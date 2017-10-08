Liveblog: Canadiens lose 2-0 to Rangers, go 0-for-weekend

Sloppy defensive play opened the door for Mika Zibanejad to score his fourth of the young season, making it 2-0 Rangers halfway through the third period.

A dirty goal late in the first period put the home team on the board. A Brady Skjei shot ticked in off Shea Weber to give the Rangers a lead they didn’t deserve.

The Canadiens had opened the scoring.

Twice.

And neither goal counted.

The Canadiens dominated the early action and had a goal disallowed when replay showed Andrew Shaw kicking the puck in off Henrik Lundqvist.

Not five minutes later, a Shea Weber howitzer blew past the Rangers goaltender. But Alain Vigneault successfully challenged again, with the ruling that Max Pacioretty had interfered with Lundqvist.

Shots were 34-25 for the team that can’t score.