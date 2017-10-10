Liveblog: Canadiens drop home opener 3-1 to Hawks.

The Canadiens dropped their third game in a row, stoned by homeboy Corey Crawford in the Chicago net.
The home team had a 42-25 shot advantage. But after being beaten early by Tomas Plekanec, Crawford was a wall.
But two goals late in the first period, by rookie Alex DeBrincat and Brandon Saad gave Chicago a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
Chicago owned the first half of the second period and, with Phillip Danault in the penalty box, got a tap-in goal by Artem Anisimov.
And that was all the scoring in a dispiriting home opener.
Comment by burnedprof:
the goalie was not full fare on the first one. the second one was a bad break off the linesman (but the goalie also committed too much puck side thereby leaving himself vulnerable to the cross-ice pass, as is his wont, as happened on the first). even so, the difference is either crawford or goalscoring. crawford brought his a-game (remember when our goalie did that) but the CH desperately need a game changing scorer. mind you, one mildly influential scorer would be nice right now.
The thing I just can’t grasp about this is we here as a group discussing Habs on a daily basis. We see, live and breathe Habs. For the most part most of us on here have a pretty good idea what the team needs and what the current team needs to do to get better.
I know we don’t know what goes on behind closed doors but we have said on here time and time again that Hemsky, Streit, Benn, Davidson, Morrow, Mitchell maybe even Schlemko are bodies that this team just doesn’t need and will not make the team better moving forward.
Yet MB who with all his supposedly brain trust seems that no one can figure out what this team needs what it needs to get rid of. We all knew that this team has trouble scoring and what did MB do to try and correct it. He traded for Drouin. One player is not going to turn this team around. The Habs need more players with a bit of finesse and scoring touch.
I just don’t see what Lapointe, Ramage, Carriere, Dudly. Lefebvre, and some of their scouts are looking at. Timmins, I don’t know if he is being told who to draft or he is actually making these decisions on his own but there have been times when we need certain pieces and yet we go in a different direction positionally which leaves you scratching your head.
Here we have Mark Hunter a good evaluator of talent and former Hab working for the Leafs and making them better. We have JJ on the bench as a coach for the defense. We may have had a chance to get Robinson depending who you talk to but that was shot down. MB needs to clear out his buddies and make sound business decisions for the good of the team.
MB told the media and anyone who would listen that he wanted to make this team not just good for a couple of years but to be competitive year in and year out with a chance to compete for the cup. Well I know it’s early but it seems he has done just like the draft picks in a different direction.
Maybe it’s time for MB to maybe read some of the stuff that goes on here. We need better scouts and more scouts. We need a better coach on defense. I just have no faith in JJ.
The Habs which should be up there with the Yankees, Lakers, Packers the greats of the teams from their Leagues. But we are a doormat for every team to wipe their feet. “Character ” is only one thing you need to make a team. We have gone too much in this route and MB has been blinded and ego driven down this path and I think this is where he gets in trouble because he is too stupid to change because it might be right and he doesn’t want to appear weak.
Maybe MB if not going to be fired by Molson, bring in Roy and Brisebois give them defining roles to have an input into shaping the team not just mouth speech. People like Koivu, Svoboda who are back in their native home and watch hockey on a regular basis have them scout over there for you and if the scouts that you have are not doing the job get rid of them and bring in fresh blood.
There has to be some intelligence here, let’s put the egos aside and think of what is best for the team. From what I have seen very little is done for the betterment of the team.
Sorry for the long rant but if the city, the people, media, radio personalties want the Habs to be good then they are going to have to give up on the French aspect and take people who are the best at that position. Whether it be Englis, Russian, Finnish or whatever. We have to have the best.
To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.
GVK lead PHX with the 1st goal in franchise history.
Tomas Nosek, who McGuire will now anoint a monster.
Trade Galchenyuk now and what do you get for him ? Maybe Dwight King ..
ALN is up and about.
Why is everybody on Galchenyuk’s case? Galchenyuk isn’t playing well, but this entire team is a mess. The guy is buried on the 3rd line with Shaw, for heaven’s sake!
Remember Drouin, le Sauveur? Has anybody seen him? He’s playing with his sniper buddy he spent the entire summer training with, so that they would influence the coaches in how they get deployed? How have they been doing?
Boy does our d corps as a group stink. In general out of position, slow as wet dirt, can’t start the transition game, don’t join the rush, can’t man the PP at the point (aside from Webs), and man oh man did I say slow?
For an apparent defensive minded or at least for a guy who claims to prioritize defence, MB sure has compiled a sad d man roster.
What is McCarron doing in the AHL. He certainly can be a 4th line player with time on the PP causing havoc. BUt instead we’ll be a perimeter PP team with no front of net presence that can sustain any rough play waiting for a good bounce.
It’s how MB is showcasing the kid, for a you know, trade for the inevitable dep move.
Proud sheep here wondering what to make of game #4? Do we, ur I , find some good pasture or figure out how to bonk dumb dogs that make us lean? Long view, I admit I detest ’06 chicago, scything else is fluid.
+1
A voice of reason amid the ranting masses!
Time for a new phrasebook my man…
I couldn’t agree more with what you just said?
Galchenyuk for Evander Kane.
One suit-splasher for another. We need toughness, size and a willingness to get dirty; Eichel needs a skilled playmate.
Sadly, Barfalo probably wouldn’t even do that straight up anymore.
A very good trade. I would like Kane in MTL chaos. I actually think the man would excel.
I like Galchenyuk but man why do I feel this guy is gone sooner than later? I hope they work with #27 and keep him around.
Brisebois or Roy I’ll take either. Jesus Murphy somebody make this team fun to watch again. I’ll take loss after loss all year if the team brings me out of my seat like Lafleur used to. Even Kovalev, the last truly gifted player we had, oh, and Radulov of course. But, ya know , taxes right? Because 7M for 4 years wouldn’t have kept him?
The only suggestions I have is trade for Shipachyov. Danault and Pleks are bottom-6 centers. They need a legit top-6 center yesterday. MB should have signed this guy with the money he had instead of messing around with Rads and Markov.
Crawford played his usual great game, as he does against the Habs. They are a far better team.
So, we can’t score again, and Chucky plays with o zone pylons, and we are left to wonder what is wrong with Chucky. Even CHI figured out they needed an old/new playmate (Saad), the get Toews back on his offensive game, and we are talking about Toews.
We have JD/Max/Chucky with an outside of Lehks, and Hudon a little further back, who you need to build an goal scoring machine around this core. None of these guys should be playing without some combo of the others.
Mete needs to grow strong to play in this league as a Dman, let’s not waste good contract years and potential, he got schooled by a big team, let the boy learn with his peers.
We have been spoiled by the last 2 years of hot starts, I think we are being challenged early this year, will be interesting to see the pushback.
French Canadian homeboy to rev up the start, and we read about open seats, just win baby.
It’s the way we’re losing that makes me so angry. Lots of shots but no finish. And every game there’s at least one major defensive breakdown that leads to a goal. And Price is getting outplayed regularly.
I knew we’d have a rough start, but I didn’t expect it to be this bad. No goals, no great goaltending performance, a defence that can’t move the puck. It’s frustrating, it’s boring, it’s all but unwatchable.
This is the tough road to hoe as a Hab fan. I’ve hated what Bergevin has done with the team, especially keeping the focus on goaltending to win. It’s why I dislike the management of the team so much. Their focus is always on the wrong side of the puck.
Thought it would be bad with the lost players. Radulov and Markov in particular. But worse than expected. Spend the 8.5 on quality, not has beens. Do it soon or it will be to late. Hate to watch on Saturday. It probably will be brutal. 65 years loyal
It is too late. No one to sign. Any trades that give up youth for skill won’t happen because we need the youth and don’t have enough prospects to make it a palatable choice.
No, my friend, we are sunk until … at least the draft.
I honestly thought they had a good shot. I’m not impressed by the Hawks defense. They just can’t finish 5 on 5. As for the PP, not surprised. Like I have been bitching for days now, the player set-up is wrong IMO. The 5 on 3 for example should have had Weber and Chucky at the point. If they don’t fix the PP, they have ZERO chance of making the playoffs.
@Butterface, yeah you sure called this debacle. I believe I said 5-0 to start the year. What the tuck was I finking
You were thinking what we were all hoping…
(that Bergevin is capable of assembling and managing an NHL calibre hockey team…. WHOOPS !!!!)
I was kind of thinking we would finish a few places back in our division and make the playoffs but need to fight all season to do so.
Now I am wondering if the playoffs are a realistic goal.
Once he lost Radulov and had no one to sign or no one to trade for, he needed to flip the switch, sell assets and stock the farm.
I know it is hard to get players to sign in Montreal, but i just watched “Moneyball” and I’m pretty sure Montreal can become “Moneypuck” with the right GM (not Bergevin).
OK I’m on the Julien Brisebois train. Come on Molson , are you freaking blind man?!!!
I can hardly wait until the end of the season. Only 78 games to go….
78, plus (mwahaha) …. playoffs!
Gutting the D the last 2 seasons means a slower start. Still thought they’d be good for, I don’t know, maybe 2 goals a game.
Those ringing posts in pre-season were harbingers of doom. Or is it dink?
Yup, sounds more like dink.
I am really not sure why I am so angry.
I saw this coming when we (Bergevin) failed to sign Radulov and Markov.
I said we would only be 1-4 after the first 5 games to start the season…
But somehow I was trying to make myself think Bergevin knew something more than me.
Apparently not.
We need to take the power away from Bergevin before he does more damage.
Bergevin resign because Molson is too much of a #$%^ to fire you.
On the bright side, it should only take us a maximum of 6 more games to equal Chicago’s goal total from their season opener…
Good game tonight. We deserved a better outcome.
Would someone please explain to me why Delarose was healthy scratch instead of Galchenyuk. Have a seat next game Alex. You’ve earned it. Brutal!
You saw the wrister from the boards he put off the post, right ?
Galchenyuk isn’t the issue, but he’s the path all the sheep
around here are following these days.
I saw that wrister… all .8 seconds of it.
Did you see the rest of his game? All the other seconds? In case you didn’t, they were very bad.
Chucky is not the problem.
He’s just ‘a’ problem, not ‘the’ problem.
Apparently you missed all the giveaways for no apparent reason and in the offensive zone too. They need him to score 40 this season to be successful and so far its not happening. Not even close.
When Pleks scored at the 1:30 mark of the 1st, I thought, “Great, what the hell are they going to do the rest of the game?”
Well, they floundered with their Julien-balanced lines. And the D did nothing much. Saad pushing off Mete for the game winner 19 seconds after the 1st Chicago goal said it all. The Habs simply aren’t that good.
Sure, they can try reconfiguring the lines, but with Galchenyuk lining up with Mitchell and Gallagher I had to laugh at the implied “message.”
“Ok, Gally, you’ve busted your ass trying to get Drouin and Sleepy, er, Pacioretty going, so here’s some 4th line duty for you.”
“Ok, Chucky, you know I just don’t like you so go play with Mitchell. See ya at practice tomorrow.”
What a mess.
Don’t worry peeps, it is only pre-season.
Oh, wait.
Watching the Habs for good hockey is akin to watching Schindler’s List for the nudity…
hahahaha x10
A bad season start means good middle, bad finish, excellent playoffs!? Happened many times, just would like an SF for CH. Coaching staff is wrong, in sense, I do not like CJ but dude should have his pick. Maybe he likes current guys? I had no hopes, I think this team has outside chance to make playoffs. Muller might be gate way, next year. But no score PP?!
…
Bon soir Monsieur Molson,
Have you looked at this dude?
No? Well, you should.
Run it by the Senator, if you like.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Julien_BriseBois
The habs, making tenders look great game after game and allowing opposing teams rookies their first goals of their careers time after time.
Its sad to be out of the playoffs already this early!
GO Knights!
Shaker out!
Hard to blame a goalie whose team scores one goal a game. Much like it’s hard to blame a goalie with a .933 save percentage when his team is ousted in the playoffs.
But, much like it was in the playoffs, it’s not always how many you let in but when you let them in. Giving up those two back-to-back after we miraculously had the lead was tough.
Not a lot of joy in Pudville when the mighty Carey strikes out.
I do not like Pudville, everything is overpriced, overemphasized, not fun place.
…
This team is worse than I thought they’d be. … and I thought they’d be pretty bad.
Misssing a #1 center, and a #1 dman. Pretty important positions.
Expecting a player who has never played number 1 center in the NHL before and a 19 year old small Dman to be a number 1 Dman was just not realistic. Not surprised at all by these results. Did expect them to score more though.
Crazy to have these holes in year 6.
I’m with you. Easily the worst team in the league. There’s no gimmies coming up. Don’t blink your eyes. They’ll be 1-10 before you know it. Look on the bright side. MB will be gone.
Habs relentless in their pursuit of 82 goals for this year….
Stay on target, stay on target…
I’ll bet you a dollar they crack 100
Does the 100 include (snicker) … the playoffs?
Either way, i’d take that bet.
At least now the don’t have more goals shorthanded than they do at even strength! Looks like Carey is going to have to get that GAA below 1.00 for the Habs to have a chance at winning this season…
Canadiens play by far their best game of the season, against a tired Hawks team (although 4 games in 6 nights is no piece of cake either) and our boys still come up short! Absolutely no finish from a team that lacks any real pure talent up front (or on defence). The two Hawks goals in a 15 second span was just painful to watch. If that 5-3 PP in the first converts, maybe tonight has a different result. PP needs finish, they still haven’t scored on the man advantage this season. Obviously the Habs need some puck moving defencemen. What I’d give to see Jerabek play a game over Benn… he looks even worst than last season. Davidson has been better than he was in the preseason, but still not very good. Saturday’s game against the Leafs probably won’t be pretty.
Why is Patches on the point for the PP? He’s not a good enough passer to set up Weber and he doesn’t score from the blue line…. ever…..
Sigh…. Already losing interest in this season.
Highlight of the night, turning the channel to not watch the replay on the first Chicago goal, and turning back just in time on the 2-1 puck drop.
I thought Davidson looked good enough out there. The de didn’t look horrible tonight, except for Benn. But you get what you pay for.
That was the first full regular season game I’ve managed to watch, and woof. In the words of Joni Mitchell, you don’t know what you’ve got ’til it’s gone. There is a huge Andrei-Markov-sized gap in the Habs blueline. Our defence seems unable to make a decent pass. Not signing Markov was the most asinine move of the off-season, IMO. Instead of trading Galchenyuk for Duchene or Tavares, I am afraid we will end up trading him for a defenceman.
Also, Pacioretty playing the point on the powerplay? Does that seem crazy to anyone else? The worst passer on the team?
Am loving Hudon, though. I hope he stops being so snakebit soon. He made the game fun to watch. And I hope the Habs are not quite as bad as they are looking…
Agreed about Markov…. 8.5 mill in cap space was even on the night again…. (props to whoever made that joke originally)
Man how am I going to survive this coming Saturday game. I am the only Hab fan in a large family of Leaf fans. For years I was able to laugh at them, now I am going to be roasted. Sad times indeed. Thank-you Mr.Molson and MB for ruining this for me.
We have all been all there, my friend.
Remind your family of 1967, that was a while ago.
Try walking in with a Louisville Slugger, take your BYO to the bar and ask the biggest yap in the room where you can put the bat until you need it.
So glad I terminated my Centre Ice package. I can’t imagine being a season ticket holder now. Not watching this shite any time soon. It’s obvious MB is so lost.
My 2 goal spot held.
It’s a push.
Which is a Win with these guys.
42 shots and one stinking goal? Again?
Viva Timo Libre!
Maybe a good long break between games, next one on Saturday, will be good for the team. Time to iron out some major stuff!
No Galchenyuk with the extra man. Because another message needs to be sent….
That message being that, “we have decreed that you Mr. Galchenyuk, are the root cause of our ills and shall be banished to the bench hereafter.”
Meanwhile, the puds who pass into his skates or as he’s about to be checked get the ice time and quality linemates.
A real meritocracy you have going there Clod.
“Boy, every piece of garbage that comes into the market and you gotta buy it!”
I agree!
On pace for 82 goals this year.
Good job Bergevin, you deserve an extension and a boner, I mean bonus.
“I hate the Leafs like a sickness”
Well, if the fans don’t make a statement to the owner then who will? How many more years of this? The same mediocre defense and weak offense. The same suits making cash and fans buying them houses and cars. When will this horrible movie end?
The protagonist is dead, the hero left town, the damsel has drowned and the dog has gone blind.
This movie sucked before it even began.
Vote on november 5th already!
…
Pulled the goalie and still couldn’t set up. Like a bunch of clowns running into each other. Pacioretty standing at the blueline himself decide to deflect the puck into the Hawk zone with no one attacking. It was an easy clear for the Hawks.
Thursday should be no day off. That is the problem with this team too many days off even when they are playing it’s a day off.
To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.
It’s time the Habs got into the 21st century and re-evaluate their management system. The language stigma is a huge issue. A new voice and direction is badly needed. The closed door language policy has created this mess.
I agree, It really turns UFA’s off. It’s really stupid
So the guy who scored more clutch OT goals than anybody last season isn’t good enough for this bonehead coach with the net empty? I guess winning is secondary.
“Boy, every piece of garbage that comes into the market and you gotta buy it!”
DDO, I don’t have the heart to collect, and I don’t believe you took me up on the bet anyway…
Maybe a renewed Habs team on the weekend? Let’s hope so.
I’m not that stupid…LOL.
Accueillons nos Canachiens!
A+
I hope M. Boone considers this for the ALN.
Thanks for the laugh!
It just feels like the owners and players like to poop all over fans… They just don’t give a flying…
So this is year 6 of a 5 year plan and they are as far away from a cup as I have seen. This team is unwatchable. No offense no matter what lines they slap together. It will be a long long season.
No, no–there’s no “Year 6” in 5-Year Plan. It starts over at 1 again. It’s Year 1 of a new 5 Year Plan.
Le Boys deserved better tonight: lots of quality chances (though too many low % shots also) but little luck. Danault and Shaw showed some real chemistry which was broken up as soon as Galchenyuk touched the puck and turned it over. 27 was just awful, always out of position, standing straight up. Drouin was incredible — can his wingers keep up with him? Patches still dragging ass and taking bad shots from the perimeter.
Man, as soon as they go 6-5 they can’t get into the zone. Should have kept it 5-5. At least they were getting chances then.