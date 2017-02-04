About Saturday afternoon … Canadiens fall 3-2 to Washington

Contenders or pretenders?
The playoffs don’t begin for another two months, but the Canadiens’ performances against quality opposition are becoming cause for concern.
Saturday afternoon’s 3-2 loss to Washington at the Bell Centre brought the Canadiens’ record against Top 10 teams to 4-11-1.
Not good.
The Canadiens sit atop the Atlantic Division … for now … because they are 26-5-6 against teams that aren’t in the Top 10.
Which is dandy.
But they won’t be playing those easy-points Palookas in mid-April and beyond.
Another concern: Phillip Danault got hurt behind the Washington net during the third period. Alex Galchenyuk replaced him on the top line, with Alexander Radulov and Max Pacioretty, for the last few shifts of the game.
And they looked good, particularly during the final frantic seconds of the game.
Up till then, however, the visitors were TOTALLY in control.
Through 40 minutes, the Canadiens had 12 shots on Braden Holtby.
They seemed headed for yet another sub-20 SoG game – Canadiens had a season-low 16 in Philadelphia Thursday night – but the late flurry raised the third-period shot total to 10, pushing the Canadiens up to 22 on the game.
Washington had 30 shots – 24 through the first 40 minutes. The Capitals puck possession and stifling neutral zone defensive game – imported by Barry Trotz from Nashville – stifled any semblance of a Canadiens attack, save for a few shifts by the top line, each of whom finished the game plus-2.
Galchenyuk came alive during the late rally and forced Braden Holtby into his best save of the game. Until then, however, the Canadiens’ erstwhile Number 1 centre was invisible … particularly in the defensive zone, where Galchenyuk is the Anti-Carbonneau.
He wasn’t the only struggling Hab-not
The Canadiens were, once again, a one-line team. That wasn’t going to beat a powerhouse like Washington, and Edmonton could be a challenge on Super Bowl Sunday afternoon.
The power play, once again, totally sucked. The PP hasn’t produced a goal since Shea Weber’s in a 3-1 loss to the Islanders on Jan. 26.
At least the Canadiens managed to draw three penalties. The Flyers took one minor on Thursday night, and lowly Buffalo was penalized only once in the Canadiens 5-2 romp on Tuesday.
Sadly, the paucity of penalties is a significant indicator of the Canadiens’ inability to sustain offensive pressure, thereby forcing defenders into mistakes.
One good line, few penalties drawn … these are troublesome signs in early February as the long NHL season winds along toward the home stretch.
Pending the result of Ottawa’s game in Buffalo Saturday night, the Canadiens have a seven-point lead on the Senators, who will have three games in hand heading into Sunday action.
So Go Sabres!
The suddenly-vulnerable Canadiens need some help.
This is a team, you’ll recall, that began 2017 with wins over Nashville, Dallas and Toronto.
They haven’t won consecutive games since.
Be afraid … especially if Danault is out for a while.
Comment on the Liveblog from Chasman:
Lots of whining here today when in reality we didn’t deserve a W. Twelve shots through the first two periods, no attack until the third and then missed opportunities when we got them (and mostly because of Holtby).
Can’t say enough about Radulov, where would we be without him? I wish we had more players with that compete level.
We’re still very poor on the power play…so soft and impatient when we get possession, more unforced turnovers than I can stomach.
Perhaps the reffing was questionable but the no goal call was spot on. If anyone here can look at that replay and say there was no interference… Then again I did once see Price get pulled out of the net when the other team scored and that wasn’t interference.
Still, a disappointing outcome and now we’re staring at a potential three game losing streak because it ain’t going to be easy tomorrow.
And from Jimmy Shaker:
Remember when sitting in front of the opposing tender was taking your life into your own hands? Cross checks, punch to the head, punch to the face, punch to the kidney, slash to the ankle etc etc etc. A player really had to pay the price to stay there. Now they sit in front of the tender uncontested and as soon as the D touches them, the zebras blow the whistle. A big part of the modern game which I detest. And since the boys absolutely suck this year on the PK, why not let ur best PK’er see the puck, might help their chances…..clear the freakin son of a B, out of Price’s eyesight so he can stop the puck, who cares about fronting and trying to stay in a box, move the guy out of the way and the PP now becomes 4 on 3 but at least Price can see the puck.
Players rippin the puck on Price this year like never before I’m noticing…..top cheddar corners most of the time, not sure if Price is down to early or not, but I’ll give the edge to the shooter for makin a good shot, but Jay Beagle top ched and Burkovsky top ched on a bad angle with not much room to spare…….I don’t know.
Hopefully Monty can have a big game tomorrow.
All this talk aboutn eeding a # 1 centre has me thinking…
I think they already have that top play making centre. It’s Radulov. Sure he doesn’t take face-offs but he functions in every other way as an elite play making centre. With Galchenyuk more or less functioning as an elite winger/finisher and Max on the other side, I’d load them up and leave them alone.
Let Danault centre the 2nd line with Lehkonend and Andrighetto or get Bergevin to do his job and find some secondary wingers. From a trade perspective, it would be a lot less costly than finding that elusive # 1 centre.
Whadaya’ll think?
Coach K – 100% re Weber. Dare I say just another Emelin?
Conner McJesus is gonna crucify them tomorrow!
Why do the habs always play in superbowl Sundays?
For three years at least now I have hated the afternoon games. Why? Because the refs don’t want overtime. They put their whistles away. Mark my words ther will no overtime games tomorrow. Stats guys, maybe someone can look into the history Super Bowl Sunday games and tell me if there are actually less OT games on this day each year than normal game days
Interesting find from one of the statheads:
Correlation between team FOW% and 5v5 Score Adjusted CF% – R^2 = 0.00366… Faceoff W% explains 0.3% of CF%.
The one I’m interested in is PP FOW% and PP shot rate.
Thanks for the Guy/Rangers share, below. I remember that one vividly. I think Richer scored a pair in that one as well.
That game is one of my favourite Habs memories. Here’s another one:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TQWL_IC-hqI
This team is much better than their performance the last 2 games. Can’t help but think that may be a coaching change is in order. MT has a tough time getting his team ready to play which should be a cause for concern. A loss tomorrow and the sky will start falling.
Especially if Ottawa were to go on and win 3 in a row. At some point Bergevin has to realize, that this is more his team than the one he inherited and that it isn’t the players who are the issue.
He brought in Rads, who is 2 assists shy of 30 and with 13 goals, should end up close to 20 for the season. Weber was the big addition to solidify the defence and make then tougher to play against. Add in Shaw, Danault, Byron, Nestorov, Petry, Galchenyuk and a couple of others, and this is “his” team.
Time to look to the coaching!! I doubt they would hire Gallant, but if Julien were fired?
Habfan17
IceCaps on the road tonight and trailing the Hershey Bears 5 – 2 after 40 minutes…
Charlie Hudon and Chris Terry scoring…
Danny Carr has two assists…
Yann Danis in net…
Christian Thomas in the Hersey lineup with a goal tonight…
…”in rapier-like fashion”… Danny Gallivan…
I know the rules don’t allow defenceman the same latitude to clear the crease that they used to, but I watch other teams still get pretty nasty and not get called, and when they do, the point is made, don’t stand in our crease!
One of the elements that Weber was supposed to bring, was mean and nasty. A crease clearing tough defenceman. Weber is playing well, but where are the tough hits, the crease clearing, the nasty?
Has MT “muzzled” him, not wanting him in the penalty box? Emelin throws some real tough hits, Pateryn plays tough. He does not dish out huge hits like Emelin does on occasion, but right now, none of the Habs defence, makes it hard on opposing teams in their own end.
Habfan17
I can’t disagree…and Jeff Petry is a big man too…surely Petry can and should have more “hits” than wee Davey…but I’m not so sure he does…
…”in rapier-like fashion”… Danny Gallivan…
I am not sure either! I know Bergevin wants mobile, move the puck up quick, but when the other teams is pressing, they need to know there is a price to pay. Maybe that is what has Price’s knickers in a knot. No pushback!
Habfan17
I know this is contrary to the popular HIO narrative but for me, Weber brings a whole lot of meh. The fact is, when his opponents take away his big slapshot he’s pretty ordinary.
While not going on and on and lamenting the trade, at least PK could skate and recover if he turned it over and could skate the puck out of his own zone if need be. Weber can’t. And of the two, there’s no clear evidence (despite the myth) that Weber is any harder to play against.
Size matters.
We are close but we need more size on our second line.
With rads we have a top line.
Just think how bad we really were last year in our top 6.
Bergy will get ready done.
Price is tired. He will be ok. Book it. My is feeling some pressure and is playing him too much. Stupid decision to play him all three games this week. Now Montoya goes in and has not played in how long?
Oilers will be no slouch and they are desperate after losing all 3 after the break. Look out peeps. Keep Carey fresh for the season that matters. 60 games max. He is coming off a major knee injury. Geez.
Markov got his rest via the injury. Gally and his small frame as well. Chucky as well. Price needs 2 weeks of playing once per week. Montoya can hold the fort. He did it at the start of the season. Just my two cents.
I think the biggest problem with this team is the same as it has been for years. Coaching. I think we have the right pieces if used properly. We need to attack for a full 60 minutes. If you ask me coaching is where we are hurting the most. But it is what it is, nothing will change anytime soon.
I thought the disallowed goal should have counted. Against the Rangers Price was dragged out of his net into the corner of the rink and it counted but Patches NOT in the blue paint gets waved off? But you can’t use the ref excuse as a reason for the loss. We lost because we didn’t play hard for 60 minutes.
Price is our best player hands down. I think he is one of the best if not the best at his position. Although lately it seems players are having a much easier time scoring on him. One other thing that concerns me is that I can’t remember a game ever where he out duels the other goaltender when it is another Elite netminder such as Holtby, Quick, etc. I want to see him coming out and owning these other guys so there is no doubt who the best is.
Win or lose I am still gonna cheer because they are my team even though they PISS me off at times. Go Habs Go!
Hell o what’s new play with heart with a minute or two left in the third where was that at the first buzzer . A new NO show dah ! DON;T THINK SO. That’s alright were a sit back til we need to score process team. I’m sure MT will laugh this one off after early practice if they have one tomorrow .The boys look kind of tired .You know it’s a long season and the BOYS have a game tomorrow and the process is tiring you know He’s sure good at that . Fool for a coach LAUGH another one away
I look forward to seeing MB’s defence-first philosophy against Draisaitl, RHN, Eberle and that kid whose name slips my mind.
Fire Therrien.
Pens did it and won the Cup,
The Pens had a GM who understood what forward talent looked like.
Our Habs GM wants a team based on defence (and apparently soft defence) and a coach whose system is designed for that.
They’re doomed to play that way with predictable results.
Bring Pateryn back in he plays tough in front of the net.. MB pull the trigger land Duchesne or Landenskog make a deal this team is close but needs a #1 centre..
5WINGS
Based on today, you think this team is close? I think it would take several good players to upgrade the team into legitimate contenders. Even if MB targeted Duchesne, who would Colorado want that the Habs now have and would give up?
Duchy is over rated and is too small for this team.
I would not give a truck load for him what so ever.
Just like the oilers with hall, Ederle, yakupov, nugent Hopkins. They thought they had it all too. None know how to play a 200 foot game.
Duchy floats a ton. Watch him. He won’t fit here. Landekog is the guy we need. Daneault and chucky are our top two centres. Let’s load up big on the wings.
The Canadiens WILL win the Stanley Cup this year. Mark it down!
What Kool Aid are you drinking ?
Wow!
There may be a few beers coming your way.
I think they already arrived .
Babcock must have used the Challenge more than any other Coach,.
Unfortunately, for the Habs to go on a run, Price has to play outer worldly. They aren’t going anywhere with average goaltending. Hey forwards, you’re on the roster to score. If you don’t you might as well stay in the goddamn room and play cards!
He can barely play inner worldly.
The only way we get to the top is if Wash. and Pitt, are gone before we play on in the playoffs.
CH = Les Glorieux!!!
We beat them the last time we met them in the playoffs, and that was with Hall Gill in the lineup. Of course we now have Nathan Beaulieu to even the odds.
Rene Rancourt , what a Gem ??
If by Gem you mean a washed-up gigolo, then yes.
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
NOT THIS YEAR……………..AGAIN!!!!
Cannot win with MT behind the bench.
The reality is the Habs are not a top team. There are maybe half-a-dozen top teams in the League; we’re just below that level, as our record against those teams shows.
We still have a few holes in our lineup, the biggest being at centre. While Phillip Danault has been doing a good job centring the top line, you can’t compare him to any of the best centres in the League. As for Galchenyuk, he’s a long way from being a legitimate top centre. Maybe he isn’t a centre at all. I persist in seeing him more as a winger than a centre. He’s weak defensively and on faceoffs, and I have yet to see signs of real playmaking ability. If we had a really good first-line centre, I doubt the question of his playing centre would even arise.
The probem, of course, is how to get the centre we’re missing. It’s unlikely to be through the draft, since we nearly always finish too near the top. It’s also unlikely to be through free agency. Which leaves a trade. This would mean moving important roster players and prospects, something I don’t see happening during the season. Bergevin will not want to risk disrupting team chemistry, nor will he want to fill one hole by creating others. But a top centre has to be his goal in the off-season.
For this season, the only way I can see us going far in the playoffs is if someone else takes the top teams out and Price returns to his Vezina year form.
“We gotta lotta dep.”
I agree with this. Every point.
How can anyone expect Galchenyuk to be a number 1 center, though, especially defensively, if he played almost all of his first 4 seasons on the wing??
Bergevin and Therrien knew what they were doing, too. They knew all along that Desharnais was a 3.5 million dollar fill in next to Pacioretty. They knew that Plekanec is best suited in a defence first role. They never thought Eller would develop all the way to the first line.
So what were they thinking??
Maybe they weren’t in a rush. Maybe the 7 year plan means exactly that. Give us 7 years of 2 million a year salary, we will keep the team competitive, but we will not risk going for the Cup.
If it takes Gakchenyuk 7 years to become a true number 1 center, well that’s fine with us, they were thinking. As long as we stay competitive, keep making the playoffs, keep making Molson big time profits, we will live to fight another day in year 7.
As that character on SNL used to say, ” how conveeeenient”.
I don’t really understand the point you’re making here. You agree with me that we don’t have a top centre, but you seem to be blaming Bergevin and Therrien. Is this because they haven’t acquired one, or is it for playing Galchenyuk on the wing for so long?
If the latter, that means you think Galchenyuk has the ability to be a top centre, but has been held back. In that case, I tend to disagree with you. I think he’s a natural winger.
And if the former, how exactly was Bergevin supposed to acquire a top centre? The system he inherited was very thin, and we saw over the sumer what it takes to make a big trade. We certainly have not had the assets for such a trade; it’s questionable whether we have them now.
“We gotta lotta dep.”
The loosing will continue tomorrow.
Captain obvious?
So don’t watch. And there is only one o in losing. Unless you meant loosening, as in loosening of my pants to eat wings and drink beer during the big game, in which case, you are right.
Those highlights will never not give me goosebumps.
28 years ago tonight the Flower returned to Montreal and netted a pair for the Rangers.
And the Habs won. The only thing that kept it from being a perfect night was the asshat who wasn’t allowed to give Lafleur the first star.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UTnbTAzOOw8
A question all inquiring loins need to know:
Who comes out tomorrow so DD can slot back in?
Flynn or Ghetto
CH = Les Glorieux!!!
First of all the refs for todays game need to be investigated. Very biased and poor refereeing.
Puck over the glass = no penalty – Joke. Easy call clearly missed.
Disallowed goal = Joke. Contact was clearly outside of the crease. The player has every right to go to the net, but not into the crease, which he didn’t, therefore it should be a good goal. Non goal = Joke.
Penalty on Shaw = Joke.
NHL start the investigation already. Who is placing the bets for the refs? Somebody on the zebra crew had to have had money on this game or was simply out to get Montreal.
Montreal is 30th in the NHL for penalty/pp differential. Enough said. Refs = Joke.
Only way to improve this team immediately is to get a 2nd line that can score. This means Price has got to go. He’s our only valuable trade chip.
Price + Galchenyuk to Phoenix for Smith, Ekmiund-Larsson, Hanzal and Vrbata.
“back to you Dick”
Whining about the refs always strikes me as lame.
And you’ve just traded one of the league’s best goalies and a point-per-game type young centre for OEL and a puddle of butt sweat.
RN the voice of reason
I’m scared, too.
Price is just average .. He’s only had one really good year…. His position was taken over by halak in the playoffs .. He’s been hurt in the playoffs and he was hurt for almost an entire season .. Why do you guys think he deserves 8 9 10 million dollars ??? I don’t even think at that time he deserved 6.5
Not many people think that. Perhaps Price and his agent do.
To me, he has to prove that he can win in the playoffs… let’s say 3 rounds. Otherwise Habs are paying 10M/year for a potential.
His feelings got hurt.
I agree with you 100% I love Price, I think he is fantastic BUT he has never done anything in the playoffs really ever that made you think he was unbeatable.
The problem is the inability to compete a full 60 min against the top tier teams in the league . Also the record against these teams speak for itself . Nobody brags about beating teams like Arizona , buffalo , Colorado . Also the problem is starting to be that only Radulov is the offensive catalyst for the whole team , and while that may work in the Reg season once the play offs start teams and coaches will adjust to neutralize Montreals most offensive threat . Just as they adjust , MT will need to as well but I firmly believe he has a very difficult time in doing so . Example – throwing out DD in key face offs against Brian Boyle the last time they met Tampa . Boyle was owning him in the dot , yet DD was out there to take defensive zone face offs .
Balderdash!
I blame the dasherboard!
When the evil villain Boucher’s Sens catch MT’s Habs, how far along with the panic beard be?
Its not when..its if..
Weed Wacker -and now Flamethrower Grandma Smurf
They lost by one goal to the team that is arguably the best in the NHL.
Problem?
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
The lost.
At home.
No problem, that is if you don’t think losing to true contenders is not a problem.
Losing by one goal to the best team in the League less than 48 hours after your last game with your injured players still working their way back in (Markov, Chucky ) and your other -worldly goalie playing like he’s in this world.
Things could be worse
-Some folks really have trouble letting go of stuff, eh?-
Game they barely showed up for.
Jimmy Shaker is right about the Habs inability to move the opposition out of Price’s kitchen. Just look at the numbers of goals over the last while that are screens or tipped shots (the latter more often than not by our own defensemen). The Habs HAVE to play tougher in front of their own net.
Same old stuff, Hab’s good enough in the standings so as to not get a top draft pick. But bounced in the 1st or 2nd round, year after year!
But I watch every game. Glad I do not pay for season tickets.
I purchased 2 season tickets for the new AHL Belleville Senators, who start play here next season. I wonder how many games I will see the Laval Rockets play here.
Exactly. Just good enough to never improve.
Torrey Mitchell, long overdue for the press box. Adding nothing lot of giveaways per ice time. Hands of stone.
Put him back with the SlumpBuster Byron.
Mitchell seems to play the same every year. He starts strong… first 1-2 month he contributes, then he pull Brian Savage the rest of the year. He sucks.
Habs PP did squat today, but the reson is that the Caps PK is relentless in pursuing the puck. They even chase down guys setting up behind Carey. That is why they have one of the best PK’s, and we have one of the worst (playing a box like the old days). Aggressive PK’s are in! Why can’t we adapt. We have some really speedy penalty killers (Byron, Max and others). I don’t get it…
To play an aggressive PK you need to play it as a 4 man unit. This means all 4 skaters have to be burners. Weber and Enelin are not. Markov in his prime could play this sort of PK.
I know this goes against the majority view, but I don’t think that the Habs have a manpower issue. I believe that they have sufficient assets, in terms of talent, size, skillset, etc., to be close to the top of tge league and even potentially make a deep run in the playoffs. But I believe–more and more as each game passes–that the pri ary weakness lies in the coaching. Great coaches get their teams to p,ay better and better as the season progresses, irrespective of personnel or injuries. It seems to me the Canadiens become worse as the season progresses, year after year almost without exception. Line combinations that don’t work are maintained too long, while successful lines are broken up premarurely. Decent centers are moved to the wing while decent wingers are moved to center. Tired players are over-worked while energetic and enthusiastic ones are under-utilized. Confusion reigns on special teams; winning approaches and combinations are not maintained while losing ones are. Young players are insufficiently trained in being defensively responsible. Favorites are allowed to make the same dumb mistakes again and again. Overall, Management is too conservative and this has been the case for a long time–and conservatism breeds mediocrity. Bergevin made some good moves off-season, but insisting on hanging on to Therrien was a bad decision and the inevitable consequences are being suffered.
” I believe that they have sufficient assets, in terms of talent, size, skillset, etc., to be close to the top of the league”
They are.
Hear hear!
I’m frustrated watching as well.
With the PK not being aggressive. The defensive zone coverage collapsing in front of net and allowing the opposition D to get to all the loose pucks and having perfect screens in front of Price.
At the Habs not just shooting and going for rebounds.
At the refs for their bullshit calls.
I will be forever frustrated if Bergavin does make a bold move at the deadline.
….Hab4life….
LOFT
not enough good players
too easy to play against
too small
this team intimidates no-one
how on Earth does anyone see this team winning the Cup – if you get through the EAST – which would take Price playing out of his mind – then you get sh!t pounded against the best team in the west.
Goaltending is always what teams need to win the cup.
Habs have that.
A streaky scorer, scoring timely goals.
Habs have that.
The rest of the time you just have to play hockey and don’t make stupid mistakes.
….Hab4life….
Price has adjusted his game. The goals that he allowed today would get past any goalie. They were team defensive breakdowns for the most part. Referees today made a bad call on the disallowed goal and for all intents we played a strong third…bottom line we deserved at least the tie based on our effort effort. Now the issues: we need more scoring in the top 6 and one more bruising d-man. The question is can MB empty the cupboard in an attempt to go all in with THIS version of Les Boys? Tough call based on a middle of the pack, slightly better than average team.
I am not sure I agree with you. What I saw was Price down on his knees too soon and too much, and it has been a trend lately/
Habfan17
Also have Shaw to throw in the mix.
Eller played very well. He outplayed Shaw by a wide margin in this game. It wasn’t close.
Eller had 400-plus games to show he wasn’t just an average pud with spurts of competence.
That was long enough. I wasn’t unhappy to see him go, Bellyful’s own sizzling loins be damned.
when he’s motivated, his game is very valuable. But he seems to lack consistency. He is emotional and too easily discouraged.
Agreed. Spurts of competence.
Perhaps he was already a good person, and MT’s special teachin’ didn’t take…
Yeah, but you’re biased (weirdly) against the Habs.
Don’t hate the Habs. Not too crazy about certain posters here though.
Trade Galchenyuk, Beaulieu, Juulsen, a first round pick and one of Carr, Hudon, Andrighetto to Colorado for Duchesne and Landeskog. First line Max, Duchesne, Rad. 2nd Danault, Landedkog and Gallagher. 3rd Pleks, Byron and Lehkonen. 4th Mitchell, Flynn DLR. spares DD and Ghetto if he is not moved. Nesterov moves to the left and Pateryn slots in the third pair. Redmond the spare. Not sure if the trade is cap compliant.
Guy Lafleur and Bob Gainey are the only two Habs I’ve ever seen that maintained a similar level of play virtually every night for seasons on end.
So, in a lineup without a dozen Hall of Famers, there are going to be lulls.
Like most others in a salary cap league, this team is missing a couple of pieces. As it stands, it would take a miracle for this crew to win a title.
Other than the lack of elite talent, I’d say my biggest criticism this far into the season mirrors that of other posters – it’s still a soft team.
To win 16, which should always be the goal, not regular-season glory, you need a little bite. Playing against speed is always difficult. But after 82 long games and in any 4-of-7, size and muscle can take away your will.
I definitely believe MB knows this, and tried to address it with the likes of Weber and Shaw but IMO, neither has delivered as much as I was hoping in this particular department.
We’ll find out if the playoffs will be different. Let’s hope on our unicorns and hope.
I would add McPhee to that group. During that string of 4 cups in the 70’s I don’t think you can say any player had any real lulls. Bowman would sub in different role players depending on the opponent or to send a message. Keep playing hard, you can lose your spot. To have two seasons where they lost 8 games one season and 10 the next, there can’t be many lulls.
Habfan17
I’d agree this team needs more Skrudlands and McPhees or Risebroughs and Lamberts.
Flynns and Mitchells just don’t do it for me.
They could also use a Corson!
Habfan17
Or a Chelios.
Shaw is an occasional wingnut and Weber is big and strong, but the team remains too pillowy soft for my liking.
Or a Carbo and Muller.
@ RightNyder,
I like that “pillowy soft” I have to say, I have not seen a “tough” Weber yet. He has been steady, but I have not seen any nasty.
Habfan17
I have a bone to pick with analyses centered around grit, size, and whatever other intangible old school watchamacall its.
Did we miss the past few champs, or are we just pining for the resurrection of what is now a mere vestige of ages past?
Fans wanting that is one thing, though, which is ultimately an inert feeling. But GMs and coaches gravitating towards that is another issue. I think MB erred badly by trying to get moar biggar and grittier. MB overvalues those dinosaur attributes to the detriment of overall ability, as if he considers having Kane, Toews, Keith, Hossa, and Crawford a secondary element of success. And I guess he also didn’t watch Pittsburgh or SJ absolutely dominate the bigger, grittier teams.
Unfortunately, these antiquated notions of the game remain strong, and even more unfortunately, hockey people are still pushing for them in certain circles. Pens, Sharks, Preds, Caps, Rangers, Tampa, Panthers – that’s the now and the future. Being stuck behind the times and emphasizing Weber’s meaty clackers as bringing some sort of intangible force is just going to hurt your team, as will trading Shaw for a very serviceable centre.
Go Leafs go?
Team needs more talent first, then more grit.
Talent plus grit takes you far in the playoffs. Habs lack both.
Eller was a sometimes useful pud, nothing more. I want to see playoff Shaw before abandoning his wingnutishness for good.
What’s a clacker?
Laffs suck
Does this team suck or is the coaching staff and management garbage. WTF????
I think you are seeing the reason that Therrien was let go in Pittsburgh. He can only get a team so far.
Habfan17
@alihaba:
This world:
When we beat a team like the Sabres and folks post how great we are.
False hope.
We need a reality check now as the top teams make their move towards a deep playoff run.
Thought Radulov was the best player on the ice for both teams.
I read posts about not having a number 1 center, but Radulov distributes the puck like a number 1 center, and he’s playing against the other team’s best dmen every night.
Galchenyuk on the second line is fine, but defensively he’s not a center.
He’s not nearly good enough in his own zone.
Washington is excellent. Them and Pittsburgh are the class of the East.
Radulov!!
So exciting to watch!
The NHL these days is more like CHL hockey than ever before. In junior when you see an opportunity to get ti the Memorial Cup you load up and tomorrow be damned! You almosf have to do do the same thing in NHL. Would you trade Sergachev for the Stanley Cup? I know I would. With 2 or 3 impact players (even rentals) we could be elite.
100 points and a playoff round or two will keep your job for a long time.
Going all-in and failing, not so much.
Exactly. The majority of NHL teams make the playoffs. Like Bergevin said “Then anything can happen.” Usually the anything is elimination but you can sit around afterwards and say “We were one win from the conference finals (winning a second series).” or “Posts, a few calls we disagree with, if that disallowed goal had counted, we’d be moving into the second round.”
Everybody nods and year 24 becomes year 25, then 26, and so on.
Trade the future for a patch that the other team didn’t even consider core? Whole different thing.
Power play sucks! Time to sack Muller. What is it exactly that he brings to this team? He was excellent as a player but sorry, he doesn’t cut it as an assistant coach and much less coach. All this talk about communicating with players and being a good cheerleader. Enough is enough, time for a coaching staff overhaul. Why can’t we get guys like Trotz or Babcock as real head coaches with strong assistants. Real motivators that players listen, respect and play their guts out for.
Sorry about the rant, just need to let it out after seeing this storied franchise float in meritocracy for the last 25 years!
Meant “mediocracy”
Sack Muller? That’s a new one. The power play is better now than it has been in years. So keep Therrien and JJD and fire Muller. Wacky!
Bring Mario. The foxhole is not complete without him.
Petry plays some games very well..i think he needs a sleep therapist because when he plays bad he looks like he had no sleep the night before… lol
Petry plays some games very well..i think he needs a sleep therapist because when he plays bad he looks like he had no sleep the night before… lol
might as well go and get Yakupov….see what he can do.
Shaker out!
DD for Yak
Habfan17
Cannot win in the playoffs if you keep giving up PP goals at the Habs rate..Including this game Habs have given up 39 PP goals….If players like Mitchell,Flynn,JDL cannot make the PK better there is no room for them on the team..Plecks size and strenght which was not a big factor during his career now is a major issue in his overall production..
Frustrating to see such inconsistent calls by the refs.
Please do not front any more players either 5 on 5 or shorthanded. Move the player out of the tender’s eyesight, it’s ridiculous how the league is nowadays. I’m sure Price would rather get beat one v one, vs getting beat on a floater trying to battle through his D and the opposing forward screening him.
Sucks to think the Habs are all in this year based on a lot of players contracts and the salary cap moving forward, because if this is all in, it’s not going to go very far come the dance in April.
Shaker out!
Time to stack the deck now and trade up for today. We have the worlds best goalie healthy so the time is now for another sniper.
I have never, nor will I ever, put Price as ” the leagues best goalie”
C’mon. Sure he is better than the average goaltender ( perhaps in the top 6 or 7.) But definitely not the best as some of you claim. The #’s don’t bear that out at all.
Actually I was being facetious. If this is as good as he gets, play him out.
You can’t make chicken salad out of chicken sh*t !!! MB time to make a move or 2 to get the Habs their mojo back before the playoffs start.
THE NHL NEEDS TO GIVE TEAMS THE CHOICE OF EITHER A TWO MINUTE POWER PLAY OR A PENALTY SHOT. THIS WOULD GIVE TEAMS LIKE THE HABS A CHANCE AND WOULD PRODUCE MORE GOALS FOR A LEAGUE THAT DESPERATELY NEEDS THEM!!
L Train
Maybe a penalty or a gift certificate?
Scherbak is not helping anyone. He hasn’t scored a point in 9 games since returning to the AHL. I call bust unless he turns it around soon.
You may be right, but Scherbak needs to play with great players, especially finishers, to complement his skills. In junior, he was more of a playmaker than a sniper.
I’d give him a decent whirl with Galchenyuk and/or Pacioretty at some point before writing him off completely.
Playing with AHL puds might help him become a better person, but if you don’t ever give a guy like that a real shot at playing with high-end skill players, then you have wasted a pick.
I think he will eventually get that shot; he’s just paying the usual apprenticeship price (earn it, kid) first.
Excellent post!
Habfan17
Scherbak will never be nuthin, no how…
Based on seeing him live many times, I’d agree with you.
He was the ghost with sweet hands most nights. That Casper-like style won’t fit well in MT’s world.
But I’d still like to see those hands get a chance to play with Galchenyuk and Pacioretty instead of Friberg and Audette.
All this talk about not trading certain prospects because it will ” mortgage ” the future . I just have one question , what exactly is the future ? Because for the last 20 years its been mediocre at best . Don’t get me wrong I would hate losing Sergachev and watching him glide down the ice and be a consisten 40 point top pairing guy . There is no certainty he will be that but most signs point to that he will . Getting a star forward though for now I think may be more crucial I. Possibly winning a cup in the very near future .
Good question – what future are we ‘mortgaging’? Our best new players are always free agents, come in trade, or play in the minors in Europe.
Habs just seem to be unable to develop players. Yet Sylvain Lefebvre keeps his job…. of course so does JJD… so….
This team is very frustrating to watch. They are capable of playing really well and looking as though they can score effectively and then they shut down. Now I know it is because of how the opposing team executes its game plan. This does not bode well going forward as the games will soon become very intense. Petry is the most disappointing of all the D I feel. He plays quite well for a few games and then becomes a giveaway machine. Come think of it Nate is like that too. Petry though is probably the softest player on a very soft team.
Glad to see MT put Shaw on in the last minute after that penalty. It was a pretty soft call and MT knew that.
I was at the game. The first 2 periods were terrible. Brutal hockey – but, they coulda been out of it 2-2. That was interference but the puck was going in anyway – interesting that it doesn’t count yet someone can drag price out of the net by his pads and into a good goal. A close game – against a very good team. Shaw cannot get a call, and maybe he doesn’t deserve one but I sure would like to see some consistency from the refs.
I wasn’t monitoring the shots on goal; I’m surprised the Habs had only 22. They made Holtby work, today. He had to be extremely sharp to lock this game down in regulation. I think the Habs deserve measured kudos for giving the league’s best team all they could handle.
But, of course, that’s predicated on an unvarnished picture of a Habs team that is Not competitive with the best teams in the league. They are simply not that good. Adjusting for goaltending, are they even that much better than last year? I’m not so sure. Lots of vulnerabilities- just as Mr. Boone says.
I def know my pals in Washington are happier with Eller than we are with Shaw.
And I hope we lose 5 in a row so MB makes his move.
Wins give us false hope.
We are not strong enough at the center position to win in the playoffs.
And MB must decide:
do we keep Sergachev and have a potential Markov in 3 years? And no cups to show?
or do we use him + a few others to go get us a a star forward.
Hope we lose five in a row? Wins give us false hope? What bizarro world are you from?
Gally should strengthen 2nd line when he returns.
Chucky will get better still working into shape..
Hope Dano isnt out long we need him badly..need another line to step up and make a difference..
Callup Sherback maybe he can provide a spark..
MB needs to make a move and strengthen this team,,
5WINGS
I thought they played pretty competitively against a real good team. If they are to go anywhere this season they’ll have to go through Washington to do it.
The Habs have some guys though who can not play at that level. Mitchell, Flynn, and Petry are all good players but they are not cut out for this. (Oddly Shaw is but can’t seem to get it through his head that players can grab him but he can’t grab them. This guy is a slow learner, maybe he needs to send chocolates to the refs this month. It can’t hurt because his attitude isn’t going to do it.)
For me it is hard to see Petry pass the puck directly to Washington and then see Mitchell leave his check, or to watch Petry back off his man and concede the play to him. This passive stuff never wins in big games. Those guys have all the skill in the world but there is a panic line that they flip past too easily. Everyone else has to leave their position to cover for them allowing opponents to play the game they want.
I really like what Bergevin has tried but two seasons ago he broke up a winning team at the trade deadline and it was a huge mistake. Each of the guys he brought in had more skill and advantages over the guys he let go so on paper it looked good. In the standings it didn’t work out. There is a reason each was available and to twist the famous line often used here their old teams don’t seem to have missed them at all.
This is a good team. It is just missing something and that may be in the AHL. November 8-6. December 6-8. The last 16 are 8-8. Thanks to October all they need to do is .500 to make the playoffs. 29 points in the next 29 games.
I wish they’d just go out and get the points then they can practice for the last 14 for all I care.
over the course of the season, I’ve read and heard that ‘speed’ is the Habs main weapon, however, it seems we only use our speed for a full 60 minutes about every 5th or 6th game. Based upon their play the last few games, the Habs play like a team without any identity. When their legs aren’t moving, habs are basically playing a style that resembles street hockey
If you check carefully two very quick players (Byron and Lehkonen) spent most of the game picking splinters out of the bench.
Lehkonen’s talent is being wasted having Pleks as his centre. The Habs need a better. offensive catalyst centre for the 2nd line. If Danualt can be that great, if not, let Danault fill Pleks’s shutdown role from the 3rd line and trade for a 2nd line centre.
Habfan17
5 Questions:
1. If our high priced defence is go good, why doesn’t it seem so good?
2. While other teams are picking it up, Habs seem to be going in the other direction. Why?
3. Where would this team be now if Radulov signed elsewhere?
4. Would you trade Shaw for Eller straight up?
5. On TSN 690 the other day they were going on about how the team is letting in a lot of goals off face-offs and went on and on about the need to win them. I was yelling at my radio. Each team loses a lot of face-offs in a game. What happens AFTER that matters just as much. What are the Habs doing wrong?
SD
1. Trouble all comes from the same place and it isn’t Weber.
2. They come to camp fresh, trained, and jump out to a good start. Then they get re-trained.
3. About 65 points.
4. Trade Shaw for Eller straight up? No but I’d trade him for two second rounders, or 2 third rounders, or a second and a third.
5. What are they doing wrong? You’d have to ask the coach – he is the one that has them doing it that way. And he does not consider it wrong.
1. Subban should still be on this team.
Markov is carrying the puck out of the zone, on the PP.
Beaulieu, Petry and even Markov are not as good as #76, in this aspect. Sergachev is a few years away.
2. Injuries and the fact that the top six forwards are not all top six, in comparison to other teams.
3. Fighting for a playoffs spot.
4. Yes.
5. Not covering their assignments, floundering around, not supporting CP31 – too many players in front of him.
Shaw is better than Eller both offensively and defensively.
1. Weber and Markov can’t play 60 minutes.
2. Team is still a little soff and Price hasn’t been .935 otherworldly for a while now.
3. Battling for a playoff spot.
4. No. But I’d trade Shaw for two second-round picks.
5. My loins say they’re not playing DD enough.
If we make the playoffs, we’ll have to pray that someone knocks off the Caps. They own us.
Don’t forget Pittsburgh.
L Train
I haven’t.
we need two forwards and one def.
And the three should be E Kane , Duchesne , Big Buff. The highest payed should be Radu and the best of the rest should make no more than 6 mil…even Carey,until a cup is won!
I’d say the reason Dandy is on the 1st line IS EVERYONE EVERYWHERE KNOWS THE HABS ARE A ONE LINE TEAM! Come on MB make the changes and tell Timmons one more Munchkin Hockey player shorter than him and he’s back on the yellow brick road looking for a brain!
I think Danault got clipped in the head by a skate when Backstrom hauled him down beside the net.
McCarron,Carr in
Flynn, Mitchell out
It’s a start
Andrighetto was our 2nd best player today next to Radulov. That’s reason enough for concern.
Montoya faces McDavid tomorrow. Hail Mary tends to be a football term but it might be more appropriate tomorrow afternoon.
WWDTD