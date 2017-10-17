Liveblog: San Jose tops Canadiens 5-2

The second period decided the game.

Less than a minute in, Joe Pavelski’s shot changed direction off a CH defender and past Carey Price to give San Jose a 2-1 lead. Seven minutes later, during a power play, Tomas Hertl tucked the puck past Price on the short side.

Shea Weber scored on a Canadiens power play 10:37 into the middle period to revive CH hopes. But not three minutes later, Logan Couture scored his second of the game on a power play.

The home team had 20 SoG during the second period.

The game began with two goals in 15 seconds: Couture had a wide-open net to Price’s right to open the scoring. It took 15 seconds for Arthur Lehkonen to set up Jonathan Drouin for the tying goal, blowing a laser past Martin Jones.

Joe Thornton scored an empty-netter to complete another futile visit to San Jose.

Shots were 35-30 for the home team.