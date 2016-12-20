Liveblog: Canadiens trample Ducks 5-1

Chris Terry’s late one was icing on the gateau.

Third period goals by Jeff Petry and – on a power-play!! – Max Pacioretty broke open a close game.

The Canadiens’ PP was making loud sucking noises until Tomas Plekanec converted a sweet feed by Paul Byron, 12:35 into the second period for a 2-1 lead.

Byron scored his 11th, cashing the rebound of a Jeff Petry shot with a minute to play in the first period tie it up at 1-1

The Canadiens failed to control a scrambled draw five minutes into the game, and the puck popped out to Andrew Cogliano, who beat Carey Price from close-in.

Shots were 34-13 for the winning team.