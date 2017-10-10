Liveblog: Canadiens drop home opener 3-1 to Hawks.

The Canadiens dropped their third game in a row, stoned by homeboy Corey Crawford in the Chicago net.

The home team had a 42-25 shot advantage. But after being beaten early by Tomas Plekanec, Crawford was a wall.

But two goals late in the first period, by rookie Alex DeBrincat and Brandon Saad gave Chicago a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Chicago owned the first half of the second period and, with Phillip Danault in the penalty box, got a tap-in goal by Artem Anisimov.

And that was all the scoring in a dispiriting home opener.

• • •

Comment by burnedprof:

the goalie was not full fare on the first one. the second one was a bad break off the linesman (but the goalie also committed too much puck side thereby leaving himself vulnerable to the cross-ice pass, as is his wont, as happened on the first). even so, the difference is either crawford or goalscoring. crawford brought his a-game (remember when our goalie did that) but the CH desperately need a game changing scorer. mind you, one mildly influential scorer would be nice right now.