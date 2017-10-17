Liveblog: San Jose tops Canadiens 5-2

The second period decided the game.
Less than a minute in, Joe Pavelski’s shot changed direction off a CH defender and past Carey Price to give San Jose a 2-1 lead. Seven minutes later, during a power play, Tomas Hertl tucked the puck past Price on the short side.
Shea Weber scored on a Canadiens power play 10:37 into the middle period to revive CH hopes. But not three minutes later, Logan Couture scored his second of the game on a power play.
The home team had 20 SoG during the second period.
The game began with two goals in 15 seconds: Couture had a wide-open net to Price’s right to open the scoring. It took 15 seconds for Arthur Lehkonen to set up Jonathan Drouin for the tying goal, blowing a laser past Martin Jones.
Joe Thornton scored an empty-netter to complete another futile visit to San Jose.
Shots were 35-30 for the home team.
What’s the problem with these lines:
Galchenyuk-Drouin-Byron
Pacioretty-Danault-Shaw
Hudon-Plekanec-Gallagher
Deslauriers-JDLR-Froese
?
A full half of the top six, are not top six forwards (Byron, Danault, Shaw). They are very good hockey players, solid; and with assets that make them hard to play against, and even dangerous. But they are not scary offensive talents.
The good news is that Gally, Lehkonen, Scherbak and even Hudon have more the making of top six creative types (or in Gally’s case; finisher type). Only Scherbak has size, but the others do not get pushed out of the play, so it’s not a major problem.
Once we are healthy, I’d like to see an experiment with Hudon centering Max and Scherbak while Artturi gets time with JD and AG. They are all lefties, but so is our top line currently. Our only rightie with top six talent is Gally, and I’d like to see him with Danault and Shaw on the third line.
Round off with Plek and Byron with McCarron or JDLR.
It would mean our top two centers are smallish wingers, but at least they are showing the creativity required to get goals from the wingers, something Danault cannot consistently do.
Mete will have to go, or Bergevin make a deal for Davidson. With Weber and Schlemko back, we will have 3 D in the press box. That is surely not sustainable.
Davidson may clear waivers, but it seems unlikely to me; he has been playing well since the last week of October, albeit in half the games.
Right now Jerabek is playing the right side, but he seems a natural to play the left side beside Weber.
just saw that the habs had a 9-2 advantage in takeaways & so when i compared that with the 23-4 disadvantage in giveaways, i realized i have no idea what i’m talkin’ about cause i don’t know how the stats are differentiated…
team momentum begins with a belief in yourself & the system you are playing, it is of no consequence @ whose expense it stems from,
however, your margin of error decreases greatly as you play teams higher in the standings…
the confidence is in that room
I thought that Geoff Molson might be the worst owner in the NHL.
Silly me.
That “honour” undoubtedly belongs to Terry Pegula, who owns both the Sabres and the Bills. Under Pegula’s guidance, neither of his teams has ever made the playoffs.
Maybe if Montreal got an NFL team and Geoff was its owner, he could challenge Terry’s record for ineptitude.
The Sabres, who are the worst team in the Eastern Conference, and who played last night, still had 36 SOG. One suspects that the Habs next opponent, Columbus, will be a sterner test.
buffalo led: shots 36-26, fo% 57-43, hits 26-21
habs led: blocks 30-15, giveaways 23-4 & what matters most, goals for & against!
im pretty sure a team higher than second last in the league would do more with those +19 giveaways…
Torrey Mitchell to the Kings for a 5th round draft pick.
And people question MB’s acumen as an NHL GM.
Didn’t MB just a few days ago say: “I’m not looking to trade Torrey Mitchell.”
I read somewhere that Habs got Mitchell for 7th round pick so… umm… ya! Bergevin has them acumens.
Good. Another game closer to the top pick. However, not that it would matter much because if it’s Bergevin and his foxhole crew doing the picking and then the developing… it doesn’t matter who they pick.
My wish list for tonight…
PK with 2 goals, an assist an a wink to the Habs bench
Emelin with an open ice bone cruncher on Pacioretty and a hip-check on … on Pacioretty.
The team is back on track tanking. Good. Since I don’t care about Molson’s money I am ok with him being on the hook for paying Bergevin, Therrien and in a couple of years Julien their millions to sit home or do whatever is that they do in their foxholes. That’s what he gets for being an useless spineless only care for $$$ owner.
In some morbid way I am looking forward to the year end press conference where Bergevin will bring up the confidence in the room again and Molson will re-iterate that he has confidence in his coaching and management staff.
A friend of mine who lives in Dallas will be attending tonight’s game with his significant other. They’re both ex-Montrealers.
They’ll be wearing Habs sweaters.
No word on if they’ll be wearing paper bags over their heads as well.
re: the current situation that the habs find themselves in & although they are only 5 points out of the playoffs with 75% of the sked still left to be played, it’s amazing the excitement that a call for a rebuild encites….
Bergevin is a colossal DOOSH.
Fire Bergevin NOW.
Carey Price & Max Pacioretty to the Oilers for Connor McDavid.
So this shitshow has generated 50 some comments on Boone’s blog. On HIO the site would have been brought down… or maybe not – i think people are just losing interest and passion now. One can get excited for mediocrity only for so long.
Maybe Boone and Bergevin can retire together and Boone can write Bergevin’s memoirs.
Will I be out of line if I said that Clod Julien is a moron and just another french speaking dinosaur that Habs had to hire because il est d’chez nous? I mean I get it that Molson still makes profit, but isn’t it better to make profit AND win? WTF is it with this organization that just can’t find proper leadership and management?
i don’t think the french that these coaches speak is that admirable, it’s only functional for the sake of the french media, i’m guessin’ that as an organization, when you aim for pragmatism, you’re not gonna maximize your opportunities to hire the best candidate for the job…
Don’t hold your breath… MOlson is still not concerned because even though there are empty seats they have all been paid for. The condos are selling… the Habs junk still selling… People are idiot – fans are the biggest enablers of this shit show.
do you believe roy would oversee a rebuild or fall into the same trap that bergy did?
