About last night … Canadiens beat Senators 3-1

Let’s try this again.
After a home-ice win over their closest pursuers, the Canadiens will begin the penultimate week of the NHL regular season with a three-point lead atop the Atlantic Division.
Sound familiar?
This is where we were at last Monday, after the Canadiens swept a home-and-home back-to-back against Ottawa.
The weekday schedule included home games against Detroit and Carolina, neither of which were in the playoff picture.
Ottawa had to visit Boston before playing a home game against Pittsburgh.
The race looked everything but over.
Then it wasn’t.
The Canadiens salvaged a loser’s point against Detroit and then lost badly to Carolina. The Senators beat Boston and Pittsburgh.
Facing the Senators for the third time in eight days, the Canadiens looked vulnerable to being overtaken for the division lead for the first time since early October.
The wind was in Ottawa’s sails. But Shea Weber’s power-play goal – halfway through a first period in which the visitors had an 11-6 shot advantage – gave the Canadiens a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
Not that there weren’t some anxious moments.
Jean-Gabriel’s Pageau’s second-period goal gave the visitors a chance. But the Canadiens played excellent lead protection over the final minutes and were full value for the W.
Let’s go to the Heroes List:
• Carey Price made 31 saves. He hasn’t lost a Saturday night game at the Bell Centre since Jan. 21, when Price’s teammates blew two leads to mighty Buffalo and Zach Bogosian scored in OT to win it. Over his last 11 games, Price is 9-2-0. He’s allowed 17 goals overall and only one GA in seven of the 11 games.
• What comparison should we use for Andrei Markov? Fine wine? Chris Chelios? Memo to Marc Bergevin: Sign Markov for three more seasons. Let him train Mikhail Sergachev.
• Markov’s partner, Shea Weber, scored his 17th of the season – 12 on the power play – and was quietly excellent, as he has been pretty much all season. (P.K. Subban has nine goals. Just saying’ …)
• Paul Byron didn’t make the scoresheet. But his speed – on the penalty-kill and at even strength – had the Senators on their heels.
• Jordie Benn and Nathan Beaulieu were on for the Ottawa goal. But they were otherwise solid in 18 minutes (Benn) and 17 (Beaulieu). The game should be a confidence-booster for Nate.
• Great night for the special teams: Two power-play goals in four chances. The PK was excellent – perfect during three penalties, when an Ottawa goal would have made it a tense game.
• Alex Galchenyuk continues to look comfortable on the wing with Andrew Shaw and Artturi Lehkonen. Galchenyuk even made a great defensive play, hustling black to foil a shot attempt by Pageau.
• After a miserable 2-14 night in the faceoff circle against Carolina, Tomas Plekanec won 14 of 20 draws. The Canadiens were 32-23.
It was a good team win that set the Canadiens up nicely for home games this week against two non-playoff teams: Dallas and Florida.
Ottawa plays seven of its next nine on the road.
Lookin’ good …. but that’s what we thought last Monday.
• • •
Comment on the live blog by slapshot777:
This was definitely a statement game against Ottawa. After beating this team twice last weekend and putting them down only to go and lose the next two and at home while Ottawa bounces back with two wins to set up the exact scenario is definitely a Habs team who were not willing to roll over.
The Habs top line did not score as some have pointed out, but again we did not need them as we got goals tonight from the backend. In the end the Habs just need to score it doesn’t a difference who gets them.
Now let’s play Dallas Tuesday with some jam and get on a roll going into the playoffs.
And from Al Burtlap:
Well, as I said it is nice to see the Habs show up when it matters. From what I could see with my eyes (as opposed to what Sportsnet was talking about) Montreal played an aggressive game, which resulted in a lot of turnovers but at least the effort was high and consistent.
Defensively, Habs kept them to the outside for the most part and neutered Karlsson more or less.
What can you say about Markov? Ageless and brilliant, calm and effective, precisely what we need so much of the time with our forwards not always prepared to work like they need to in our own end to ensure puck possession and an effective breakout.
But hey, huge win over the Sens again! Message sent to them and the entire league. Playoffs are coming and so are the Habs.
Going to be fun.
F1, 30 minutes!
OT: UBeWelcome Habnormal!
Go Habs Go
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
Shane&Son Dec 2016
Thanks Sholi
Re Tavares from the previous thread I hope they don’t trade the farm if they try and get him. He is good but more akin to Kadri’s level then say McDavid’s. Even their point totals in junior as I recall were not that far apart when they were on the same team. Tavares is very good but slightly overrated. He would be the Habs best forward for sure though. I would trade Galchenyuk and Beaulieu for him but not more
One thing I did miss because Sportsnet cut out the feed immediately were the 3 stars. Anyone catch them ?
I was old school tonight listening on the radio XM NHL 91, direct from TSN 690 and the PA Announcer.
3rd Star Shea Weber
2nd Star Carey Price
1st Star Andre Markov
Sergio and Dan made it sound like all four lines were great!
GO HABS GO
OT: Don’t let the meaningless games vs non-playoff teams get you down.
Shane Oliver
Sholi2000.com
@sholi2000
Shane&Son Dec 2016
Marner, Matthews and Bozak in a Laffs loss, I think … 👿
Markov looked like he was 25 tonight
missed the game, delighted with results, can’t believe they went with Anderson. I mean, Habs lit him up last weekend and they were winning with Condon, who might be extra motivated to beat Habs
Good to see Markov whacking the puck. Looks like this might be the year he is not exhausted come playoff time.
I am not liking king’s play at all so far especially tonight. Slow and not tough to play against and certainty not great offensively. I’m wondering why he was brought in. Hopefully he’s one of those types that takes his game to a higher level in the playoffs.
alex 18 ppp in 54 games
max 13 ppp in 75 gamed
which left winger do you want on the ppp
no wonder our pp is outrageous, we have the wrong l.w. on
Boucher walking off, 1.8 seconds left in the game. Why?
1. Some obscure NHL rule that allows him to do that.
2. Pouting, Senators style.
3. Can do whatever he wants because Gary is his uncle.
Was watching game at Wild Wings in Fargo and the manager went thru hell to get the game via You Tube as it was blacked out on DTV.
Did Boucher walk off or Ref with some foresight decided he did not need a line brawl with 1.1 seconds left and just called it?
What’s amazing about this team this season is that they sit in first place near season’s end with Max and Byron being the only 2 forwards scoring 20 goals. Galchenyuk Pleks Shaw Gallagher and even Rads (goal scoring only) are below or significantly below what is expected of them or what their track record has shown. Couple that with Petry and Beaulieu each having a bad season offensively, at least worse than expected, and that is even more remarkable. This team has no business being in first with that reality but they have hung on and still are there.
Now, if even half the players above (aside from Rad) can pick up their game and reach some semblance of their potential come playoffs, look out. In the 86 and 93 cups, the Habs scored by committee without a real star, save the goalie. I keep thinking maybe this is the year. I have not been overly impressed with any of the “elite” NHL teams this year including Pittsburgh. They are all beatable. Any one of 10 teams can win it all IMO. Why not the Habs ? I realize this is not a great team but which team is great?
Unfortunately these type post i have seen year after year when the Habs have made the playoffs…The Habs forward line up is not that of a top 10 team…I grant you they can win a series by playing like today…where they got great goal tending, the opposition misses sure goals.they dont give up PK goals and score on the PP…But Ottawa out played the Hab forwards and most of the playoff teams will..
Good game by the Habs again. Seem to like playing the Sens with something on the line.
Let’s hope they can pump themselves up for non-playoff teams, as that’s all they see until season’s end.
Expect CJ will have the boys working on their games, maybe try a few wrinkles as the season closes. It would be nice to rest Weber and Markov a bit too.
So, is this team for real? While it’s hard to deny that if Price plays well, there’s always a chance, the lack of goals makes the margin for error zero for Carey. Not exactly ideal. But what else is new?
Benn gets to saunter onto the ice on Tuesday knowing he’s the only brother going to the show. Jamie has to go home and look after Jordie’s dog.
….Hab4life….
we all know max is a 3rd line l.w. we need to get him off both pp and pk then we would see a marked improvement in results.
you sir are ahead of the curve, I’m serious, you are one of the big boys on here. We are lucky to have a few, you are another.
Guy Boucher and the Sens should be fined for their poor sportsmanship and for leaving the game before it was over. There was still two seconds on the clock but the sore losers decided to hit the showers early. What a rinky-dink, no-class franchise!
________________________________________
“Hey Richard, two minutes for looking so good!”
Updates, highlights & great discussions on all things Habs
I remember Ryan Walter addressing a coaching group that I was part of about 10 years ago. He told a story of going into Boston as a member of the Habs, and getting into a scrap with Cam Neely.
It was known that Ryan was injured, and the pinnacle of his anecdote was that, as they prepared to rumble, Neely asked him ” which shoulder ? “, and they worked it out while they got down to the task at hand.
Moral of the story : honour the game.
I couldn’t really care less if Boucher ‘ et al ‘ leave town 2 seconds earlier or later, but you honour the game. Hockey isn’t football, and the NHL sure as hell isn’t the CFL or (Buttman’s dream) the NFL.
IN hockey, you stay put until the final buzzer, and you honour the game.
Big win but still thinks the Habs gave up too many quality scoring opportunities. I also notice that on a number of occasions they had trouble getting the puck out of their end. Nice bombs from 79.
how come nobody told me there was a new thread. Geeezzzzz. Thanks a lot.
Thread. Not threat 🙂
The General deserves a Cup. Come on guys.
Corrected. Thanks for at least telling me about that.
ALN’s are only threats after a loss.
Is the parade back on?
Has patch-radu-chucky been tried?
On the PP at least, see how radu’s hard work at center and Chucky on the wing work. A pp option and if it works give a little more each game?
As much as I love Markov you can’t retire his number. Even with a cup. No Norris. Even chelios did that along with a cup and his 24 is not retired. Koivu is also a player that we can retire if we were to look at heart and popularity as opposed to results. The standard in Montreal is much higher so theee players will not be retired. Maybe if they played for Carolina or something. That’s what makes the Habs so special. You must be elite and win to even be considered. None of those guys are Robinson or Lafleur or Richard or Savard etc
Habnormal — I challenge your premise. I think it’s harder to be a star on a crap team. Koivu and Markov played through more than Moses in the freaking desert.
Chelios is off the table for non-hockey reasons, so he can’t be part of the discussion.
we owe a big merci to pierre gauthier for Markov .he kept markov with his toubled knee and sign him for three years which the first year he didn’t play…and he got curcified for it…
Copied from my random liveblog comments:
Glad I’m not a Wild fan. Their game has gone south in the worst way at a critical time.
Sens-Leafs should be entertaining, but I’m still hoping for Habs-Leafs in first round. Slim possibility of Habs-Leafs in second round, which would be even better. Nice battle shaping up for last wild card. Tampa could even sneak into 3rd in our division, in which case–watch out.
Lehkonen has some nice moves and a good shot. He is a future star for Habs. Love the old men showing how it’s done tonight. Liked Plek’s game as well. Rads struggling with puck control. Time to split up 47 and 67. Byron must be protected in the expansion draft.
New lines?
67-14-11
27-65-47
41-24-62
4th line who cares
Double tird.
Wow. I am impressed!
Retire #79 IF Habs win a Cup this year.
_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
“Une équipe de hockey sur glace de l’île de Mont-Royal va gagner la Coupe de Lord Stanley à 24 reprises dans le 20e siècle et trois fois au cours du 21e siècle.”
– Nostradamus, 1552
Retire #79 – no qualifiers. Full stop.
Remember the Therrien-Desharnais duet here : http://i.imgur.com/NoNJ3FV.gif
Sixteen years with the Habs, especially in today’s NHL.
Agree.
_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
“Une équipe de hockey sur glace de l’île de Mont-Royal va gagner la Coupe de Lord Stanley à 24 reprises dans le 20e siècle et trois fois au cours du 21e siècle.”
– Nostradamus, 1552
✔︎ 😉
double agree. #79 🙂
Habs Rangers 1st round matchup a fait accompli?
1st?!?!
EDIT
Well thanks to everyone I wouldnt be here with out you.
Dan “book’r Oh
Shaner!
Boone Dawg
Smart Dawg
Timbo!
Whatever you do, avoid this !
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lCnPEwvtwmY