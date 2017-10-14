About last night … Leafs edge CH 4-3 in Overtime

A Number 1 draft choice played like a first overall first rounder … which has happened a lot since Auston Matthews began what is shaping up as a Hall of Fame career in the NHL.

Premature plaudits for the Leafs’ sophomore sensation?

OK, but Matthews – two goals on three shots, 9-4 in the face-off circle and a dangerous presence on every shift – was the difference Saturday night in a game the Canadiens played well enough to win.

But they didn’t.

Frederik Andersen, who looked skittish early on, made 13 saves in the third period to maintain a 3-3 tie and set up Matthews’ heroics.

And the Canadiens – who outshot the visitors in every period and played well enough to win – instead will head for California with a 1-3-1 record – five points behind Atlantic Division leaders Toronto, Tampa Bay and Detroit.

Before agonizing about what is a perennial Death Valley swing through the West Coast, shall we focus on some positives in Saturday’s game?

• Artturi Lehkonen solidified his position beside Jonathan Drouin and Max Pacioretty on the Canadiens’ top line.

• Victor Mete – six blocked shots and very few mistakes in 22:26 – solidified his status as Shea Weber’s junior partner.

• Rather than sulk through fourth-line duty, Alex Galchenyuk hustled on almost every shift and scored a sweet goal.

• Charles Hudon had four shots on goal, four hits and, once again, looked at home with Phillip Danault and Andrew Shaw.

• Karl Alzner makes us marginally less nervous about Jeff Petry.

• They have no size, which could make for challenging match-ups against the California behemoths, but Paul Byron and Brendan Gallagher have resuscitated ageless Tomas Plekanec.

• First goals of the young season for Drouin, Galchenyuk and the Canadiens’ power play.

Did I forget any positives?

On to the other side of the ledger:

• Brandon Davidson was decent, but Jordie Benn’s season is off to a rough start.

• The Canadiens were outhit 33-21 and the Leafs seemed to win most of the board battles.

• Drouin was 3-13 on face-offs.

• And then there’s the goaltender …

Yes, there have been big saves and flashes of brilliance.

But the Canadiens, as currently constructed, need stellar play every night from the guy who eats up $10.5 million of their salary cap.

Simply put, through five games Carey Price has not been Carey Price.

And unless their heretofore All-World goaltender recaptures the form that justified that gargantuan contract, this team will miss the playoffs.

And deprive us of what might be a great Toronto-Montreal series.

• • •

Comment on the Liveblog by xman4227:

Boys played good for the most part tonight. Mete was awesome. Hemsky was invisible. Chucky got the goal but still not out of the dog house.

I’m seeing in the comments what I’ve been saying for awhile. Price is not playing up to his label of the “best goalie in the world”. He has never stepped up to steal games in the playoffs. Up to now his solid regular season play has overshadowed that fact and given him some slack but now its bleeding into regular season play. His team badly outshot the other, once again, on a night that the Habs were supposed to lose 6-0 if you watch TSN or listen to Leaf homers. It wasn’t the forwards or defence that let the team down (weak back check in OT by Byron, notwithstanding). It was Price’s inability to make the key saves. He’s not making the saves a goalie in his pay grade should be making. Lundqvist, Crawford, Holtby and now Andersen have all outplayed our “star” goalie.

Poor decision to match up a shut down trio against Mathews and Nylander instead of an all out offensive line like Mete, Drouin and Chucky/Patches.

From Fleur:

Is Max Pac ever going to go to the net to try and score or is his speciality of firing from the parking lot (as Knuckles would say) the only trick in his bag? So far this year I can count at least a half dozen times when he is coming down the wing, with room, and could make a pass, cycle back, drive the net. Instead he fires it right into the old bread basket. Instant stoppage in play. I know he’s not Guy Lafleur but he does have size and could use that to his advantage. He needs a little Brendan Gallagher in him. Now with 3 games out west, one win in their first eight is staring them right in the face. Those types of starts are very hard to rectify. Good teams find a way to win games like tonight. Bad teams find a way to lose them.

Last word to Trade Patches:

Carey’s knees are worse than mgmt is saying.

Big Defense but too slow for new NHL.

Patches is officially the worst captain in the league.

Hemsky. Not good enough to work the gate.

CJ is clueless and MB isn’t much better.

Long season ahead for Habs fans.