Liveblog: Buffalo at Canadiens

Can the Canadiens improve on perfection?

Granted, Friday night’s virtually flawless 3-1 win wasn’t at the expense of a Stanley Cup contender.

But New Jersey had won three in a row, including a conquest of mighty Minnesota. And the Canadiens dominated the Devils in every aspect of the game.

Next up, Saturday night at the Bell Centre: the Sabres, another team unlikely to be parading the Cup through dreary downtown Buffalo in early June.

The Sabres, however, are coming off an OT win over desperate Detroit Friday night.

And the Buffalo lineup is not without talent, led by Jack Eichel. The sophomore star did not play when the Canadiens opened the season with a 4-1 win in Buffalo – a game in which Al Montoya had to make 30 saves.

The Saturday spotlight will be on Carey Price. The erstwhile All-World goaltender has lost four of his last five starts while giving up 20 goals over that span.

Perhaps the skaters in front of Price will play the kind of air-tight D that held New Jersey to a season-low 17 shots in their own barn.

Puck drops 7:10ish.