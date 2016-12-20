Liveblog: Canadiens trample Ducks 5-1

Chris Terry’s late one was icing on the gateau.
Third period goals by Jeff Petry and – on a power-play!! – Max Pacioretty broke open a close game.
The Canadiens’ PP was making loud sucking noises until Tomas Plekanec converted a sweet feed by Paul Byron, 12:35 into the second period for a 2-1 lead.
Byron scored his 11th, cashing the rebound of a Jeff Petry shot with a minute to play in the first period tie it up at 1-1
The Canadiens failed to control a scrambled draw five minutes into the game, and the puck popped out to Andrew Cogliano, who beat Carey Price from close-in.
Shots were 34-13 for the winning team.
It seems the Habs are learning how to win in different ways with the injuries. When the wounded return, the Habs will be a much better team then before the injuries happened.
Ol’ man river keeps on rollin’ on…
As per TSN.ca, ‘Jaromir Jagr matched Mark Messier for second on the NHL’s all-time points list with three assists against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night at BB&T Center, bringing his illustrious total to 1,887 points. Jagr needed 94 fewer NHL games to tie Messier.’
Incroyable.
—
“Good Luck With That,” Habs!
Habs held the Ducks to TEN even-strength shots.
The Columbus game will be a measuring stick game.
Payback?
Yeah, I know there is this thing with Minnesota, before that.
Is Big Mac here to stay?
Or is he just a placeholder for DD?
_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
“Une équipe de hockey sur glace de l’île de Mont-Royal va gagner la Coupe de Lord Stanley à 24 reprises dans le 20e siècle et trois fois au cours du 21e siècle.”
– Nostradamus, 1552
I’m looking forward to that Columbus game.
You’re braver than I am.
Let’s not look past Minnesota. A certain Devan Dubnyk was Habs’ property, briefly. When he’s on, he’s unbeatable. And I’m sure he’s motivated to be “on”.
—
“Good Luck With That,” Habs!
PK I think you are correct. I think Columbus is playing quite well and they welcome the chance to play the Habs to see where they stand against one of the top teams in the East. It will certainly be a measuring stick game for the Blue Jackets and I hope they do well
To be a Hockey Fan is to be a Habs Fan
The Habs are putting together a nice resume of solid wins this season.
Hope they add the Wild and Blue Jackets as references this week.
Ha! Imagine listing Torts as a reference! Risky.
—
“Good Luck With That,” Habs!
To whom it may concern:
After being horsewhipped and humiliated by my team, the Canadiens regained their composure in the weeks that followed, overcoming several setbacks, principally the loss of players to injury, to record convincing wins over four top-notch teams in a row, including my Blue Jackets.
I say without reservation they are a team well-positioned to challenge for the Stanley Cup and such is the measure of my respect for them that I would not want to face them in the playoffs.
Should you require any further information feel free to give me a call, preferably not during a news conference.
[This is the version typed up by his secretary based on a dictation that required judicious editing on her part.]
With key players out of the lineup, this is how the Habs have to play. The team concept with everyone buying in. Speed kills and the Habs are right now skating teams into the ice. The team is also winning their share of face offs.
The team defense has stepped up with Petry right now leading the way with key goals and key pinches. On the backend the Habs are shutting down the opponents offense. Saturday they allowed 5 shots in the third and tonight 3 shots on net.
This team is showing way more character than last season after losing key players and the silver lining here is Markov may well indeed get some deserved rest as well as Galchenyuk.
Also the team get to evaluate their AHL players in real game situations so to better take stock of what they actually have.
In the end the Habs get another two points and lets roll onto Thursday.
To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.
MT doing a great job with call ups
McCarron looking comfortable out there
Gallagher drove the ducks batchitcrazy tonight, lol
Price should have leaned on his stick a la Dryden style
Price did make some incredible passing plays although, ridiculously good
Petry is on fire
A nice win tonight. Glad to see them holding the fort until DD gets back.
What a great effort with a quarter of the regular lineup missing. Defense was amazing: not just holding the opposition to a measly 13 shots but the fact that the big duck forwards got nowhere near CP31 during the game.
The combination of Petry stepping up his play, Byron continuing to be excellent every shift and the role guys playing responsible, solid hockey makes for a good chance of surviving the injury bug while a few of our boys still struggling to pot one. Only down note is it looks to me like Shea is certainly playing hurt. His dominant physical game is missing so am guessing a hand or shoulder injury.
Go Ch Go.
In 20/20 hindsight, this game was over the moment Carlyle submitted his lineup sheet, showing Bernier in goal. They needed their goalie to steal another one (as you could argue Gibson did, last night, vs. Leafs); Jonathan Bernier ain’t a good bet to do that.
—
“Good Luck With That,” Habs!
Hey,
Duck l’orange as a post-game meal, better than pizza.
_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
“Une équipe de hockey sur glace de l’île de Mont-Royal va gagner la Coupe de Lord Stanley à 24 reprises dans le 20e siècle et trois fois au cours du 21e siècle.”
– Nostradamus, 1552
Nothing is better than pizza
Always nice to win, but that was one tired lookin’ Anaheim team tonight.
Our speed ran them into the ice. It did not take long into the second period before No Mas !
I’m most impressed on Our ‘dep’ filling-in more than adequately for Our wounded. I just do not see how David Desharnais survives this this time.
Excellent point regarding DD. The canard (tired Duck!) goes like this: You don’t lose your place in the lineup by getting injured. But you don’t Receive a place in the lineup merely by getting well.
—
“Good Luck With That,” Habs!
didnt he resume his position upon return last season?
______________________________________________
Habs do best when everyone on offense pitches in, the offense keeps skating and coming in waves, and everyone makes a second effort. The next two games will be a huge test, facing the two stingiest teams in the league. If the offense keeps rolling, despite having one line of AHLers, they can hold their own against the league’s best.
Two shockingly bad power plays, one of which ended with Plekanec’s goal, and two corkers, one of which ended with Pacioretty’s goal. Paul Byron was on fire tonight — he often is — and was rewarded on the scoresheet. And we Habs fans are rewarded by Bergevin’s brilliance in plucking Byron off waivers for free.
I did not see the game so relied on the blog because the RDS that my wife bought me years agomy birthday is blacked out for whatever reason here. Huge win. Last year, they would have lost this game.
Solid, solid win for the Habs tonight. Value, thy name is Lord Byron. Since DD and Galchenyuk’s absence, he has made the difference game in game out. Petry has stepped up on the offense and it’s just in time, as Markov is out and Weber’s in a stretch of no offense. The team only allowing the Ducks 13 shots after shutting down the Caps Saturday shows a full out attempt to blanket the opposition with puck pressure and relentless speed on the forecheck. I liked Terry getting the Habs 5th tonight; it was just reward for that line’s diligence keeping Anaheim bottled up. Another very good game against quality opposition. The more players they have out, the better the team play. Odd, isn’t it?
Great win. What makes it even sweeter is that Carey didn’t have to steal it. Way to step up boys! Props to the “AHL” line.
Great win! Good all around effort.
“Addition by De-Ducktion at the Bell”
The Ducks replaced Frederik Andersen with Jonathan Bernier.
Not good.
Habs pluck Ducks feathers.
Richard R
Free Duck Wings at Le Cage?
I see now how they can afford to give away free wings_ was there last night, over 17 dollars for a club sandwich! never again!
______________________________________________
Years ago Boone advised me not to
I haven’t been
2 years ago, if someone told me that Gallagher would be sharing the ice with Redmond, Byron, Mitchell and Barberio, I would have thought that Gallagher slew foot MT during practise.
But all contributing. Good on them! MT is doing a good job.
in all thy sons command
This is a good win by the Habs. Carey Price is again, the best player of this game. Not to take away from the other players, but Price has been solid throughout all 3 periods. Jonathan Bernier just can’t find a way to beat his hometown team (looks like Pacioretty has Bernier beaten, scoring 9-goals). Also the Ducks are flat-tired by their gruelling road-trip. They don’t have the speed and they can’t beat Price.
The Habs are still struggling with their powerplay. They have to figure out a way to have Weber shoot the puck and not have the opposing teams block his shot. I do like Gallagher’s tenacity. #11 does struggle to score goals, but evidently, Gally’s trying.
Other than that, this is another work-by-committee regardless of the injuries in our team. One change that I hope Therrien and company may consider is to have Beaulieu pair with Weber for 5-on-5. With Emelin, they do bring a shutdown pair, but I like to see Weber put more offensive numbers as well. I can see McCarron learning on the NHL game. I’m sure he will score a goal if mgmt. will let him stay.
Last 6 games Habs allow on a game 20.5 shots against
Last 8 periods of hockey (after the 4 penalty debacle vs SJ, Habs allow, on average 5.25 shots against per period.
13 tonight and you think Carey is the best player, really?
The team is playing locked down hockey and this one, as well as last game was a team win, not Carey
I think I’ve substantiated my opinion with viable,stats