About last night … Canadiens bounced 3-1 by the Rangers

The Captain didn’t score.

The All-World goaltender didn’t steal any games.

And – let’s be honest here, peeps – the better team won the series.

It’s going to be a looooooooooooooong summer for Montreal hockey fans.

And, at the risk of getting way ahead of ourselves here, it could be a long 2017-’18 season.

Will it be Carey Price’s last in Montreal?

The goaltender’s contract has one more season. Next summer, Price is a UFA.

The Stanley Cup is the only championship Price hasn’t won.

Is his best shot at glory in bleu-blanc-rouge?

As we say in Quebec, pas évident.

Moving from the goaltender out, the Canadiens’ best young defenceman is supposed to be Nathan Beaulieu.

Nate the Great began the season as Shea Weber’s partner. He ended it in the Madison Square Garden press box.

The Canadiens’ best centre is supposed to be Alex Galchenyuk.

He ended the season on the wing, with Brian Flynn and Paul Byron.

The Canadiens’ leader is supposed to be their Captain.

Max Pacioretty won a fight in Game 6 – but that hardly compensates for zero goals and one measly assist in six games.

The Canadiens’ best young player, on the evidence of this playoff series, is Artturi Lehkonen.

I love the kid, but Connor McDavid he isn’t.

Their impressive regular-season performance – particularly under Claude Julien – notwithstanding, the Canadiens as currently constituted are not an elite NHL team.

They lasted longer in the postseason than Chicago, Columbus and, by a few hours, Minnesota.

But even had they found a way to solve Henrik Lundqvist and get past the Rangers, this team was not destined for a deep run.

They just don’t have the horses.

“We weren’t good enough, and that’s why we lost,” Claude Julien said during his postgame press conference. “But at the same time, I think there’s a lot of guys who put in a lot of effort, a lot of energy.

“At the end of it, it wasn’t good enough,” the coach added. “We needed more.”

But more was not forthcoming.

And David Desharnais is still playing.

So is Lars Eller.

So is Tom Pyatt, FFS.

And a defenceman in Nashville …

At least the Wild’s loss to St. Louis spared us Ryan White going deeper into the playoffs than his former teammates.

Marc Bergevin faces some tough decisions in the looooong off-season.

The Canadiens general manager will want to sign Alex Radulov. But for how much and for how long?

Will Bergevin trade Beaulieu? What can he get for him?

Will he re-sign Galchenyuk?

And what about his goaltender?

There will be plenty to talk about for Montreal’s 2 million coaches and general managers.

As the Ol’ Blogger’s final salvo of a long season, let me start a few arguments with this assertion:

The Leafs are closer than the Canadiens to a Stanley Cup.

And with the exception of Carey Price, there isn’t a player on the Canadiens’ roster – or, God knows, in the bare-cupboard system – that could be traded for Auston Matthews, William Nylander, Mitch Marner or Morgan Rielly.

Bergevin might come up with a package that could pry Nazem Kadri or Jake Gardiner out of Toronto. But it would have to include Mikhail Sergachev.

On that dispiriting note, I’ll wish the HIO community a happy and healthy summer.

• • •

Comment on the Liveblog by DDPKS:

It was close but the Rangers were better in every area. Rangers were especially better at playing D when protecting the lead.

Habs too often could not keep possession when entering the o-zone or couldn’t obtain controlled possession when dumping the puck in. Their dump and chase was pathetically futile. For sure it’s the players fault that they can’t win puck battles. Often times a hab would dump it in and no other Hab would even be close to retrieving the puck and the Rangers D would have no trouble clearing their zone. Is that also on the players or bad coaching?

Maybe getting scorers is hard but I think the GM should focus on getting top 6 talent who can actually win puck battles.

The usual suspects will get criticized for poor playoff performance but one guy who always manages to avoid this for some reason is Markov. With the exception of one playoffs, he’s always been sorely disappointing offensively in the playoffs and this one was not an exception. If they sign him again he should be paid and played as a 3rd pairing D.

After this latest series loss, it’s clear that one or two of our top six need to be moved and by some miracle maybe a good center can be obtained out of said moves. Our current top 6 doesn’t cut it. Danault is a 3rd line center and should never be included in the regular top 6. I predict at least two of Pleks, Pacioretty, Gallagher & Galchenyuk will not be a Hab in the next two years.

From Waitingforcup:

It is highly unlikely that Molson is changing the coach and GM. The only hope is that the assistants and AHL coach are upgraded so that we can coach up our prospects. Will be more of the same next year.

I think based upon the deployment in the must win game the coach went for the safe, stay at home type player instead of keeping NB in the game and adding an AHLer with some scoring ability. When you cannot score with the guys you have, why not take a flyer on a talented kid. Watching the other series, the other teams all seem to have someone in the line up who they just signed from college or completed their junior career.

This tells me that CJ likes to play safe and using two rookie defensemen (Juulsen and Sergachev) is not likely to happen. The problem we need to upgrade the ability to skate the puck up from the back end as looks like NB days are numbered unless he was actually injured.

And from BKAK72:

Pacioretty…feedback…

“He’s got to give me a reason to give him more minutes here. We’ll see where it goes. We know he’s a really good player, great kid, but we’ve just got to get a little bit more out of him,” (J. Tortarella, SEP 2016)

Montreal coach Michel Therrien denies ever calling Max Pacioretty “the worst captain in Canadiens history,”(SEP 2016)…fake news?! hmm…

Lafleur acknowledged Pacioretty’s strong season but says the expectation will be there from now on for him to keep scoring in the playoffs.

“Guys like Vanek and Pacioretty, you can’t keep these guys on your team.” Can’t keep them on your team. In the case of Pacioretty, he needs to be traded. (Guy Lafleur 2014)

• • •

And finally …