Montreal Gazette

You are here: Home » News » Liveblog: San Jose tops Canadiens 5-2

October 17, 2017 · 1,510 Comments

Liveblog: San Jose tops Canadiens 5-2

Posted by

The second period decided the game.

Less than a minute in, Joe Pavelski’s shot changed direction off a CH defender and past Carey Price to give San Jose a 2-1 lead. Seven minutes later, during a power play, Tomas Hertl tucked the puck past Price on the short side.

Shea Weber scored on a Canadiens power play 10:37 into the middle period to revive CH hopes. But not three minutes later, Logan Couture scored his second of the game on a power play.

The home team had 20 SoG during the second period.

The game began with two goals in 15 seconds: Couture had a wide-open net to Price’s right to open the scoring. It took 15 seconds for Arthur Lehkonen to set up Jonathan Drouin for the tying goal, blowing a laser past Martin Jones.

Joe Thornton scored an empty-netter to complete another futile visit to San Jose.

Shots were 35-30 for the home team.

1,510 Comments

  1. StanleyHab says:
    November 30, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    Keep the Faith!

  2. StanleyHab says:
    November 29, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    I don’t wanna Seymour Hoffmann tonight!

  3. StanleyHab says:
    November 27, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    Meh. Timo?

  4. StanleyHab says:
    November 27, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    Shlemko shlemko.

  5. Timo says:
    November 27, 2017 at 9:10 am

    The Schlemko countdown – it is so dramatic.

  6. StanleyHab says:
    November 26, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    Grey Cup? That’s still around?

  7. Timo says:
    November 26, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    So now Shea The Mountain Man Weber has a mysterious lower body injury? I say karma will be at play for long time for dealing PK. I can’t say I feel bad for the Habs. And also can’t feel bad for people who continue enable the mediocrity by still buying tickets and habs junk.

  8. on2ndthought says:
    November 26, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    What’s the problem with these lines:

    Galchenyuk-Drouin-Byron
    Pacioretty-Danault-Shaw
    Hudon-Plekanec-Gallagher
    Deslauriers-JDLR-Froese
    ?

    A full half of the top six, are not top six forwards (Byron, Danault, Shaw). They are very good hockey players, solid; and with assets that make them hard to play against, and even dangerous. But they are not scary offensive talents.

    The good news is that Gally, Lehkonen, Scherbak and even Hudon have more the making of top six creative types (or in Gally’s case; finisher type). Only Scherbak has size, but the others do not get pushed out of the play, so it’s not a major problem.

    Once we are healthy, I’d like to see an experiment with Hudon centering Max and Scherbak while Artturi gets time with JD and AG. They are all lefties, but so is our top line currently. Our only rightie with top six talent is Gally, and I’d like to see him with Danault and Shaw on the third line.

    Round off with Plek and Byron with McCarron or JDLR.

    It would mean our top two centers are smallish wingers, but at least they are showing the creativity required to get goals from the wingers, something Danault cannot consistently do.

    Mete will have to go, or Bergevin make a deal for Davidson. With Weber and Schlemko back, we will have 3 D in the press box. That is surely not sustainable.

    Davidson may clear waivers, but it seems unlikely to me; he has been playing well since the last week of October, albeit in half the games.

    Right now Jerabek is playing the right side, but he seems a natural to play the left side beside Weber.

  9. charmenian says:
    November 26, 2017 at 3:20 am

    is there a responsibility on the poster’s part to read a thread from beginning to end b4 tossing in their comment?

    • on2ndthought says:
      November 26, 2017 at 1:45 pm

      no 🙂

      • charmenian says:
        November 26, 2017 at 8:39 pm

        i had just read the whole “hio is moving” thread when i posted that comment, amazing how much more insight one gets into people’s psyche reading the whole thread.

        i’ve always just logged in, perused a little & then blurted out some sort of comment, however, upon reading the whole thread, i’m seeing how i failed to directly address people instead of the group as a whole.

        i guess i believed the online comment world was only about posting, the freedom i sought in it was never about acknowledgement…

        i do remember my first belligerent post which then led you to associate me as a product of the trump era! LMAO!!!

        whatever it is, glad to be here…

  10. charmenian says:
    November 26, 2017 at 1:47 am

    just saw that the habs had a 9-2 advantage in takeaways & so when i compared that with the 23-4 disadvantage in giveaways, i realized i have no idea what i’m talkin’ about cause i don’t know how the stats are differentiated…

  11. charmenian says:
    November 26, 2017 at 12:53 am

    team momentum begins with a belief in yourself & the system you are playing, it is of no consequence @ whose expense it stems from,
    however, your margin of error decreases greatly as you play teams higher in the standings…

  12. habsfan0 says:
    November 25, 2017 at 11:19 pm

    I thought that Geoff Molson might be the worst owner in the NHL.
    Silly me.
    That “honour” undoubtedly belongs to Terry Pegula, who owns both the Sabres and the Bills. Under Pegula’s guidance, neither of his teams has ever made the playoffs.
    Maybe if Montreal got an NFL team and Geoff was its owner, he could challenge Terry’s record for ineptitude.

  13. habsfan0 says:
    November 25, 2017 at 11:12 pm

    The Sabres, who are the worst team in the Eastern Conference, and who played last night, still had 36 SOG. One suspects that the Habs next opponent, Columbus, will be a sterner test.

  14. charmenian says:
    November 25, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    buffalo led: shots 36-26, fo% 57-43, hits 26-21
    habs led: blocks 30-15, giveaways 23-4 & what matters most, goals for & against!
    im pretty sure a team higher than second last in the league would do more with those +19 giveaways…

  15. Timo says:
    November 25, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    Are Habs now officially not the worst team in the league? Should Bergevin get another extension?

  16. Timo says:
    November 25, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    Oh man… they can still blow it. I believe in them.

  17. Timo says:
    November 25, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    Haha… my jinx worked!

  18. StanleyHab says:
    November 25, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    3-0

    Second least safe lead in sports.

  19. Timo says:
    November 25, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    Let me do a jinx – Carey Price with a shutout tonight.

  20. charmenian says:
    November 25, 2017 at 8:54 pm

    accurately annoying?

  21. charmenian says:
    November 25, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    romanuk’s pronunciation of jerabek’s name is annoyingly accurate…

  22. StanleyHab says:
    November 25, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    Habs 4 Sabres 1

  23. charmenian says:
    November 25, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    montreal fragility vs buffalo incompetence

  24. 100HABS says:
    November 25, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    Boy, this place is getting lonely. Can’t believe everyone left! Just because Boone’s not there…

    Anyway, good luck to Price tonight. If he starts playing like he did in 2014, we should still make the playoffs. Then, well, Anything can happen!

  25. habsfan0 says:
    November 23, 2017 at 11:59 pm

    Torrey Mitchell to the Kings for a 5th round draft pick.
    And people question MB’s acumen as an NHL GM.

    Didn’t MB just a few days ago say: “I’m not looking to trade Torrey Mitchell.”

  26. Timo says:
    November 23, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    Good. Another game closer to the top pick. However, not that it would matter much because if it’s Bergevin and his foxhole crew doing the picking and then the developing… it doesn’t matter who they pick.

  27. Timo says:
    November 22, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    My wish list for tonight…

    PK with 2 goals, an assist an a wink to the Habs bench
    Emelin with an open ice bone cruncher on Pacioretty and a hip-check on … on Pacioretty.

  28. Timo says:
    November 22, 2017 at 11:41 am

    The team is back on track tanking. Good. Since I don’t care about Molson’s money I am ok with him being on the hook for paying Bergevin, Therrien and in a couple of years Julien their millions to sit home or do whatever is that they do in their foxholes. That’s what he gets for being an useless spineless only care for $$$ owner.

    In some morbid way I am looking forward to the year end press conference where Bergevin will bring up the confidence in the room again and Molson will re-iterate that he has confidence in his coaching and management staff.

  29. charmenian says:
    November 22, 2017 at 3:02 am

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kk10OX4KvIk

  30. FuzE_gus says:
    November 22, 2017 at 1:22 am

    Fuck this team….

  31. dexterdog says:
    November 21, 2017 at 11:54 pm

    Fire Bergevin NOW..

  32. habsfan0 says:
    November 21, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    A friend of mine who lives in Dallas will be attending tonight’s game with his significant other. They’re both ex-Montrealers.
    They’ll be wearing Habs sweaters.
    No word on if they’ll be wearing paper bags over their heads as well.

  33. charmenian says:
    November 20, 2017 at 11:36 pm

    in hearing & reading all the fan commentary (obviously elsewhere)
    re: the current situation that the habs find themselves in & although they are only 5 points out of the playoffs with 75% of the sked still left to be played, it’s amazing the excitement that a call for a rebuild encites….

  34. dexterdog says:
    November 20, 2017 at 8:12 pm

    Bergevin is a colossal DOOSH.

  35. dexterdog says:
    November 20, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    Fire Bergevin NOW.

  36. habsfan0 says:
    November 19, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    Apparently, it’s snowing in Montreal today.
    MB blames the weather on lack of confidence in the room.

  37. stevenpaul says:
    November 19, 2017 at 12:22 am

    The Montreal gazette app rivals the Habs for ineptitude. The BS never ends.

  38. stevenpaul says:
    November 19, 2017 at 12:17 am

    If this was a group of young prospects,

  39. habsfan0 says:
    November 18, 2017 at 11:04 pm

    Carey Price & Max Pacioretty to the Oilers for Connor McDavid.
    Hmmm…

  40. Timo says:
    November 18, 2017 at 11:00 pm

    So this shitshow has generated 50 some comments on Boone’s blog. On HIO the site would have been brought down… or maybe not – i think people are just losing interest and passion now. One can get excited for mediocrity only for so long.

    Maybe Boone and Bergevin can retire together and Boone can write Bergevin’s memoirs.

  41. habsfan0 says:
    November 18, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    I’d like to see Kim Jong-un as the new GM of the team.
    If anything, he’d build the Habs into a nuclear power.

  42. Timo says:
    November 18, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    Will I be out of line if I said that Clod Julien is a moron and just another french speaking dinosaur that Habs had to hire because il est d’chez nous? I mean I get it that Molson still makes profit, but isn’t it better to make profit AND win? WTF is it with this organization that just can’t find proper leadership and management?

    • charmenian says:
      November 18, 2017 at 10:58 pm

      i don’t think the french that these coaches speak is that admirable, it’s only functional for the sake of the french media, i’m guessin’ that as an organization, when you aim for pragmatism, you’re not gonna maximize your opportunities to hire the best candidate for the job…

  43. habsfan0 says:
    November 18, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    Patrick Roy…start your engines!

« Older Comments

Leave a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.