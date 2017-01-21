Montreal Gazette

You are here: Home » Boone » Liveblog » Liveblog: Buffalo at Canadiens

January 21, 2017 · 55 Comments

Liveblog: Buffalo at Canadiens

Posted by
BarberioBuff

Can the Canadiens improve on perfection?

Granted, Friday night’s virtually flawless 3-1 win wasn’t at the expense of a Stanley Cup contender.

But New Jersey had won three in a row, including a conquest of mighty Minnesota. And the Canadiens dominated the Devils in every aspect of the game.

Next up, Saturday night at the Bell Centre: the Sabres, another team unlikely to be parading the Cup through dreary downtown Buffalo in early June.

The Sabres, however, are coming off an OT win over desperate Detroit Friday night. 

And the Buffalo lineup is not without talent, led by Jack Eichel. The sophomore star did not play when the Canadiens opened the season with a 4-1 win in Buffalo – a game in which Al Montoya had to make 30 saves.

The Saturday spotlight will be on Carey Price. The erstwhile All-World goaltender has lost four of his last five starts while giving up 20 goals over that span.

Perhaps the skaters in front of Price will play the kind of air-tight D that held New Jersey to a season-low 17 shots in their own barn.

Puck drops 7:10ish.

55 Comments

  1. Timo says:
    January 21, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    Is Davey D de retour?

  2. RightNyder says:
    January 21, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    I am thankful I get to spend a couple of hours with Gary Galley.

    • Mavid says:
      January 21, 2017 at 7:18 pm

      Its special alright..

      º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º

      Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf

  3. durocher says:
    January 21, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    Make the American National Anthem Great Again

    Good luck getting into the US, violin boy

  4. B says:
    January 21, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    Lehner and Price both have a .920 save%, same as Condon

    –Go Habs Go!–

  5. Mavid says:
    January 21, 2017 at 7:15 pm

    noooooooo galley again

    º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º

    Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf

  6. Danno says:
    January 21, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    Please no.
    There’s already too much violins in hockey.

    ________________________________________

    “Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
    Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs

  7. RightNyder says:
    January 21, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    My uncultured musical ear can’t tell if he meant to play like that or he was screwing up…

    • StevieM61 says:
      January 21, 2017 at 7:18 pm

      I asked that question also. My son the musician said “no” that was just plain old musically induced testicular contraction.

      Bullet holes in my mirrors . . . .

  8. HabSgt says:
    January 21, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    Don’t think the violin was a good idea for the anthems…

    Winter is coming.

  9. Mavid says:
    January 21, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    wow the violin is just…..weird

    º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º

    Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf

  10. Coach K says:
    January 21, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    Interesting take on the anthems tonight. Of course it should be a fiddle!! It’s Quebec after all! Too bad about the intonation though…

    -Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
    (James Lane Allen)

  11. StevieM61 says:
    January 21, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    ow

    Bullet holes in my mirrors . . . .

  12. CJinBK says:
    January 21, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    Yep, nope, can’t watch the game on my iPad via GameCenter. Have to try to convince my family that I need to watch the game more than they need to watch MSNBC’s coverage of Carnage 2017. But I CAN listen to TSN 690, so got to enjoy the REAL Hockey Night in Canada theme. And I like Sergio Momesso, so I’m good for now. Go Habs!

  13. longtimehabsfan says:
    January 21, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    I want to watch the Habs but I also want to watch the Sens and Leafs beat the he’ll out of each other.

  14. Danno says:
    January 21, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    What is the stuff that Price is spraying on his hockey pants with a spray bottle? Is it waterproofing or is it some new voodoo thing to appease the hockey gods?

    ________________________________________

    “Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
    Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs

    • chelios says:
      January 21, 2017 at 7:11 pm

      Mr Boone do you know which number the Rocket wore originally?

      Shea Weber is a Stud!

    • Mavid says:
      January 21, 2017 at 7:12 pm

      its voodoo

      º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º°¨¨¨°º¤ø ¸„ø¤GO HABS GOø¤º

      Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf

  15. M.E. says:
    January 21, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    ” Farmed my dog out to the neighbors.He keeps farting during Coach’s Corner”….MB, that’s hilarious….LMAO.

  16. StanleyHab says:
    January 21, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    3-1 Habs. Chucky. Shaw and N8. Book it Timo!

  17. trolly says:
    January 21, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    This one’s for Boone.
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f-R1DiVq7rM

  18. CJinBK says:
    January 21, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    “Farmed my dog out to the neighbour’s for the evening. She keeps farting during Coach’s Corner.”

    Mr Boone! I can’t believe you’re being so free with your neighbor’s gastric/colonic condition after she did you the favour of looking after your dog! Not very gracious of you…

  19. unclefester says:
    January 21, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    Albany Devils playing in St. Johns tonight…

    20 minutes in the books…

    IceCaps lead Albany 2 – 1

    Jeremy Gregoire and Chris Terry with a shorty….

    …”in rapier-like fashion”… Danny Gallivan…

  20. Kvothe says:
    January 21, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    Will the Habs win a cup before the nuclear apocalypse?

  21. 25soonenough says:
    January 21, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    This site is impossible to enjoy anymore. Goodbye to anyone that I enjoyed conversing with. Another one bites the dust.

    –Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….

  22. habsfan0 says:
    January 21, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    My 2 great nephews, Milo & Zane say the Haps win by 5 tonight.

  23. B says:
    January 21, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    Hudon – McCarron – Terry
    Veilleux – Audette – Scherbak
    Broll – Farnham – Friberg
    Camara – MacMillan – Grégoire
    Brouillette – Lernout
    Parisi – Hanley
    Samuelsson – Racine
    Lindgren

    –Go Habs Go!–

  24. Cal says:
    January 21, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    Tonight’s Sabre Rattling Book of Hab.

  25. sholi2000.com says:
    January 21, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    @Gerry P, if I’m trading anyone this season it’s Radulov (he’s walking in July to the highest bidder). If the Habs are giving him 7 mil/yr for the next four years, that’s a bigger gamble than singing Price for 8-9 mil/yr for 6-8yrs.

    In four-six years the cap will be at where, in the 80’s, so paying him 10 now, is comparable to what number, 6-7 Mil? That looks acceptable to me.

    SO, trade Rads at the deadline for whatever fits, and then resign in July for whatever he wants now. It sucks as we would lose him for the playoffs, but at least we would know we are at least getting something in case he decides he wants the Mulla over the team. We all know how UFA players go. They say they want to stay and then off they go to the highest bidder.

    Stanley Cup? Put a team in front of him that can compete and it’s Price you want in goal.

    OT to no one in particular:
    Are the Canadiens allowed to offer Radulov a contract yet? If so it should be done before the deadline.

    Shane Oliver
    Sholi2000.com
    @sholi2000
    Price vs Dryden
    January 31st, Win 258
    5 Feb, Win 259
    Shane&Son Dec 2016

    • Bigdawg says:
      January 21, 2017 at 5:44 pm

      yes they can offer a contract to Rads. I think they want to avoid a Vanek – strong in the regular seasons but disappeared in the playoffs. Now my instinct tells me Rad is nothing like Vanek but its hard to say.

      If MB is so great he needs to find a way to keep Rads and Price at a price that works. I prefer Rads almost every other forward we have right now (playoffs will be telling)

      • Loop_G says:
        January 21, 2017 at 5:58 pm

        I can’t imagine trading Rads without giving up on this year. There is nothing invested in him as they did not draft him, and how would the 2nd rounder and prospect we would get help us this year, or next for that matter?

        • sholi2000.com says:
          January 21, 2017 at 6:08 pm

          Radulov/Gallagher/1st to the Avalanche for their 1st round pick in 2017 🙂 They freaking owe us, we gave them two Stanley Cups.

          What is this team looking for? hehe

          I’m cranking out the Ol line………..

          Shane Oliver
          Sholi2000.com
          @sholi2000
          Price vs Dryden
          January 31st, Win 258
          5 Feb, Win 259
          Shane&Son Dec 2016

      • sholi2000.com says:
        January 21, 2017 at 6:01 pm

        I’m not worried over what Price get’s, he was under paid the last three seasons, so it works out even in the end.

        Once his contract for 96 million is signed, I’ll be starting the Career Wins Record countdown. He’s only 60 wins away to Plante.

        😆 😎 😆 💡

        Shane Oliver
        Sholi2000.com
        @sholi2000
        Price vs Dryden
        January 31st, Win 258
        5 Feb, Win 259
        Shane&Son Dec 2016

      • Cheech says:
        January 21, 2017 at 7:02 pm

        Vanek was no way as important as Radu…With Rads we’re done,it’s over!

    • Habfan17 says:
      January 21, 2017 at 5:57 pm

      I usually agree with you Sho, but not this time. With what Rads has brought to the team, not his points, but his work ethic, dedication and passion, they should resign him.

      Also, after the comments that Sekac made of his commitment and teams not having to speak with the player before trading them, I think it would hurt the ability to sign future players if they move Rads.

      Habfan17

      • sholi2000.com says:
        January 21, 2017 at 6:05 pm

        Of course you usually agree with me, you’re a hockey player, we all pretty much have the same opinion about this team. It’s very freakish. 😆

        XM91 NHL radio whispered 3 years, 7 mil yesterday. I don’t think any team will offer him more than 7/yr, but it’s the term that Radsie will be looking for. Not that’s a secret, we all know that.

        Shane Oliver
        Sholi2000.com
        @sholi2000
        Price vs Dryden
        January 31st, Win 258
        5 Feb, Win 259
        Shane&Son Dec 2016

    • The Gumper says:
      January 21, 2017 at 6:33 pm

      Trade Radulov now for a pail of pucks and re-sign him in July?
      No playoffs for one of our best forwards and for that we get a second round pick?
      You must be joking, I’m assuming. If not, then I’m glad you’re not running the Club. I can’t think of a more ridiculous proposal.
      You do realize that one home playoff date is worth about 3.5M net, right?

    • CJinBK says:
      January 21, 2017 at 6:35 pm

      I personally love Radulov, and would like him to see him on the Canadiens for the long run. I don’t know enough abut his time with Nashville and in the KHL to know if his abundance of joy and energy are unusual, but he seems like the ultimate team guy.

      I would not trade him at the deadline, unless the Haps have been eliminated from contention.

      If Radulov signs a contract now, Bergevin has to protect him in the expansion draft. I would bet that there is a gentleman’s agreement, and that Radulov will sign a contract when the coast is clear.

      Mr Saturday Night in goal tonight. I hope that Bettman allows me to watch it!

      • sholi2000.com says:
        January 21, 2017 at 7:02 pm

        Here’s my protected list, can’t reply, on my way to the rink.

        Galchenyuk
        Pacioretty
        Gallagher
        Lehkonen
        Radulov
        Danault
        Shaw (or insert anyone else here)
        Weber
        Emelin (thanks to his great contract)
        Petry
        Price

        Not sure anyone else is worth protecting or being picked up. Maybe Pleks, or Bryon.

        Shane Oliver
        Sholi2000.com
        @sholi2000
        Price vs Dryden
        January 31st, Win 258
        5 Feb, Win 259
        Shane&Son Dec 2016

  26. careysubban3176 says:
    January 21, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    Here is to the 2nd win of the Trump Era! But if they lose…

    Stop blaming the goaltender! He can only do so much.

  27. Loop_G says:
    January 21, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    Price with the shutout tonight, 4-0 Habs final score. Goalscorers Shaw, Pleks, Galchenyuk and Petry.

  28. habs001 says:
    January 21, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    Lat 5 games the opposition scored first

  29. rabidhab says:
    January 21, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    Has MB traded N8 yet ?

  30. WindsorHab-10 says:
    January 21, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    Price needs to a good game tonight.

  31. sholi2000.com says:
    January 21, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    Canadiens 4
    Sabres 1
    Galchenyuk scores again.
    Get to the nutcase early, and often.
    Carey Price for Win 255!

    Shane Oliver
    Sholi2000.com
    @sholi2000
    Price vs Dryden
    January 31st, Win 258
    5 Feb, Win 259
    Shane&Son Dec 2016


Leave a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.