Liveblog: Toronto edges Canadiens 4-3 in OT

Auston Matthews ended a terrific game, 48 seconds into Overtime.

Jonathan Drouin’s first goal as a Canadian gave the CH a 3-2 lead 11 minutes into the second period. But 70 seconds later, Patrick Marleau pushed a loose puck past Carey Price to make it 3-3.

Jeff Petry blew a Jonathan Drouin feed past Frederik Andersen to open the scoring, 2:19 into the game. The Canadiens dominated the early going but needed a spectacular Price save on Mitch Marner to keep the visitors off the board, seven minutes in.

Shortly thereafter, a James van Riemsdyk knuckler beat Price from close in to tie it up. That goal had just been announced when Matthews – who’d had a goal disallowed – danced through the Canadiens “defence” and beat Price with a wrister.

On the second wave of a Canadiens power play, 17 minutes in, Alex Galchenyuk beat Andersen with a laser to tie it at 2-2.

Shots were 34-22 for the home team.