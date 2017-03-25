About last night … Canadiens beat Senators 3-1

Let’s try this again.

After a home-ice win over their closest pursuers, the Canadiens will begin the penultimate week of the NHL regular season with a three-point lead atop the Atlantic Division.

Sound familiar?

This is where we were at last Monday, after the Canadiens swept a home-and-home back-to-back against Ottawa.

The weekday schedule included home games against Detroit and Carolina, neither of which were in the playoff picture.

Ottawa had to visit Boston before playing a home game against Pittsburgh.

The race looked everything but over.

Then it wasn’t.

The Canadiens salvaged a loser’s point against Detroit and then lost badly to Carolina. The Senators beat Boston and Pittsburgh.

Facing the Senators for the third time in eight days, the Canadiens looked vulnerable to being overtaken for the division lead for the first time since early October.

The wind was in Ottawa’s sails. But Shea Weber’s power-play goal – halfway through a first period in which the visitors had an 11-6 shot advantage – gave the Canadiens a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Not that there weren’t some anxious moments.

Jean-Gabriel’s Pageau’s second-period goal gave the visitors a chance. But the Canadiens played excellent lead protection over the final minutes and were full value for the W.

Let’s go to the Heroes List:

• Carey Price made 31 saves. He hasn’t lost a Saturday night game at the Bell Centre since Jan. 21, when Price’s teammates blew two leads to mighty Buffalo and Zach Bogosian scored in OT to win it. Over his last 11 games, Price is 9-2-0. He’s allowed 17 goals overall and only one GA in seven of the 11 games.

• What comparison should we use for Andrei Markov? Fine wine? Chris Chelios? Memo to Marc Bergevin: Sign Markov for three more seasons. Let him train Mikhail Sergachev.

• Markov’s partner, Shea Weber, scored his 17th of the season – 12 on the power play – and was quietly excellent, as he has been pretty much all season. (P.K. Subban has nine goals. Just saying’ …)

• Paul Byron didn’t make the scoresheet. But his speed – on the penalty-kill and at even strength – had the Senators on their heels.

• Jordie Benn and Nathan Beaulieu were on for the Ottawa goal. But they were otherwise solid in 18 minutes (Benn) and 17 (Beaulieu). The game should be a confidence-booster for Nate.

• Great night for the special teams: Two power-play goals in four chances. The PK was excellent – perfect during three penalties, when an Ottawa goal would have made it a tense game.

• Alex Galchenyuk continues to look comfortable on the wing with Andrew Shaw and Artturi Lehkonen. Galchenyuk even made a great defensive play, hustling black to foil a shot attempt by Pageau.

• After a miserable 2-14 night in the faceoff circle against Carolina, Tomas Plekanec won 14 of 20 draws. The Canadiens were 32-23.

It was a good team win that set the Canadiens up nicely for home games this week against two non-playoff teams: Dallas and Florida.

Ottawa plays seven of its next nine on the road.

Lookin’ good …. but that’s what we thought last Monday.

• • •

Comment on the live blog by slapshot777:

This was definitely a statement game against Ottawa. After beating this team twice last weekend and putting them down only to go and lose the next two and at home while Ottawa bounces back with two wins to set up the exact scenario is definitely a Habs team who were not willing to roll over.

The Habs top line did not score as some have pointed out, but again we did not need them as we got goals tonight from the backend. In the end the Habs just need to score it doesn’t a difference who gets them.

Now let’s play Dallas Tuesday with some jam and get on a roll going into the playoffs.

And from Al Burtlap:

Well, as I said it is nice to see the Habs show up when it matters. From what I could see with my eyes (as opposed to what Sportsnet was talking about) Montreal played an aggressive game, which resulted in a lot of turnovers but at least the effort was high and consistent.

Defensively, Habs kept them to the outside for the most part and neutered Karlsson more or less.

What can you say about Markov? Ageless and brilliant, calm and effective, precisely what we need so much of the time with our forwards not always prepared to work like they need to in our own end to ensure puck possession and an effective breakout.

But hey, huge win over the Sens again! Message sent to them and the entire league. Playoffs are coming and so are the Habs.

Going to be fun.