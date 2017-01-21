Liveblog: Buffalo at Canadiens

Can the Canadiens improve on perfection?
Granted, Friday night’s virtually flawless 3-1 win wasn’t at the expense of a Stanley Cup contender.
But New Jersey had won three in a row, including a conquest of mighty Minnesota. And the Canadiens dominated the Devils in every aspect of the game.
Next up, Saturday night at the Bell Centre: the Sabres, another team unlikely to be parading the Cup through dreary downtown Buffalo in early June.
The Sabres, however, are coming off an OT win over desperate Detroit Friday night.
And the Buffalo lineup is not without talent, led by Jack Eichel. The sophomore star did not play when the Canadiens opened the season with a 4-1 win in Buffalo – a game in which Al Montoya had to make 30 saves.
The Saturday spotlight will be on Carey Price. The erstwhile All-World goaltender has lost four of his last five starts while giving up 20 goals over that span.
Perhaps the skaters in front of Price will play the kind of air-tight D that held New Jersey to a season-low 17 shots in their own barn.
Puck drops 7:10ish.
Is Davey D de retour?
I am thankful I get to spend a couple of hours with Gary Galley.
Its special alright..
Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
Make the American National Anthem Great Again
Good luck getting into the US, violin boy
Lehner and Price both have a .920 save%, same as Condon
noooooooo galley again
Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
Please no.
There’s already too much violins in hockey.
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
My uncultured musical ear can’t tell if he meant to play like that or he was screwing up…
I asked that question also. My son the musician said “no” that was just plain old musically induced testicular contraction.
Don’t think the violin was a good idea for the anthems…
Winter is coming.
wow the violin is just…..weird
Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
Interesting take on the anthems tonight. Of course it should be a fiddle!! It’s Quebec after all! Too bad about the intonation though…
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
(James Lane Allen)
ow
Yep, nope, can’t watch the game on my iPad via GameCenter. Have to try to convince my family that I need to watch the game more than they need to watch MSNBC’s coverage of Carnage 2017. But I CAN listen to TSN 690, so got to enjoy the REAL Hockey Night in Canada theme. And I like Sergio Momesso, so I’m good for now. Go Habs!
I want to watch the Habs but I also want to watch the Sens and Leafs beat the he’ll out of each other.
What is the stuff that Price is spraying on his hockey pants with a spray bottle? Is it waterproofing or is it some new voodoo thing to appease the hockey gods?
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
Mr Boone do you know which number the Rocket wore originally?
Shea Weber is a Stud!
its voodoo
Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
” Farmed my dog out to the neighbors.He keeps farting during Coach’s Corner”….MB, that’s hilarious….LMAO.
3-1 Habs. Chucky. Shaw and N8. Book it Timo!
This one’s for Boone.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f-R1DiVq7rM
“Farmed my dog out to the neighbour’s for the evening. She keeps farting during Coach’s Corner.”
Mr Boone! I can’t believe you’re being so free with your neighbor’s gastric/colonic condition after she did you the favour of looking after your dog! Not very gracious of you…
LOL!
Mike Boone
Hockey Inside/Out blogger
Albany Devils playing in St. Johns tonight…
20 minutes in the books…
IceCaps lead Albany 2 – 1
Jeremy Gregoire and Chris Terry with a shorty….
…”in rapier-like fashion”… Danny Gallivan…
Will the Habs win a cup before the nuclear apocalypse?
The nuclear apocalypse is scheduled for late April, so probably not, unless they change the playoff format…
Ah, there’s a new product line …radiation proof non toxic lead covered protective cups,at least go with your balls and a sense of hardy har har…Trumpocalypse!
Not if the orange-haired clown has his way.
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
All you need to know about radiation protection…
Time, distance, shielding.
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
(James Lane Allen)
This site is impossible to enjoy anymore. Goodbye to anyone that I enjoyed conversing with. Another one bites the dust.
–Larry Robinson was my neighbor once….
I’m probably not far behind you.
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
My 2 great nephews, Milo & Zane say the Haps win by 5 tonight.
Hudon – McCarron – Terry
Veilleux – Audette – Scherbak
Broll – Farnham – Friberg
Camara – MacMillan – Grégoire
Brouillette – Lernout
Parisi – Hanley
Samuelsson – Racine
Lindgren
Tonight’s Sabre Rattling Book of Hab.
Always enjoy the prophecies in the good book Cal. Nicely done!
-Adversity Does Not Build Character…it Reveals it-
(James Lane Allen)
(James Lane Allen)
@Gerry P, if I’m trading anyone this season it’s Radulov (he’s walking in July to the highest bidder). If the Habs are giving him 7 mil/yr for the next four years, that’s a bigger gamble than singing Price for 8-9 mil/yr for 6-8yrs.
In four-six years the cap will be at where, in the 80’s, so paying him 10 now, is comparable to what number, 6-7 Mil? That looks acceptable to me.
SO, trade Rads at the deadline for whatever fits, and then resign in July for whatever he wants now. It sucks as we would lose him for the playoffs, but at least we would know we are at least getting something in case he decides he wants the Mulla over the team. We all know how UFA players go. They say they want to stay and then off they go to the highest bidder.
Stanley Cup? Put a team in front of him that can compete and it’s Price you want in goal.
OT to no one in particular:
Are the Canadiens allowed to offer Radulov a contract yet? If so it should be done before the deadline.
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
Price vs Dryden
January 31st, Win 258
5 Feb, Win 259
Shane&Son Dec 2016
yes they can offer a contract to Rads. I think they want to avoid a Vanek – strong in the regular seasons but disappeared in the playoffs. Now my instinct tells me Rad is nothing like Vanek but its hard to say.
If MB is so great he needs to find a way to keep Rads and Price at a price that works. I prefer Rads almost every other forward we have right now (playoffs will be telling)
I can’t imagine trading Rads without giving up on this year. There is nothing invested in him as they did not draft him, and how would the 2nd rounder and prospect we would get help us this year, or next for that matter?
Radulov/Gallagher/1st to the Avalanche for their 1st round pick in 2017 🙂 They freaking owe us, we gave them two Stanley Cups.
What is this team looking for? hehe
I’m cranking out the Ol line………..
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
Price vs Dryden
January 31st, Win 258
5 Feb, Win 259
Shane&Son Dec 2016
I’m not worried over what Price get’s, he was under paid the last three seasons, so it works out even in the end.
Once his contract for 96 million is signed, I’ll be starting the Career Wins Record countdown. He’s only 60 wins away to Plante.
😆 😎 😆 💡
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
Price vs Dryden
January 31st, Win 258
5 Feb, Win 259
Shane&Son Dec 2016
Vanek was no way as important as Radu…With Rads we’re done,it’s over!
I usually agree with you Sho, but not this time. With what Rads has brought to the team, not his points, but his work ethic, dedication and passion, they should resign him.
Also, after the comments that Sekac made of his commitment and teams not having to speak with the player before trading them, I think it would hurt the ability to sign future players if they move Rads.
Habfan17
Of course you usually agree with me, you’re a hockey player, we all pretty much have the same opinion about this team. It’s very freakish. 😆
XM91 NHL radio whispered 3 years, 7 mil yesterday. I don’t think any team will offer him more than 7/yr, but it’s the term that Radsie will be looking for. Not that’s a secret, we all know that.
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
Price vs Dryden
January 31st, Win 258
5 Feb, Win 259
Shane&Son Dec 2016
Yes, we are! I would not offer that and not until after the play offs. 4 years at $6 – $6.5 million per. Maybe $7 first year. $6 for the second, $5, for the 3rd and $4 for the last.
Habfan17
Those are great numbers, you’re hired. 🙂
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
Price vs Dryden
January 31st, Win 258
5 Feb, Win 259
Shane&Son Dec 2016
Trade Radulov now for a pail of pucks and re-sign him in July?
No playoffs for one of our best forwards and for that we get a second round pick?
You must be joking, I’m assuming. If not, then I’m glad you’re not running the Club. I can’t think of a more ridiculous proposal.
You do realize that one home playoff date is worth about 3.5M net, right?
I personally love Radulov, and would like him to see him on the Canadiens for the long run. I don’t know enough abut his time with Nashville and in the KHL to know if his abundance of joy and energy are unusual, but he seems like the ultimate team guy.
I would not trade him at the deadline, unless the Haps have been eliminated from contention.
If Radulov signs a contract now, Bergevin has to protect him in the expansion draft. I would bet that there is a gentleman’s agreement, and that Radulov will sign a contract when the coast is clear.
Mr Saturday Night in goal tonight. I hope that Bettman allows me to watch it!
Here’s my protected list, can’t reply, on my way to the rink.
Galchenyuk
Pacioretty
Gallagher
Lehkonen
Radulov
Danault
Shaw (or insert anyone else here)
Weber
Emelin (thanks to his great contract)
Petry
Price
Not sure anyone else is worth protecting or being picked up. Maybe Pleks, or Bryon.
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
Price vs Dryden
January 31st, Win 258
5 Feb, Win 259
Shane&Son Dec 2016
Here is to the 2nd win of the Trump Era! But if they lose…
Stop blaming the goaltender! He can only do so much.
Price with the shutout tonight, 4-0 Habs final score. Goalscorers Shaw, Pleks, Galchenyuk and Petry.
Lat 5 games the opposition scored first
Has MB traded N8 yet ?
yes to Toronto for a 7th next year and MTL retains 50% salary
Price needs to a good game tonight.
Canadiens 4
Sabres 1
Galchenyuk scores again.
Get to the nutcase early, and often.
Carey Price for Win 255!
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
Price vs Dryden
January 31st, Win 258
5 Feb, Win 259
Shane&Son Dec 2016