer on TSN690 said the S word, never ever say the S word near the end of a game dammit.Sergio Mommesso said he would hit him during the commercial break.
A Habs fan trying to bring some sense to the people of Toronto!
Slick stick for Gionta to knock that away from Carey’s glove.
Double dang.