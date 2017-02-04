About Saturday afternoon … Canadiens fall 3-2 to Washington

Contenders or pretenders?

The playoffs don’t begin for another two months, but the Canadiens’ performances against quality opposition are becoming cause for concern.

Saturday afternoon’s 3-2 loss to Washington at the Bell Centre brought the Canadiens’ record against Top 10 teams to 4-11-1.

Not good.

The Canadiens sit atop the Atlantic Division … for now … because they are 26-5-6 against teams that aren’t in the Top 10.

Which is dandy.

But they won’t be playing those easy-points Palookas in mid-April and beyond.

Another concern: Phillip Danault got hurt behind the Washington net during the third period. Alex Galchenyuk replaced him on the top line, with Alexander Radulov and Max Pacioretty, for the last few shifts of the game.

And they looked good, particularly during the final frantic seconds of the game.

Up till then, however, the visitors were TOTALLY in control.

Through 40 minutes, the Canadiens had 12 shots on Braden Holtby.

They seemed headed for yet another sub-20 SoG game – Canadiens had a season-low 16 in Philadelphia Thursday night – but the late flurry raised the third-period shot total to 10, pushing the Canadiens up to 22 on the game.

Washington had 30 shots – 24 through the first 40 minutes. The Capitals puck possession and stifling neutral zone defensive game – imported by Barry Trotz from Nashville – stifled any semblance of a Canadiens attack, save for a few shifts by the top line, each of whom finished the game plus-2.

Galchenyuk came alive during the late rally and forced Braden Holtby into his best save of the game. Until then, however, the Canadiens’ erstwhile Number 1 centre was invisible … particularly in the defensive zone, where Galchenyuk is the Anti-Carbonneau.

He wasn’t the only struggling Hab-not

The Canadiens were, once again, a one-line team. That wasn’t going to beat a powerhouse like Washington, and Edmonton could be a challenge on Super Bowl Sunday afternoon.

The power play, once again, totally sucked. The PP hasn’t produced a goal since Shea Weber’s in a 3-1 loss to the Islanders on Jan. 26.

At least the Canadiens managed to draw three penalties. The Flyers took one minor on Thursday night, and lowly Buffalo was penalized only once in the Canadiens 5-2 romp on Tuesday.

Sadly, the paucity of penalties is a significant indicator of the Canadiens’ inability to sustain offensive pressure, thereby forcing defenders into mistakes.

One good line, few penalties drawn … these are troublesome signs in early February as the long NHL season winds along toward the home stretch.

Pending the result of Ottawa’s game in Buffalo Saturday night, the Canadiens have a seven-point lead on the Senators, who will have three games in hand heading into Sunday action.

So Go Sabres!

The suddenly-vulnerable Canadiens need some help.

This is a team, you’ll recall, that began 2017 with wins over Nashville, Dallas and Toronto.

They haven’t won consecutive games since.

Be afraid … especially if Danault is out for a while.

• • •

Comment on the Liveblog from Chasman:

Lots of whining here today when in reality we didn’t deserve a W. Twelve shots through the first two periods, no attack until the third and then missed opportunities when we got them (and mostly because of Holtby).

Can’t say enough about Radulov, where would we be without him? I wish we had more players with that compete level.

We’re still very poor on the power play…so soft and impatient when we get possession, more unforced turnovers than I can stomach.

Perhaps the reffing was questionable but the no goal call was spot on. If anyone here can look at that replay and say there was no interference… Then again I did once see Price get pulled out of the net when the other team scored and that wasn’t interference.

Still, a disappointing outcome and now we’re staring at a potential three game losing streak because it ain’t going to be easy tomorrow.

And from Jimmy Shaker:

Remember when sitting in front of the opposing tender was taking your life into your own hands? Cross checks, punch to the head, punch to the face, punch to the kidney, slash to the ankle etc etc etc. A player really had to pay the price to stay there. Now they sit in front of the tender uncontested and as soon as the D touches them, the zebras blow the whistle. A big part of the modern game which I detest. And since the boys absolutely suck this year on the PK, why not let ur best PK’er see the puck, might help their chances…..clear the freakin son of a B, out of Price’s eyesight so he can stop the puck, who cares about fronting and trying to stay in a box, move the guy out of the way and the PP now becomes 4 on 3 but at least Price can see the puck.

Players rippin the puck on Price this year like never before I’m noticing…..top cheddar corners most of the time, not sure if Price is down to early or not, but I’ll give the edge to the shooter for makin a good shot, but Jay Beagle top ched and Burkovsky top ched on a bad angle with not much room to spare…….I don’t know.

Hopefully Monty can have a big game tomorrow.